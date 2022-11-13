MENU

Jogos de hoje, domingo, 13/11: confira onde assistir ao vivo e os horários das partidas

Hoje teremos partidas entre Bragantino x Fluminense, Athletico-PR x Botafogo e Brighton x Aston Villa; confira os horários e onde assistir ao vivo

Paula Figueiredo

Corinthians x Atlético-MG se enfrentam às 16h pelo Campeonato Brasileiro. (Foto: @rodrigo_coca / Ag. Corinthians)

Os jogos de hoje, domingo (13/11), incluem partidas pela Ligue 1, Bundesliga, Campeonato Brasileiro e Premier League. Confira os horários e onde assistir ao vivo.

Campeonato Brasileiro

  1. América-MG x Atlético-GO - 16h - Premiere
  2. Bragantino x Fluminense - 16h - Premiere
  3. Corinthians x Atlético-MG - 16h - Premiere
  4. Santos x Fortaleza - 16h - Premiere
  5. Internacional x Palmeiras - 16h - Premiere
  6. Ceará x Juventude - 16h - Premiere
  7. Goiás x São Paulo - 16h - Premiere
  8. Cuiabá x Coritiba - 16h - Premiere
  9. Athletico-PR x Botafogo 16h - Furacão Live / Casemiro Twitch

Premier League

  1. Brighton x Aston Villa - 11h - ESPN / Star +
  2. Fullham x Manchester United - 13h30 - ESPN / Star +

Campeonato Italiano

  1. Atalanta x Inter - 08h30 - ESPN / Star +
  2. Hellas Verona x Spezia - 11h - Star +
  3. Monza x Salernitana - 11h - Star +
  4. Roma x Torino - 11h - ESPN
  5. Milan x Fiorentina - 14h - Star +
  6. Juventus x Lazio - 16h45 - ESPN

Bundesliga

  1. Mainz x Eintracht Frankfurt - 11h30 - Onefootball
  2. Freiburg x Union Berlin - 13h30 - Onefootball

Ligue 1

  1. PSG x Auxerre - 09h - ESPN / Star +
  2. Nantes x Ajaccio - 11h - Star +
  3. Lille x Angers - 11h - Star +
  4. Montpellier x Reims - 11h - Star +
  5. Brest x Troyes - 11h - Star +
  6. Strasbourg x Lorient - 13h05 - Star +
  7. Monaco x Olympique de Marselha - 16h45 - Star +

Campeonato Português

  1. Casa Pia x Chaves - 09h45 - Star +
  2. Paços de Ferreira x Vizela - 12h30 - Star +
  3. Vitória de Guimarães x Marítimo - 12h30 - Star +
  4. Benfica x Gil Vicente - 15h - Star +
  5. Portimonense x Braga - 15h30 - Star +
  6. Famalicão x Sporting - 17h30 - Star +

Brasil Ladies Cup

  1. Palmeiras x Internacional - 11h - Sem informação de transmissão
  2. Santos x Atlético de Madrid - 13h - Sem informação de transmissão

(Estagiária Paula Figueiredo, sob supervisão do editor executivo de OLiberal.com, Carlos Fellip)

