Jogo da Discórdia: Confira quem os brothers escolheram como influenciador e influenciável

A noite desta segunda-feira (8) foi marcada pelo Jogo da Discórdia, no “Big Brother Brasil 21”. Como em todas as segundas, os confinados participam de uma dinâmica que tem como objetivo movimentar o jogo e provocar discussões sobre as estratégias de cada brother.

O desafio da vez foi apontar quem é influenciador e quem é influenciável na casa.

Confira as escolhas:

#JogoDaDiscórdia 💥

Gilberto responde:

📌 Quem é influenciável? Thaís, Arthur, Lumena

📌 Quem é influenciador? Karol Conká, Projota e Nego Di#RedeBBB #BBB21 — Big Brother Brasil (@bbb) February 9, 2021

#JogoDaDiscórdia 💥

Juliette responde:

📌 Quem é influenciável? Lumena, Arcrebiano e Fiuk

📌 Quem é influenciador? Karol Conká, Nego Di e Carla Diaz #RedeBBB #BBB21 — Big Brother Brasil (@bbb) February 9, 2021

#JogoDaDiscórdia 💥

Arcrebiano responde:

📌 Quem é influenciável? Carla Diaz, Lumena, Camilla de Lucas, Pocah, Arthur e Juliette

📌 Quem é influenciador? Nego Di, Karol Conká e Projota #RedeBBB #BBB21 — Big Brother Brasil (@bbb) February 9, 2021

#JogoDaDiscórdia 💥

Karol Conká responde:

📌 Quem é influenciável? Arcrebiano e Gilberto

📌 Quem é influenciador? Nego Di, Karol Conká, Projota, Carla Diaz e Sarah#RedeBBB #BBB21 — Big Brother Brasil (@bbb) February 9, 2021

#JogoDaDiscórdia 💥

Arthur responde:

📌 Quem é influenciável? Arcrebiano e Juliette

📌 Quem é influenciador? Nego Di, Karol Conká, Projota, Gilberto, Carla Diaz e Arthur#RedeBBB #BBB21 — Big Brother Brasil (@bbb) February 9, 2021

#JogoDaDiscórdia 💥

Sarah responde:

📌 Quem é influenciável? Arthur e Pocah

📌 Quem é influenciador? Karol Conká e Nego Di#RedeBBB #BBB21 — Big Brother Brasil (@bbb) February 9, 2021

#JogoDaDiscórdia 💥

Projota responde:

📌 Quem é influenciável? Não escolheu ninguém

📌 Quem é influenciador? Nego Di, Karol Conká e Projota#RedeBBB #BBB21 — Big Brother Brasil (@bbb) February 9, 2021

#JogoDaDiscórdia 💥

Carla Diaz responde:

📌 Quem é influenciável? Carla Diaz

📌 Quem é influenciador? Nego Di, Karol Conká e Projota#RedeBBB #BBB21 — Big Brother Brasil (@bbb) February 9, 2021

#JogoDaDiscórdia 💥

Nego Di responde:

📌 Quem é influenciável? Gilberto e Sarah

📌 Quem é influenciador? Nego Di, Karol Conká e Projota#RedeBBB #BBB21 — Big Brother Brasil (@bbb) February 9, 2021

#JogoDaDiscórdia 💥

João Luiz responde:

📌 Quem é influenciável? Arthur e Arcrebiano

📌 Quem é influenciador? Projota e Nego Di#RedeBBB #BBB21 — Big Brother Brasil (@bbb) February 9, 2021

#JogoDaDiscórdia 💥

Lumena responde:

📌 Quem é influenciável? Lumena, Viih Tube, Sarah e Thaís

📌 Quem é influenciador? Karol Conká e Carla Diaz#RedeBBB #BBB21 — Big Brother Brasil (@bbb) February 9, 2021

#JogoDaDiscórdia 💥

Rodolffo responde:

📌 Quem é influenciável? Não escolheu ninguém diretamente

📌 Quem é influenciador? Rodolffo#RedeBBB #BBB21 — Big Brother Brasil (@bbb) February 9, 2021

#JogoDaDiscórdia 💥

Viih Tube responde:

📌 Quem é influenciável? Arcrebiano

📌 Quem é influenciador? Lumena, Karol Conká, Projota, Nego Di, Camilla de Lucas, Sarah, Carla Diaz e Juliette#RedeBBB #BBB21 — Big Brother Brasil (@bbb) February 9, 2021

#JogoDaDiscórdia 💥

Camilla de Lucas responde:

📌 Quem é influenciável? Arthur

📌 Quem é influenciador? Projota, Nego Di e Camilla de Lucas#RedeBBB #BBB21 — Big Brother Brasil (@bbb) February 9, 2021

#JogoDaDiscórdia 💥

Fiuk responde:

📌 Quem é influenciável? Arcrebiano

📌 Quem é influenciador? Projota, Nego Di e Karol Conká#RedeBBB #BBB21 — Big Brother Brasil (@bbb) February 9, 2021

#JogoDaDiscórdia 💥

Caio responde:

📌 Quem é influenciável? Juliette

📌 Quem é influenciador? Projota, Nego Di, Karol Conká, Fiuk, Lumena, Rodolffo e Carla Diaz#RedeBBB #BBB21 — Big Brother Brasil (@bbb) February 9, 2021

#JogoDaDiscórdia 💥

Thaís responde:

📌 Quem é influenciável? Arcrebiano e Thaís

📌 Quem é influenciador? Nego Di, Karol Conká, Sarah e Rodolffo#RedeBBB #BBB21 — Big Brother Brasil (@bbb) February 9, 2021