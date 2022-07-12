Acessar
Emmy 2022: Conheça os indicados à 74ª edição da premiação

A cerimônia acontecerá em 12 de setembro deste ano

Painah Silva

A série 'Euphoria', da HBO, está entre as indicadas (reprodução/divulgação)

Nesta terça-feira, 12, foi divulgado, pela Academia de Televisão, os indicados à 74ª edição do Emmy, que terá como apresentadores os atores J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) e Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine).

VEJA MAIS

Emmy 2021 não premia nenhum ator não-branco em principais categorias de atuação
Em edição com maior diversidade entre indicados, premiados seguiram brancos

Confira abaixo a lista com os indicados ao Emmy 2022

MELHOR PROGRAMA DE VARIEDADE DE TALK SHOW

  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

MELHOR REALITY SHOW DE COMPETIÇÃO

  • The Amazing Race
  • Lizzo Procura por Mulheres Grandes
  • Nailed It
  • Rupaul's Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

  • Rachel Brosnahan (Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel)
  • Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
  • Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
  • Elle Fanning (The Great)
  • Issa Rae (Insecure)
  • Jean Smart (Hacks)

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

  • Donald Glover (Atlanta)
  • Bill Hader (Barry)
  • Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
  • Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Jason Sudeikes (Ted Lasso)

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

  • Alex Borstein (Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel)
  • Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
  • Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
  • Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
  • Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
  • Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
  • Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

  • Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
  • Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
  • Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
  • Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
  • Tony Shalhoub (Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel)
  • Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
  • Henry Winkler (Barry)
  • Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Hacks
  • Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso
  • What We Do in the Shadows

MELHOR ATRIZ EM MINISSÉRIE, ANTOLOGIA E FILME PARA TV

  • Toni Collette (A Escada)
  • Julia Garner (Inventando Anna)
  • Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
  • Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story: Impeachment)
  • Margaret Qualley (Maid)
  • Amanda Seydried (The Dropout)

MELHOR ATOR EM MINISSÉRIE, ANTOLOGIA E FILME PARA TV

  • Colin Firth (A Escada) 
  • Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
  • Oscar Isaac (Cenas de Um Casamento)
  • Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
  • Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
  • Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM MINISSÉRIE, ANTOLOGIA E FILME PARA TV

  • Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
  • Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
  • Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
  • Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
  • Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
  • Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)
  • Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM MINISSÉRIE, ANTOLOGIA E FILME PARA TV

  • Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)
  • Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
  • Will Poulter (Dopesick)
  • Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
  • Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
  • Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
  • Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

MELHOR MINISSÉRIE OU ANTOLOGIA

  • Dopesick
  • The Dropout
  • Inventando Anna
  • Pam & Tommy
  • The White Lotus

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

  • Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
  • Laura Linney (Ozark)
  • Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
  • Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
  • Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
  • Zendaya (Euphoria)

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

  • Jason Bateman (Ozark)
  • Brian Cox (Succession)
  • Lee Jung-jae (Round 6)
  • Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
  • Adam Scott (Ruptura)
  • Jeremy Strong (Succession)

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

  • Patricia Arquette (Ruptura)
  • Julia Garner (Ozark)
  • Jung Ho-yeon (Round 6)
  • Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
  • Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
  • J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
  • Sarah Snook (Succession)
  • Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

  • Nicholas Braun (Succession)
  • Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
  • Kieran Culkin (Succession)
  • Park Hae-soo (Round 6)
  • Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
  • John Turturro (Ruptura)
  • Christopher Walken (Ruptura)
  • Oh Yeong-su (Round 6)

MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA

  • Better Call Saul
  • Euphoria
  • Ozark
  • Ruptura
  • Round 6
  • Stranger Things
  • Succession
  • Yellowjackets

(*Estagiária Painah Silva, sob supervisão da Coordenadora de Conteúdo de Cultura, Sonia Ferro)

cultura

indicados do emmy 2022
Cultura
.

