ícone menu

MENU

Ícone de pesquisa

BUSCA

Ícone Facebook
Ícone Facebook
Ícone Twitter
Ícone Youtube
Ícone Whatsapp

PESQUISAR

Ícone Instagram
Ícone Facebook
Ícone Twitter
Ícone Youtube
Ícone Whatsapp

Amazônia

Pará

Ícone seta para baixo

Ananindeua

Barcarena

Belém

Castanhal

Marabá

Santarém

Últimas

Eu Repórter

Brasil

Colunas & Blogs

Polícia

Cultura

Ícone seta para baixo

Agenda

Celebridades

Cinema

Música

Receita

Esportes

Ícone seta para baixo

Paysandu

Remo

Mais Esportes

Política

Economia

Ícone seta para baixo

Concurso

Emprego

Mundo

Liberal Amazon

Verificado

O Liberal Na Escola

Responsabilidade Social

Conteúdo de Marca

LibPlay

Ícone seta para baixo

Vídeos

Podcast

Grupo Liberal

Ícone seta para baixo

Assine O Liberal

O Liberal Digital

Libshop

LibLab

Tv Liberal

Publicidade Legal

Comercial

Liberal FM

Ícone seta para baixo
Logo Jornal oliberal
Logo Jornal Amazônia
Ícone Instagram
Ícone Facebook
Ícone Twitter
Ícone Youtube
Ícone Whatsapp

Amazônia

Pará

Ícone seta para baixo

Ananindeua

Barcarena

Belém

Castanhal

Marabá

Santarém

Últimas

Eu Repórter

Brasil

Colunas & Blogs

Polícia

Cultura

Ícone seta para baixo

Agenda

Celebridades

Cinema

Música

Receita

Esportes

Ícone seta para baixo

Paysandu

Remo

Mais Esportes

Política

Economia

Ícone seta para baixo

Concurso

Emprego

Mundo

Liberal Amazon

Verificado

O Liberal Na Escola

Responsabilidade Social

Conteúdo de Marca

LibPlay

Ícone seta para baixo

Vídeos

Podcast

Grupo Liberal

Ícone seta para baixo

Assine O Liberal

O Liberal Digital

Libshop

LibLab

Tv Liberal

Publicidade Legal

Comercial

Liberal FM

Ícone seta para baixo
Logo Jornal oliberal
Logo Jornal Amazônia

Confira os indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2023

A lista com os nomes foi divulgada nesta segunda-feira (12)

Painah Silva
fonte

'Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano' é uma das indicações (divulgação/Netflix)

Nesta segunda-feira (12), foi divulgada a lista com os nomes dos indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2023. Marcada para o dia 10 de janeiro, a premiação terá como apresentador o comediante Jerrod Carmichael

VEJA MAIS

image 'Belfast' e 'Ataque dos cães' lideram indicações ao Globo de Ouro 2022
O anúncio ocorreu em meio a crise envolvendo a associação que promove o prêmio.

image Além de Jeff Dahmer: confira 5 séries sobre crimes reais para assistir
Outras produções também garantem entretenimento para quem curte entender o que se passa na mente de serial killers

image Oscar 2022: quem levou mais estatuetas?
Confira o ranking das estatuetas do Oscar

O Globo de Ouro é considerado um dos mais importantes prêmios do cinema e televisão. Nele, são indicados profissionais e produções que foram relevantes dentro e fora dos Estados Unidos. 

Melhor minissérie, antalogia ou filme para TV

-  Black Bird

- Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano

- The Dropout

- Pam & Tommy

- The White Lotus

Melhor ator em minissérie, antalogia ou filme para TV

- Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

- Colin Firth (A Escada)

- Andrew Garfield (Em Nome do Céu)

- Evan Peters (Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano)

- Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie, antalogia ou filme para TV

- F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)

- Domhnall Gleeson (O Paciente)

- Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

- Richard Jenkins (Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano)

- Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Melhor atriz em minissérie, antalogia ou filme para TV

- Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

- Julia Garner (Inventando Anna)

- Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

- Julia Roberts (Gaslit)

- Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie, antalogia ou filme para TV

- Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

- Claire Danes (A Nova Vida de Toby)

- Daisy Edgar-Jones (Em Nome do Céu)

- Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano)

- Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Melhor série de comédia ou musical

- Abbott Elementary

- O Urso

- Hacks

- Only Murders in the Building

- Wandinha

Melhor ator em série de comédia ou musical

- Donald Glover (Atlanta)

- Bill Hader (Barry)

- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

- Jeremy Allen White (O Urso)

Melhor atriz em série de comédia ou musical

- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

- Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

- Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

- Jenna Ortega (Wandinha)

- Jean Smart (Hacks)

Melhor série de drama

- Better Call Saul

- The Crown

- A Casa do Dragão

- Ozark

- Ruptura

Melhor ator em série de drama

- Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

- Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)

- Diego Luna (Andor)

- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

- Adam Scott (Ruptura)

Melhor atriz em série de drama

- Emma D'Arcy (A Casa do Dragão)

- Laura Linney (Ozark)

- Imelda Stauton (The Crown)

- Hilary Swank (Alasca: Em Busca da Notícia)

- Zendaya (Euphoria)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia, musical ou drama

- John Lithgow (The Old Man)

- Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)

- John Turturro (Ruptura)

- Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

- Henry Winkler (Barry)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia, musical ou drama

- Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

- Julia Garner (Ozark)

- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Melhor animação em longa-metragem

- Pinóquio de Guillermo Del Toro

- Inu-oh

- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

- Gato de Botas 2: O Último Pedido

- Red: Crescer é uma Fera

Melhor filme em língua não-inglesa

- RRR (Índia)

- Nada de Novo no Front (Alemanha)

- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

- Close (Bélgica)

- Decisão de Partir (Coreia do Sul)

Melhor filme de drama

- Avatar: O Caminho da Água

- Elvis

- The Fabelmans

- Tár

- Top Gun: Maverick

Melhor ator em filme de drama

- Austin Butler (Elvis)

- Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

- Hugh Jackman (The Son)

- Bill Nighy (Living)

- Jeremy Pope (The Inspection)

Melhor atriz em filme de drama

- Cate Blanchett (Tár)

- Olivia Colman (Império da Luz)

- Viola Davis (A Mulher Rei)

- Ana de Armas (Blonde)

- Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Melhor filme de comédia ou musical

- Babylon

- Os Banshees de Inisherin

- Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo

- Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out

- Triângulo da Tristeza

Melhor ator em filme de comédia ou musical

- Diego Calva (Babylon)

- Daniel Craig (Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out)

- Adam Driver (Ruído Branco)

- Colin Farrell (Os Banshees de Inisherin)

- Ralph Fiennes (O Menu)

Melhor atriz em filme de comédia ou musical

- Lesley Manville (Sra. Harris Vai a Paris)

- Margot Robbie (Babylon)

- Anya Taylor-Joy (O Menu)

- Emma Thompson (Boa Sorte, Leo Grande)

- Michelle Yeoh (Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em filme

- Brendan Gleeson (Os Banshees de Inisherin)

- Barry Keoghan (Os Banshees de Inisherin)

- Brad Pitt (Babylon)

- Ke Huy Quan (Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo)

- Eddie Redmayne (O Enfermeiro da Noite)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em filme

- Angela Bassett (Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre)

- Kerry Condon (Os Banshees de Inisherin)

- Jamie Lee Curtis (Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo)

- Dolly De Leon (Triângulo da Tristeza)

- Carey Mulligan (Ela Disse)

Melhor direção - Filme

- James Cameron (Avatar: O Caminho da Água)

- Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo)

- Baz Luhrmann (Elvis)

- Martin McDonagh (Os Banshees de Inisherin)

- Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Melhor roteiro - Filme

- Todd Field (Tár)

- Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo)

- Martin McDonagh (Os Banshees de Inisherin)

- Sarah Polley (Women Talking)

- Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner (The Fabelmans)

Melhor trilha sonora original - Filme

- Carter Burwell (Os Banshees de Inisherin)

- Alexandre Desplat (Pinóquio de Guillermo Del Toro)

- Hildur Gudnadóttir (Women Talking)

- Justin Hurwitz (Babylon)

