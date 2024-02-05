Grammy 2024: mulheres são destaque na premiação; confira lista completa de vencedores

Os melhores artistas da indústria musical foram premiados no 66º Garmmy Awards, em 94 categorias, na noite deste domingo (4). Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus e Billie Eilish foram algumas das mulheres que brilharam na premiação, transmitida pela plataforma de streaming HBO Max.

Taylor Swift foi o maior destaque do Grammy 2024. A cantora e compositora norte-americana levou para casa, pela quarta vez, a estatueta de Álbum do Ano. Assim, Taylor se torna a artista feminina com mais vitórias na categoria. O prêmio veio graças ao disco “Midnights”, lançado em outubro de 2022.

Os fãs esperavam que Taylor utilizasse o momento para divulgar a data da regravação do álbum “Reputation”. Entretanto, a artista surpreendeu com o anúncio de seu novo lançamento, o disco “The Tortured Poets Departament”, previsto para 19 de abril deste ano.

Miley Cyrus foi a vencedora das categorias Gravação do Ano e Melhor Performance Pop Solo com o hit “Flowers”. Essa foi a primeira vez que a artista ganhou um Grammy. A apresentação da música durante a premiação foi cheia de energia. A cantora, no meio da canção premiada, modificou a letra e cantou: “Eu comecei a chorar, mas então lembrei que eu acabei de ganhar meu primeiro Grammy.”

A Melhor Música do Ano foi de Billie Eilish, “What Was I Made For?”, parte da trilha sonora de “Barbie”. A música também levou como Melhor Canção para Mídia Visual.

As cantoras SZA e Phoebe Bridger conquistaram a estatueta de Melhor Performance Pop Duo/Grupo, enquanto Victoria Monét ganhou como Artista Revelação, Melhor Álbum R&B e Melhor Engenharia de Som em Álbum Não-clássico.

O trio Boygenius, formado por Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker e Lucy Dacus, foi vencedor de Melhor Álbum de Música Alternativa e Melhor Álbum de Rock.

Confira a lista completa de vencedores do Grammy 2024

Álbum do ano

"Midnights", Taylor Swift - VENCEU

"World Music Radio", Jon Batiste

"the record", boygenius

"Endless Summer Vacation", Miley Cyrus

"Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd", Lana Del Rey

"The Age Of Pleasure", Janelle Monáe

"GUTS", Olivia Rodrigo

"SOS", SZA

Artista revelação

Victoria Monét - VENCEU

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

The War And Treaty

Gravação do ano

"Flowers", Miley Cyrus - VENCEU

"Worship", Jon Batiste

"Not Strong Enough", boygenius

"What Was I Made For? [Para o filme de "Barbie"], Billie Eilish

"On My Mama", Victoria Monét

"Vampire", Olivia Rodrigo

"Anti-Hero", Taylor Swift

"Kill Bill", SZA

Música do ano

"What Was I Made For? [Para o filme "Barbie"]", Billie Eilish - VENCEU

"A&W", Lana Del Rey

"Anti-Hero", Taylor Swift

"Butterfly", Jon Batiste

"Dance The Night" (De "Barbie The Album"), Dua Lipa

"Flowers", Miley Cyrus

"Kill Bill", SZA

"Vampire", Olivia Rodrigo

Melhor performance pop duo ou grupo

"Ghost In The Machine", SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers - VENCEU

