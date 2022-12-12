Confira os indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2023

Nesta segunda-feira (12), foi divulgada a lista com os nomes dos indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2023. Marcada para o dia 10 de janeiro, a premiação terá como apresentador o comediante Jerrod Carmichael.

VEJA MAIS

O Globo de Ouro é considerado um dos mais importantes prêmios do cinema e televisão. Nele, são indicados profissionais e produções que foram relevantes dentro e fora dos Estados Unidos.

Melhor minissérie, antalogia ou filme para TV

- Black Bird

- Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano

- The Dropout

- Pam & Tommy

- The White Lotus

Melhor ator em minissérie, antalogia ou filme para TV

- Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

- Colin Firth (A Escada)

- Andrew Garfield (Em Nome do Céu)

- Evan Peters (Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano)

- Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie, antalogia ou filme para TV

- F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)

- Domhnall Gleeson (O Paciente)

- Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

- Richard Jenkins (Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano)

- Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Melhor atriz em minissérie, antalogia ou filme para TV

- Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

- Julia Garner (Inventando Anna)

- Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

- Julia Roberts (Gaslit)

- Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie, antalogia ou filme para TV

- Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

- Claire Danes (A Nova Vida de Toby)

- Daisy Edgar-Jones (Em Nome do Céu)

- Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano)

- Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Melhor série de comédia ou musical

- Abbott Elementary

- O Urso

- Hacks

- Only Murders in the Building

- Wandinha

Melhor ator em série de comédia ou musical

- Donald Glover (Atlanta)

- Bill Hader (Barry)

- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

- Jeremy Allen White (O Urso)

Melhor atriz em série de comédia ou musical

- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

- Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

- Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

- Jenna Ortega (Wandinha)

- Jean Smart (Hacks)

Melhor série de drama

- Better Call Saul

- The Crown

- A Casa do Dragão

- Ozark

- Ruptura

Melhor ator em série de drama

- Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

- Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)

- Diego Luna (Andor)

- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

- Adam Scott (Ruptura)

Melhor atriz em série de drama

- Emma D'Arcy (A Casa do Dragão)

- Laura Linney (Ozark)

- Imelda Stauton (The Crown)

- Hilary Swank (Alasca: Em Busca da Notícia)

- Zendaya (Euphoria)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia, musical ou drama

- John Lithgow (The Old Man)

- Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)

- John Turturro (Ruptura)

- Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

- Henry Winkler (Barry)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia, musical ou drama

- Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

- Julia Garner (Ozark)

- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Melhor animação em longa-metragem

- Pinóquio de Guillermo Del Toro

- Inu-oh

- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

- Gato de Botas 2: O Último Pedido

- Red: Crescer é uma Fera

Melhor filme em língua não-inglesa

- RRR (Índia)

- Nada de Novo no Front (Alemanha)

- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

- Close (Bélgica)

- Decisão de Partir (Coreia do Sul)

Melhor filme de drama

- Avatar: O Caminho da Água

- Elvis

- The Fabelmans

- Tár

- Top Gun: Maverick

Melhor ator em filme de drama

- Austin Butler (Elvis)

- Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

- Hugh Jackman (The Son)

- Bill Nighy (Living)

- Jeremy Pope (The Inspection)

Melhor atriz em filme de drama

- Cate Blanchett (Tár)

- Olivia Colman (Império da Luz)

- Viola Davis (A Mulher Rei)

- Ana de Armas (Blonde)

- Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Melhor filme de comédia ou musical

- Babylon

- Os Banshees de Inisherin

- Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo

- Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out

- Triângulo da Tristeza

Melhor ator em filme de comédia ou musical

- Diego Calva (Babylon)

- Daniel Craig (Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out)

- Adam Driver (Ruído Branco)

- Colin Farrell (Os Banshees de Inisherin)

- Ralph Fiennes (O Menu)

Melhor atriz em filme de comédia ou musical

- Lesley Manville (Sra. Harris Vai a Paris)

- Margot Robbie (Babylon)

- Anya Taylor-Joy (O Menu)

- Emma Thompson (Boa Sorte, Leo Grande)

- Michelle Yeoh (Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em filme

- Brendan Gleeson (Os Banshees de Inisherin)

- Barry Keoghan (Os Banshees de Inisherin)

- Brad Pitt (Babylon)

- Ke Huy Quan (Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo)

- Eddie Redmayne (O Enfermeiro da Noite)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em filme

- Angela Bassett (Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre)

- Kerry Condon (Os Banshees de Inisherin)

- Jamie Lee Curtis (Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo)

- Dolly De Leon (Triângulo da Tristeza)

- Carey Mulligan (Ela Disse)

Melhor direção - Filme

- James Cameron (Avatar: O Caminho da Água)

- Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo)

- Baz Luhrmann (Elvis)

- Martin McDonagh (Os Banshees de Inisherin)

- Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Melhor roteiro - Filme

- Todd Field (Tár)

- Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo)

- Martin McDonagh (Os Banshees de Inisherin)

- Sarah Polley (Women Talking)

- Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner (The Fabelmans)

Melhor trilha sonora original - Filme

- Carter Burwell (Os Banshees de Inisherin)

- Alexandre Desplat (Pinóquio de Guillermo Del Toro)

- Hildur Gudnadóttir (Women Talking)

- Justin Hurwitz (Babylon)

- John Williams (The Fabelmans)

Melhor canção original - Filme

- "Carolina" (Um Lugar Bem Longe Daqui)

Letra & Música: Taylor Swift

- "Ciao Papa" (Pinóquio de Guillermo Del Toro)

Letra: Roeban Katz & Guillermo del Toro

Música: Alexandre Desplat

- "Hold My Hand" (Top Gun: Maverick)

Letra: Lady Gaga & BloodPop

Música: Lady Gaga, BloodPop & Benjamin Rice

- "Lift Me Up" (Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre)

Letra & Música: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler & Ludwig Göransson

- "Naatu Naatu" (RRR)

Letra: Kala Bhairava & Rahul Sipligunj

Música: M.M. Keeravani

(*Estagiária Painah Silva, sob supervisão do Coordenador de Conteúdo de Cultura, Abílio Dantas)