Copa América, Eurocopa, futebol feminino e Série B; saiba onde assistir aos jogos de hoje
Veja os horários das transmissões das principais competições esportivas do mundo
A sexta-feira (25) será agitada por diversas modalidades esportivas ao redor do mundo. A Seleção Brasileira enfrenta o Chile pelas quartas de final da Copa América, às 21h, no Nilton Santos. Além disso, às 16h30 (de Brasília), a seleção feminina de futebol dos Estados Unidos encara a Nigéria em um amistoso.
Confira abaixo os principais confrontos do dia e a programação de transmissão:
COPA AMÉRICA18h - Peru x ParaguaiOnde assistir: Fox Sports
21h - Brasil x Chile Onde assistir: SBT e ESPN Brasil
EUROCOPA13h - Suíça x Espanha Onde assistir: SporTV
16h - Bélgica x ItáliaOnde assistir: Globo e SporTV
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B19h - Náutico x Operário-PR Onde assistir: SporTV (menos PE) e Premiere
19h - Coritiba x RemoOnde assistir: Premiere
AMISTOSO FEMININO16h30 - Estados Unidos x Nigeria Onde assistir: ESPN
AMISTOSO DE HANDEBOL MASCULINO08h - Portugal x Brasil Onde assistir: TV NSPORTS
TÊNIS07h - Torneio de Wimbledon Onde assistir: SporTV 3 e BANDSPORTS
CICLISMO06h20 - Mundial de Superbike WSBK: GP do Reino Unido (treino 1) Onde assistir: DAZN
09h45 - Tour de France (etapa 7) Onde assistir: ESPN
10h50 - Mundial de Superbike WSBK: GP do Reino Unido (treino 2) Onde assistir: DAZN
FÓRMULA 106h30 - Primeiro treino livre do GP da Áustria Onde assistir: BANDSPORTS
10h - Segundo treino livre do GP da Áustria Onde assistir: BANDSPORTS
LIGA NACIONAL DE FUTSAL15h - Blumenau x Carlos Barbosa Onde assistir: TV NSPORTS
17h - Umuarama x Sorocaba Onde assistir: TV NSPORTS
LIGA DE BASQUETE FEMININO17h30 - Sampaio Corrêa x Araraquara Onde assistir: TV NSPORTS
19h30 - Ituano x BlumenauOnde assistir: TV NSPORTS
COPA DO BRASIL DE FUTSAL20h - Itaporanga x Ceará Onde assistir: TV NSPORTS
MLB20h - New York Mets x New York Yankees Onde assistir: ESPN APP
NHL21h - Tampa Bay Lightning x Montreal Canadiens Onde assistir: ESPN2