"Thousand Miles", Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile

"Candy Necklace". Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste

"Never Felt So Alone", Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish

"Karma", Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice

Melhor álbum pop vocal

"Midnights", Taylor Swift - VENCEU

"Chemistry", Kelly Clarkson

"Endless Summer Vacation", Miley Cyrus

"GUTS", Olivia Rodrigo

"- (Subtract)", Ed Sheeran

Melhor gravação de dance pop

"Padam Padam", Kylie Minogue - VENCEU

"Baby Don’t Hurt Me", David Guetta, Anne-Marie e Coi Leray

"Miracle", Calvin Harris feat. Ellie Goulding

"One in a Million", Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

"Rush", Troye Sivan

Melhor álbum dance/eletrônica

"Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)", Fred again.. - VENCEU

"Playing Robots Into Heaven", James Blake

"For That Beautiful Feeling", The Chemical Brothers

"Kx5", Kx5

"Quest For Fire", Skrillex

Melhor álbum de rap

"MICHAEL", Killer Mike - VENCEU

"Her Loss", Drake & 21 Savage

"HEROES & VILLIANS", Metro Boomin

"King's Disease III", Nas

"UTOPIA", Travis Scott

Melhor álbum de música urbana

"MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO", Karol G - VENCEU

"SATURNO", Rauw Alejandro

"DATA", Tainy

Melhor canção de R&B

"Snooze", SZA - VENCEU

"Angel", Halle

"Back To Love", Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley

"ICU", Coco Jones (vencedora)

"On My Mama", Victoria Monét

Melhor álbum de country

"Bell Bottom Country", Lainey Wilson - VENCEU

"Rolling Up The Welcome Mat", Kelsea Ballerini

"Brothers Osborne", Brothers Osborne

"Zach Bryan", Zach Bryan

"Rustin' In The Rain", Tyler Childers

Melhor gravação Dance/Eletrônica

"Rumble", Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan - VENCEU

"Blackbox Life Recorder 21F", Aphex Twin

"Loading", James Blake

"Higher Than Ever Before", Disclosure

"Strong", Romy & Fred again..

Melhor engenharia de som em álbum não-clássico

"JAGUAR II", Victoria Monét - VENCEU

"Desire, I Want To Turn Into You", Caroline Polachek

"History", Bokanté

"Multitudes", Feist

"The Record", Boygenius

Melhor performance de rap

"Scients & Engineers", Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future e Eryn Allen Kane - VENCEU

"The Hillbillies", Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar

"Love Letter", Black Thought

"Rich Flex", Drake & 21 Savage

"Players", Coi Leray

Melhor performance de rock

"Not Strong Enough", Boygenius - VENCEU

"Sculptures Of Anything Goes", Arctic Monkeys

"More Than A Love Song", Black Pumas

"Rescued", Foo Fighters

"Lux Æterna", Metallica

Melhor performance de música alternativa

"This Is Why", Paramore - VENCEU

"Belinda Says", Alvvays

"Body Paint", Arctic Monkeys

"Cool About It", boygenius

"A&W", Lana Del Rey

Melhor álbum de música alternativa

"The Record", Boygenius - VENCEU

"The Car", Arctic Monkeys

"Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd", Lana Del Rey

"Cracker Island", Gorillaz

"I Inside The Old Year Dying", PJ Harvey

Produtor do ano, não clássico

Jack Antonoff - VENCEU

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Compositor do ano, não-clássico

Theron Thomas - VENCEU

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Justin Tranter

Melhor performance R&B

"ICU", Coco Jones - VENCEU

"Summer Too Hot", Chris Brown

"Back To Love", Robert Glasper feat. SiR & Alex Isley

"How Does It Make You Feel", Victoria Monét

"Kill Bill", SZA

Melhor álbum de R&B Progressivo

"SOS", SZA - VENCEU

"Since I Have A Lover", 6LACK

"The Love Album: Off The Grid", Diddy

"Nova", Terrace Martin e James Fauntleroy

"The Age Of Pleasure", Janelle Monáe

Melhor álbum R&B

"JAGUAR II", Victoria Monét - VENCEU

"Girls Night Out", Babyface

"What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe)", Coco Jones

"Special Occasion", Emily King

"CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP", Summer Walker

Melhor música de rap

"Scientists & Engineers", Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future e Eryn Allen Kane - VENCEU

"Attention", Doja Cat

"Barbie World [De Barbie The Album]", Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua

