O Liberal chevron right Cultura chevron right

Anitta fica de fora das indicações ao VMA 2025; conheça os indicados

Além da artista brasileira, outra artista de fora da lista foi Katy Perry

Gustavo Vilhena*
Anitta está de fora da premiação MVA 2025, da MTV. (Reprodução/Facebook)

Nesta terça-feira (05), a MTV anunciou a lista de indicados ao prêmio VMA 2025 e a ausência de alguns artistas não passou despercebida por alguns fãs. Nas redes sociais, a falta de nomes como: Anitta, vencedora do prêmio na categoria de melhor clipe latino por três anos consecutivos, e de Katy Perry, que fez o lançamento de três clipes, mesmo com fortes críticas ao seu álbum "143". 

Ausência de Anitta

Com um ritmo de trabalho reduzido em 2025, a cantora brasileira tinha apenas um clipe próprio para se candidatar ao VMA deste ano, "Romeo". Entretanto, a organização do evento não se impressionou. Para os fãs, a cantora poderia concorrer com o clipe "São Paulo", gravado em parceria com The Weekend, mas este também foi ignorado pela MTV.

Outras ausências

Além de Anitta, na lista de indicados foi notada a ausência de outro nome conhecido no cenário musical internacional, Katy Perry. A artista, que lançou o álbum "143", em 2024, está em uma bem sucedida turnê internacional. Do álbum lançado três clipes foram produzidos: "Woman's World", "Lifetimes" e "I'm His, He's Mine", sendo este último elegível para o VMA 2025. Entretanto, a artista não foi lembrada, mesmo sendo homenageada no ano passado com o Michael Jackson Vanguard Award. Além de Katy, Benson Boone, que estreou no ano anterior e venceu na categoria de melhor clipe alternativo por "Beautiful Things".

VEJA OS INDICADOS E SUAS CATEGORIAS

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

  • Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”
  • Billie Eilish – “Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”
  • Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
  • Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die with a Smile”
  • Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.”
  • Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
  • The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Bad Bunny
  • Beyoncé
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Lady Gaga
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd

SONG OF THE YEAR

  • Alex Warren – “Ordinary”
  • Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”
  • Doechii – “Anxiety”
  • Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”
  • Gracie Abrams – “I Love You, I’m Sorry”
  • Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die with a Smile”
  • Lorde – “What Was That”
  • Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.”
  • Tate McRae – “Sports Car”
  • The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless”

BEST NEW ARTIST

  • Alex Warren
  • Ella Langley
  • Gigi Perez
  • Lola Young
  • Sombr
  • The Marías

BEST POP ARTIST

  • Ariana Grande
  • Charli xcx
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lorde
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Tate McRae

MTV PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

  • August 2024 – Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
  • September 2024 – Ayra Starr – “Last Heartbreak Song”
  • October 2024 – Mark Ambor – “Belong Together”
  • November 2024 – Lay Bankz – “Graveyard”
  • December 2024 – Dasha – “Bye Bye Bye”
  • January 2025 – Katseye – “Touch”
  • February 2025 – Jordan Adetunji – “Kehlani”
  • March 2025 – Leon Thomas – “Yes It Is”
  • April 2025 – Livingston – “Shadow”
  • May 2025 – Damiano David – “Next Summer”
  • June 2025 – Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song”
  • July 2025 – Role Model – “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out”

BEST COLLABORATION

  • Bailey Zimmerman with LuLke Combs – “Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)”
  • Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “Luther”
  • Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die with a Smile”
  • Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton – “Pour Me a Drink”
  • Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.”
  • Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco – “Sunset Blvd”

BEST POP

  • Alex Warren – “Ordinary”
  • Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”
  • Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”
  • Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die with a Smile”
  • Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.”
  • Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

