Confira os indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2023
A lista com os nomes foi divulgada nesta segunda-feira (12)
Nesta segunda-feira (12), foi divulgada a lista com os nomes dos indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2023. Marcada para o dia 10 de janeiro, a premiação terá como apresentador o comediante Jerrod Carmichael.
VEJA MAIS
O Globo de Ouro é considerado um dos mais importantes prêmios do cinema e televisão. Nele, são indicados profissionais e produções que foram relevantes dentro e fora dos Estados Unidos.
Melhor minissérie, antalogia ou filme para TV
- Black Bird
- Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano
- The Dropout
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
Melhor ator em minissérie, antalogia ou filme para TV
- Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
- Colin Firth (A Escada)
- Andrew Garfield (Em Nome do Céu)
- Evan Peters (Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano)
- Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie, antalogia ou filme para TV
- F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)
- Domhnall Gleeson (O Paciente)
- Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
- Richard Jenkins (Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano)
- Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
Melhor atriz em minissérie, antalogia ou filme para TV
- Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
- Julia Garner (Inventando Anna)
- Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
- Julia Roberts (Gaslit)
- Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie, antalogia ou filme para TV
- Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
- Claire Danes (A Nova Vida de Toby)
- Daisy Edgar-Jones (Em Nome do Céu)
- Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano)
- Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
Melhor série de comédia ou musical
- Abbott Elementary
- O Urso
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wandinha
Melhor ator em série de comédia ou musical
- Donald Glover (Atlanta)
- Bill Hader (Barry)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jeremy Allen White (O Urso)
Melhor atriz em série de comédia ou musical
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
- Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jenna Ortega (Wandinha)
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
Melhor série de drama
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- A Casa do Dragão
- Ozark
- Ruptura
Melhor ator em série de drama
- Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
- Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)
- Diego Luna (Andor)
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
- Adam Scott (Ruptura)
Melhor atriz em série de drama
- Emma D'Arcy (A Casa do Dragão)
- Laura Linney (Ozark)
- Imelda Stauton (The Crown)
- Hilary Swank (Alasca: Em Busca da Notícia)
- Zendaya (Euphoria)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia, musical ou drama
- John Lithgow (The Old Man)
- Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)
- John Turturro (Ruptura)
- Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
- Henry Winkler (Barry)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia, musical ou drama
- Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Julia Garner (Ozark)
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Melhor animação em longa-metragem
- Pinóquio de Guillermo Del Toro
- Inu-oh
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Gato de Botas 2: O Último Pedido
- Red: Crescer é uma Fera
Melhor filme em língua não-inglesa
- RRR (Índia)
- Nada de Novo no Front (Alemanha)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Bélgica)
- Decisão de Partir (Coreia do Sul)
Melhor filme de drama
- Avatar: O Caminho da Água
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Melhor ator em filme de drama
- Austin Butler (Elvis)
- Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
- Hugh Jackman (The Son)
- Bill Nighy (Living)
- Jeremy Pope (The Inspection)
Melhor atriz em filme de drama
- Cate Blanchett (Tár)
- Olivia Colman (Império da Luz)
- Viola Davis (A Mulher Rei)
- Ana de Armas (Blonde)
- Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
Melhor filme de comédia ou musical
- Babylon
- Os Banshees de Inisherin
- Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
- Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out
- Triângulo da Tristeza
Melhor ator em filme de comédia ou musical
- Diego Calva (Babylon)
- Daniel Craig (Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out)
- Adam Driver (Ruído Branco)
- Colin Farrell (Os Banshees de Inisherin)
- Ralph Fiennes (O Menu)
Melhor atriz em filme de comédia ou musical
- Lesley Manville (Sra. Harris Vai a Paris)
- Margot Robbie (Babylon)
- Anya Taylor-Joy (O Menu)
- Emma Thompson (Boa Sorte, Leo Grande)
- Michelle Yeoh (Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em filme
- Brendan Gleeson (Os Banshees de Inisherin)
- Barry Keoghan (Os Banshees de Inisherin)
- Brad Pitt (Babylon)
- Ke Huy Quan (Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo)
- Eddie Redmayne (O Enfermeiro da Noite)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em filme
- Angela Bassett (Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre)
- Kerry Condon (Os Banshees de Inisherin)
- Jamie Lee Curtis (Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo)
- Dolly De Leon (Triângulo da Tristeza)
- Carey Mulligan (Ela Disse)
Melhor direção - Filme
- James Cameron (Avatar: O Caminho da Água)
- Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo)
- Baz Luhrmann (Elvis)
- Martin McDonagh (Os Banshees de Inisherin)
- Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
Melhor roteiro - Filme
- Todd Field (Tár)
- Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo)
- Martin McDonagh (Os Banshees de Inisherin)
- Sarah Polley (Women Talking)
- Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner (The Fabelmans)
Melhor trilha sonora original - Filme
- Carter Burwell (Os Banshees de Inisherin)
- Alexandre Desplat (Pinóquio de Guillermo Del Toro)
- Hildur Gudnadóttir (Women Talking)
- Justin Hurwitz (Babylon)
- John Williams (The Fabelmans)
Melhor canção original - Filme
- "Carolina" (Um Lugar Bem Longe Daqui)
Letra & Música: Taylor Swift
- "Ciao Papa" (Pinóquio de Guillermo Del Toro)
Letra: Roeban Katz & Guillermo del Toro
Música: Alexandre Desplat
- "Hold My Hand" (Top Gun: Maverick)
Letra: Lady Gaga & BloodPop
Música: Lady Gaga, BloodPop & Benjamin Rice
- "Lift Me Up" (Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre)
Letra & Música: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler & Ludwig Göransson
- "Naatu Naatu" (RRR)
Letra: Kala Bhairava & Rahul Sipligunj
Música: M.M. Keeravani
(*Estagiária Painah Silva, sob supervisão do Coordenador de Conteúdo de Cultura, Abílio Dantas)
Palavras-chave
COMPARTILHE