ícone menu

MENU

Ícone de pesquisa

BUSCA

Ícone TikTop
Ícone Instagram
Ícone Facebook
Ícone Twitter
Ícone Youtube
Ícone Whatsapp

PESQUISAR

Ícone Instagram
Ícone Facebook
Ícone Twitter
Ícone Youtube
Ícone Whatsapp
asd
Ícone TikTop

Amazônia

Pará

Ícone seta para baixo

Ananindeua

Barcarena

Belém

Castanhal

Marabá

Parauapebas

Santarém

Últimas

Eu Repórter

Brasil

Colunas & Blogs

Polícia

Cultura

Ícone seta para baixo

Agenda

Celebridades

Cinema

Música

Receita

Esportes

Ícone seta para baixo

Paysandu

Remo

Mais Esportes

Política

Economia

Ícone seta para baixo

Concurso

Emprego

Mundo

Liberal Amazon

Verificado

O Liberal Na Escola

Responsabilidade Social

Conteúdo de Marca

LibPlay

Ícone seta para baixo

Vídeos

Podcast

Grupo Liberal

Ícone seta para baixo

Assine O Liberal

O Liberal Digital

Libshop

LibLab

Tv Liberal

Publicidade Legal

Comercial

Liberal FM

Ícone seta para baixo
Logo Jornal oliberal
Logo Jornal Amazônia
Ícone Instagram
Ícone Facebook
Ícone Twitter
Ícone Youtube
Ícone Whatsapp
Ícone TikTop

Amazônia

Pará

Ícone seta para baixo

Ananindeua

Barcarena

Belém

Castanhal

Marabá

Parauapebas

Santarém

Últimas

Eu Repórter

Brasil

Colunas & Blogs

Polícia

Cultura

Ícone seta para baixo

Agenda

Celebridades

Cinema

Música

Receita

Esportes

Ícone seta para baixo

Paysandu

Remo

Mais Esportes

Política

Economia

Ícone seta para baixo

Concurso

Emprego

Mundo

Liberal Amazon

Verificado

O Liberal Na Escola

Responsabilidade Social

Conteúdo de Marca

LibPlay

Ícone seta para baixo

Vídeos

Podcast

Grupo Liberal

Ícone seta para baixo

Assine O Liberal

O Liberal Digital

Libshop

LibLab

Tv Liberal

Publicidade Legal

Comercial

Liberal FM

Ícone seta para baixo
Logo Jornal oliberal
Logo Jornal Amazônia

Jogos de hoje, quarta-feira, 18/01: confira onde assistir ao vivo e os horários das partidas

Premier League, Copa do Reis e Estaduais pelo Brasil fazem a bola rolar nesta quarta-feira (18)

O Liberal
A quarta-feira (18) será de muito futebol no Brasil e no mundo. Os jogos de hoje fazem a bola vai rolar da Premier League ao Campeonato Carioca. Confira os horários e onde assistir os duelos.
 

CAMPEONATO CARIOCA

1. Bangu x Resende - 15h30 -  BandSports
2. Madureira x Flamengo - 19h - BandSports
 

CAMPEONATO PAULISTA - PAULISTÃO

1. São Bernardo x Red Bull Bragantino - 19 - Paulistão Play
2. Corinthians x Água Santa - 19h30 - Premiere e Paulistão Play
3. Ituano x Portuguesa - 20h30 - Estádio TNT Sports, TNT, HBO Max, Premiere e Paulistão Play
4. Guarani x Santos - 21h35 - Paulistão Play, Record e Premiere
 

CAMPEONATO PAULISTA A2

1. Rio Claro x Portuguesa Santista - 15h - Paulistão Play
2. Primavera x Comercial - 15h - Paulistão Play
3. Lemense x Velo Clube - 19h - Paulistão Play
4. Oeste x Noroeste - 19h - Paulistão Play
5. Linense x Juventus - 19h30 - Paulistão Play
6. XV de Piracicaba x Taubaté - 20h - Paulistão Play
7. Novorizontino x Monte Azul - 20h - Paulistão Play
 

CAMPEONATO PARANAENSE

1. Independente São Joseense x Cianorte - 15h30 - PPV OneFootball
2. Aruko x Athletico Paranaense - 19h15 - PPV OneFootball
3. Londrina x Cascavel - 21h - PPV OneFootball
4. Foz do Iguaçu x Coritiba - 21h30 - PPV OneFootball
 

