Grammy 2026: Caetano e Bethânia estão entre indicados e Kendrick Lamar domina; veja lista

O Grammy 2026, premiação mais importante da música, revelou sua lista de indicados nesta sexta, 7. Kendrick Lamar é quem domina as indicações, com 9 ao todo. Há brasileiros concorrendo: Caetano Veloso e Maria Bethânia disputam a categoria de Melhor Álbum de Música Global por Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo.

Ao todo, 95 categorias integram o Grammy Awards. A cerimônia está marcada para o dia 1º de fevereiro, em Los Angeles.

Quem venceu o Grammy 2025?

Neste ano, Beyoncé foi a principal vencedora da premiação e recebeu o prêmio mais requisitado, Álbum do Ano, por Cowboy Carter. Kendrick também se destacou em cinco categorias pela faixa Not Like Us, incluindo Música do Ano e Gravação do Ano.

Veja a lista de indicados ao Grammy 2026

Álbum do Ano

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS - Bad Bunny SWAG - Justin Bieber Mans Best Friend - Sabrina Carpenter Let God Sort Em Out - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice MAYHEM - Lady Gaga GNX - Kendrick Lamar MUTT - Leon Thomas CHROMAKOPIA - Tyler, The Creator

Compositor do ano

Amy Allen Edgar Barrera Jessie Jo Dillon Tobias Jesso Jr. Laura Veltz

Produtor do Ano

Dan Auerbach Cirkut Dijon Blake Mills Sounwave

Melhor Álbum de Pop

Swag, Justin Bieber Mans Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter Something Beautiful, Miley Cyrus Mayhem, Lady Gaga Ive Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2), Teddy Swims

Melhor Performance de Pop Solo

Daisies, Justin Bieber Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter Disease, Lady Gaga The Subway, Chappell Roan Messy, Lola Young

Melhor Álbum de Rock

Private Music  Deftones I Quit  Haim From Zero  Linkin Park Never Enough  Turnstile Idols  Yungblud

Melhor Performance de Metal

Night Terror  Dream Theater Lachryma  Ghost Emergence  Sleep Token Soft Spine Spiritbox Birds  Turnstile

Melhor Artista Revelação

Olivia Dean Katseye The Marias Addison Rae Sombr Leon Thomas Alex Warren Lola Young

Melhor Álbum de Rap

Let God Sort Em Out Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Glorious GloRilla God Does Like Ugly JID GNX Kendrick Lamar Chromakopia Tyler, the Creator

Melhor Álbum de R&B

Beloved Giveon Why Not More?  Coco Jones The Crown  Ledisi Escape Room  Teyana Taylor Mutt  Leon Thomas

Melhor Álbum de Poesia Falada

A Hurricane in Heels: healed people dont act like that (partially recorded live @City Winery & other places)  Queen Sheba Black Shaman  Marc Marcel Pages  Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton Saul Williams meets Carlos Niño & Friends at Treepeople  Saul Williams, Carlos Niño & Friends Words for Days Vol. 1  Mad Skillz

Melhor Álbum de Teatro Musical

Buena Vista Social Club Death Becomes Her Gypsy Just In Time Maybe Happy Ending

Melhor Álbum de Country Tradicional

Dollar a Day  Charley Crockett American Romance  Lukas Nelson Oh What a Beautiful World  Willie Nelson Hard Headed Woman  Margo Price Aint in It for My Health  Zach Top

Melhor Álbum de Country Contemporâneo

Patterns  Kelsea Ballerini Snipe Hunter  Tyler Childers Evangeline vs. the Machine  Eric Church Beautifully Broken  Jelly Roll Postcards From Texas  Miranda Lambert

Música do Ano

Abracadabra, Lady Gaga Anxiety, Doechii APT., Rosé e Bruno Mars DtMF, Bad Bunny Golden (de KPop Demon Hunters), HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami Luther, Kendrick Lamar e SZA Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter Wildflower, Billie Eilish

Melhor Performance ou Música Gospel

Do It Again  Kirk Franklin Church  Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend Still (Live)  Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts Amen  Pastor Mike Jr. Come Jesus Come  Cece Winans e Shirley Caesar

Melhor Álbum de Música Urbana

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS  Bad Bunny Mixteip  J Balvin FERXXO VOL X: Sagrado  Feid NAIKI  Nicki Nicole EUB DELUXE  Trueno SINFÓNICO (En Vivo) Yandel

Melhor Álbum de Música Mexicana

MALA MÍA  Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera Y Lo Que Viene  Grupo Frontera Sin Rodeos  Paola Jara Palabra De Tos (Seca)  Carín León Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo)  Bobby Pulido

Melhor Performance de Música Africana

Love  Burna Boy With You  Davido Featuring Omah Lay Hope & Love  Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin Gimme Dat  Ayra Starr Featuring Wizkid Push 2 Start  Tyla

Melhor Música para Mídia Visual

As Alive as You Need Me to Be (de Tron: Ares) Golden (de KPop Demon Hunters) I Lied to You (de Sinners) Never Too Late (de Elton John: Never Too Late) Pale, Pale Moon (de Sinners) Sinners (de Sinners)