BEST HIP-HOP

  • Doechii – “Anxiety”
  • Drake – “Nokia”
  • Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me”
  • GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – “Whatchu Kno About Me”
  • Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
  • LL Cool J ft. Eminem – “Murdergram Deux”
  • Travis Scott – “4X4” – Cactus Jack/Epic Records

BEST R&B

  • Chris Brown – “Residuals”
  • Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs – “Mutt (Remix)”
  • Mariah Carey – “Type Dangerous”
  • Partynextdoor – “N o C h i l l”
  • Summer Walker – “Heart of a Woman”
  • SZA – “Drive”
  • The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless”

BEST ALTERNATIVE

  • Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song”
  • Imagine Dragons – “Wake Up”
  • Lola Young – “Messy”
  • MGK & Jelly Roll – “Lonely Road”
  • Sombr – “Back to Friends”
  • The Marías – “Back to Me”

BEST ROCK

  • Coldplay – “All My Love”
  • Evanescence – “Afterlife (From the Netflix Series ‘Devil May Cry’)”
  • Green Day – “One Eyed Bastard”
  • Lenny Kravitz – “Honey” – Roxie Records
  • Linkin Park – “The Emptiness Machine”
  • Twenty One Pilots – “The Contract”

BEST LATIN

  • Bad Bunny – “Baile Inolvidable”
  • J Balvin – “Rio”
  • Karol G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
  • Peso Pluma – “La Patrulla”
  • Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – “Khé?”
  • Shakira – “Soltera“

BEST K-POP

  • Aespa – “Whiplash”
  • Jennie – “Like Jennie ”
  • Jimin – “Who”
  • Jisoo – “Earthquake”
  • Lisa ft. Doja Cat & Raye – “Born Again”
  • Stray Kids – “Chk Chk Boom”
  • Rosé – “Toxic Till the End”

BEST AFROBEATS

  • Asake & Travis Scott – “Active”
  • Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott – “TaTaTa”
  • Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – “Shake It to the Max (Fly) (Remix)”
  • Rema – “Baby (Is It a Crime)”
  • Tems ft. Asake – “Get It Right”
  • Tyla – “Push 2 Start”
  • Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz – “Piece of My Heart”

BEST COUNTRY

  • Chris Stapleton – “Think I’m in Love With You”
  • Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood – “I’m Gonna Love You”
  • Jelly Roll – “Liar”
  • Lainey Wilson – “4x4xU”
  • Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?”
  • Morgan Wallen – “Smile”

BEST ALBUM

  • Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
  • Kendrick Lamar – GNX
  • Lady Gaga – Mayhem
  • Morgan Wallen – I’m the Problem
  • Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
  • The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

BEST LONG FORM VIDEO

  • Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”
  • Bad Bunny – “Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Short Film)”
  • Damiano David – “Funny Little Stories”
  • Mac Miller – “Balloonerism”
  • Miley Cyrus – “Something Beautiful”
  • The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

  • Burna Boy – “Higher”
  • Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”
  • Doechii – “Anxiety”
  • Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me”
  • Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco – “Younger and Hotter Than Me”
  • Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan – “Sleepwalking”

BEST DIRECTION

  • Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”
  • Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”
  • Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
  • Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
  • Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.”
  • Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

BEST ART DIRECTION

  • Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”
  • Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
  • Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
  • Lorde – “Man Of The Year”
  • Miley Cyrus – “End of the World”
  • Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

  • Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”
  • Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”
  • Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
  • Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
  • Miley Cyrus – “Easy Lover”
  • Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

BEST EDITING

  • Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”
  • Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”
  • Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
  • Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
  • Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
  • Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From ‘F1 The Movie’)”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

  • Doechii – “Anxiety”
  • FKA Twigs – “Eusexua”
  • Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
  • Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
  • Tyla – “Push 2 Start”
  • Zara Larsson – “Pretty Ugly”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

  • Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”
  • Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
  • Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.”
  • Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
  • Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching” (From ‘F1 The Movie’)
  • The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow”
Cultura
.
