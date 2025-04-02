Nintendo Switch 2: Veja a lista completa de jogos anunciados e quanto vai custar
A Nintendo revelou os jogos que chegarão ao Nintendo Switch 2, confirmando exclusivos, remasters aprimorados e grandes lançamentos de parceiros
Nesta quarta-feira (2), a Nintendo divulgou todos os detalhes do Nintendo Switch 2 em um aguardado Nintendo Direct. Além de confirmar o lançamento do novo console para 5 de junho de 2025, a empresa apresentou uma extensa lista de jogos, incluindo exclusivos, remasters aprimorados e grandes lançamentos de parceiros. Confira a lista completa!
Jogos Exclusivos do Nintendo Switch 2
- Mario Kart World (5 de junho de 2025)
- Donkey Kong Bananza (17 de julho de 2025)
- Kirby Air Riders (2025)
- Drag x Drive (2025)
- Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour (5 de junho de 2025)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (2025)
- The Duskbloods (2026) – Desenvolvido pela FromSoftware (Dark Souls, Elden Ring)
Versões Aprimoradas para o Switch 2
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (2025)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Switch 2 Edition (28 de agosto de 2025)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Switch 2 Edition (5 de junho de 2025)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Switch 2 Edition (5 de junho de 2025)
- Super Mario Party Jamboree – Switch 2 Edition (24 de julho de 2025)
- Pokémon Legends Z-A (2025)
Jogos de Parceiros para o Nintendo Switch 2
- ELDEN RING Tarnished Edition
- Hades II
- Street Fighter 6
- Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion
- SPLIT FICTION
- EA SPORTS FC
- EA SPORTS MADDEN NFL
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4
- HITMAN World of Assassination - Signature Edition & Project 007
- BRAVELY DEFAULT FLYING FAIRY HD Remaster
- Yakuza 0 Director's Cut
- DELTARUNE
- Borderlands 4
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- WWE 2K
- NBA 2K
- Survival Kids
- Enter the Gungeon 2
- STARSEEKER: Astroneer Expeditions
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- STORY OF SEASONS: Grand Bazaar
- Goodnight Universe
- Two Point Museum
- WILD HEARTS
- Witchbrook
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma
- MARVEL Cosmic Invasion
- Star Wars Outlaws
- NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Awakening Complete Edition
- Fast Fusion
- Shadow Labyrinth
- RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army
- No Sleep For Kaname Date - From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES
- REANIMAL
- Fortnite
- Arcade Archives 2 RIDGE RACER
- Professor Layton and The New World of Steam
- Tamagotchi Plaza
- Human Fall Flat 2
Títulos de GameCube para Nintendo Switch Online
- The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
- SOULCALIBUR II
- F-Zero GX
Preço e lançamento do Nintendo Switch 2
O Nintendo Switch 2 chega ao mercado em 5 de junho de 2025. Rumores indicam um preço de 449,99 dólares (cerca de R$ 2.560 na cotação atual), mas a Nintendo ainda não confirmou valores oficiais. Mario Kart World terá preço sugerido de 79,99 (cerca de R$ 455 na cotação atual), sem incluir impostos.
