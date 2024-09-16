Capa Jornal Amazônia
Emmy 2024 consagra 'Xógum' e 'Bebê Rena' como grandes vencedores da noite; confira a lista completa

Premiação aconteceu na noite deste domingo (15) em Los Angeles

Hannah Franco
fonte

Série acompanha Donny, um comediante e barman que muda da noite para o dia ao conhecer a stalker Martha (Netflix)

A 76ª edição do Emmy Awards, a mais importante premiação da televisão americana, consagrou neste domingo (15) grandes nomes da indústria. Realizada no Peacock Theather, em Los Angeles, a cerimônia premiou as melhores produções do ano, com "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão", "Hacks", "Bebê Rena" e "O Urso" como as grandes protagonistas da noite. Confira abaixo a lista completa dos vencedores.

Com quatro prêmios cada, "Xógum" e "Bebê Rena" confirmaram seus amplos favoritismos em seus respectivos gêneros. Já "Hacks", com três troféus, levou a melhor na categoria de comédia, em uma noite com poucas surpresas, mas que reservou este anúncio como o último da cerimônia.

A vitória de "Hacks" foi a grande surpresa da noite, já que "The Bear" era a grande favorita. No entanto, a produção da HBO Max não saiu de mãos vazias e levou três prêmios.

Esta foi a segunda premiação da Academia de Televisão realizada em 2024. A edição de 2023 foi adiada por causa das greves dos sindicatos dos roteiristas e dos atores e só aconteceu em janeiro.

Veja abaixo a lista completa dos vencedores do Emmy 2024:

Melhor série em comédia

  • 'Abbott Elementary'
  • 'The Bear'
  • 'Curb your enthusiasm'
  • 'Hacks' (VENCEDORA)
  • 'Only murders in the building'
  • 'Palm Royale'
  • 'Reservation dogs'
  • 'What we do in the shadows'

Melhor série de drama

  • 'The Crown'
  • 'Fallout'
  • 'The gilded age'
  • 'The Morning Show'
  • 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'
  • 'Xógum' (VENCEDORA)
  • 'Slow Horses'
  • 'O problema dos 3 corpos'

Melhor atriz em série de drama

  • Jennifer Aniston - 'The Morning Show'
  • Carrie Coon - 'The gilded age'
  • Maya Erskine - 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'
  • Anna Sawai - 'Xógum' (VENCEDORA)
  • Imelda Staunton - 'The Crown'
  • Reese Witherspoon - 'The Morning Show'

Melhor ator em série de drama

  • Idris Elba - 'Hijack'
  • Donald Glover - 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'
  • Walton Goggins - 'Fallout'
  • Gary Oldman - 'Slow Horses'
  • Sanada Hiroyuki - 'Xogum' (VENCEDOR)
  • Dominic West - 'The Crown'

Melhor minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

  • 'Bebê rena' (VENCEDORA)
  • 'Fargo'
  • 'Lessons in chemistry'
  • 'Ripley'
  • 'True Detective: Night Country'

Melhor atriz em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Jodie Foster - 'True Detective: Night Country' (VENCEDORA)
  • Brie Larson - 'Lessons in chemistry'
  • Juno Temple - 'Fargo'
  • Sofía Vergara - 'Griselda'
  • Naomi Watts - 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans'

Melhor ator em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Matt Bommer - 'Fellow travelers'
  • Richard Gadd - 'Bebê rena' (VENCEDOR)
  • Jon Hamm - 'Fargo'
  • Tom Hollander - 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans'
  • Andrew Scott - 'Ripley'

Melhor direção em série de drama

  • Stephen Daldry - 'The Crown'
  • Mimi Leder - 'The Morning Show'
  • Hiro Murai - 'Mr. & mrs. Smith'
  • Frederick E. O. Toye - 'Xógum' (VENCEDOR)
  • Saul Metzstein - 'Slow Horses'
  • Salli Richardson-Whitfield - 'Winning Time'

Melhor direção em série de comédia

  • Randall Einhorn - 'Abbott Elementary'
  • Christopher Storer - 'The Bear' (VENCEDOR)
  • Ramy Youssef - 'The Bear'
  • Guy Richie - 'The gentlemen'
  • Lucia Aniello - 'Hacks'
  • Mary Lou Belli - 'The Ms. Pat Show'

Melhor roteiro em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Richard Gadd - 'Bebê rena' (VENCEDOR)
  • Charlie Brooker - 'Black mirror'
  • Noah Hawley - 'Fargo'
  • Ron Nyswaner - 'Fellow travelers'
  • Steven Zaillian - 'Ripley'
  • Issa López - 'True Detective: Night Country'

