Emmy 2024 consagra 'Xógum' e 'Bebê Rena' como grandes vencedores da noite; confira a lista completa
Premiação aconteceu na noite deste domingo (15) em Los Angeles
A 76ª edição do Emmy Awards, a mais importante premiação da televisão americana, consagrou neste domingo (15) grandes nomes da indústria. Realizada no Peacock Theather, em Los Angeles, a cerimônia premiou as melhores produções do ano, com "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão", "Hacks", "Bebê Rena" e "O Urso" como as grandes protagonistas da noite. Confira abaixo a lista completa dos vencedores.
Com quatro prêmios cada, "Xógum" e "Bebê Rena" confirmaram seus amplos favoritismos em seus respectivos gêneros. Já "Hacks", com três troféus, levou a melhor na categoria de comédia, em uma noite com poucas surpresas, mas que reservou este anúncio como o último da cerimônia.
A vitória de "Hacks" foi a grande surpresa da noite, já que "The Bear" era a grande favorita. No entanto, a produção da HBO Max não saiu de mãos vazias e levou três prêmios.
Esta foi a segunda premiação da Academia de Televisão realizada em 2024. A edição de 2023 foi adiada por causa das greves dos sindicatos dos roteiristas e dos atores e só aconteceu em janeiro.
Veja abaixo a lista completa dos vencedores do Emmy 2024:
Melhor série em comédia
- 'Abbott Elementary'
- 'The Bear'
- 'Curb your enthusiasm'
- 'Hacks' (VENCEDORA)
- 'Only murders in the building'
- 'Palm Royale'
- 'Reservation dogs'
- 'What we do in the shadows'
Melhor série de drama
- 'The Crown'
- 'Fallout'
- 'The gilded age'
- 'The Morning Show'
- 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'
- 'Xógum' (VENCEDORA)
- 'Slow Horses'
- 'O problema dos 3 corpos'
Melhor atriz em série de drama
- Jennifer Aniston - 'The Morning Show'
- Carrie Coon - 'The gilded age'
- Maya Erskine - 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'
- Anna Sawai - 'Xógum' (VENCEDORA)
- Imelda Staunton - 'The Crown'
- Reese Witherspoon - 'The Morning Show'
Melhor ator em série de drama
- Idris Elba - 'Hijack'
- Donald Glover - 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'
- Walton Goggins - 'Fallout'
- Gary Oldman - 'Slow Horses'
- Sanada Hiroyuki - 'Xogum' (VENCEDOR)
- Dominic West - 'The Crown'
Melhor minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV
- 'Bebê rena' (VENCEDORA)
- 'Fargo'
- 'Lessons in chemistry'
- 'Ripley'
- 'True Detective: Night Country'
Melhor atriz em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV
- Jodie Foster - 'True Detective: Night Country' (VENCEDORA)
- Brie Larson - 'Lessons in chemistry'
- Juno Temple - 'Fargo'
- Sofía Vergara - 'Griselda'
- Naomi Watts - 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans'
Melhor ator em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV
- Matt Bommer - 'Fellow travelers'
- Richard Gadd - 'Bebê rena' (VENCEDOR)
- Jon Hamm - 'Fargo'
- Tom Hollander - 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans'
- Andrew Scott - 'Ripley'
Melhor direção em série de drama
- Stephen Daldry - 'The Crown'
- Mimi Leder - 'The Morning Show'
- Hiro Murai - 'Mr. & mrs. Smith'
- Frederick E. O. Toye - 'Xógum' (VENCEDOR)
- Saul Metzstein - 'Slow Horses'
- Salli Richardson-Whitfield - 'Winning Time'
Melhor direção em série de comédia
- Randall Einhorn - 'Abbott Elementary'
- Christopher Storer - 'The Bear' (VENCEDOR)
- Ramy Youssef - 'The Bear'
- Guy Richie - 'The gentlemen'
- Lucia Aniello - 'Hacks'
- Mary Lou Belli - 'The Ms. Pat Show'
Melhor roteiro em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV
- Richard Gadd - 'Bebê rena' (VENCEDOR)
- Charlie Brooker - 'Black mirror'
- Noah Hawley - 'Fargo'
- Ron Nyswaner - 'Fellow travelers'
- Steven Zaillian - 'Ripley'
- Issa López - 'True Detective: Night Country'
Melhor roteiro em série de drama
- Peter Morgan, Meriel Scheibani-Clare - 'The Crown'
- Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner - 'Fallout'
- Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover - 'Mr. & mrs. smith'
- Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks - 'Xogum'
- Rachel Kondo, Cailin Puente - 'Xogum'
