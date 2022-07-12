Emmy 2022: Conheça os indicados à 74ª edição da premiação
A cerimônia acontecerá em 12 de setembro deste ano
Nesta terça-feira, 12, foi divulgado, pela Academia de Televisão, os indicados à 74ª edição do Emmy, que terá como apresentadores os atores J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) e Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine).
Confira abaixo a lista com os indicados ao Emmy 2022
MELHOR PROGRAMA DE VARIEDADE DE TALK SHOW
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
MELHOR REALITY SHOW DE COMPETIÇÃO
- The Amazing Race
- Lizzo Procura por Mulheres Grandes
- Nailed It
- Rupaul's Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
- Rachel Brosnahan (Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel)
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
- Elle Fanning (The Great)
- Issa Rae (Insecure)
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
- Donald Glover (Atlanta)
- Bill Hader (Barry)
- Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jason Sudeikes (Ted Lasso)
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
- Alex Borstein (Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel)
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
- Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
- Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
- Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
- Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
- Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
- Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
- Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
- Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
- Tony Shalhoub (Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel)
- Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
- Henry Winkler (Barry)
- Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- What We Do in the Shadows
MELHOR ATRIZ EM MINISSÉRIE, ANTOLOGIA E FILME PARA TV
- Toni Collette (A Escada)
- Julia Garner (Inventando Anna)
- Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
- Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story: Impeachment)
- Margaret Qualley (Maid)
- Amanda Seydried (The Dropout)
MELHOR ATOR EM MINISSÉRIE, ANTOLOGIA E FILME PARA TV
- Colin Firth (A Escada)
- Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
- Oscar Isaac (Cenas de Um Casamento)
- Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
- Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
- Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM MINISSÉRIE, ANTOLOGIA E FILME PARA TV
- Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
- Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
- Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
- Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
- Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
- Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)
- Mare Winningham (Dopesick)
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM MINISSÉRIE, ANTOLOGIA E FILME PARA TV
- Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)
- Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
- Will Poulter (Dopesick)
- Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
- Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
- Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
- Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)
MELHOR MINISSÉRIE OU ANTOLOGIA
- Dopesick
- The Dropout
- Inventando Anna
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
- Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
- Laura Linney (Ozark)
- Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
- Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
- Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
- Zendaya (Euphoria)
MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
- Jason Bateman (Ozark)
- Brian Cox (Succession)
- Lee Jung-jae (Round 6)
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
- Adam Scott (Ruptura)
- Jeremy Strong (Succession)
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
- Patricia Arquette (Ruptura)
- Julia Garner (Ozark)
- Jung Ho-yeon (Round 6)
- Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
- Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
- J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
- Sarah Snook (Succession)
- Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
- Nicholas Braun (Succession)
- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
- Kieran Culkin (Succession)
- Park Hae-soo (Round 6)
- Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
- John Turturro (Ruptura)
- Christopher Walken (Ruptura)
- Oh Yeong-su (Round 6)
MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA
- Better Call Saul
- Euphoria
- Ozark
- Ruptura
- Round 6
- Stranger Things
- Succession
- Yellowjackets
(*Estagiária Painah Silva, sob supervisão da Coordenadora de Conteúdo de Cultura, Sonia Ferro)
