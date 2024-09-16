Emmy 2024 consagra 'Xógum' e 'Bebê Rena' como grandes vencedores da noite; confira a lista completa

A 76ª edição do Emmy Awards, a mais importante premiação da televisão americana, consagrou neste domingo (15) grandes nomes da indústria. Realizada no Peacock Theather, em Los Angeles, a cerimônia premiou as melhores produções do ano, com "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão", "Hacks", "Bebê Rena" e "O Urso" como as grandes protagonistas da noite. Confira abaixo a lista completa dos vencedores.

Com quatro prêmios cada, "Xógum" e "Bebê Rena" confirmaram seus amplos favoritismos em seus respectivos gêneros. Já "Hacks", com três troféus, levou a melhor na categoria de comédia, em uma noite com poucas surpresas, mas que reservou este anúncio como o último da cerimônia.

A vitória de "Hacks" foi a grande surpresa da noite, já que "The Bear" era a grande favorita. No entanto, a produção da HBO Max não saiu de mãos vazias e levou três prêmios.

Esta foi a segunda premiação da Academia de Televisão realizada em 2024. A edição de 2023 foi adiada por causa das greves dos sindicatos dos roteiristas e dos atores e só aconteceu em janeiro.

Veja abaixo a lista completa dos vencedores do Emmy 2024:

Melhor série em comédia

'Abbott Elementary'

'The Bear'

'Curb your enthusiasm'

'Hacks' (VENCEDORA)

'Only murders in the building'

'Palm Royale'

'Reservation dogs'

'What we do in the shadows'

Melhor série de drama

'The Crown'

'Fallout'

'The gilded age'

'The Morning Show'

'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'

'Xógum' (VENCEDORA)

'Slow Horses'

'O problema dos 3 corpos'

Melhor atriz em série de drama

Jennifer Aniston - 'The Morning Show'

Carrie Coon - 'The gilded age'

Maya Erskine - 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'

Anna Sawai - 'Xógum' (VENCEDORA)

Imelda Staunton - 'The Crown'

Reese Witherspoon - 'The Morning Show'

Melhor ator em série de drama

Idris Elba - 'Hijack'

Donald Glover - 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'

Walton Goggins - 'Fallout'

Gary Oldman - 'Slow Horses'

Sanada Hiroyuki - 'Xogum' (VENCEDOR)

Dominic West - 'The Crown'

Melhor minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

'Bebê rena' (VENCEDORA)

'Fargo'

'Lessons in chemistry'

'Ripley'

'True Detective: Night Country'

Melhor atriz em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

Jodie Foster - 'True Detective: Night Country' (VENCEDORA)

Brie Larson - 'Lessons in chemistry'

Juno Temple - 'Fargo'

Sofía Vergara - 'Griselda'

Naomi Watts - 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans'

Melhor ator em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

Matt Bommer - 'Fellow travelers'

Richard Gadd - 'Bebê rena' (VENCEDOR)

Jon Hamm - 'Fargo'

Tom Hollander - 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans'

Andrew Scott - 'Ripley'

Melhor direção em série de drama

Stephen Daldry - 'The Crown'

Mimi Leder - 'The Morning Show'

Hiro Murai - 'Mr. & mrs. Smith'

Frederick E. O. Toye - 'Xógum' (VENCEDOR)

Saul Metzstein - 'Slow Horses'

Salli Richardson-Whitfield - 'Winning Time'

Melhor direção em série de comédia

Randall Einhorn - 'Abbott Elementary'

Christopher Storer - 'The Bear' (VENCEDOR)

Ramy Youssef - 'The Bear'

Guy Richie - 'The gentlemen'

Lucia Aniello - 'Hacks'

Mary Lou Belli - 'The Ms. Pat Show'

Melhor roteiro em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

Richard Gadd - 'Bebê rena' (VENCEDOR)

Charlie Brooker - 'Black mirror'

Noah Hawley - 'Fargo'

Ron Nyswaner - 'Fellow travelers'

Steven Zaillian - 'Ripley'

Issa López - 'True Detective: Night Country'

Melhor roteiro em série de drama

Peter Morgan, Meriel Scheibani-Clare - 'The Crown'

Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner - 'Fallout'

Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover - 'Mr. & mrs. smith'

Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks - 'Xogum'

Rachel Kondo, Cailin Puente - 'Xogum'

Will Smith - 'Slow Horses' (VENCEDOR)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

Jonathan Bailey - 'Fellows travelers'

Robert Downey Jr. - 'The sympathizer'

Tom Goodman-Hill - 'Bebê rena'

John Hawkes - 'True Detective: night country'

Lamorne Morris - 'Fargo' (VENCEDOR)

Lewis Pullman - 'Lessons in chemistry'

Treat Williams - 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans'

Melhor talk show

'The Daily Show' (VENCEDOR)

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

'Late Night with Seth Meyers'

'The Late show with Stephen Colbert'

Melhor roteiro em série de comédia

Quinta Brunson - 'Abbott Elementary'

Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo - 'The Bear'

Meredith Scardino, Sam Means - 'Girls5eva'

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky - 'Hacks' (VENCEDORES)

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider - 'The other two'

Jake Bender, Zach Dunn - 'What we do in the shadows'

Melhor direção em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

Weronika Tofilska - 'Bebê rena'

Noah Hawley - 'Fargo'

Gus Van Sant - 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans'

Milicent Shelton - 'Lessons in chemistry'

Steven Zaillian - 'Ripley' (VENCEDOR)

Issa López - 'True Detective: Night Country'

Melhor roteiro em especial

Alex Edelman - 'Alex Edelman: Just for Us' (VENCEDOR)

Jacqueline Novak - 'Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees'

John Early - 'John Early: Now More Than Ever'

Mike Birbiglia - 'Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool'

Melhor programa de variedades roteirizado

'Saturday Night Live'

'Last week tonight with John Oliver' (VENCEDOR)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

Dakota Fanning - 'Ripley'

Lily Gladstone - 'Under the bridge'

Jessica Gunning - 'Bebê Rena' (VENCEDORA)

Aja Naomi King - 'Lessons in chemistry'

Diane Lane - 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans'

Nava Mau - 'Bebê rena'

Kali Reis - 'True Detective: night country'

Melhor programa de competição

'The amazing race'

'RuPaul's Drag Race'

'Top Chef'

'The Traitors' (VENCEDOR)

'The Voice'

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

Quinta Brunson - 'Abbott Elementary'

Ayo Edebiri - 'The Bear'

Selena Gomez - 'Only murders in the building'

Maya Rudolph - 'Loot'

Jean Smart - 'Hacks' (VENCEDORA)

Kristen Wiig - 'Palm Royale'

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama

Christine Baranski - 'The gilded age'

Nicole Beharie - 'The Morning Show'

Elizabeth Debicki - 'The Crown' (VENCEDORA)

Greta Lee - 'The Morning Show'

Lesley Manville - 'The Crown'

Karen Pittman - 'The Morning Show'

Holland Taylor - 'The Morning Show'

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

Carol Burnett - 'Palm royale'

Liza Colón-Zayas - 'The Bear' (VENCEDORA)

Hannah Einbinder - 'Hacks'

Janelle James - 'Abbott Elementary'

Sheryl Lee Ralph - 'Abbott Elementary'

Meryl Streep - 'Only murders in the building'

Melhor ator em série de comédia

Matt Berry - 'What we do in the shadows'

Larry David - 'Curb your enthusiasm'

Steve Martin - 'Only murders in the building'

Martin Short - 'Only murders in the building'

Jeremy Allen White - 'The Bear' (VENCEDOR)

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - 'Reservation dogs'

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama

Asano Tadanobu - 'Xogum'

Billy Crudup - 'The Morning Show' (VENCEDOR)

Mark Duplass - 'The Morning Show'

Jon Hamm - 'The Morning Show'

Hira Takehiro - 'Xogum'

Jack Lowden - 'Slow Horses'

Jonathan Pryce - 'The Crown'

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

Lionel Boyce - 'The Bear'

Paul W. Downs - 'Hacks'

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - 'The Bear' (VENCEDOR)

Paul Rudd - 'Only murders in the building'

Tyler James Williams - 'Abbot elementary'

Bowen Yang - 'Saturday Night Live'

*(Hannah Franco, estagiária de jornalismo, sob supervisão de Felipe Saraiva, editor web de OLiberal.com)