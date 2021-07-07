Acessar
Eurocopa, Brasileirão, Wimbledon; saiba onde assistir aos eventos esportivos de quarta-feira

Veja os horários das transmissões das principais competições esportivas do mundo

LANCE!

()

A quarta-feira (7) será agitada por diversas competições importantes ao longo do mundo esportivo: a Inglaterra enfrenta a Dinamarca pela semifinal da Eurocopa, O Palmeiras recebe o Grêmio pelo Brasileirão, as quartas de finais do Torneio de Wimbledon serão disputadas ao longo do dia e muito mais!

Confira abaixo os principais confrontos do dia e a programação de transmissão:EUROCOPA16h - Inglaterra x Dinamarca Onde assistir: Globo e SporTV

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE A

18h - Fortaleza x América-MG Onde assistir: Premiere

18h - Bahia x Juventude Onde assistir: TNT, Estádio TNT Sports e Premiere

18h - Red Bull Bragantino x Cuiabá Onde assistir: Premiere

19h - Palmeiras x Grêmio Onde assistir: Premiere

19h - Atlético-MG x Flamengo Onde assistir: Premiere

19h - Atlético-GO x Sport Onde assistir: SporTV (menos GO) e Premiere

21h30 - Fluminense x Ceará Onde assistir: Globo e Premiere

21h30 - Internacional x São Paulo Onde assistir: Globo, SporTV (menos RS) e Premiere

MLS

20h08 - New England Revolution x Toronto FC Onde assistir: DAZN

20h38 - CF Montréal x New York City FC Onde assistir: DAZN

TORNEIO DE WIMBLEDON

9h - Karen Khachanov x Denis ShapovalovOnde assistir: SporTV 3 e Bandsports

9h30 - Novak Djokovic x Márton FucsovicsOnde assistir: SporTV 3 e Bandsports

11h – MatteoBerrettini x Félix Auger-AliassimeOnde assistir: SporTV 3 e Bandsports

11h30 – Roger Federer x Hubert HurkaczOnde assistir: SporTV 3 e Bandsports

CICLISMO10h - Tour de France (etapa 11)Onde assistir: ESPN

LIGA DE BASQUETE FEMININO17h30 - Blumenau x LSBOnde assistir: TV NSPORTS

19h30 - Sampaio Corrêa x ItuanoOnde assistir: TV NSPORTS

LIGA NACIONAL DE FUTSAL18h - Campo Mourão x Marechal Rondon Onde assistir: TV NSPORTS