"Just Wanna Rock", Lil Uzi Vert

"Rich Flex", Drake & 21 Savage

Melhor performance de R&B tradicional

"Good Morning", PJ Morton feat. Susan Carol - VENCEU

"Simple", Babyface feat. Coco Jones

"Lucky", Kenyon Dixon

"Hollywood", Victoria Monét feat. Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét

"Love Language", SZA

Melhor performance melódica de rap

"All My Life", Lil Durk feat. J. Cole - VENCEU

"Sittin' On Top Of The World", Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage

"Attention", Doja Cat

"Spin Bout U", Drake & 21 Savage

"Low", SZA

Melhor performance de metal

"72 Seasons", Metallica - VENCEU

"Bad Man", Disturbed

"Phantom Of The Opera", Ghost

"Hive Mind", Slipknot

"Jaded", Spiritbox

Melhor álbum de rock

"This Is Why", Paramore - VENCEU

"But Here We Are", Foo Fighters

"Starcatcher", Greta Van Fleet

"72 Seasons", Metallica

"In Times New Roman...", Queens Of The Stone Age

Melhor canção de rock

"Not Strong Enough", Boygenius - VENCEU

"Rescued", Foo Fighters

“Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl", Olivia Rodrigo

"Emotion Sickness", Queens of the Stone Age

"Angry", The Rolling Stones

Melhor álbum de pop latino

"X Mí (Vol. 1)", Gaby Moreno - VENCEU

"La Cuarta Hoja", Pablo Alborán

"Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1", AleMor

"A Ciegas", Paula Arenas

"La Neta", Pedro Capó

"Don Juan", Maluma

Melhor álbum latino de rock ou alternativo

"Vida Cotidiana", Juanes - VENCEU

"De Todas Las Flores", Natalia Lafourcade - VENCEU

"MARTÍNEZ", Cabra

"Leche De Tigre", Diamante Eléctrico

"EADDA9223", Fito Paez

Melhor performance de country solo

"White Horse", Chris Stapleton - VENCEU

"In Your Love", Tyler Childers

"Buried", Brandy Clark

"Fast Car", Luke Combs

"The Last Thing On My Mind", Dolly Parton

Melhor canção de country

"White Horse", Chris Stapleton - VENCEU

"Buried", Brandy Clark

"I Remember Everything", Zach Bryan

"In Your Love", Tyler Childers

"Last Night", Morgan Wallen

Melhor performance americana raiz

"Eve Was Black", Allison Russell - VENCEU

"Butterfly", Jon Batiste

"Heaven Help Us All", Blind Boys of Alabama

"Inventing the Wheel", Madison Cunningham

"You Louisiana Man", Rhiannon Giddens

Melhor performance country em dupla ou grupo

"I Remember Everything", Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves - VENCEU

"High Note", Dierks Bentley feat. Billy Strings

"Nobody's Nobody", Brothers Osborne

"Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)", Vince Gill & Paul Franklin

"Save Me", Jelly Roll com Lainey Wilson

"We Don't Fight Anymore", Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton

Melhor álbum folk

"Joni Mitchell At Newport Ao Vivo", Joni Mitchell - VENCEU

"Traveling Wildfire", Dom Flemons

"I Only See The Moon", The Milk Carton Kids

"Celebrants", Nickel Creek

"Jubilee", Old Crow Medicine Show

"Seven Psalms", Paul Simon

"Folkocracy", Rufus Wainwright

Melhor álbum bluegrass

"City Of Gold", Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - VENCEU

"Radio John: Songs of John Hartford", Sam Bush

"Lovin' Of The Game", Michael Cleveland

"Mighty Poplar", Mighty Poplar

"Bluegrass", Willie Nelson

"Me/And/Dad", Billy Strings

Compilação de trilha sonora para mídia visual

"Barbie The Album" - Vários artistas - VENCEU

"AURORA" - "Daisy Jones & The Six

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" - Vários artistas

"Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3" - Vários artistas

"Weird: The Al Yankovic Story", Weird Al Yankovic

Trilha sonora para mídia visual (incluindo filme e TV)

