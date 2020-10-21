Gente como a gente! Lewis Hamilton troca pneu furado de Mercedes
Piloto hexacampeão de Fórmula 1 teve imprevisto na estrada a caminho do Grande Prêmio de Portugal e precisou colocar a mão na massa e colocar o pneu reserva em carro elétrico
A caminho do Grande Prêmio de Portugal, que será disputado no próximo domingo, em Algarve, o hexacampeão Lewis Hamilton teve um imprevisto durante a viagem. O piloto precisou colocar a mão na massa e trocar um pneu furado de sua Mercedes elétrica no percurso.
A equipe viajava sem o engenheiro Sem Peter Bonnington e os mecânicos que cuidam dos carros. Com isso o britânico não teve outra opção a não ser ajudar a colocar o step.
– Tivemos um furo no pneu na rodovia e tivemos que parar no posto. Levei um minuto para trocar o pneu, mas assim que fiz isso, já estava de volta à estrada com o meu EQC. É muito melhor não ter que reabastecer – escreveu Hamilton em uma rede social.
We had a tyre blow out on the motorway and had to stop at the station. Took a minute to change the wheel but once done, I was back on the road in my EQC. It’s the best not having to refuel. 🔋 pic.twitter.com/7ncdostlq0— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) October 20, 2020
Ativista da preservação do meio ambiente, Hamilton tem defendido a adição de medidas sustentáveis no automobilismo. O britânico vendeu um jatinho e passou a utilizar carros elétricos da montadora.
No a atual temporada da F1, ele é líder com 230 pontos, 69 a mais que seu colega de equipe, o vice-líder Valtteri Bottas.
Recently I’ve been making many changes in my life to reduce my impact on the environment. The first step in this journey was to understand my personal impact on the planet so I could make changes to improve it. Since then, I have offset my carbon footprint from my Formula 1 career dating back to 2007, I have reduced travel where possible, I have gone plant-based and outside of the track, I try to use electric cars wherever possible. I also want to use my position as a racing driver to enforce positive and permanent change, which is why I’m working closely with Mercedes to slowly move their fleet of cars towards electric. This is my new dream car, the new EQS fully electric Mercedes. I can’t wait until it’s released! It’s difficult to always be perfect when we go about our daily lives, but I’m continuing to learn how to be better and I’m committed to staying educated and informed so I can play my part. Small steps lead to big change, so it’s important we all take a moment to understand our footprint and the small changes we can make in our everyday lives to put our planet first. The last step for me will be when I step away from this sport and can focus fully on helping heal the world to provide a better future for our kids and our kids, kids. #VisionEQS @mercedesbenz
