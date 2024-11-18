The Game Awards 2024: Confira a lista completa de indicados ao 'Oscar dos games'
Entre os destaques do ano, quem lidera o número de indicações são os games "Astro Bot" e "Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth"
O The Game Awards 2024 anunciou, nesta segunda-feira (18), a lista de indicados para décima edição da premiação, que é conhecida como o ‘Oscar’ da indústria dos videogames.
Entre os destaques do ano, quem lidera o número de indicações são os jogos "Astro Bot" e "Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth", cada um com sete categorias. A categoria principal da premiação, Jogo do Ano, também conta com os dois games, além de sucessos como "Balatro", "Black Myth: Wukong", "Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree" e "Metaphor: ReFantazio".
O evento deste ano ocorre no dia 12 de dezembro, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos, e será transmitido ao vivo no YouTube por meio do canal oficial do TGA.
Veja a lista completa abaixo:
Jogo do ano
- 'Astro Bot'
- 'Balatro'
- 'Black Myth: Wukong'
- 'Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree'
- 'Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth'
- 'Metaphor: ReFantazio'
Melhor direção
- 'Astro Bot'
- 'Balatro'
- 'Black Myth: Wukong'
- 'Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree'
- 'Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth'
- 'Metaphor: ReFantazio'
Melhor narrativa
- 'Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth'
- 'Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth'
- 'Metaphor: ReFantanzio'
- 'Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II'
- 'Silent Hill 2'
Melhor direção de arte
- 'Astro Bot'
- 'Black Myth: Wukong'
- 'Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree'
- 'Metaphor: ReFantazio'
- 'Neva'
Melhor trilha e música
- 'Astro Bot'
- 'Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth'
- 'Metaphor: ReFantazio'
- 'Silent Hill 2'
- 'Stellar Blade'
Best Audio Design
- 'Astro Bot'
- 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6'
- 'Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth'
- 'Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2'
- 'Silent Hill 2'
Melhor adaptação
- 'Arcane'
- 'Fallout'
- 'Knuckles'
- 'Like a Dragon: Yakuza'
- 'Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft'
Melhor atuação
- Briana White ('Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth')
- Hannah Telle ('Life is Strange: Double Exposure')
- Humberly Gonzalez ('Star Wars Outlaws')
- Like Roberts ('Silent Hill 2')
- Melina Juergens ('Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2')
Melhor jogo independente
- 'Animal Well'
- 'Balatro'
- 'Lorelei and the Laser Eyes'
- 'Neva'
- 'UFO 50'
Melhor RPG
- 'Dragon’s Dogma 2'
- 'Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree'
- 'Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth'
- 'Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth'
- 'Metaphor: ReFantazio'
Melhor jogo de ação/aventura
- 'Astro Bot'
- 'Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown'
- 'Silent Hill 2'
- 'Star Wars Outlaws'
- 'The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom'
Melhor jogo de ação
- 'Black Myth: Wukong'
- 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6'
- 'Helldivers 2'
- 'Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2'
- 'Stellar Blade'
Melhor jogo de esportes/corrida
- 'F1 24'
- 'EA Sports FC 25'
- 'NBA 2K25'
- 'Top Spin 2K25'
- 'WWE 2K24'
Melhor jogo multiplayer
- 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6'
- 'Helldivers 2'
- 'Super Mario Party Jamboree'
- 'Tekken 8'
- 'Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2'
Melhor jogo de luta
- 'Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO'
- 'Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising'
- 'Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics'
- 'MultiVersus'
- 'Tekken 8'
Melhor jogo em atualização
- 'Destiny 2'
- 'Diablo IV'
- 'Final Fantasy XIV'
- 'Fortnite'
- 'Helldivers 2'
Melhor suporte à comunidade
- 'Baldur’s Gate 3'
- 'Final Fantasy XIV'
- 'Fortnite'
- 'Helldivers 2'
- 'No Man’s Sky'
Melhor jogo para aparelhos móveis
- 'AFK Journey'
- 'Balatro'
- 'Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket'
- 'Wuthering Waves'
- 'Zenless Zone Zero'
Melhor jogo de realidade virtual/realidade aumentada
- 'Arizona Sunshine Remake'
- 'Asgard’s Wrath 2'
- 'Batman: Arkham Shadow'
- 'Metal: Hellsinger VR'
- 'Metro Awakening'
Melhor jogo para a família
- 'Astro Bot'
- 'Princess Peach: Showtime!'
- 'Super Mario Party Jamboree'
- 'The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom'
- 'The Plucky Squire'
- 'Age of Mythology: Retold'
Melhor jogo simulador/de estratégia
- 'Age of Mythology: Retold'
- 'Frostpunk 2'
- 'Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess'
- 'Manor Lords'
- 'Unicorn Overlord'
Melhor jogo de eSport
- 'Counter-Strike 2'
- 'Dota 2'
- 'League of Legends '
- 'Mobile Legends: Bang Bang'
- 'Valorant'
Melhor time de eSport
- Bilibili Gaming ('League of Legends')
- Gen.G ('League of Legends')
- NAVI ('Counter-Strike')
- T1 ('League of Legends')
- Team Liquid ('Dota 2')
Melhor jogador de eSport
- 33 – Neta Shapira
- Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen
- Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon
- Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok
- ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut
- ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang
Criador de conteúdo do ano
- CaseOh
- IlloJuan
- Techno Gamerz
- TypicalGamer
- Usada Pekora
(*Beatriz Rodrigues, estagiária sob supervisão de Vanessa Pinheiro, editora web de Oliberal.com)
