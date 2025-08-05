Anitta fica de fora das indicações ao VMA 2025; conheça os indicados
Além da artista brasileira, outra artista de fora da lista foi Katy Perry
Nesta terça-feira (05), a MTV anunciou a lista de indicados ao prêmio VMA 2025 e a ausência de alguns artistas não passou despercebida por alguns fãs. Nas redes sociais, a falta de nomes como: Anitta, vencedora do prêmio na categoria de melhor clipe latino por três anos consecutivos, e de Katy Perry, que fez o lançamento de três clipes, mesmo com fortes críticas ao seu álbum "143".
Ausência de Anitta
Com um ritmo de trabalho reduzido em 2025, a cantora brasileira tinha apenas um clipe próprio para se candidatar ao VMA deste ano, "Romeo". Entretanto, a organização do evento não se impressionou. Para os fãs, a cantora poderia concorrer com o clipe "São Paulo", gravado em parceria com The Weekend, mas este também foi ignorado pela MTV.
Outras ausências
Além de Anitta, na lista de indicados foi notada a ausência de outro nome conhecido no cenário musical internacional, Katy Perry. A artista, que lançou o álbum "143", em 2024, está em uma bem sucedida turnê internacional. Do álbum lançado três clipes foram produzidos: "Woman's World", "Lifetimes" e "I'm His, He's Mine", sendo este último elegível para o VMA 2025. Entretanto, a artista não foi lembrada, mesmo sendo homenageada no ano passado com o Michael Jackson Vanguard Award. Além de Katy, Benson Boone, que estreou no ano anterior e venceu na categoria de melhor clipe alternativo por "Beautiful Things".
VEJA OS INDICADOS E SUAS CATEGORIAS
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”
- Billie Eilish – “Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die with a Smile”
- Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.”
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Bad Bunny
- Beyoncé
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lady Gaga
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
SONG OF THE YEAR
- Alex Warren – “Ordinary”
- Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”
- Doechii – “Anxiety”
- Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”
- Gracie Abrams – “I Love You, I’m Sorry”
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die with a Smile”
- Lorde – “What Was That”
- Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.”
- Tate McRae – “Sports Car”
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless”
BEST NEW ARTIST
- Alex Warren
- Ella Langley
- Gigi Perez
- Lola Young
- Sombr
- The Marías
BEST POP ARTIST
- Ariana Grande
- Charli xcx
- Justin Bieber
- Lorde
- Miley Cyrus
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Tate McRae
MTV PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
- August 2024 – Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
- September 2024 – Ayra Starr – “Last Heartbreak Song”
- October 2024 – Mark Ambor – “Belong Together”
- November 2024 – Lay Bankz – “Graveyard”
- December 2024 – Dasha – “Bye Bye Bye”
- January 2025 – Katseye – “Touch”
- February 2025 – Jordan Adetunji – “Kehlani”
- March 2025 – Leon Thomas – “Yes It Is”
- April 2025 – Livingston – “Shadow”
- May 2025 – Damiano David – “Next Summer”
- June 2025 – Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song”
- July 2025 – Role Model – “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out”
BEST COLLABORATION
- Bailey Zimmerman with LuLke Combs – “Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)”
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “Luther”
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die with a Smile”
- Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton – “Pour Me a Drink”
- Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.”
- Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco – “Sunset Blvd”
BEST POP
- Alex Warren – “Ordinary”
- Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”
- Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die with a Smile”
- Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.”
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
BEST HIP-HOP
- Doechii – “Anxiety”
- Drake – “Nokia”
- Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me”
- GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – “Whatchu Kno About Me”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
- LL Cool J ft. Eminem – “Murdergram Deux”
- Travis Scott – “4X4” – Cactus Jack/Epic Records
BEST R&B
- Chris Brown – “Residuals”
- Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs – “Mutt (Remix)”
- Mariah Carey – “Type Dangerous”
- Partynextdoor – “N o C h i l l”
- Summer Walker – “Heart of a Woman”
- SZA – “Drive”
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless”
BEST ALTERNATIVE
- Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song”
- Imagine Dragons – “Wake Up”
- Lola Young – “Messy”
- MGK & Jelly Roll – “Lonely Road”
- Sombr – “Back to Friends”
- The Marías – “Back to Me”
BEST ROCK
- Coldplay – “All My Love”
- Evanescence – “Afterlife (From the Netflix Series ‘Devil May Cry’)”
- Green Day – “One Eyed Bastard”
- Lenny Kravitz – “Honey” – Roxie Records
- Linkin Park – “The Emptiness Machine”
- Twenty One Pilots – “The Contract”
BEST LATIN
- Bad Bunny – “Baile Inolvidable”
- J Balvin – “Rio”
- Karol G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
- Peso Pluma – “La Patrulla”
- Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – “Khé?”
- Shakira – “Soltera“
BEST K-POP
- Aespa – “Whiplash”
- Jennie – “Like Jennie ”
- Jimin – “Who”
- Jisoo – “Earthquake”
- Lisa ft. Doja Cat & Raye – “Born Again”
- Stray Kids – “Chk Chk Boom”
- Rosé – “Toxic Till the End”
BEST AFROBEATS
- Asake & Travis Scott – “Active”
- Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott – “TaTaTa”
- Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – “Shake It to the Max (Fly) (Remix)”
- Rema – “Baby (Is It a Crime)”
- Tems ft. Asake – “Get It Right”
- Tyla – “Push 2 Start”
- Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz – “Piece of My Heart”
BEST COUNTRY
- Chris Stapleton – “Think I’m in Love With You”
- Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood – “I’m Gonna Love You”
- Jelly Roll – “Liar”
- Lainey Wilson – “4x4xU”
- Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?”
- Morgan Wallen – “Smile”
BEST ALBUM
- Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
- Kendrick Lamar – GNX
- Lady Gaga – Mayhem
- Morgan Wallen – I’m the Problem
- Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
- The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow
BEST LONG FORM VIDEO
- Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”
- Bad Bunny – “Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Short Film)”
- Damiano David – “Funny Little Stories”
- Mac Miller – “Balloonerism”
- Miley Cyrus – “Something Beautiful”
- The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow”
VIDEO FOR GOOD
- Burna Boy – “Higher”
- Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”
- Doechii – “Anxiety”
- Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me”
- Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco – “Younger and Hotter Than Me”
- Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan – “Sleepwalking”
BEST DIRECTION
- Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”
- Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
- Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
- Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.”
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
BEST ART DIRECTION
- Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
- Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
- Lorde – “Man Of The Year”
- Miley Cyrus – “End of the World”
- Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.”
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”
- Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
- Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
- Miley Cyrus – “Easy Lover”
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
BEST EDITING
- Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”
- Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
- Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
- Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From ‘F1 The Movie’)”
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
- Doechii – “Anxiety”
- FKA Twigs – “Eusexua”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
- Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
- Tyla – “Push 2 Start”
- Zara Larsson – “Pretty Ugly”
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”
- Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
- Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.”
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
- Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching” (From ‘F1 The Movie’)
- The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow”
