ícone menu

MENU

Ícone de pesquisa

BUSCA

Ícone TikTop
Ícone Instagram
Ícone Facebook
Ícone Twitter
Ícone Youtube
Ícone Whatsapp

PESQUISAR

Ícone Instagram
Ícone Facebook
Ícone Twitter
Ícone Youtube
Ícone Whatsapp
asd
Ícone TikTop

Amazônia

Rainhas

Últimas

Pará

Ícone seta para baixo

Ananindeua

Barcarena

Belém

Castanhal

Marabá

Parauapebas

Santarém

Eu Repórter

Esportes

Ícone seta para baixo

Paysandu

Remo

Mais Esportes

Polícia

Cultura

Ícone seta para baixo

Agenda

Celebridades

Cinema

Música

Colunas & Blogs

Receita

Brasil

Política

Economia

Ícone seta para baixo

Concurso

Emprego

Mundo

Tecnologia e Mercado

Liberal Amazon

Verificado

O Liberal Na Escola

Responsabilidade Social

Conteúdo de Marca

LibPlay

Ícone seta para baixo

Vídeos

Podcast

Grupo Liberal

Ícone seta para baixo

Assine O Liberal

O Liberal Digital

Libshop

LibLab

Tv Liberal

Publicidade Legal

Comercial

Liberal FM

Ícone seta para baixo
Logo Jornal oliberal
Logo Jornal Amazônia
Ícone Instagram
Ícone Facebook
Ícone Twitter
Ícone Youtube
Ícone Whatsapp
Ícone TikTop

Amazônia

Rainhas

Últimas

Pará

Ícone seta para baixo

Ananindeua

Barcarena

Belém

Castanhal

Marabá

Parauapebas

Santarém

Eu Repórter

Esportes

Ícone seta para baixo

Paysandu

Remo

Mais Esportes

Polícia

Cultura

Ícone seta para baixo

Agenda

Celebridades

Cinema

Música

Colunas & Blogs

Receita

Brasil

Política

Economia

Ícone seta para baixo

Concurso

Emprego

Mundo

Tecnologia e Mercado

Liberal Amazon

Verificado

O Liberal Na Escola

Responsabilidade Social

Conteúdo de Marca

LibPlay

Ícone seta para baixo

Vídeos

Podcast

Grupo Liberal

Ícone seta para baixo

Assine O Liberal

O Liberal Digital

Libshop

LibLab

Tv Liberal

Publicidade Legal

Comercial

Liberal FM

Ícone seta para baixo
Logo Jornal oliberal
Logo Jornal Amazônia

Oscar 2023: veja onde assistir, horário e lista de indicados

Cerimônia será exibida no próximo domingo (12)

Juliana Maia
fonte

Veja o horário e onde assistir à cerimônia deste ano (Reprodução)

A 95ª edição do Oscar acontecerá no próximo domingo, 12, em Los Angeles. Neste ano, a premiação será apresentada pelo produtor e comediante Jimmy Kimmel, no Teatro Dolby. Entre os destaques da noite, filmes como “Todo Lugar Ao Mesmo Tempo” e “Nada de Novo no Front” concorrem em 11 e 9 categorias, respectivamente, na cerimônia.

VEJA MAIS

image Marilyn Monroe: 5 curiosidades sobre o hotel 'mal-assombrado' que foi lar da atriz
O The Hollywood Roosevelt é um dos hotéis mais conhecidos de Los Angeles, tendo sido lar da atriz Marilyn Monroe, além de sede da primeira cerimônia do Oscar

image Michelle Yeoh é a primeira asiática com indicação em melhor atriz no Oscar
Em sua 95ª edição, Michelle Yeoh é a primeira mulher autoidentificada asiática a ser indicada ao Oscar

image Will Smith sobe ao palco pela primeira vez após ser banido do Oscar
O ator foi homenageado na AAFCA Awards pelo filme “Emancipação”

Onde assistir ao Oscar 2023?

A transmissão na TV será exclusiva pelo canal de assinatura TNT e pelo serviço de streaming HBO Max, a partir das 20 horas. 

Que horas começa o Oscar 2023?