"Oppenheimer", Ludwig Göransson, compositor - VENCEU

"Barbie", Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, compositores

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", Ludwig Göransson, compositor

"The Fabelmans", John Williams, compositor

"Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny", John Williams, compositor

Melhor trilha para videogames e outras mídias interativas

"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor", Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab, compositores - VENCEU

"Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II", Sarah Schachner, compositora

"God Of War Ragnarök", Bear McCreary, compositor

"Hogwarts Legacy", Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers "Sea", compositores

"Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical", Montaigne, Tripod & Austin Wintory, compositores

Melhor clipe

"I'm Only Sleeping", The Beatles - VENCEU

"In Your Love", Tyler Childers

"What Was I Made For", Billie Eilish

"Count Me Out", Kendrick Lamar

"Rush", Troye Sivan

Melhor filme de música

"Moonage Daydream", David Bowie - VENCEU

"How I'm Feeling Now", Lewis Capaldi

"I Am Everything", Little Richard

"Dear Mama", Tupac Shakur

Melhor canção para mídia visual

"What Was I Made For? [From "Barbie The Album"]", Billie Eilish - VENCEU

"Barbie World [From "Barbie The Album"]", Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua

"Dance The Night [From "Barbie The Album"]", Dua Lipa

"I'm Just Ken [From "Barbie The Album"]", Ryan Gosling

"Lift Me Up [From "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From And Inspired By"]", Rihanna

Melhor gravação remix

"Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)", Depeche Mode - VENCEU

"Alien Love Call", Turnstile & BADBADNOTGOOD feat. Blood Orange

"New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)", Gorillaz feat. Tame Impala & Bootie Brown

"Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)", Lane 8

"Workin' Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)", Mariah Carey

Melhor composição instrumental

"Helena's Theme", John Williams, compositor (John Williams) - VENCEU

"Amerikkan Skin" - Lakecia Benjamin, compositora (Lakecia Benjamin feat. Angela Davis)

"Can You Hear The Music", Ludwig Göransson, compositor (Ludwig Göransson)

"Cutey And The Dragon", Gordon Goodwin & Raymond Scott, compositores (Quartet San Francisco feat. Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band)

"Motion", Edgar Meyer, compositor (Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia)

Melhor álbum de áudio imersivo

"The Diary Of Alicia Keys", Alicia Keys - VENCEU

"Act 3 (Immersive Edition)", Ryan Ulyate

"Blue Clear Sky", George Strait

"God Of War Ragnarök (Trilha sonora)", Bear McCreary

"Silence Between Songs", Madison Beer

Melhor arranjo instrumental ou a capella

"Folsom Prison Blues", The String Revolution feat. Tommy Emmanuel - VENCEU

"Angels We Have Heard On High", Just 6

"Can You Hear The Music", Ludwig Göransson

"I Remember Mingus", Hilario Duran e His Latin Jazz Big Band feat. Paquito D'Rivera

"Paint It Black", Wednesday Addams

Melhor arranjo, instrumentos e vocais

"In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning", säje feat. Jacob Collier - VENCEU

"April In Paris", Patti Austin feat. Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band

"Com Que Voz (Live)", Maria Mendes feat. John Beasley & Metropole Orkest

"Fenestra", Cécile McLorin Salvant

"Lush Life", Samara Joy

Melhor performance orquestral

"Adès: Dante", Los Angeles Philharmonic - VENCEU

"Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem Of Ecstasy", Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

"Bartók: Concerto For Orchestra; Four Pieces", Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra

"Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony", The Philadelphia Orchestra

"Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring", San Francisco Symphony

Melhor performance de coral

"Saariaho: Reconnaissance", Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir - VENCEU

"Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil", The Clarion Choir

"Carols After a Plague", The Crossing

"The House Of Belonging", Miró Quartet; Conspirare

"Ligeti: Lux Aeterna", San Francisco Symphony Chorus

Melhor gravação de ópera

"Blanchard: Champion", The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - VENCEU

"Corigliano: The Lord Of Cries", Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus

"Little: Black Lodge", The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet

Melhor performance de música de câmara/pequena formação

"Rough Magic", Roomful Of Teeth - VENCEU

"American Stories", Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet

"Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker", Catalyst Quartet

"Between Breaths", Third Coast Percussion

"Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ And Op. 1, No. 3", Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos

Melhor performance instrumental clássica solo

"The American Project", Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra) - VENCEU

"Adams, John Luther: Darkness And Scattered Light", Robert Black

"Akiho: Cylinders", Andy Akiho

"Difficult Grace", Seth Parker Woods

"Of Love", Curtis Stewart

Melhor álbum solo clássico vocal

"Walking In The Dark", Julia Bullock, solista; Christian Reif, regente - VENCEU

"Because", Reginald Mobley, solista; Baptiste Trotignon, pianista

"Broken Branches", Karim Sulayman, solista; Sean Shibe, acompanhamento

"40@40", Laura Strickling, solista; Daniel Schlosberg, pianista

"Rising", Lawrence Brownlee, solista; Kevin J. Miller, pianista

Melhor compêndio clássico

"Passion For Bach And Coltrane", Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman - VENCEU

"Fandango", Anne Akiko Meyers

"Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?", Christopher Rountree, regente

"Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright", Peter Herresthal

"Sardinia", Chick Corea

"Sculptures", Andy Akiho

"Zodiac Suite", Aaron Diehl Trio & The Knights

Melhor álbum de new age, ambiente ou chant

"So She Howls", Carla Patullo feat. Tonality e The Scorchio Quartet - VENCEU

"Aquamarine", Kirsten Agresta-Copely

"Moments Of Beauty", Omar Akram

"Some Kind Of Peace (Piano Reworks)", Ólafur Arnalds

"Ocean Dreaming Ocean", David Darling & Hans Christian

Melhor canção de raiz americana

"Cast Iron Skillet", Jason Isbell e The 400 Unit - VENCEU

"Blank Page", The War And Treaty

"California Sober", Billy Strings feat. Willie Nelson

"Dear Insecurity", Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile

"The Returner", Allison Russell

Melhor performance em Americana

"Dear Insecurity", Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile - VENCEU

"Friendship", Blind Boys of Alabama

"Help Me Make It Through the Night", Tyler Childers

"King of Oklahoma", Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

"The Returner", Allison Russell

Melhor álbum de Americana

"Cast Iron Skillet", Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - VENCEU

"Blank Page", The War and Treaty

"California Sober", Billy Strings ft. Willie Nelson

"Dear Insecurity", Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile

"The Returner", Allison Russell

Melhor álbum de jazz vocal

"How Love Begins", Nicole Zuraitis - VENCEU

"For Ella 2", Patti Austin feat. Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band

"Alive At The Village Vanguard", Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding

"Lean In", Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke

"Mélusine", Cécile McLorin Salvant

Melhor performance de jazz

"Tight", Samara Joy - VENCEU

"Movement 18 (Heroes)", Jon Batiste

"Basquiat", Lakecia Benjamin

"Vulnerable (Live)", Adam Blackstone feat. The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté

"But Not For Me", Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding

Melhor álbum de jazz instrumental

"The Winds Of Change", Billy Childs - VENCEU

"The Source", Kenny Barron

"Phoenix", Lakecia Benjamin

"Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn", Adam Blackstone

""Dream Box", Pat Metheny

Melhor álbum de grupo de grande formação de jazz

"Basie Swings The Blues", The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart - VENCEU

"The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute - Ritmo", ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla

"Dynamic Maximum Tension", Darcy James Argue's Secret Society

"Olympians", Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest

"The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions", Mingus Big Band

Melhor álbum de jazz latino

"El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2", Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo - VENCEU

