Oscar 2023: veja onde assistir, horário e lista de indicados

A 95ª edição do Oscar acontecerá no próximo domingo, 12, em Los Angeles. Neste ano, a premiação será apresentada pelo produtor e comediante Jimmy Kimmel, no Teatro Dolby. Entre os destaques da noite, filmes como “Todo Lugar Ao Mesmo Tempo” e “Nada de Novo no Front” concorrem em 11 e 9 categorias, respectivamente, na cerimônia.

Onde assistir ao Oscar 2023?

A transmissão na TV será exclusiva pelo canal de assinatura TNT e pelo serviço de streaming HBO Max, a partir das 20 horas.

Que horas começa o Oscar 2023?

A cerimônia, com a apresentação dos indicados e suas categorias, começará às 21 horas.

Quais os indicados ao Oscar 2023?

Melhor Filme

Nada de Novo no Front

Avatar: O Caminho da Água

Os Banshees de Inisherin

Elvis

Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo

Os Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triângulo da Tristeza

Entre Mulheres

Melhor direção

Martin McDonagh (Os Banshees de Inisherin)

Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert (Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo)

Steven Spielberg (Os Fabelmans)

Todd Field (Tár)

Ruben Östlund (Triângulo da tristeza)

Melhor atriz

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Michelle Williams (Os Fabelmans)

Michelle Yeoh (Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo)

Melhor ator

Colin Farrell (Os Banshees de Inisherin)

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Melhor ator coadjuvante

Brendan Gleeson (Os Banshees of Inisherin)

Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)

Judd Hirsch (Os Fabelmans)

Barry Keoghan (Os Banshees of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quan (Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante

Angela Basset (Pantera Negra: Wakanda para Sempre)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (Os Banshees de Inisherin)

Stephanie Hsu (Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo)

Melhor roteiro adaptado

Nada de Novo no Front

Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Entre mulheres

Melhor roteiro original

Os Banshees de Inisherin

Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo

Os Fabelmans

TÁR

Triângulo da tristeza

Melhor Fotografia

James Friend, por Nada de Novo no Front

Darius Khondji, por Bardo: Falsa Crônica de Algumas Verdades

Mandy Walker, por Elvis

Roger Deakins, por Império da Luz

Florian Hoffmeister, por Tár

Melhor curta Live Action

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Melhor curta de animação

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake, and I Think I Believe It

Melhor trilha sonora

Nada de Novo no Front

Babilônia

Os Banshees de Inisherin

Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo

Os Fabelmans

Melhor Canção Original

Sofia Carson - "Applause" (de Tell it Like a Woman)

Lady Gaga - "Hold My Hand" (de Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna - "Lift Me Up" (de Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre)

"Naatu Naatu" (de RRR)

Son Lux - "This is a Life" (de Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo)

Melhor Edição

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, por Os Banshees de Inisherin

Matt Villa & Jonathan Redmond, por Elvis

Paul Rogers, por Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo

Monika Willi, por Tár

Eddie Hamilton, por Top Gun: Maverick

Melhor Figurino

Mary Zophres, por Babilônia

Ruth E. Carter, por Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre

Catherine Martin, por Elvis

Shirley Kurata, por Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo

Jenny Beavan, por Sra. Harris Vai a Paris

Melhor Design de produção

Nada de Novo no Front

Avatar: O Caminho da Água

Babilônia

Elvis

Os Fabelmans

Melhor Cabelo & Maquiagem

Nada de Novo no Front

Batman

Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre

Elvis

A Baleia

Melhor som

Nada de Novo no Front

Avatar: O Caminho da Água

Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Melhores efeitos visuais

Nada de Novo no Front

Avatar: O Caminho da Água

Batman

Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre

Top Gun: Maverick

Melhor animação em longa-metragem

Pinóquio de Guillermo Del Toro

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Gato de Botas 2: O Último Pedido

A Fera do Mar

Red - Crescer é uma Fera

Melhor animação em curta-metragem

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Melhor curta-metragem em live-action

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Melhor filme internacional

Nada de Novo no Front (Alemanha)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Bélgica)

EO (Polônia)

The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)

Melhor documentário em longa-metragem

All That Breathes

All The Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Melhor documentário em curta-metragem

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

(*Juliana Maia, estagiária sob supervisão do editor de OLiberal.com, Felipe Saraiva)