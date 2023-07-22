Jogos de hoje, sábado (22/07): confira onde assistir ao vivo e os horários das partidas

Futebol

Já classificado, Águia de Marabá encerra primeira fase da Série D contra o Princesa, fora de casa

O Azulão tem 23 pontos e está matematicamente garantido na fase seguinte da competição, enquanto o Princesa do Solimões ainda sonha com a vaga, que será possível em caso de vitória e derrota do Humaitá-AC