- Will Smith - 'Slow Horses' (VENCEDOR)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV
- Jonathan Bailey - 'Fellows travelers'
- Robert Downey Jr. - 'The sympathizer'
- Tom Goodman-Hill - 'Bebê rena'
- John Hawkes - 'True Detective: night country'
- Lamorne Morris - 'Fargo' (VENCEDOR)
- Lewis Pullman - 'Lessons in chemistry'
- Treat Williams - 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans'
Melhor talk show
- 'The Daily Show' (VENCEDOR)
- 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
- 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'
- 'The Late show with Stephen Colbert'
Melhor roteiro em série de comédia
- Quinta Brunson - 'Abbott Elementary'
- Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo - 'The Bear'
- Meredith Scardino, Sam Means - 'Girls5eva'
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky - 'Hacks' (VENCEDORES)
- Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider - 'The other two'
- Jake Bender, Zach Dunn - 'What we do in the shadows'
Melhor direção em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV
- Weronika Tofilska - 'Bebê rena'
- Noah Hawley - 'Fargo'
- Gus Van Sant - 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans'
- Milicent Shelton - 'Lessons in chemistry'
- Steven Zaillian - 'Ripley' (VENCEDOR)
- Issa López - 'True Detective: Night Country'
Melhor roteiro em especial
- Alex Edelman - 'Alex Edelman: Just for Us' (VENCEDOR)
- Jacqueline Novak - 'Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees'
- John Early - 'John Early: Now More Than Ever'
- Mike Birbiglia - 'Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool'
Melhor programa de variedades roteirizado
- 'Saturday Night Live'
- 'Last week tonight with John Oliver' (VENCEDOR)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV
- Dakota Fanning - 'Ripley'
- Lily Gladstone - 'Under the bridge'
- Jessica Gunning - 'Bebê Rena' (VENCEDORA)
- Aja Naomi King - 'Lessons in chemistry'
- Diane Lane - 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans'
- Nava Mau - 'Bebê rena'
- Kali Reis - 'True Detective: night country'
Melhor programa de competição
- 'The amazing race'
- 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
- 'Top Chef'
- 'The Traitors' (VENCEDOR)
- 'The Voice'
Melhor atriz em série de comédia
- Quinta Brunson - 'Abbott Elementary'
- Ayo Edebiri - 'The Bear'
- Selena Gomez - 'Only murders in the building'
- Maya Rudolph - 'Loot'
- Jean Smart - 'Hacks' (VENCEDORA)
- Kristen Wiig - 'Palm Royale'
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama
- Christine Baranski - 'The gilded age'
- Nicole Beharie - 'The Morning Show'
- Elizabeth Debicki - 'The Crown' (VENCEDORA)
- Greta Lee - 'The Morning Show'
- Lesley Manville - 'The Crown'
- Karen Pittman - 'The Morning Show'
- Holland Taylor - 'The Morning Show'
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia
- Carol Burnett - 'Palm royale'
- Liza Colón-Zayas - 'The Bear' (VENCEDORA)
- Hannah Einbinder - 'Hacks'
- Janelle James - 'Abbott Elementary'
- Sheryl Lee Ralph - 'Abbott Elementary'
- Meryl Streep - 'Only murders in the building'
Melhor ator em série de comédia
- Matt Berry - 'What we do in the shadows'
- Larry David - 'Curb your enthusiasm'
- Steve Martin - 'Only murders in the building'
- Martin Short - 'Only murders in the building'
- Jeremy Allen White - 'The Bear' (VENCEDOR)
- D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - 'Reservation dogs'
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama
- Asano Tadanobu - 'Xogum'
- Billy Crudup - 'The Morning Show' (VENCEDOR)
- Mark Duplass - 'The Morning Show'
- Jon Hamm - 'The Morning Show'
- Hira Takehiro - 'Xogum'
- Jack Lowden - 'Slow Horses'
- Jonathan Pryce - 'The Crown'
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia
- Lionel Boyce - 'The Bear'
- Paul W. Downs - 'Hacks'
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach - 'The Bear' (VENCEDOR)
- Paul Rudd - 'Only murders in the building'
- Tyler James Williams - 'Abbot elementary'
- Bowen Yang - 'Saturday Night Live'
*(Hannah Franco, estagiária de jornalismo, sob supervisão de Felipe Saraiva, editor web de OLiberal.com)
