Globo de Ouro 2025: saiba mais sobre ‘The Girl with the Needle’, indicado a Melhor Filme

A produção concorre na categoria Melhor Filme de Língua Não-Inglesa. Veja sinopse, trailer e onde assistir

Filme "The Girl with the Needle", indicado ao Globo de Ouro 2025

O longa “The Girl with the Needle”, dirigido por Magnus von Horn é um dos indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2025. A produção concorre na categoria Melhor Filme de Língua Não-Inglesa e é estrelada por Victoria Carmen Sonne, Trine Dyrholm e Besir Zeciri. A premiação ocorre no dia 05 de janeiro.

VEJA MAIS

image Globo de Ouro 2025: confira a lista completa de indicados
Fernanda Torres concorre na premiação como Melhor Atriz em Filme de Drama pela produção “Ainda Estou Aqui”, indicada como Melhor Filme em Língua Não-Inglesa

image 'Ainda Estou Aqui' é indicado ao Globo de Ouro de melhor filme em língua não inglesa; saiba mais
O filme já levou 2,2 milhões de pessoas aos cinemas brasileiros e também está cotado a concorrer ao Oscar 2025

image Globo de Ouro: veja lista de vencedores do prêmio em 2024
Os maiores indicados foram o filme Barbie e a série Succession, com nove indicações cada uma.

Sinopse de “The Girl with the Needle”

Em Copenhague, Dinamarca, Karoline (Vic Carmen Sonne), perde o emprego por estar grávida. Ao conhecer Dagmar (Trine Dyrholm), uma mulher mais velha e dona de uma agência de adoção clandestina, uma conexão forte surge. Ao perceber o peso do trabalho da nova amiga, Karoline nota que já está envolvida involuntariamente.

Trailer de “The Girl with the Needle”

Onde assistir “The Girl with the Needle”?

O filme “The Girl with the Needle” está disponível na plataforma de streaming Mubi.

Palavras-chave

Globo de Ouro 2025

indicados globo de ouro

globo de ouro

Cinema
Cinema
