The Game Awards 2024: Confira a lista completa de indicados ao 'Oscar dos games'

Entre os destaques do ano, quem lidera o número de indicações são os games "Astro Bot" e "Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth"

Beatriz Rodrigues
fonte

O The Game Awards 2024 anunciou a lista de indicados para décima edição da premiação (Imagem: The Game Awards/Divulgação)

O The Game Awards 2024 anunciou, nesta segunda-feira (18), a lista de indicados para décima edição da premiação, que é conhecida como o ‘Oscar’ da indústria dos videogames.

Entre os destaques do ano, quem lidera o número de indicações são os jogos "Astro Bot" e "Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth", cada um com sete categorias. A categoria principal da premiação, Jogo do Ano, também conta com os dois games, além de sucessos como "Balatro", "Black Myth: Wukong", "Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree" e "Metaphor: ReFantazio".

O evento deste ano ocorre no dia 12 de dezembro, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos, e será transmitido ao vivo no YouTube por meio do canal oficial do TGA.

Veja a lista completa abaixo:

Jogo do ano

  • 'Astro Bot'
  • 'Balatro'
  • 'Black Myth: Wukong'
  • 'Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree'
  • 'Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth'
  • 'Metaphor: ReFantazio'

Melhor direção

  • 'Astro Bot'
  • 'Balatro'
  • 'Black Myth: Wukong'
  • 'Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree'
  • 'Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth'
  • 'Metaphor: ReFantazio'

Melhor narrativa

  • 'Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth'
  • 'Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth'
  • 'Metaphor: ReFantanzio'
  • 'Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II'
  • 'Silent Hill 2'

Melhor direção de arte

  • 'Astro Bot'
  • 'Black Myth: Wukong'
  • 'Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree'
  • 'Metaphor: ReFantazio'
  • 'Neva'

Melhor trilha e música

  • 'Astro Bot'
  • 'Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth'
  • 'Metaphor: ReFantazio'
  • 'Silent Hill 2'
  • 'Stellar Blade'

Best Audio Design

  • 'Astro Bot'
  • 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6'
  • 'Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth'
  • 'Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2'
  • 'Silent Hill 2'

Melhor adaptação

  • 'Arcane'
  • 'Fallout'
  • 'Knuckles'
  • 'Like a Dragon: Yakuza'
  • 'Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft'

Melhor atuação

  • Briana White ('Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth')
  • Hannah Telle ('Life is Strange: Double Exposure')
  • Humberly Gonzalez ('Star Wars Outlaws')
  • Like Roberts ('Silent Hill 2')
  • Melina Juergens ('Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2')

Melhor jogo independente

  • 'Animal Well'
  • 'Balatro'
  • 'Lorelei and the Laser Eyes'
  • 'Neva'
  • 'UFO 50'

Melhor RPG

  • 'Dragon’s Dogma 2'
  • 'Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree'
  • 'Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth'
  • 'Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth'
  • 'Metaphor: ReFantazio'

Melhor jogo de ação/aventura

  • 'Astro Bot'
  • 'Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown'
  • 'Silent Hill 2'
  • 'Star Wars Outlaws'
  • 'The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom'

Melhor jogo de ação

  • 'Black Myth: Wukong'
  • 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6'
  • 'Helldivers 2'
  • 'Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2'
  • 'Stellar Blade'

Melhor jogo de esportes/corrida

  • 'F1 24'
  • 'EA Sports FC 25'
  • 'NBA 2K25'
  • 'Top Spin 2K25'
  • 'WWE 2K24'

Melhor jogo multiplayer

  • 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6'
  • 'Helldivers 2'
  • 'Super Mario Party Jamboree'
  • 'Tekken 8'
  • 'Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2'

Melhor jogo de luta

  • 'Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO'
  • 'Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising'
  • 'Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics'
  • 'MultiVersus'
  • 'Tekken 8'

Melhor jogo em atualização

  • 'Destiny 2'
  • 'Diablo IV'
  • 'Final Fantasy XIV'
  • 'Fortnite'
  • 'Helldivers 2'

Melhor suporte à comunidade

  • 'Baldur’s Gate 3'
  • 'Final Fantasy XIV'
  • 'Fortnite'
  • 'Helldivers 2'
  • 'No Man’s Sky'

Melhor jogo para aparelhos móveis

  • 'AFK Journey'
  • 'Balatro'
  • 'Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket'
  • 'Wuthering Waves'
  • 'Zenless Zone Zero'

Melhor jogo de realidade virtual/realidade aumentada

  • 'Arizona Sunshine Remake'
  • 'Asgard’s Wrath 2'
  • 'Batman: Arkham Shadow'
  • 'Metal: Hellsinger VR'
  • 'Metro Awakening'

Melhor jogo para a família

  • 'Astro Bot'
  • 'Princess Peach: Showtime!'
  • 'Super Mario Party Jamboree'
  • 'The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom'
  • 'The Plucky Squire'
  • 'Age of Mythology: Retold'

Melhor jogo simulador/de estratégia

  • 'Age of Mythology: Retold'
  • 'Frostpunk 2'
  • 'Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess'
  • 'Manor Lords'
  • 'Unicorn Overlord'

Melhor jogo de eSport

  • 'Counter-Strike 2'
  • 'Dota 2'
  • 'League of Legends '
  • 'Mobile Legends: Bang Bang'
  • 'Valorant'

Melhor time de eSport

  • Bilibili Gaming ('League of Legends')
  • Gen.G ('League of Legends')
  • NAVI ('Counter-Strike')
  • T1 ('League of Legends')
  • Team Liquid ('Dota 2')

Melhor jogador de eSport

  • 33 – Neta Shapira
  • Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen
  • Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon
  • Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok
  • ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut
  • ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang

Criador de conteúdo do ano

  • CaseOh
  • IlloJuan
  • Techno Gamerz
  • TypicalGamer
  • Usada Pekora

(*Beatriz Rodrigues, estagiária sob supervisão de Vanessa Pinheiro, editora web de Oliberal.com)

