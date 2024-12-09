Globo de Ouro 2025: saiba mais sobre ‘The Girl with the Needle’, indicado a Melhor Filme
A produção concorre na categoria Melhor Filme de Língua Não-Inglesa. Veja sinopse, trailer e onde assistir
O longa “The Girl with the Needle”, dirigido por Magnus von Horn é um dos indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2025. A produção concorre na categoria Melhor Filme de Língua Não-Inglesa e é estrelada por Victoria Carmen Sonne, Trine Dyrholm e Besir Zeciri. A premiação ocorre no dia 05 de janeiro.
Sinopse de “The Girl with the Needle”
Em Copenhague, Dinamarca, Karoline (Vic Carmen Sonne), perde o emprego por estar grávida. Ao conhecer Dagmar (Trine Dyrholm), uma mulher mais velha e dona de uma agência de adoção clandestina, uma conexão forte surge. Ao perceber o peso do trabalho da nova amiga, Karoline nota que já está envolvida involuntariamente.
Trailer de “The Girl with the Needle”
Onde assistir “The Girl with the Needle”?
O filme “The Girl with the Needle” está disponível na plataforma de streaming Mubi.
