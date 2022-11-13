Jogos de hoje, domingo, 13/11: confira onde assistir ao vivo e os horários das partidas
Hoje teremos partidas entre Bragantino x Fluminense, Athletico-PR x Botafogo e Brighton x Aston Villa; confira os horários e onde assistir ao vivo
Os jogos de hoje, domingo (13/11), incluem partidas pela Ligue 1, Bundesliga, Campeonato Brasileiro e Premier League. Confira os horários e onde assistir ao vivo.
Campeonato Brasileiro
- América-MG x Atlético-GO - 16h - Premiere
- Bragantino x Fluminense - 16h - Premiere
- Corinthians x Atlético-MG - 16h - Premiere
- Santos x Fortaleza - 16h - Premiere
- Internacional x Palmeiras - 16h - Premiere
- Ceará x Juventude - 16h - Premiere
- Goiás x São Paulo - 16h - Premiere
- Cuiabá x Coritiba - 16h - Premiere
- Athletico-PR x Botafogo 16h - Furacão Live / Casemiro Twitch
Premier League
- Brighton x Aston Villa - 11h - ESPN / Star +
- Fullham x Manchester United - 13h30 - ESPN / Star +
Campeonato Italiano
- Atalanta x Inter - 08h30 - ESPN / Star +
- Hellas Verona x Spezia - 11h - Star +
- Monza x Salernitana - 11h - Star +
- Roma x Torino - 11h - ESPN
- Milan x Fiorentina - 14h - Star +
- Juventus x Lazio - 16h45 - ESPN
Bundesliga
- Mainz x Eintracht Frankfurt - 11h30 - Onefootball
- Freiburg x Union Berlin - 13h30 - Onefootball
Ligue 1
- PSG x Auxerre - 09h - ESPN / Star +
- Nantes x Ajaccio - 11h - Star +
- Lille x Angers - 11h - Star +
- Montpellier x Reims - 11h - Star +
- Brest x Troyes - 11h - Star +
- Strasbourg x Lorient - 13h05 - Star +
- Monaco x Olympique de Marselha - 16h45 - Star +
Campeonato Português
- Casa Pia x Chaves - 09h45 - Star +
- Paços de Ferreira x Vizela - 12h30 - Star +
- Vitória de Guimarães x Marítimo - 12h30 - Star +
- Benfica x Gil Vicente - 15h - Star +
- Portimonense x Braga - 15h30 - Star +
- Famalicão x Sporting - 17h30 - Star +
Brasil Ladies Cup
- Palmeiras x Internacional - 11h - Sem informação de transmissão
- Santos x Atlético de Madrid - 13h - Sem informação de transmissão
(Estagiária Paula Figueiredo, sob supervisão do editor executivo de OLiberal.com, Carlos Fellip)
