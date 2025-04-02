Capa Jornal Amazônia
Edição do Dia - Jornal Amazônia
Capa Jornal Oliberal
Edição do Dia - Jornal O Liberal
Logo Jornal Oliberal Logo Jornal Amazônia
Edição do Dia
Capa Jornal Amazônia
Edição do Dia - Jornal Amazônia
Capa Jornal Oliberal
Edição do Dia - Jornal O Liberal
Área Exclusiva do Assinante
Área Exclusiva do Assinante
Ícone Pesquisar

Nintendo Switch 2: Veja a lista completa de jogos anunciados e quanto vai custar

A Nintendo revelou os jogos que chegarão ao Nintendo Switch 2, confirmando exclusivos, remasters aprimorados e grandes lançamentos de parceiros

O Liberal

Nesta quarta-feira (2), a Nintendo divulgou todos os detalhes do Nintendo Switch 2 em um aguardado Nintendo Direct. Além de confirmar o lançamento do novo console para 5 de junho de 2025, a empresa apresentou uma extensa lista de jogos, incluindo exclusivos, remasters aprimorados e grandes lançamentos de parceiros. Confira a lista completa!

VEJA MAIS

image VÍDEO: Novo jogo da franquia 'The Legend of Zelda' é anunciado com Princesa Zelda como protagonista
'Echoes of Wisdom' chega para o Nintendo Switch no dia 26 de setembro e estará disponível em português do Brasil

image Conheça 20 personagens de games que são brasileiros
Personagens de grandes franquias têm inspiração brasileira. Confira a lista de conterrâneos que ganharam espaço nos games

image The Game Awards 2024: Confira a lista completa de indicados ao 'Oscar dos games'
Entre os destaques do ano, quem lidera o número de indicações são os games "Astro Bot" e "Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth"

Jogos Exclusivos do Nintendo Switch 2

  • Mario Kart World (5 de junho de 2025)
  • Donkey Kong Bananza (17 de julho de 2025)
  • Kirby Air Riders (2025)
  • Drag x Drive (2025)
  • Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour (5 de junho de 2025)
  • Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (2025)
  • The Duskbloods (2026) – Desenvolvido pela FromSoftware (Dark Souls, Elden Ring)

Versões Aprimoradas para o Switch 2

  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (2025)
  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Switch 2 Edition (28 de agosto de 2025)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Switch 2 Edition (5 de junho de 2025)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Switch 2 Edition (5 de junho de 2025)
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree – Switch 2 Edition (24 de julho de 2025)
  • Pokémon Legends Z-A (2025)

Jogos de Parceiros para o Nintendo Switch 2

  • ELDEN RING Tarnished Edition
  • Hades II
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion
  • SPLIT FICTION
  • EA SPORTS FC
  • EA SPORTS MADDEN NFL
  • Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4
  • HITMAN World of Assassination - Signature Edition & Project 007
  • BRAVELY DEFAULT FLYING FAIRY HD Remaster
  • Yakuza 0 Director's Cut
  • DELTARUNE
  • Borderlands 4
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  • WWE 2K
  • NBA 2K
  • Survival Kids
  • Enter the Gungeon 2
  • STARSEEKER: Astroneer Expeditions
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
  • FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • STORY OF SEASONS: Grand Bazaar
  • Goodnight Universe
  • Two Point Museum
  • WILD HEARTS
  • Witchbrook
  • Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S
  • Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma
  • MARVEL Cosmic Invasion
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Awakening Complete Edition
  • Fast Fusion
  • Shadow Labyrinth
  • RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army
  • No Sleep For Kaname Date - From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES
  • REANIMAL
  • Fortnite
  • Arcade Archives 2 RIDGE RACER
  • Professor Layton and The New World of Steam
  • Tamagotchi Plaza
  • Human Fall Flat 2

Títulos de GameCube para Nintendo Switch Online

  • The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
  • SOULCALIBUR II
  • F-Zero GX

Preço e lançamento do Nintendo Switch 2

O Nintendo Switch 2 chega ao mercado em 5 de junho de 2025. Rumores indicam um preço de 449,99 dólares (cerca de R$ 2.560 na cotação atual), mas a Nintendo ainda não confirmou valores oficiais. Mario Kart World terá preço sugerido de 79,99 (cerca de R$ 455 na cotação atual), sem incluir impostos.

Entre no nosso grupo de notícias no WhatsApp e Telegram 📱

Palavras-chave

videogame

nintendo

nintendo switch 2
Cultura
.
Ícone cancelar

Desculpe pela interrupção. Detectamos que você possui um bloqueador de anúncios ativo!

Oferecemos notícia e informação de graça, mas produzir conteúdo de qualidade não é.

Os anúncios são uma forma de garantir a receita do portal e o pagamento dos profissionais envolvidos.

Por favor, desative ou remova o bloqueador de anúncios do seu navegador para continuar sua navegação sem interrupções. Obrigado!

ÚLTIMAS EM CULTURA

MÚSICA

Zeca Pagodinho lança vinil duplo em comemoração aos 40 anos

“Zeca Pagodinho – 40 anos” teve mais um lançamento realizado.

03.04.25 13h02

EVOLUÇÃO

Otaviano Costa vive as delícias e inquietudes da nova vida em São Paulo

Em entrevista exclusiva, o apresentador falou sobre o novo projeto profissional e a distância com Flávia Alessandra.

03.04.25 11h56

PESQUISA

Filme e projeto educacional alertam para racismo no atendimento médico

Uma pesquisa apontou que pacientes negros têm mais chances de serem hospitalizadas em decorrência de erro médico em praticamente todas as regiões do país.

03.04.25 11h19

LUTO

Jornalista Wanda Chase morre ao passar por cirurgia; Margareth Menezes faz homenagem

A ministra da Cultura, Margareth Menezes, fez uma homenagem para Wanda.

03.04.25 8h15

MAIS LIDAS EM CULTURA

LUTO

Jornalista Wanda Chase morre ao passar por cirurgia; Margareth Menezes faz homenagem

A ministra da Cultura, Margareth Menezes, fez uma homenagem para Wanda.

03.04.25 8h15

quase paraense

Paulo Vieira exalta Elói Iglesias e elogia restaurante em Belém: 'Melhor lugar do mundo'

O apresentador e humorista Paulo Vieira destacou a gastronomia local em visita ao Pará

03.04.25 15h38

NOVOS RUMOS

Atriz Leandra Leal fala sobre saída da Globo: 'Foram 30 anos'

Leandra Leal começou a trabalhar na empresa aos 12 anos, logo após a perda do pai

03.04.25 11h18

CELEBRIDADES

Ator da Netflix morre aos 44 anos após mal súbito em academia; veja quem é

A notícia gerou grande comoção entre fãs e seguidores nas redes sociais

02.04.25 23h29

Logo portal oliberal

EQUIPES

COMERCIAL

GRUPO LIBERAL

O Liberal Digital

Tv Liberal

Assine O Liberal

Publicidade Legal

Política de Privacidade

AMAZÔNIA

LIBERAL FM

Ouça a Rádio

Promoções

Programação

CONTEÚDO PATROCINADO

LIBPLAY

Vídeos

Podcast

COLUNAS

Entregadores

ÚLTIMAS

BELÉM

PARÁ

POLÍCIA

POLÍTICA

Eleições

ECONOMIA

Concurso e Emprego

BRASIL

ESPORTES

Paysandu

Remo

Futebol

Mais Esportes

Lance a Lance

RECEITAS

CULTURA

Música

Cinema

Televisão

Novela

Agenda