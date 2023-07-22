Assine Acessar Jornal Digital
Logo Jornal Oliberal Logo Jornal Amazônia
Edição do Dia
Capa Jornal Amazônia
Edição do Dia - Jornal Amazônia
Capa Jornal Oliberal
Edição do Dia - Jornal O Liberal
Assine Acessar Jornal Digital
Ícone Pesquisar
CONTINUE EM OLIBERAL.COM
X

Jogos de hoje, sábado (22/07): confira onde assistir ao vivo e os horários das partidas

Copa do Mundo Feminina, Brasileirão e Liga Profissional da Argentina movimentam o futebol nesta quinta

Carolina Mota

Os jogos de hoje, sábado (22/07), incluem partidas dos jogos da Copa do Mundo Feminina, Brasileirão e Liga Profissional da Argentina.

Às 6h30,Inglaterra e Haiti jogam pela Copa do Mundo Feminina. Já às 16h, Palmeiras e Fortaleza disputam pelos jogos do Brasileirão.

VEJA MAIS

image Jogos de hoje, sexta-feira (21/07): confira onde assistir ao vivo e os horários das partidas
Brasileirão, Copa Paulista e Copa do Mundo Feminina movimentam o futebol nesta sexta

image Jogos de hoje, quinta-feira (20/07): confira onde assistir ao vivo e os horários das partidas
Campeonato Brasileiro, Mundial Feminino e Copa Sul-Americana movimentam o futebol nesta quinta

Veja horários e onde assistir ao vivo os jogos de futebol de hoje

Copa do Mundo Feminina

  • Zâmbia x Japão - 4h / SporTv
  • Inglaterra x Haiti - 6h30 / SporTv
  • Dinamarca x China - 9h / SporTv

Brasileirão Série A

  • Flamengo x América MG  -16h / Premiere
  • Palmeiras x Fortaleza - 16h / Premiere
  • Bahia x Corinthians - 18h30 / Premiere
  • Cuiabá x São Paulo - 18h30 / Premiere
  • Grêmio x Atlético-MG - 21h / Premiere

Campeonato Brasileiro Série B

  • Mirassol x Tombense - 15h30 / Premiere
  • Vila Nova - ABC - 17h / Premiere
  • Criciúma x Novorizontino - 17h / Premiere
  • Ituano x Avaí - 18h / Premiere

Campeonato Brasileiro Série C

  • Pouso Alegre x Aparicidense - 16h / Premiere
  • Confiança x Operário PR - 16h / Premiere
  • Amazonas x Ypiranga RS - 16h / Premiere
  • São Bernardo - América RN - 19h / Premiere

Campeonato Brasileiro Série D

  • Fluminense PI x Ferroviário - 15h / Premiere
  • Tocantinópolis x Parnahyba - 15h / Premiere
  • Cordino - Caucaia - 15h / Premiere
  • Atlético CE  x maranhão - 15h / Premiere
  • Princesa do Solimões x Águia de Marabá - 17h / Premiere
  • Humaitá x Nacional AM - 17h / Premiere
  • São Raimundo RR x São Francisco AC - 18h / Premiere
  • Tuna Luso x Trem - 17h / Premiere
  • Maringá x XV de Piracicaba - 18h / Premiere
  • CRAC x FC Cascavel - 18h / Premiere
  • Operário MS - Ferroviária - 18h / Premiere 
  • Inter de Limeira x Patrocinense - 18h / Premiere
  • Hercílio Luz x Aimoré - 18h / Premiere
  • Caxias x São Joseense - 18h / Premiere
  • Camobriúx Novo Hamburgo - 18h / Premiere
  • Brasil de Pelotas x  Concórdia - 18h / Premiere

Campeonato Paulista

  • Penapolense x Amparo - 15h / Premiere
  • Francana x Joseense - 15h / Premiere
  • Taquaritinga x Manthiqueira - 15h / Premiere
  • Vocem x Mauá - 15h / Premiere
  • XV de Jaú x Mauaense - 15h / Premiere
  • União Barbarense x Tanabi - 15h / Premiere
  • Ska Brasil x Independente-SP - 15h / Premiere
  • Guarulhos x Catanduva - 15h / Premiere
  • Flamengo-SP x América-SP - 15h / Premiere
  • Nacional-SP x  União São João - 15h / Premiere
  • Jabaquara x Fernandópolis  - 15h / Premiere
  • São-Carlense x Rio Branco-SP - 15h / Premiere

Copa Paulista

  • EC São Bernardo x São José-SP - 11h / Premiere
  • São José-SP x Comercial-SP - 15h / Premiere
  • Ponte Preta x Primavera-SP - 17h / Premiere
  • Portuguesa x Portuguesa Santista - 17h / Premiere

FIFA Amigáveis clubes

  • 1899 Hoffenheim x Feyenoord - 11h / ESPN
  • Crystal Palace x Watford - 9h / ESPN
  • Hannover 96 x Villarreal - 12h / ESPN
  • Everton x Wigan - 10h / ESPN
  • Reading x Southampton - 11h / ESPN
  • Lusit. Évora x U. Tomar - 17h / ESPN

Argentina - Liga Profissional 

  • San Lorenzo x Argentinos Juniors - 15h30 / SporTV
  • Estudiantes x Belgrano Cordoba - 18h / SporTV

Bolívia - Liga Profissional

  • Jorge Wilstermann x Libertad Gran Mamoré - 18h30 / Paramount+

Bulgária - Liga Parva

  • Botev Plovdiv x Levski Sofia - 13h15 / Live Soccer TV
  • Ludogorets x Etar Tarnovo - 15h30 / Live Soccer TV