A cerimônia, com a apresentação dos indicados e suas categorias, começará às 21 horas.

Quais os indicados ao Oscar 2023?

Melhor Filme

  • Nada de Novo no Front
  • Avatar: O Caminho da Água
  • Os Banshees de Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
  • Os Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Triângulo da Tristeza
  • Entre Mulheres

Melhor direção

  • Martin McDonagh (Os Banshees de Inisherin)
  • Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert (Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo)
  • Steven Spielberg (Os Fabelmans)
  • Todd Field (Tár)
  • Ruben Östlund (Triângulo da tristeza)

Melhor atriz

  • Cate Blanchett (Tár)
  • Ana de Armas (Blonde)
  • Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
  • Michelle Williams (Os Fabelmans)
  • Michelle Yeoh (Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo)

Melhor ator

  • Colin Farrell (Os Banshees de Inisherin)
  • Austin Butler (Elvis)
  • Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
  • Bill Nighy (Living)
  • Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Melhor ator coadjuvante

  • Brendan Gleeson (Os Banshees of Inisherin)
  • Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
  • Judd Hirsch (Os Fabelmans)
  • Barry Keoghan (Os Banshees of Inisherin)
  • Ke Huy Quan (Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante

  • Angela Basset (Pantera Negra: Wakanda para Sempre)
  • Hong Chau (The Whale)
  • Kerry Condon (Os Banshees de Inisherin)
  • Stephanie Hsu (Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo)
  • Jamie Lee Curtis (Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo)

Melhor roteiro adaptado

  • Nada de Novo no Front
  • Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out
  • Living
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Entre mulheres

Melhor roteiro original

  • Os Banshees de Inisherin
  • Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
  • Os Fabelmans
  • TÁR
  • Triângulo da tristeza

Melhor Fotografia

  • James Friend, por Nada de Novo no Front
  • Darius Khondji, por Bardo: Falsa Crônica de Algumas Verdades
  • Mandy Walker, por Elvis
  • Roger Deakins, por Império da Luz
  • Florian Hoffmeister, por Tár

Melhor curta Live Action

  • An Irish Goodbye
  • Ivalu
  • Le Pupille
  • Night Ride
  • The Red Suitcase

Melhor curta de animação

  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
  • The Flying Sailor
  • Ice Merchants
  • My Year of Dicks
  • An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake, and I Think I Believe It

Melhor trilha sonora

  • Nada de Novo no Front
  • Babilônia
  • Os Banshees de Inisherin
  • Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
  • Os Fabelmans

Melhor Canção Original

  • Sofia Carson - "Applause" (de Tell it Like a Woman)
  • Lady Gaga - "Hold My Hand" (de Top Gun: Maverick)
  • Rihanna - "Lift Me Up" (de Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre)
  • "Naatu Naatu" (de RRR)
  • Son Lux - "This is a Life" (de Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo)

Melhor Edição 

  • Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, por Os Banshees de Inisherin
  • Matt Villa & Jonathan Redmond, por Elvis
  • Paul Rogers, por Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
  • Monika Willi, por Tár
  • Eddie Hamilton, por Top Gun: Maverick

Melhor Figurino 

  • Mary Zophres, por Babilônia
  • Ruth E. Carter, por Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
  • Catherine Martin, por Elvis
  • Shirley Kurata, por Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
  • Jenny Beavan, por Sra. Harris Vai a Paris

Melhor Design de produção 

  • Nada de Novo no Front
  • Avatar: O Caminho da Água
  • Babilônia
  • Elvis
  • Os Fabelmans

Melhor Cabelo & Maquiagem

  • Nada de Novo no Front
  • Batman
  • Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
  • Elvis
  • A Baleia

Melhor som

  • Nada de Novo no Front
  • Avatar: O Caminho da Água
  • Batman
  • Elvis
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Melhores efeitos visuais 

  • Nada de Novo no Front
  • Avatar: O Caminho da Água
  • Batman
  • Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Melhor animação em longa-metragem

  • Pinóquio de Guillermo Del Toro
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  • Gato de Botas 2: O Último Pedido
  • A Fera do Mar
  • Red - Crescer é uma Fera

