Copinha, LaLiga, Bundesliga, NFL, NBA... Saiba onde assistir aos eventos esportivos de sábado
Veja horários das transmissões de eventos como Linense x Atlético-MG, Floresta-CE x Flamengo, Real Madrid x Valência, Chiefs x Broncos, Knicks x Celtics e muito mais
Neste sábado (8), a bola rola pela Copinha, com Palmeiras, Vasco, Cruzeiro, Flamengo, Atlético-MG e São Paulo entrando em campo. Além disso, o Real Madrid defende sua liderança em La Liga, os times ingleses duelam na FA Cup, e os Campeonatos na Alemanha, França e Portugal agitam o dia. Ainda, o fã do esporte poderá acompanhar NFL, NBA, vôlei e muito mais!
Confira abaixo os principais confrontos do dia e a programação de transmissão:
COPA SÃO PAULO DE FUTEBOL JÚNIOR
10h45 - Real Ariquemes-RO x Palmeiras
Onde assistir: SporTV
13h45 - Rio Claro x Vasco
Onde assistir: SporTV
13h45 - Retrô-PE x Cruzeiro
Onde assistir: SporTV 2
16h - Linense x Atlético-MG
Onde assistir: SporTV
18h30 - Floresta-CE x Flamengo
Onde assistir: SporTV
21h - Desportiva Perilima-PB x São Paulo
Onde assistir: SporTV
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL (La Liga)
12h10 - Real Sociedad x Celta de Vigo
Onde assistir: ESPN
16h55 - Real Madrid x Valência
Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO (Bundesliga)
11h30 - Hoffenheim x Augsburg
Onde assistir: OneFootball
11h30 - Bayer Leverkusen x Union Berlin
Onde assistir: OneFootball
11h30 - RB Leipzig x Mainz 05
Onde assistir: OneFootball
11h30 - Freiburg x Arminia Bielefeld
Onde assistir: OneFootball
11h30 - Greuther Fürth x Stuttgart
Onde assistir: OneFootball
14h30 - Eintracht Frankfurt x Borussia Dortmund
Onde assistir: Band
CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS (Primeira Liga)
14h55 - Estoril x Porto
Onde assistir: Fox Sports
FA CUP (Copa da Inglaterra)
9h35 - Millwall x Crystal Palace
Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil
11h45 - Leicester City x Watford
Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil
14h20 - Chelsea x Chesterfield
Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil
14h20 - Hull City x Everton
Onde assistir: ESPN
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS (Ligue 1)
16h55 - Lens x Rennes
Onde assistir: Fox Sports
NFL
18h30 - Kansas City Chiefs x Denver Broncos
Onde assistir: ESPN
22h15 - Dallas Cowboys x Philadelphia Eagles
Onde assistir: ESPN
NBA
21h30 - New York Knicks x Boston Celtics
Onde assistir: ESPN 2
TÊNIS
9h30 - ATP Cup
Onde assistir: BandSports
VÔLEI MASCULINO
18h45 - Superliga - Brasília X América-MG
Onde assistir: Sportv 2
SUPERCOPA DA ITÁLIA FEMININA
10h25 - Milan x Juventus - Final
Onde assistir: Fox Sports
FUTEBOL AMERICANO UNIVERSITÁRIO
14h - Montana State x North Dakota State
Onde assistir: ESPN 2
BIKE
11h - Verão Espetacular - Bmx Estilo Livre - Semifinais
Onde assistir: Sportv 3
VÔLEI DE PRAIA
11h40 - Rei E Rainha Das Quadras - Final - Doha
Onde assistir: Sportv 2
Palavras-chave
COMPARTILHE