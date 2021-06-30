Acessar
O Liberal Digital

Séries A e B, NBA, Wimbledon; saiba onde assistir aos eventos esportivos de quarta

Veja os horários das transmissões das principais competições esportivas do mundo

LANCE!

()

A quarta-feira (30) será agitada por diversas modalidades esportivas ao longo do mundo. No futebol, o clássico Majestoso entre Corinthians e São Paulo é a grande atração do Brasileirão, às 21h30 (horário de Brasília). Enquanto isso, nas quadras de basquete, o Phoenix Suns tentará fechar a série diante do Los Angeles Clippers, no jogo 6 da final da conferência oeste, às 22h (horário de Brasília), pela NBA.

Confira abaixo os principais confrontos do dia e a programação de transmissão:

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A16h - Fluminense x Athletico-PROnde assistir: fanatiz.com (transmissão internacional, Brasil não tem acesso)

16h - Fortaleza x ChapecoenseOnde assistir: Premiere

19h - Bahia x América MineiroOnde assistir: Premiere

19h - Internacional x PalmeirasOnde assistir: Premiere

20h30 - Santos - Sport RecifeOnde assistir: Premiere

21h30 - Corinthians x São PauloOnde assistir: Globo (AC, AP, AM, DF, GO, MG, SP, RO, TO) Sportv e Premiere

21h30 - Juventude x GrêmioOnde assistir: Globo (RS) e Premiere

NBA22h - Phoenix Suns x Los Angeles ClippersOnde assistir: ESPN

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B16h30 - Ponte Preta x CSAOnde assistir: Premiere

17h - Brusque x Grêmio Esportivo BrasilOnde assistir: Premiere

19h - Cruzeiro x GuaraniOnde assistir: Premiere

19h - Goiás x Vasco da GamaOnde assistir: Premiere

19h - Londrina x AvaíOnde assistir: Sportv e Premiere

21h30 - Botafogo x VitóriaOnde assistir: Globo (AL, BA, CE, MA, PB, PB, PI, PR, RN, RJ, RR, SE, SC) Sportv 2 e Premiere

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE D17h - Águia Negra x PatrocinenseOnde assistir: elevensports.com

AMISTOSO FUTEBOL20h - River Plate x Barcelona GuayaquilOnde assistir: Fox Sports

LIGA NACIONAL DE FUTSAL (LNF)19h40 - Atlântico x JoinvilleOnde assistir: TV NSPORTS

MLB20h - Los Angeles Angels x New York YankeesOnde assistir: ESPN APP

PRÉ-OLÍMPICO DE BASQUETE MASCULINO11h30 - México x RússiaOnde assistir: Sportv 2

15h - Brasil x CroáciaOnde assistir: Sportv 2

TÊNIS07h - Torneio de WimbledonOnde assistir: SporTV 3 e BANDSPORTS

LIGA DOS CAMPEÕES DA ÁSIA7h00 - Cerezo Osaka x Port FCOnde assistir: ESPN APP

11h - Guangzhou Evergrande x Kitchee SCOnde assistir: ESPN APP

BRASILEIRÃO SUB-2015h - Fortaleza x CorinthiansOnde assistir: elevensports.com

15h - Santos x GrêmioOnde assistir: elevensports.com

15h - Fluminense x Atlético-GOOnde assistir: elevensports.com

15h - Internacional x CearáOnde assistir: elevensports.com

15h - América-MG x São PauloOnde assistir: elevensports.com

15h - Chapecoense x CruzeiroOnde assistir: elevensports.com

15h - Fluminense x Atlético-GOOnde assistir: elevensports.com

16h - Botafogo x Vasco da GamaOnde assistir: Sportv

Eliminatórias Sul-Americanas para Copa do Mundo de Futebol de Areia11h30 - Uruguai x BolíviaOnde assistir: Fox Sports

13h30 - Paraguai x EquadorOnde assistir: Fox Sports

14h30 - Brasil x VenezuelaOnde assistir: Fox Sports

BOXE15h - 1º Grand Prix de Boxe Olímpico (Segundo dia)Onde assistir: TV Nsports

LIGA DE BASQUETE FEMININO (LBF)16h45 - Vera Cruz Campinas x BlumenauOnde assistir: TV Nsports

19h15 - LSB-RJ x Sesi AraraquaraOnde assistir: TV NsportsCICLISMO9h45 - 5ª etapa do Tour de FranceOnde assistir: ESPN

.

