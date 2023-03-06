Oscar 2023: veja onde assistir, horário e lista de indicados
Cerimônia será exibida no próximo domingo (12)
A 95ª edição do Oscar acontecerá no próximo domingo, 12, em Los Angeles. Neste ano, a premiação será apresentada pelo produtor e comediante Jimmy Kimmel, no Teatro Dolby. Entre os destaques da noite, filmes como “Todo Lugar Ao Mesmo Tempo” e “Nada de Novo no Front” concorrem em 11 e 9 categorias, respectivamente, na cerimônia.
Onde assistir ao Oscar 2023?
A transmissão na TV será exclusiva pelo canal de assinatura TNT e pelo serviço de streaming HBO Max, a partir das 20 horas.
Que horas começa o Oscar 2023?
A cerimônia, com a apresentação dos indicados e suas categorias, começará às 21 horas.
Quais os indicados ao Oscar 2023?
Melhor Filme
- Nada de Novo no Front
- Avatar: O Caminho da Água
- Os Banshees de Inisherin
- Elvis
- Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
- Os Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triângulo da Tristeza
- Entre Mulheres
Melhor direção
- Martin McDonagh (Os Banshees de Inisherin)
- Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert (Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo)
- Steven Spielberg (Os Fabelmans)
- Todd Field (Tár)
- Ruben Östlund (Triângulo da tristeza)
Melhor atriz
- Cate Blanchett (Tár)
- Ana de Armas (Blonde)
- Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
- Michelle Williams (Os Fabelmans)
- Michelle Yeoh (Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo)
Melhor ator
- Colin Farrell (Os Banshees de Inisherin)
- Austin Butler (Elvis)
- Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
- Bill Nighy (Living)
- Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
Melhor ator coadjuvante
- Brendan Gleeson (Os Banshees of Inisherin)
- Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
- Judd Hirsch (Os Fabelmans)
- Barry Keoghan (Os Banshees of Inisherin)
- Ke Huy Quan (Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante
- Angela Basset (Pantera Negra: Wakanda para Sempre)
- Hong Chau (The Whale)
- Kerry Condon (Os Banshees de Inisherin)
- Stephanie Hsu (Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo)
- Jamie Lee Curtis (Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo)
Melhor roteiro adaptado
- Nada de Novo no Front
- Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Entre mulheres
Melhor roteiro original
- Os Banshees de Inisherin
- Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
- Os Fabelmans
- TÁR
- Triângulo da tristeza
Melhor Fotografia
- James Friend, por Nada de Novo no Front
- Darius Khondji, por Bardo: Falsa Crônica de Algumas Verdades
- Mandy Walker, por Elvis
- Roger Deakins, por Império da Luz
- Florian Hoffmeister, por Tár
Melhor curta Live Action
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Melhor curta de animação
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake, and I Think I Believe It
Melhor trilha sonora
- Nada de Novo no Front
- Babilônia
- Os Banshees de Inisherin
- Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
- Os Fabelmans
Melhor Canção Original
- Sofia Carson - "Applause" (de Tell it Like a Woman)
- Lady Gaga - "Hold My Hand" (de Top Gun: Maverick)
- Rihanna - "Lift Me Up" (de Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre)
- "Naatu Naatu" (de RRR)
- Son Lux - "This is a Life" (de Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo)
Melhor Edição
- Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, por Os Banshees de Inisherin
- Matt Villa & Jonathan Redmond, por Elvis
- Paul Rogers, por Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
- Monika Willi, por Tár
- Eddie Hamilton, por Top Gun: Maverick
Melhor Figurino
- Mary Zophres, por Babilônia
- Ruth E. Carter, por Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
- Catherine Martin, por Elvis
- Shirley Kurata, por Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
- Jenny Beavan, por Sra. Harris Vai a Paris
Melhor Design de produção
- Nada de Novo no Front
- Avatar: O Caminho da Água
- Babilônia
- Elvis
- Os Fabelmans
Melhor Cabelo & Maquiagem
- Nada de Novo no Front
- Batman
- Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
- Elvis
- A Baleia
Melhor som
- Nada de Novo no Front
- Avatar: O Caminho da Água
- Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Melhores efeitos visuais
- Nada de Novo no Front
- Avatar: O Caminho da Água
- Batman
- Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
- Top Gun: Maverick
Melhor animação em longa-metragem
- Pinóquio de Guillermo Del Toro
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Gato de Botas 2: O Último Pedido
- A Fera do Mar
- Red - Crescer é uma Fera
Melhor animação em curta-metragem
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Melhor curta-metragem em live-action
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Melhor filme internacional
- Nada de Novo no Front (Alemanha)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Bélgica)
- EO (Polônia)
- The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)
Melhor documentário em longa-metragem
- All That Breathes
- All The Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny
Melhor documentário em curta-metragem
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
(*Juliana Maia, estagiária sob supervisão do editor de OLiberal.com, Felipe Saraiva)
