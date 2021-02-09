Jogo da Discórdia: Confira quem os brothers escolheram como influenciador e influenciável
A dinâmica busca movimentar o jogo e provocar discussões sobre as estratégias de cada brother
A noite desta segunda-feira (8) foi marcada pelo Jogo da Discórdia, no “Big Brother Brasil 21”. Como em todas as segundas, os confinados participam de uma dinâmica que tem como objetivo movimentar o jogo e provocar discussões sobre as estratégias de cada brother.
O desafio da vez foi apontar quem é influenciador e quem é influenciável na casa.
Confira as escolhas:
Gilberto responde:
📌 Quem é influenciável? Thaís, Arthur, Lumena
📌 Quem é influenciador? Karol Conká, Projota e Nego Di#RedeBBB #BBB21
Juliette responde:
📌 Quem é influenciável? Lumena, Arcrebiano e Fiuk
📌 Quem é influenciador? Karol Conká, Nego Di e Carla Diaz #RedeBBB #BBB21
Arcrebiano responde:
📌 Quem é influenciável? Carla Diaz, Lumena, Camilla de Lucas, Pocah, Arthur e Juliette
📌 Quem é influenciador? Nego Di, Karol Conká e Projota #RedeBBB #BBB21
Karol Conká responde:
📌 Quem é influenciável? Arcrebiano e Gilberto
📌 Quem é influenciador? Nego Di, Karol Conká, Projota, Carla Diaz e Sarah#RedeBBB #BBB21
Arthur responde:
📌 Quem é influenciável? Arcrebiano e Juliette
📌 Quem é influenciador? Nego Di, Karol Conká, Projota, Gilberto, Carla Diaz e Arthur#RedeBBB #BBB21
Sarah responde:
📌 Quem é influenciável? Arthur e Pocah
📌 Quem é influenciador? Karol Conká e Nego Di#RedeBBB #BBB21
Projota responde:
📌 Quem é influenciável? Não escolheu ninguém
📌 Quem é influenciador? Nego Di, Karol Conká e Projota#RedeBBB #BBB21
Carla Diaz responde:
📌 Quem é influenciável? Carla Diaz
📌 Quem é influenciador? Nego Di, Karol Conká e Projota#RedeBBB #BBB21
Nego Di responde:
📌 Quem é influenciável? Gilberto e Sarah
📌 Quem é influenciador? Nego Di, Karol Conká e Projota#RedeBBB #BBB21
João Luiz responde:
📌 Quem é influenciável? Arthur e Arcrebiano
📌 Quem é influenciador? Projota e Nego Di#RedeBBB #BBB21
Lumena responde:
📌 Quem é influenciável? Lumena, Viih Tube, Sarah e Thaís
📌 Quem é influenciador? Karol Conká e Carla Diaz#RedeBBB #BBB21
Rodolffo responde:
📌 Quem é influenciável? Não escolheu ninguém diretamente
📌 Quem é influenciador? Rodolffo#RedeBBB #BBB21
Viih Tube responde:
📌 Quem é influenciável? Arcrebiano
📌 Quem é influenciador? Lumena, Karol Conká, Projota, Nego Di, Camilla de Lucas, Sarah, Carla Diaz e Juliette#RedeBBB #BBB21
Camilla de Lucas responde:
📌 Quem é influenciável? Arthur
📌 Quem é influenciador? Projota, Nego Di e Camilla de Lucas#RedeBBB #BBB21
Fiuk responde:
📌 Quem é influenciável? Arcrebiano
📌 Quem é influenciador? Projota, Nego Di e Karol Conká#RedeBBB #BBB21
Caio responde:
📌 Quem é influenciável? Juliette
📌 Quem é influenciador? Projota, Nego Di, Karol Conká, Fiuk, Lumena, Rodolffo e Carla Diaz#RedeBBB #BBB21
Thaís responde:
📌 Quem é influenciável? Arcrebiano e Thaís
📌 Quem é influenciador? Nego Di, Karol Conká, Sarah e Rodolffo#RedeBBB #BBB21
Pocah responde:
📌 Quem é influenciável? Arcrebiano
📌 Quem é influenciador? Nego Di, Karol Conká, Projota e Pocah#RedeBBB #BBB21
