Copinha, LaLiga, Bundesliga, NFL, NBA... Saiba onde assistir aos eventos esportivos de sábado

Veja horários das transmissões de eventos como Linense x Atlético-MG, Floresta-CE x Flamengo, Real Madrid x Valência, Chiefs x Broncos, Knicks x Celtics e muito mais

LANCE!

Vinícius Jr joga neste sábado (SERGEI SUPINSKY / AFP)

Neste sábado (8), a bola rola pela Copinha, com Palmeiras, Vasco, Cruzeiro, Flamengo, Atlético-MG e São Paulo entrando em campo. Além disso, o Real Madrid defende sua liderança em La Liga, os times ingleses duelam na FA Cup, e os Campeonatos na Alemanha, França e Portugal agitam o dia. Ainda, o fã do esporte poderá acompanhar NFL, NBA, vôlei e muito mais!

Confira abaixo os principais confrontos do dia e a programação de transmissão:

COPA SÃO PAULO DE FUTEBOL JÚNIOR
10h45 - Real Ariquemes-RO x Palmeiras
Onde assistir: SporTV

13h45 - Rio Claro x Vasco
Onde assistir: SporTV

13h45 - Retrô-PE x Cruzeiro
Onde assistir: SporTV 2

16h - Linense x Atlético-MG
Onde assistir: SporTV

18h30 - Floresta-CE x Flamengo
Onde assistir: SporTV

21h - Desportiva Perilima-PB x São Paulo
Onde assistir: SporTV

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL (La Liga)
​​12h10 - Real Sociedad x Celta de Vigo
Onde assistir: ESPN

16h55 - Real Madrid x Valência
Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO (Bundesliga)
​11h30 - Hoffenheim x Augsburg
Onde assistir: OneFootball

​11h30 - Bayer Leverkusen x Union Berlin
Onde assistir: OneFootball

​11h30 - RB Leipzig x Mainz 05
Onde assistir: OneFootball

​11h30 - Freiburg x Arminia Bielefeld
Onde assistir: OneFootball

​11h30 - Greuther Fürth x Stuttgart
Onde assistir: OneFootball

​14h30 - Eintracht Frankfurt x Borussia Dortmund
Onde assistir: Band

CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS (Primeira Liga)
​14h55 - Estoril x Porto
Onde assistir: Fox Sports

FA CUP (Copa da Inglaterra)
​9h35 - Millwall x Crystal Palace
Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil

​11h45 - Leicester City x Watford
Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil

​14h20 - Chelsea x Chesterfield
Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil

​14h20 - Hull City x Everton
Onde assistir: ESPN

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS (Ligue 1)
​16h55 - Lens x Rennes
Onde assistir: Fox Sports

NFL
​18h30 - Kansas City Chiefs x Denver Broncos
Onde assistir: ESPN

22h15 - Dallas Cowboys x Philadelphia Eagles
Onde assistir: ESPN

NBA
​21h30 - New York Knicks x Boston Celtics
Onde assistir: ESPN 2

TÊNIS
​9h30 - ATP Cup
Onde assistir: BandSports

VÔLEI MASCULINO
18h45 - Superliga - Brasília X América-MG
Onde assistir: Sportv 2

SUPERCOPA DA ITÁLIA FEMININA
​10h25 - Milan x Juventus - Final
Onde assistir: Fox Sports

FUTEBOL AMERICANO UNIVERSITÁRIO
​14h - Montana State x North Dakota State
Onde assistir: ESPN 2

BIKE
11h - Verão Espetacular - Bmx Estilo Livre - Semifinais
Onde assistir: Sportv 3

VÔLEI DE PRAIA
11h40 - Rei E Rainha Das Quadras - Final - Doha
Onde assistir: Sportv 2

Palavras-chave

esportes

futebol

mais esportes

nba
.

