O Liberal Digital

Futebol

Copa América, Eurocopa, futebol feminino e Série B; saiba onde assistir aos jogos de hoje

Veja os horários das transmissões das principais competições esportivas do mundo

LANCE!

()

A sexta-feira (25) será agitada por diversas modalidades esportivas ao redor do mundo. A Seleção Brasileira enfrenta o Chile pelas quartas de final da Copa América, às 21h, no Nilton Santos. Além disso, às 16h30 (de Brasília), a seleção feminina de futebol dos Estados Unidos encara a Nigéria em um amistoso.

Confira abaixo os principais confrontos do dia e a programação de transmissão:

COPA AMÉRICA18h - Peru x ParaguaiOnde assistir: Fox Sports

21h - Brasil x Chile Onde assistir: SBT e ESPN Brasil

EUROCOPA13h - Suíça x Espanha Onde assistir: SporTV

16h - Bélgica x ItáliaOnde assistir: Globo e SporTV

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B19h - Náutico x Operário-PR Onde assistir: SporTV (menos PE) e Premiere

19h - Coritiba x RemoOnde assistir: Premiere

AMISTOSO FEMININO16h30 - Estados Unidos x Nigeria Onde assistir: ESPN

AMISTOSO DE HANDEBOL MASCULINO08h - Portugal x Brasil Onde assistir: TV NSPORTS

TÊNIS07h - Torneio de Wimbledon Onde assistir: SporTV 3 e BANDSPORTS

CICLISMO06h20 - Mundial de Superbike WSBK: GP do Reino Unido (treino 1) Onde assistir: DAZN

09h45 - Tour de France (etapa 7) Onde assistir: ESPN

10h50 - Mundial de Superbike WSBK: GP do Reino Unido (treino 2) Onde assistir: DAZN

FÓRMULA 106h30 - Primeiro treino livre do GP da Áustria Onde assistir: BANDSPORTS

10h - Segundo treino livre do GP da Áustria Onde assistir: BANDSPORTS

LIGA NACIONAL DE FUTSAL15h - Blumenau x Carlos Barbosa Onde assistir: TV NSPORTS

17h - Umuarama x Sorocaba Onde assistir: TV NSPORTS

LIGA DE BASQUETE FEMININO17h30 - Sampaio Corrêa x Araraquara Onde assistir: TV NSPORTS

19h30 - Ituano x BlumenauOnde assistir: TV NSPORTS

COPA DO BRASIL DE FUTSAL20h - Itaporanga x Ceará Onde assistir: TV NSPORTS

MLB20h - New York Mets x New York Yankees Onde assistir: ESPN APP

NHL21h - Tampa Bay Lightning x Montreal Canadiens Onde assistir: ESPN2