- John Williams (The Fabelmans)

Melhor canção original - Filme

- "Carolina" (Um Lugar Bem Longe Daqui)
Letra & Música: Taylor Swift

- "Ciao Papa" (Pinóquio de Guillermo Del Toro)
Letra: Roeban Katz & Guillermo del Toro
Música: Alexandre Desplat

- "Hold My Hand" (Top Gun: Maverick)
Letra: Lady Gaga & BloodPop
Música: Lady Gaga, BloodPop & Benjamin Rice

- "Lift Me Up" (Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre)
Letra & Música: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler & Ludwig Göransson

- "Naatu Naatu" (RRR)
Letra: Kala Bhairava & Rahul Sipligunj
Música: M.M. Keeravani

(*Estagiária Painah Silva, sob supervisão do Coordenador de Conteúdo de Cultura, Abílio Dantas)

Palavras-chave

cultura

globo de ouro 2023

indicados globo de ouro
Cultura
.
Ícone cancelar

Desculpe pela interrupção. Detectamos que você possui um bloqueador de anúncios ativo!

Oferecemos notícia e informação de graça, mas produzir conteúdo de qualidade não é.

Os anúncios são uma forma de garantir a receita do portal e o pagamento dos profissionais envolvidos.

Por favor, desative ou remova o bloqueador de anúncios do seu navegador para continuar sua navegação sem interrupções. Obrigado!

ÚLTIMAS EM CULTURA

CELEBRIDADES

Confira possíveis participantes do camarote do BBB 23

Vitão, Vivi Wanderley e Mariely Santos estão na lista

12.12.22 15h07

ATRAÇÃO

Apresentadores contam dos crushes da adolescência; Deborah Secco revela quem era o seu

Apresentadores do "Tá na Copa", da SporTV, contaram quem eram os famosos que tinham atrações quando jovens.

12.12.22 10h18

VIOLÊNCIA

Ator Thiago Rodrigues é espancado por bandidos no RJ

O galã tentou fugir dos bandidos, mas não conseguiu. Ele teve o celular roubado pelos suspeitos

11.12.22 23h19

CELEBRIDADES

Ludmilla expulsa homem em show após ser atacada com pedra de gelo

A cantora chegou a sair do palco para aguardar a saída do homem da casa de show

10.12.22 18h21

MAIS LIDAS EM CULTURA

JULGAMENTO

Após posar de biquíni e exibir pelos na virilha, Bruna Linzmeyer é criticada na web

A artista posou sorridente de biquíni e exibiu pelos nas axilas e na virilha

12.12.22 10h36

EITAAA

Paraense vai à Farofa da Gkay e faz convite picante à anfitriã da festa: 'Dark room agora?'

O badalado evento comemora o aniversário da influenciadora digital paraibana Gessica Kayane e reúne dezenas de famosos da internet

10.12.22 10h51

ELA GOSTA

Mulher revela traição do namorado com famosa: ‘Fui corna para a Pabllo Vittar’

A drag queen reagiu ao comentário nas redes sociais: ‘De nada, amor’; assista ao flagrante

12.12.22 4h43

PULOU A CERCA

Jogador Thiago Silva teria pagado curso de medicina para amante, diz internauta

A informação surgiu após uma briga da esposa do jogador com Felipe Neto

10.12.22 14h57

Logo portal oliberal

EQUIPES

REDAÇÃO

COMERCIAL

GRUPO LIBERAL

O Liberal Digital

Tv Liberal

Assine O Liberal

Classificados

Política de Privacidade

AMAZÔNIA

LIBERAL FM

Ouça a Rádio

Promoções

Programação

CONTEÚDO PATROCINADO

LIBPLAY

Vídeos

Podcast

COLUNAS & BLOGS

LIBSHOP

Lojistas

Entregadores

ÚLTIMAS

BELÉM

PARÁ

POLÍCIA

POLÍTICA

ECONOMIA

Concurso e Emprego

BRASIL

ESPORTES

Paysandu

Remo

Futebol

Mais Esportes

Lance a Lance

RECEITAS

CULTURA

Música

Cinema

Televisão

Novela

Agenda