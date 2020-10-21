MENU

Gente como a gente! Lewis Hamilton troca pneu furado de Mercedes

Piloto hexacampeão de Fórmula 1 teve imprevisto na estrada a caminho do Grande Prêmio de Portugal e precisou colocar a mão na massa e colocar o pneu reserva em carro elétrico

LANCE!

()

A caminho do Grande Prêmio de Portugal, que será disputado no próximo domingo, em Algarve, o hexacampeão Lewis Hamilton teve um imprevisto durante a viagem. O piloto precisou colocar a mão na massa e trocar um pneu furado de sua Mercedes elétrica no percurso.

A equipe viajava sem o engenheiro Sem Peter Bonnington e os mecânicos que cuidam dos carros. Com isso o britânico não teve outra opção a não ser ajudar a colocar o step.

– Tivemos um furo no pneu na rodovia e tivemos que parar no posto. Levei um minuto para trocar o pneu, mas assim que fiz isso, já estava de volta à estrada com o meu EQC. É muito melhor não ter que reabastecer – escreveu Hamilton em uma rede social.

Ativista da preservação do meio ambiente, Hamilton tem defendido a adição de medidas sustentáveis no automobilismo. O britânico vendeu um jatinho e passou a utilizar carros elétricos da montadora.

No a atual temporada da F1, ele é líder com 230 pontos, 69 a mais que seu colega de equipe, o vice-líder Valtteri Bottas.

.