Melhor animação em curta-metragem

  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
  • The Flying Sailor
  • Ice Merchants
  • My Year of Dicks
  • An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Melhor curta-metragem em live-action

  • An Irish Goodbye
  • Ivalu
  • Le Pupille
  • Night Ride
  • The Red Suitcase

Melhor filme internacional 

  • Nada de Novo no Front (Alemanha)
  • Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
  • Close (Bélgica)
  • EO (Polônia)
  • The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)

Melhor documentário em longa-metragem

  • All That Breathes
  • All The Beauty and the Bloodshed
  • Fire of Love
  • A House Made of Splinters
  • Navalny

Melhor documentário em curta-metragem

  • The Elephant Whisperers
  • Haulout
  • How do You Measure a Year?
  • The Martha Mitchell Effect
  • Stranger at the Gate

(*Juliana Maia, estagiária sob supervisão do editor de OLiberal.com, Felipe Saraiva)

Palavras-chave

oscar 2023

onde assistir oscar 2023

quais os indicados oscar 2023

cinema
Cinema
.
Ícone cancelar

Desculpe pela interrupção. Detectamos que você possui um bloqueador de anúncios ativo!

Oferecemos notícia e informação de graça, mas produzir conteúdo de qualidade não é.

Os anúncios são uma forma de garantir a receita do portal e o pagamento dos profissionais envolvidos.

Por favor, desative ou remova o bloqueador de anúncios do seu navegador para continuar sua navegação sem interrupções. Obrigado!

RELACIONADAS EM CINEMA

CINEMA

Festival Curta Escolas leva produção estudantil para as telas do cinema

Programação que compõe Festival Pan-Amazônico De Cinema - Amazônia FiDOC está ocorrendo no Líbero Luxardo

16.11.22 18h36

CULTURA

Mostras de cinema amazônico continuam no Líbero Luxardo

Ao todo 35 filmes participam das mostras competitivas, entre curtas e longas-metragens

15.11.22 15h18

CINEMA

Inscrições abertas para oficinas e workshops gratuitos do Festival Pan-Amazônico de Cinema

As inscrições ocorrem até terça (8) e o resultado dos selecionados será na quarta (9)

04.11.22 21h00

CINEMA

Influenciador dá dicas de filmes de terror para entrar no clima do Halloween

O jovem diz que tem paixão por filmes de terror desde criança e foi influenciado pelo irmão mais velho

30.10.22 8h00

MAIS LIDAS EM CULTURA

+18

MC Pipokinha recebe sexo oral de uma fã no palco; vídeo

A mulher ainda tira a roupa durante o show para iniciar o ato sexual

06.03.23 4h49

SERÁ?

BBB 23: apesar de rejeição de sister, enquete UOL surpreende e aponta eliminada no paredão

Sarah Aline, Key Alves e Domitila disputam a permanência na casa

06.03.23 5h00

OUSADA!

Paraense 'Dani senta com carinho' chama a atenção na web em vídeos com micro biquíni branco

Daniele Lopes ganhou o apelido por conta de coreografias repetidas de canção de DJ Ivis e MC Dannyda

26.02.23 17h11

VOTE!

Sarah, Key Alves e Domitila: quem deve sair no paredão do BBB 23? Vote na enquete de O Liberal

Veja como foi formada a berlinda da semana

06.03.23 0h42

Logo portal oliberal

EQUIPES

REDAÇÃO

COMERCIAL

GRUPO LIBERAL

O Liberal Digital

Tv Liberal

Assine O Liberal

Classificados

Política de Privacidade

AMAZÔNIA

LIBERAL FM

Ouça a Rádio

Promoções

Programação

CONTEÚDO PATROCINADO

LIBPLAY

Vídeos

Podcast

COLUNAS & BLOGS

LIBSHOP

Lojistas

Entregadores

ÚLTIMAS

BELÉM

PARÁ

POLÍCIA

POLÍTICA

ECONOMIA

Concurso e Emprego

BRASIL

ESPORTES

Paysandu

Remo

Futebol

Mais Esportes

Lance a Lance

RECEITAS

CULTURA

Música

Cinema

Televisão

Novela

Agenda