CAMPEONATO CATARINENSE

1. Concórdia x Figueirense - 16h - PPV OneFootball
2. Hercílio Luz x Chapecoense - 19h - PPV OneFootball
3. Joinville x Marcílio Dias - 21h - PPV OneFootball
4. Avaí x Camboriú - 21h - PPV OneFootball
 
 

CAMPEONATO PERNAMBUCANO

1. Náutico x Belo Jardim - 19h - DAZN
2. Porto x Santa Cruz - 21h - DAZN
 

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

1. Crystal Palace x Manchester United - 17h - Star+
 

CAMPEONATO ESCOCÊS

1. Kilmarnock x Rangers - 17h - Star+
 

COPA DA INGLATERRA

1. Leeds United x Cardiff City - 16h45 - Star+
 

COPA DO REI

1. Sporting de Gijón x Valencia - 15h - ESPN 4 e Star+
2. Athletic Bilbao x Espanyol - 16h - Star+
3. Levante x Atlético de Madrid - 17h - ESPN 4 e Star+
4. Betis x Osasuna - 17h - Star+
 

CAMPEONATO BELGA

1. Cercle Brugge x Union St. Gilloise - 14h30 - ElevenSports
2. Oostende x Royal Antuérpia - 14h30 - ElevenSports
3. Anderlecht x Zulte Waregem - 16h45 - ElevenSports
4. Kortrijk x Seraing - 16h45 - ElevenSports

Palavras-chave

jogos de hoje

futebol

Esportes
.
Ícone cancelar

Desculpe pela interrupção. Detectamos que você possui um bloqueador de anúncios ativo!

Oferecemos notícia e informação de graça, mas produzir conteúdo de qualidade não é.

Os anúncios são uma forma de garantir a receita do portal e o pagamento dos profissionais envolvidos.

Por favor, desative ou remova o bloqueador de anúncios do seu navegador para continuar sua navegação sem interrupções. Obrigado!

ÚLTIMAS EM ESPORTES

Paysandu

Novo atacante do Paysandu fala sobre chegada à Curuzu e cutuca rival: ‘Maior do Norte’

Stéfano Pinho foi apresentado como novo atacante do Papão

18.01.23 8h30

MMA

MMA: Paraense, Rayanne Amanda estreia no Invicta nesta quarta-feira (18)

Natural de Belém, Rayanne encaraa a canadense Katie Saull

18.01.23 7h30

Carlos Ferreira

Gringos podem virar "divisores de águas" no futebol paraense

18.01.23 7h00

Luisito

Luis Suárez marca três vezes na estreia pelo Grêmio e garante título; veja os gols

Uruguaio marcou um hat-trick com a camisa gremista logo no primeiro jogo

17.01.23 23h28

MAIS LIDAS EM ESPORTES

Paysandu

Novo atacante do Paysandu fala sobre chegada à Curuzu e cutuca rival: ‘Maior do Norte’

Stéfano Pinho foi apresentado como novo atacante do Papão

18.01.23 8h30

FUTEBOL

OUÇA: Foto de sexo oral é postada em perfil de Eduardo Ramos, que diz: 'hackearam, estou angustiado'

Jogador conversou com a equipe de OLiberal e confirmou que não consegue mais entrar em seu perfil

17.01.23 21h55

MMA

MMA: Paraense, Rayanne Amanda estreia no Invicta nesta quarta-feira (18)

Natural de Belém, Rayanne encaraa a canadense Katie Saull

18.01.23 7h30

jogos de hoje

Jogos de hoje, quarta-feira, 18/01: confira onde assistir ao vivo e os horários das partidas

Premier League, Copa do Reis e Estaduais pelo Brasil fazem a bola rolar nesta quarta-feira (18)

18.01.23 9h12

Logo portal oliberal

EQUIPES

REDAÇÃO

COMERCIAL

GRUPO LIBERAL

O Liberal Digital

Tv Liberal

Assine O Liberal

Classificados

Política de Privacidade

AMAZÔNIA

LIBERAL FM

Ouça a Rádio

Promoções

Programação

CONTEÚDO PATROCINADO

LIBPLAY

Vídeos

Podcast

COLUNAS & BLOGS

LIBSHOP

Lojistas

Entregadores

ÚLTIMAS

BELÉM

PARÁ

POLÍCIA

POLÍTICA

ECONOMIA

Concurso e Emprego

BRASIL

ESPORTES

Paysandu

Remo

Futebol

Mais Esportes

Lance a Lance

RECEITAS

CULTURA

Música

Cinema

Televisão

Novela

Agenda