Capa Jornal Amazônia
Edição do Dia - Jornal Amazônia
Capa Jornal Oliberal
Edição do Dia - Jornal O Liberal
Logo Jornal Oliberal Logo Jornal Amazônia
Edição do Dia
Capa Jornal Amazônia
Edição do Dia - Jornal Amazônia
Capa Jornal Oliberal
Edição do Dia - Jornal O Liberal
Assine O Liberal
Assine O Liberal
Ícone Pesquisar
CONTINUE EM OLIBERAL.COM
X
O Liberal chevron right Pará chevron right

The Brazil That COP30 Needs to See

Perpetua Almeida

COP30 is not just the COP in the Amazon, but the first in the rainforest. This carries powerful symbolism. For the first time, debates about the future are taking place where nature's heart beats. The challenge is to give a voice to the populations that live there, to understand their ways of life, and find out how they can follow the path to development. 

As an Amazonian, daughter of a rubber tapper, born in Acre and the youngest of 15 siblings, I know what it means to live from the forest, with the forest, and how much traditional communities depend on it to survive. But the sustainability challenge is enormous and requires investment. After all, sustainable development comes at a high cost. 

Brazil has become an agribusiness powerhouse not only because of fertile land, but also because of decades of public investment that have boosted the sector. Similarly, sustainability in the forest needs to be sustained, because keeping it standing requires research and development and of course, the active participation of the industrial sector.

Actually, industry is not the villain when it comes to global warming. On the contrary: great transformations come from it. The decarbonization process begins on the factory floor. At the Brazilian Agency for Industrial Development (ABDI), we show that it is possible to align sustainable development with innovation, technology, and job creation.

In Belém, we are showcasing examples that come directly from the Amazon. One of them is the mapping of the region's bioindustry, which has already identified over 11,000 businesses that transform forest products into local development. We are identifying where these businesses are located, how many families depend on them, what they extract, and what are their potential and bottlenecks. This information allows us to measure how much income is generated by these supply chains, thus, contributing to more effective public policies. 

Of course, there are still challenges to overcome: infrastructure, market access, investment, and adequate regulations. Today, for example, we use less than 20% of the açaí fruit — the rest is discarded. With the right investments, we can develop technologies that take advantage of this waste, turning it into new products and opportunities for the population. 

Our pavilion at COP will showcase to the world a coffee produced in the far west of the Brazilian Amazon by a cooperative of family farmers, who use solar energy and cultivate on previously degraded areas. With support from ABDI, the Juruá Coffee Industrial Complex adds value to the local product and is an example of how, when we combine innovation and public investment, we can create real opportunities, strengthening an entire chain.

Another highlight is Recircula Brasil, recognized by the UN as the only platform capable of tracking the entire plastic cycle — from origin to its return to industry. Through electronic payment invoices, the platform has already certified over 50 thousand tonnes of plastic. Now, we are expanding this experience to other materials, like aluminium, glass, fabrics, and paper, showing that it is possible to engage in Cradle to Cradle (C2C) circular economy.

These are examples of Brazilian efforts to make industry more sustainable. COP30 is taking place in an Amazon made of people: of women and men who grow crops, of communities that preserve, of peoples who carry ancestral knowledge about the balanced use of natural resources. These Amazonian voices want – and deserve – to be at the centre of decision-making, building inclusive, not excluding development pathways.

Perpetua Almeida
Director of Sustainable Economics and Industrialization at ABDI

Assine O Liberal e confira mais conteúdos e colunistas. 🗞
Entre no nosso grupo de notícias no WhatsApp e Telegram 📱
Pará
.
Ícone cancelar

Desculpe pela interrupção. Detectamos que você possui um bloqueador de anúncios ativo!

Oferecemos notícia e informação de graça, mas produzir conteúdo de qualidade não é.

Os anúncios são uma forma de garantir a receita do portal e o pagamento dos profissionais envolvidos.

Por favor, desative ou remova o bloqueador de anúncios do seu navegador para continuar sua navegação sem interrupções. Obrigado!

RELACIONADAS EM PARÁ

COP 30

BB quer assinar operação de R$ 700 mi para macrodrenagem com Pará durante COP 30

Essa operação se adequa à linha de financiamento dos Objetivos de Desenvolvimento Sustentável (ODS)

12.11.25 16h13

TELEVISÃO

Pará em destaque: Programa da Holanda grava em Belém e Barcarena

Produção mostra a cultura, natureza e o potencial sustentável da Amazônia, com gravações realizadas em Belém e Barcarena

12.11.25 15h51

CORRIDA

Circuito de corridas do Sesi chega a Castanhal no dia 30 de novembro

As inscrições podem ser feitas até o dia 26 de novembro

11.11.25 11h47

PARÁ

Pará firma cooperação socioambiental com Hydro para combate às queimadas

O acordo contempla ainda ações voltadas à gestão de resíduos sólidos urbanos em Belém e à capacitação de servidores da Semas

11.11.25 11h42

MAIS LIDAS EM PARÁ

VESTIBULAR

UFPA abre inscrições para o Processo Seletivo 2026; veja como participar

As inscrições encerram às 17h do dia 17 de dezembro de 2025

12.11.25 8h47

PARÁ

UFPA adia início das inscrições do Processo Seletivo 2026; veja a nova data

Até o momento, a UFPA não informou se o cronograma das demais etapas do PS 2026 sofrerá alterações em decorrência do novo início das inscrições

24.10.25 19h38

PARÁ

UFPA anuncia data das inscrições para o Processo Seletivo 2026; saiba quando

Neste ano, estão sendo ofertadas sete mil e setenta e cinco (7.075) vagas de graduação, na modalidade presencial, e cento e noventa e duas (192) vagas adicionais, reservadas e destinadas a pessoas com deficiência (PcD), distribuídas em 192 cursos, nos doze campi da Universidade

20.10.25 18h05

GRADUAÇÃO

Confira o cronograma dos processos seletivos 2026 das universidades públicas do Pará

A pouco mais de um mês para o Enem, algumas universidades públicas que utilizam a nota da prova como critério de avaliação já definiram os cronogramas de seus processos seletivos

22.10.25 8h00

Logo portal oliberal

EQUIPES

COMERCIAL

EXPEDIENTE

GRUPO LIBERAL

O Liberal Digital

Tv Liberal

Assine O Liberal

Publicidade Legal

Política de Privacidade

AMAZÔNIA

LIBERAL FM

Ouça a Rádio

Promoções

Programação

CONTEÚDO PATROCINADO

LIBPLAY

Vídeos

Podcast

COLUNAS & BLOGS

Entregadores

ÚLTIMAS

BELÉM

PARÁ

POLÍCIA

POLÍTICA

ECONOMIA

Concurso e Emprego

BRASIL

ESPORTES

Paysandu

Remo

Futebol

Mais Esportes

Lance a Lance

RECEITAS

CULTURA

Música

Cinema

Televisão

Novela

Agenda