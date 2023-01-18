Jogos de hoje, quarta-feira, 18/01: confira onde assistir ao vivo e os horários das partidas

A quarta-feira (18) será de muito futebol no Brasil e no mundo. Os jogos de hoje
fazem a bola vai rolar da Premier League ao Campeonato Carioca. Confira os horários e onde assistir os duelos
.
CAMPEONATO CARIOCA
1. Bangu x Resende - 15h30 - BandSports
2. Madureira x Flamengo - 19h - BandSports
CAMPEONATO PAULISTA - PAULISTÃO
1. São Bernardo x Red Bull Bragantino - 19 - Paulistão Play
2. Corinthians x Água Santa - 19h30 - Premiere e Paulistão Play
3. Ituano x Portuguesa - 20h30 - Estádio TNT Sports, TNT, HBO Max, Premiere e Paulistão Play
4. Guarani x Santos - 21h35 - Paulistão Play, Record e Premiere
CAMPEONATO PAULISTA A2
1. Rio Claro x Portuguesa Santista - 15h - Paulistão Play
2. Primavera x Comercial - 15h - Paulistão Play
3. Lemense x Velo Clube - 19h - Paulistão Play
4. Oeste x Noroeste - 19h - Paulistão Play
5. Linense x Juventus - 19h30 - Paulistão Play
6. XV de Piracicaba x Taubaté - 20h - Paulistão Play
7. Novorizontino x Monte Azul - 20h - Paulistão Play
CAMPEONATO PARANAENSE
1. Independente São Joseense x Cianorte - 15h30 - PPV OneFootball
2. Aruko x Athletico Paranaense - 19h15 - PPV OneFootball
3. Londrina x Cascavel - 21h - PPV OneFootball
4. Foz do Iguaçu x Coritiba - 21h30 - PPV OneFootball
CAMPEONATO CATARINENSE
1. Concórdia x Figueirense - 16h - PPV OneFootball
2. Hercílio Luz x Chapecoense - 19h - PPV OneFootball
3. Joinville x Marcílio Dias - 21h - PPV OneFootball
4. Avaí x Camboriú - 21h - PPV OneFootball
CAMPEONATO PERNAMBUCANO
1. Náutico x Belo Jardim - 19h - DAZN
2. Porto x Santa Cruz - 21h - DAZN
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
1. Crystal Palace x Manchester United - 17h - Star+
CAMPEONATO ESCOCÊS
1. Kilmarnock x Rangers - 17h - Star+
COPA DA INGLATERRA
1. Leeds United x Cardiff City - 16h45 - Star+
COPA DO REI
1. Sporting de Gijón x Valencia - 15h - ESPN 4 e Star+
2. Athletic Bilbao x Espanyol - 16h - Star+
3. Levante x Atlético de Madrid - 17h - ESPN 4 e Star+
4. Betis x Osasuna - 17h - Star+
CAMPEONATO BELGA
1. Cercle Brugge x Union St. Gilloise - 14h30 - ElevenSports
2. Oostende x Royal Antuérpia - 14h30 - ElevenSports
3. Anderlecht x Zulte Waregem - 16h45 - ElevenSports
4. Kortrijk x Seraing - 16h45 - ElevenSports