"Quietude", Eliane Elias

"My Heart Speaks", Ivan Lins com The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra

"Vox Humana", Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

"Cometa", Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente

Melhor álbum de jazz alternativo

"The Omnichord Real Book", Meshell Ndegeocell - VENCEU

"Love In Exile", Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

"Quality Over Opinion", Louis Cole

"SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree", Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue

"Live At The Piano", Cory Henry

Melhor álbum vocal de pop tradicional

"Bewitched", Laufey - VENCEU

"To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim", Liz Callaway

"Pieces Of Treasure", Rickie Lee Jones

"Holidays Around The World", Pentatonix

"Only The Strong Survive", Bruce Springsteen

"Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3", vários artistas

Melhor álbum instrumental contemporâneo

"As We Speak", Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, feat. Rakesh Chaurasia - VENCEU

"On Becoming", House Of Waters

"Jazz Hands", Bob James

"The Layers", Julian Lage

"All One", Ben Wendel

Melhor álbum de teatro musical

"Some Like It Hot" - VENCEU

"Kimberly Akimbo"

"Parade"

"Shucked"

"Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street"

Melhor canção/performance gospel

"All Things", Kirk Franklin - VENCEU

"God Is Good", Stanley Brown ft. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard

"Feel Alright (Blessed)", Erica Campbell

"Lord Do It For Me (Live)", Zacardi Cortez

"God Is", Melvin Crispell III

Melhor canção/performance cristã contemporânea

"Your Power", Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard - VENCEU

"Believe", Blessing Offor

"Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]", Cody Carnes

"Thank God I Do", Lauren Daigle

"Love Me Like I Am", for KING & COUNTRY ft. Jordin Sparks

"God Problems", Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine

Melhor álbum gospel

"All Things New: Live In Orlando", Tye Tribbett - VENCEU

"I Love You", Erica Campbell

"Hymns (Live)", Tasha Cobbs Leonard

"The Maverick Way", Maverick City Music

"My Truth", Jonathan McReynolds

Melhor álbum de música cristã contemporânea

"Church Clothes 4", Lecrae - VENCEU

"My Tribe", Blessing Offor

"Emanuel", Da’ T.R.U.T.H.

"Lauren Daigle", Lauren Daigle

"I Believe", Phil Wickham

Melhor álbum de gospel de raiz

"Echoes of the South", Blind Boys of Alabama - VENCEU

"Tribute to the King", The Blackwood Brothers Quartet

"Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times", Becky Isaacs Bowman

"Meet Me at the Cross", Brian Free & Assurance

"Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light", Gaither Vocal Band

Melhor álbum de música infantil

"We Grow Together Preschool Songs", 123 Andrés - VENCEU

"Ahhhhh!", Andrew & Polly

"Ancestars", Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon

"Hip Hope For Kids!", DJ Willy Wow!

"Taste The Sky", Uncle Jumbo

Melhor álbum latino tropical

"Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)", Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta - VENCEU

"Voy A Ti", Luis Figueroa

"Niche Sinfónico", Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia

"VIDA", Omara Portuondo

"MIMY & TONY", Tony Succar, Mimy Succar

"Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así", Carlos Vives

Melhor álbum de comédia

"What’s In A Name?", Dave Chappelle - VENCEU

"I Wish You Would", Trevor Noah

"I’m An Entertainer", Wanda Sykes

"Selective Outrage", Chris Rock

"Someone You Love", Sarah Silverman

Melhor álbum de poesia falada

"The Light Inside", J. Ivy - VENCEU

"When the Poems Do What They Do", Aja Monet

"Grocery Shopping With My Mother", Kevin Powell

"For Your Consideration ’24 – The Album", Prentice Powell and Shawn William

"A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited", Queen Sheba

Melhor álbum de música mexicana regional (incluindo tejano)