Melhor roteiro em série de drama

  • Peter Morgan, Meriel Scheibani-Clare - 'The Crown'
  • Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner - 'Fallout'
  • Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover - 'Mr. & mrs. smith'
  • Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks - 'Xogum'
  • Rachel Kondo, Cailin Puente - 'Xogum'
  • Will Smith - 'Slow Horses' (VENCEDOR)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Jonathan Bailey - 'Fellows travelers'
  • Robert Downey Jr. - 'The sympathizer'
  • Tom Goodman-Hill - 'Bebê rena'
  • John Hawkes - 'True Detective: night country'
  • Lamorne Morris - 'Fargo' (VENCEDOR)
  • Lewis Pullman - 'Lessons in chemistry'
  • Treat Williams - 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans'

Melhor talk show

  • 'The Daily Show' (VENCEDOR)
  • 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
  • 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'
  • 'The Late show with Stephen Colbert'

Melhor roteiro em série de comédia

  • Quinta Brunson - 'Abbott Elementary'
  • Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo - 'The Bear'
  • Meredith Scardino, Sam Means - 'Girls5eva'
  • Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky - 'Hacks' (VENCEDORES)
  • Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider - 'The other two'
  • Jake Bender, Zach Dunn - 'What we do in the shadows'

Melhor direção em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Weronika Tofilska - 'Bebê rena'
  • Noah Hawley - 'Fargo'
  • Gus Van Sant - 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans'
  • Milicent Shelton - 'Lessons in chemistry'
  • Steven Zaillian - 'Ripley' (VENCEDOR)
  • Issa López - 'True Detective: Night Country'

Melhor roteiro em especial

  • Alex Edelman - 'Alex Edelman: Just for Us' (VENCEDOR)
  • Jacqueline Novak - 'Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees'
  • John Early - 'John Early: Now More Than Ever'
  • Mike Birbiglia - 'Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool'

Melhor programa de variedades roteirizado

  • 'Saturday Night Live'
  • 'Last week tonight with John Oliver' (VENCEDOR)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Dakota Fanning - 'Ripley'
  • Lily Gladstone - 'Under the bridge'
  • Jessica Gunning - 'Bebê Rena' (VENCEDORA)
  • Aja Naomi King - 'Lessons in chemistry'
  • Diane Lane - 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans'
  • Nava Mau - 'Bebê rena'
  • Kali Reis - 'True Detective: night country'

Melhor programa de competição

  • 'The amazing race'
  • 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
  • 'Top Chef'
  • 'The Traitors' (VENCEDOR)
  • 'The Voice'

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

  • Quinta Brunson - 'Abbott Elementary'
  • Ayo Edebiri - 'The Bear'
  • Selena Gomez - 'Only murders in the building'
  • Maya Rudolph - 'Loot'
  • Jean Smart - 'Hacks' (VENCEDORA)
  • Kristen Wiig - 'Palm Royale'

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama

  • Christine Baranski - 'The gilded age'
  • Nicole Beharie - 'The Morning Show'
  • Elizabeth Debicki - 'The Crown' (VENCEDORA)
  • Greta Lee - 'The Morning Show'
  • Lesley Manville - 'The Crown'
  • Karen Pittman - 'The Morning Show'
  • Holland Taylor - 'The Morning Show'

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

  • Carol Burnett - 'Palm royale'
  • Liza Colón-Zayas - 'The Bear' (VENCEDORA)
  • Hannah Einbinder - 'Hacks'
  • Janelle James - 'Abbott Elementary'
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph - 'Abbott Elementary'
  • Meryl Streep - 'Only murders in the building'

Melhor ator em série de comédia

  • Matt Berry - 'What we do in the shadows'
  • Larry David - 'Curb your enthusiasm'
  • Steve Martin - 'Only murders in the building'
  • Martin Short - 'Only murders in the building'
  • Jeremy Allen White - 'The Bear' (VENCEDOR)
  • D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - 'Reservation dogs'

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama

  • Asano Tadanobu - 'Xogum'
  • Billy Crudup - 'The Morning Show' (VENCEDOR)
  • Mark Duplass - 'The Morning Show'
  • Jon Hamm - 'The Morning Show'
  • Hira Takehiro - 'Xogum'
  • Jack Lowden - 'Slow Horses'
  • Jonathan Pryce - 'The Crown'

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

  • Lionel Boyce - 'The Bear'
  • Paul W. Downs - 'Hacks'
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach - 'The Bear' (VENCEDOR)
  • Paul Rudd - 'Only murders in the building'
  • Tyler James Williams - 'Abbot elementary'
  • Bowen Yang - 'Saturday Night Live'

*(Hannah Franco, estagiária de jornalismo, sob supervisão de Felipe Saraiva, editor web de OLiberal.com)

