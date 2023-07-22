Jogos de hoje, sábado (22/07): confira onde assistir ao vivo e os horários das partidas
Copa do Mundo Feminina, Brasileirão e Liga Profissional da Argentina movimentam o futebol nesta quinta
Os jogos de hoje, sábado (22/07), incluem partidas dos jogos da Copa do Mundo Feminina, Brasileirão e Liga Profissional da Argentina.
Às 6h30,Inglaterra e Haiti jogam pela Copa do Mundo Feminina. Já às 16h, Palmeiras e Fortaleza disputam pelos jogos do Brasileirão.
Veja horários e onde assistir ao vivo os jogos de futebol de hoje
Copa do Mundo Feminina
- Zâmbia x Japão - 4h / SporTv
- Inglaterra x Haiti - 6h30 / SporTv
- Dinamarca x China - 9h / SporTv
Brasileirão Série A
- Flamengo x América MG -16h / Premiere
- Palmeiras x Fortaleza - 16h / Premiere
- Bahia x Corinthians - 18h30 / Premiere
- Cuiabá x São Paulo - 18h30 / Premiere
- Grêmio x Atlético-MG - 21h / Premiere
Campeonato Brasileiro Série B
- Mirassol x Tombense - 15h30 / Premiere
- Vila Nova - ABC - 17h / Premiere
- Criciúma x Novorizontino - 17h / Premiere
- Ituano x Avaí - 18h / Premiere
Campeonato Brasileiro Série C
- Pouso Alegre x Aparicidense - 16h / Premiere
- Confiança x Operário PR - 16h / Premiere
- Amazonas x Ypiranga RS - 16h / Premiere
- São Bernardo - América RN - 19h / Premiere
Campeonato Brasileiro Série D
- Fluminense PI x Ferroviário - 15h / Premiere
- Tocantinópolis x Parnahyba - 15h / Premiere
- Cordino - Caucaia - 15h / Premiere
- Atlético CE x maranhão - 15h / Premiere
- Princesa do Solimões x Águia de Marabá - 17h / Premiere
- Humaitá x Nacional AM - 17h / Premiere
- São Raimundo RR x São Francisco AC - 18h / Premiere
- Tuna Luso x Trem - 17h / Premiere
- Maringá x XV de Piracicaba - 18h / Premiere
- CRAC x FC Cascavel - 18h / Premiere
- Operário MS - Ferroviária - 18h / Premiere
- Inter de Limeira x Patrocinense - 18h / Premiere
- Hercílio Luz x Aimoré - 18h / Premiere
- Caxias x São Joseense - 18h / Premiere
- Camobriúx Novo Hamburgo - 18h / Premiere
- Brasil de Pelotas x Concórdia - 18h / Premiere
Campeonato Paulista
- Penapolense x Amparo - 15h / Premiere
- Francana x Joseense - 15h / Premiere
- Taquaritinga x Manthiqueira - 15h / Premiere
- Vocem x Mauá - 15h / Premiere
- XV de Jaú x Mauaense - 15h / Premiere
- União Barbarense x Tanabi - 15h / Premiere
- Ska Brasil x Independente-SP - 15h / Premiere
- Guarulhos x Catanduva - 15h / Premiere
- Flamengo-SP x América-SP - 15h / Premiere
- Nacional-SP x União São João - 15h / Premiere
- Jabaquara x Fernandópolis - 15h / Premiere
- São-Carlense x Rio Branco-SP - 15h / Premiere
Copa Paulista
- EC São Bernardo x São José-SP - 11h / Premiere
- São José-SP x Comercial-SP - 15h / Premiere
- Ponte Preta x Primavera-SP - 17h / Premiere
- Portuguesa x Portuguesa Santista - 17h / Premiere
FIFA Amigáveis clubes
- 1899 Hoffenheim x Feyenoord - 11h / ESPN
- Crystal Palace x Watford - 9h / ESPN
- Hannover 96 x Villarreal - 12h / ESPN
- Everton x Wigan - 10h / ESPN
- Reading x Southampton - 11h / ESPN
- Lusit. Évora x U. Tomar - 17h / ESPN
Argentina - Liga Profissional
- San Lorenzo x Argentinos Juniors - 15h30 / SporTV
- Estudiantes x Belgrano Cordoba - 18h / SporTV
Bolívia - Liga Profissional
- Jorge Wilstermann x Libertad Gran Mamoré - 18h30 / Paramount+
Bulgária - Liga Parva
- Botev Plovdiv x Levski Sofia - 13h15 / Live Soccer TV
- Ludogorets x Etar Tarnovo - 15h30 / Live Soccer TV
Canadian Premier League
- HFX Wanderers x Atlético Ottawa - 16h / Live Soccer TV
Chile - Primeira Division
- Copiapó x Cobresal - 16h / Live Soccer TV
- Huachipato x O´Higgins - 18h30 / Live Soccer TV
China - Super League
- Beijing Guoan FC x Qingdao Hainiu - 8h35 / Live Soccer TV
- Changchun Yatai x Shanghai Shenhua - 8h35 / Live Soccer TV
- Chengdu Rongcheng x Dalian Pro - 8h35 / Live Soccer TV
- Hangzhou Greentown x Shandong Luneng - 8h35 / Live Soccer TV
Croácia - League
- Rijeka x NK Rudes - 13h45 / Live Soccer TV
- Osijek x Slaven - 16h / Live Soccer TV
Japão - J1 League
- Kobe x Kawasaki - 7h / DAZN
Paraguai - Divisão profissional
- Tacuary x Club Guarani - 20h / ESPN
- Sportivo Trinidense x Resistencia SC - 17h /ESPN
- Cerro Porteño x General Caballero JLM - 19h30 /ESPN
Portugal - Allianz Cup
- Rio Ave x Ac. Viseu - 7h / SportTV
- Nacional x Penafiel - 11h30 / SportTV
- Vizela x Marítimo - 11h30 / SportTV
- AVS x Desp. Chaves - 17h / SportTV
- Estoril x Paços Ferreira - 16h30 / SportTV
- Oliveirense x Gil Vicente - 16h30 / SportTV
Uruguai - Primeira Division
- La Luz x Montevideo City - 0h / SportTV
- Racing Montevideo x CD Maldonado - 12h15 / SportTV
- Danubio x CA River Plate - 18h / SportTV
- Nacional Montevideo x Cerro Largo - 19h30 / SportTV
*Carolina Mota, estagiária sob supervisão