"GÉNESIS", Peso Pluma - VENCEU

"Bordado A Mano", Ana Bárbara

"La Sánchez", Lila Downs

"Motherflower", Flor De Toloache

"Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes", Lupita Infante

Melhor performance de música africana

"Water", Tyla - VENCEU

"Amapiano", ASAKE & Olamide

"City Boys", Burna Boy

"UNAVAILABLE", Davido Featuring Musa Keys

"Rush", Ayra Starr

Melhor audiolivro, narração ou gravação narrativa

"The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times", Michelle Obama - VENCEU

"Big Tree", Meryl Streep

"Boldly Go: Reflections On A Life Of Awe And Wonder", William Shatner

"The Creative Act: A Way Of Being", Rick Rubin

"It's Ok To Be Angry About Capitalism", Senator Bernie Sanders

Melhor álbum de reggae

"Colors Of Royal", Julian Marley & Antaeus - VENCEU

"Born For Greatness", Buju Banton

"Simma", Beenie Man

"Cali Roots Riddim 2023", Collie Buddz

"No Destroyer", Burning Spear

Melhor performance de música global

"Pashto", Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain feat. Rakesh Chaurasia - VENCEU

"Shadow Forces", Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily

"Alone", Burna Boy

"FEEL", Davido

"Milagro Y Desastre", Silvana Estrada

"Abundance In Millets", Falu & Gaurav Shah (feat. PM Narendra Modi)

"Todo Colores", Ibrahim Maalouf Featuring Cimafunk & Tank And The Bangas

Melhor álbum de música global

"This Moment", Shakti - VENCEU

"Epifanías", Susana Baca

"History", Bokanté

"I Told Them...", Burna Boy

"Timeless", Davido

Melhor box ou pacote em edição limitada

"For The Birds: The Birdsong Project", Jeri Heiden & John Heiden, art directors (Vários artistas) - VENCEU

"The Collected Works Of Neutral Milk Hotel", Jeff Mangum, Daniel Murphy & Mark Ohe, art directors (Neutral Milk Hotel)

"Gieo", Duy Dao, art director (Ngot)

"Inside: Deluxe Box Set", Bo Burnham & Daniel Calderwood, art directors (Bo Burnham)

"Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition", Masaki Koike, art director (Lou Reed)

Melhor texto em encarte de álbum

"Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos", Robert Gordon & Deanie Parker, autores do texto (vários artistas) - VENCEU

"Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live)", Ashley Kahn, autora do texto (John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy)

"I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn", Scott B. Bomar, autor do texto (Howdy Glenn)

"Mogadishu's Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions", Vik Sohonie, autor do texto (Iftin Band)

"Playing For The Man At The Door: Field Recordings From The Collection Of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971", Jeff Place & John Troutman, autores do texto (vários artistas)

Melhor álbum histórico

"Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos", vários artistas - VENCEU

"Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17", Bob Dylan

"The Moaninest Moan Of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922", vários artistas

"Playing For The Man At The Door: Field Recordings From The Collection Of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971", vários artistas

"Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition", Lou Reed

Melhor álbum tradicional de blues

"All My Love For You", Bobby Rush - VENCEU

"Ridin", Eric Bibb

"The Soul Side Of Sipp", Mr. Sipp

"Life Don't Miss Nobody", Tracy Nelson

"Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa's Lounge", John Primer

Melhor álbum de blues contemporâneo

"Blood Harmony", Larkin Poe - VENCEU

"Death Wish Blues", Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton

"Healing Time", Ruthie Foster

"Live In London", Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

"LaVette!", Bettye LaVette

Melhor engenharia de som em álbum clássico

"Contemporary American Composers", Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra - VENCEU

"Fandango", "Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic"

"Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces", Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

"Sanlikol: A Gentleman Of Istanbul – Symphony For Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor", Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry

"The Blue Hour", Shara Nova & A Far Cry

Produtor do ano, clássico

Elaine Martone - VENCEU

David Frost

Morten Lindberg

Dmitriy Lipay

Brian Pidgeon

