The Game Awards 2024: Confira a lista completa de indicados ao 'Oscar dos games'

O The Game Awards 2024 anunciou, nesta segunda-feira (18), a lista de indicados para décima edição da premiação, que é conhecida como o ‘Oscar’ da indústria dos videogames.

Entre os destaques do ano, quem lidera o número de indicações são os jogos "Astro Bot" e "Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth", cada um com sete categorias. A categoria principal da premiação, Jogo do Ano, também conta com os dois games, além de sucessos como "Balatro", "Black Myth: Wukong", "Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree" e "Metaphor: ReFantazio".

VEJA MAIS:



O evento deste ano ocorre no dia 12 de dezembro, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos, e será transmitido ao vivo no YouTube por meio do canal oficial do TGA.

Veja a lista completa abaixo:

Jogo do ano

'Astro Bot'

'Balatro'

'Black Myth: Wukong'

'Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree'

'Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth'

'Metaphor: ReFantazio'

Melhor direção

'Astro Bot'

'Balatro'

'Black Myth: Wukong'

'Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree'

'Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth'

'Metaphor: ReFantazio'

Melhor narrativa

'Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth'

'Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth'

'Metaphor: ReFantanzio'

'Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II'

'Silent Hill 2'

Melhor direção de arte

'Astro Bot'

'Black Myth: Wukong'

'Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree'

'Metaphor: ReFantazio'

'Neva'

Melhor trilha e música

'Astro Bot'

'Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth'

'Metaphor: ReFantazio'

'Silent Hill 2'

'Stellar Blade'

Best Audio Design

'Astro Bot'

'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6'

'Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth'

'Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2'

'Silent Hill 2'

Melhor adaptação

'Arcane'

'Fallout'

'Knuckles'

'Like a Dragon: Yakuza'

'Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft'

Melhor atuação

Briana White ('Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth')

Hannah Telle ('Life is Strange: Double Exposure')

Humberly Gonzalez ('Star Wars Outlaws')

Like Roberts ('Silent Hill 2')

Melina Juergens ('Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2')

Melhor jogo independente

'Animal Well'

'Balatro'

'Lorelei and the Laser Eyes'

'Neva'

'UFO 50'

Melhor RPG

'Dragon’s Dogma 2'

'Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree'

'Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth'

'Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth'

'Metaphor: ReFantazio'

Melhor jogo de ação/aventura

'Astro Bot'

'Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown'

'Silent Hill 2'

'Star Wars Outlaws'

'The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom'

Melhor jogo de ação

'Black Myth: Wukong'

'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6'

'Helldivers 2'

'Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2'

'Stellar Blade'

Melhor jogo de esportes/corrida

'F1 24'

'EA Sports FC 25'

'NBA 2K25'

'Top Spin 2K25'

'WWE 2K24'

Melhor jogo multiplayer

'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6'

'Helldivers 2'

'Super Mario Party Jamboree'

'Tekken 8'

'Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2'

Melhor jogo de luta

'Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO'

'Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising'

'Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics'

'MultiVersus'

'Tekken 8'

Melhor jogo em atualização

'Destiny 2'

'Diablo IV'

'Final Fantasy XIV'

'Fortnite'

'Helldivers 2'

Melhor suporte à comunidade

'Baldur’s Gate 3'

'Final Fantasy XIV'

'Fortnite'

'Helldivers 2'

'No Man’s Sky'

Melhor jogo para aparelhos móveis

'AFK Journey'

'Balatro'

'Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket'

'Wuthering Waves'

'Zenless Zone Zero'

Melhor jogo de realidade virtual/realidade aumentada

'Arizona Sunshine Remake'

'Asgard’s Wrath 2'

'Batman: Arkham Shadow'

'Metal: Hellsinger VR'

'Metro Awakening'

Melhor jogo para a família

'Astro Bot'

'Princess Peach: Showtime!'

'Super Mario Party Jamboree'

'The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom'

'The Plucky Squire'

'Age of Mythology: Retold'

Melhor jogo simulador/de estratégia

'Age of Mythology: Retold'

'Frostpunk 2'

'Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess'

'Manor Lords'

'Unicorn Overlord'

Melhor jogo de eSport

'Counter-Strike 2'

'Dota 2'

'League of Legends '

'Mobile Legends: Bang Bang'

'Valorant'

Melhor time de eSport

Bilibili Gaming ('League of Legends')

Gen.G ('League of Legends')

NAVI ('Counter-Strike')

T1 ('League of Legends')

Team Liquid ('Dota 2')

Melhor jogador de eSport

33 – Neta Shapira

Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen

Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon

Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok

ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut

ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang

Criador de conteúdo do ano

CaseOh

IlloJuan

Techno Gamerz

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora

(*Beatriz Rodrigues, estagiária sob supervisão de Vanessa Pinheiro, editora web de Oliberal.com)