Canadian Premier League

  • HFX Wanderers x Atlético Ottawa - 16h / Live Soccer TV

Chile - Primeira Division

  • Copiapó x Cobresal - 16h / Live Soccer TV
  • Huachipato x O´Higgins - 18h30 / Live Soccer TV

China - Super League

  • Beijing Guoan FC x Qingdao Hainiu - 8h35 / Live Soccer TV
  • Changchun Yatai x Shanghai Shenhua - 8h35 / Live Soccer TV
  • Chengdu Rongcheng x Dalian Pro - 8h35 / Live Soccer TV
  • Hangzhou Greentown x Shandong Luneng - 8h35 / Live Soccer TV

Croácia - League

  • Rijeka x NK Rudes - 13h45 / Live Soccer TV
  • Osijek x Slaven - 16h / Live Soccer TV

Japão - J1 League

  • Kobe x Kawasaki - 7h / DAZN

Paraguai - Divisão profissional

  • Tacuary x Club Guarani - 20h / ESPN
  • Sportivo Trinidense x Resistencia SC - 17h /ESPN
  • Cerro Porteño x General Caballero JLM - 19h30 /ESPN

Portugal - Allianz Cup

  • Rio Ave x Ac. Viseu - 7h / SportTV
  • Nacional x Penafiel - 11h30 / SportTV
  • Vizela x Marítimo - 11h30 / SportTV
  • AVS x Desp. Chaves - 17h / SportTV
  • Estoril x Paços Ferreira - 16h30 / SportTV
  • Oliveirense x Gil Vicente - 16h30 / SportTV

Uruguai - Primeira Division

  • La Luz x Montevideo City - 0h /  SportTV
  • Racing Montevideo x CD Maldonado - 12h15 / SportTV
  • Danubio x CA River Plate - 18h / SportTV
  • Nacional Montevideo x Cerro Largo - 19h30 / SportTV

 

*Carolina Mota, estagiária sob supervisão 

Entre no nosso grupo de notícias no WhatsApp e Telegram 📱

Palavras-chave

jogos de hoje

onde assistir

quais os jogos vão passar ao vivo

futebol

futebol hoje
Futebol
.
Ícone cancelar

Desculpe pela interrupção. Detectamos que você possui um bloqueador de anúncios ativo!

Oferecemos notícia e informação de graça, mas produzir conteúdo de qualidade não é.

Os anúncios são uma forma de garantir a receita do portal e o pagamento dos profissionais envolvidos.

Por favor, desative ou remova o bloqueador de anúncios do seu navegador para continuar sua navegação sem interrupções. Obrigado!

ÚLTIMAS EM FUTEBOL

FORA DE CAMPO

Gastroenterite: Barcelona cancela jogo com Juventus devido a surto viral no elenco

Parte do elenco do clube espanhol está doente. Nas redes sociais, o Barcelona comunicou o ocorrido e informou sobre a impossibilidade de realizar a partida.

22.07.23 16h59

Tuna

Já classificada, Tuna Luso encara o Trem-AP na busca pela liderança na Série D

A partida ocorre neste sábado (22), às 17h, no Estádio Mangueirão

22.07.23 8h00

JOGOS DE HOJE

Jogos de hoje, sábado (22/07): confira onde assistir ao vivo e os horários das partidas

Copa do Mundo Feminina, Brasileirão e Liga Profissional da Argentina movimentam o futebol nesta quinta

22.07.23 7h00

Futebol

Já classificado, Águia de Marabá encerra primeira fase da Série D contra o Princesa, fora de casa

O Azulão tem 23 pontos e está matematicamente garantido na fase seguinte da competição, enquanto o Princesa do Solimões ainda sonha com a vaga, que será possível em caso de vitória e derrota do Humaitá-AC

22.07.23 7h00

MAIS LIDAS EM ESPORTES

Futebol

Remo empresta cinco jogadores ao Santa Rosa para a disputa da Segundinha do Parazão

Clube de Icoaraci deve custear 100% dos salários dos atletas, que serão cedidos até o fim da divisão de acesso do estadual.

21.07.23 18h00

Futebol

Pablo Roberto se despede do Remo e encaminha acerto com time português: ‘um novo desafio’

Em declaração nas redes sociais, meia disse amar o Leão Azul e afirmou ter se tornado mais um membro do Fenômeno Azul.

21.07.23 19h35

FORA DE CAMPO

Gastroenterite: Barcelona cancela jogo com Juventus devido a surto viral no elenco

Parte do elenco do clube espanhol está doente. Nas redes sociais, o Barcelona comunicou o ocorrido e informou sobre a impossibilidade de realizar a partida.

22.07.23 16h59

Futebol

Anilson é apresentado no Paysandu e destaca proximidade com Hélio dos Anjos: ‘conhecido meu’

Jogador, que já trabalhou com o executivo Ari Barros e o preparador Thomaz Lucena, diz que se sente “em casa” na Curuzu

21.07.23 20h48

Logo portal oliberal

EQUIPES

COMERCIAL

GRUPO LIBERAL

O Liberal Digital

Tv Liberal

Assine O Liberal

Classificados

Publicidade Legal

Política de Privacidade

AMAZÔNIA

LIBERAL FM

Ouça a Rádio

Promoções

Programação

CONTEÚDO PATROCINADO

LIBPLAY

Vídeos

Podcast

COLUNAS & BLOGS

Entregadores

ÚLTIMAS

BELÉM

PARÁ

POLÍCIA

POLÍTICA

ECONOMIA

Concurso e Emprego

BRASIL

ESPORTES

Paysandu

Remo

Futebol

Mais Esportes

Lance a Lance

RECEITAS

CULTURA

Música

Cinema

Televisão

Novela

Agenda