Melhor Filme Musical

Devo  Devo Live at the Royal Albert Hall  Raye Relentless  Diane Warren Music by John Williams  John Williams Piece by Piece  Pharrell Williams

Gravação do Ano

DtMF, Bad Bunny Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter Anxiety, Doechii WILDFLOWER, Billie Eilish Abracadabra, Lady Gaga Luther, Kendrick Lamar e SZA The Subway, Chappell Roan APT., Rosé e Bruno Mars

Melhor Performance de Duo ou Grupo

Defying Gravity - Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande Golden (de KPop Demon Hunters) - HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI Gabriela - KATSEYE APT. - Rosé, Bruno Mars 30 For 30 - SZA e Kendrick Lamar

Melhor Gravação de Música Eletrônica

No Cap - Disclosure & Anderson .Paak Victory Lap - Fred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax SPACE INVADER - KAYTRANADA VOLTAGE - Skrillex End Of Summer - Tame Impala

Melhor Gravação de Dance Pop

Bluest Flame - Selena Gomez & benny blanco Abracadabra - Lady Gaga Midnight Sun - Zara Larsson Just Keep Watching - Tate McRae Illegal - PinkPantheress

Melhor Álbum de Música Eletrônica

EUSEXUA - FKA twigs Ten Days - Fred again.. Fancy That - PinkPantheress Inhale / Exhale - RÜFÜS DU SOL F U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3 - Skrillex

Melhor Gravação Remixada

Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix) - Gesaffelstein, remixer (Lady Gaga, Gesaffelstein) Dont Forget About Us - KAYTRANADA, remixer (Mariah Carey & KAYTRANADA) A Dreams A Dream - Ron Trent Remix - Ron Trent, remixer (Soul II Soul) Galvanize - Chris Lake, remixer (The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake) Golden - David Guetta REM/X - David Guetta, remixer (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)

Melhor Performance de Rock

U Should Not Be Doing That - Amyl and The Sniffers The Emptiness Machine - Linkin Park NEVER ENOUGH- Turnstile Mirtazapine - Hayley Williams Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning - YUNGBLUD Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II

Melhor Música de Rock

As Alive As You Need Me To Be - Nine Inch Nails Caramel - Sleep Token Glum - Hayley Williams NEVER ENOUGH - Turnstile Zombie - YUNGBLUD

Melhor Performance de Música Alternativa

Everything Is Peaceful Love - Bon Iver Alone - The Cure SEEIN STARS - Turnstile mangetout - Wet Leg Parachute - Hayley Williams

Melhor Álbum de Música Alternativa

SABLE, fABLE - Bon Iver Songs Of A Lost World - The Cure DONT TAP THE GLASS - Tyler, The Creator moisturizer - Wet Leg Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party - Hayley Williams

Melhor Performance de R&B

YUKON - Justin Bieber It Depends - Chris Brown e Bryson Tiller Folded - Kehlani MUTT (Live From NPRs Tiny Desk) - Leon Thomas Heart Of A Woman - Summer Walker

Melhor Performance de R&B Tradicional

Here We Are - Durand Bernarr UPTOWN - Lalah Hathaway LOVE YOU TOO - Ledisi Crybaby - SZA VIBES DONT LIE - Leon Thomas

Melhor Música de R&B

Folded - Kehlani Heart Of A Woman - Summer Walker It Depends - Chris Brown e Bryson Tiller Overqualified - Durand Bernarr YES IT IS - Leon Thomas

Melhor Álbum de R&B Progressivo

BLOOM - Durand Bernarr Adjust Brightness - Bilal LOVE ON DIGITAL - Destin Conrad Access All Areas - FLO Come As You Are - Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon

Melhor Performance de Rap

Outside - Cardi B Chains & Whips - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams Anxiety - Doechii tv off - Kendrick Lamar e Lefty Gunplay Darling, I - Tyler, The Creator e Teezo Touchdown

Melhor Performance de Rap Melódico

Proud Of Me - Fridayy e Meek Mill Wholeheartedly - JID e Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack Luther - Kendrick Lamar e SZA WeMaj - Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon e Rapsody SOMEBODY LOVES ME - PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake

Melhor Música de Rap

Anxiety - Doechii The Birds Dont Sing - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice e John Legend & Voices Of Fire Sticky - Tyler, The Creator, GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne TGIF - GloRilla tv off - Kendrick Lamar e Lefty Gunplay

Melhor Performance de Jazz

Noble Rise - Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield Windows - Live - Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade Peace Of Mind / Dreams Come True - Samara Joy Four - Michael Mayo All Stars Lead To You - Live - Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth

Melhor Álbum de Jazz Vocal

Elemental - Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap We Insist 2025! - Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell Portrait - Samara Joy Fly - Michael Mayo Live at Vics Las Vegas - Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth

Melhor Álbum de Jazz Instrumental

Trilogy 3 (Live) - Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade Southern Nights - Sullivan Fortner Featuring Peter Washington & Marcus Gilmore Belonging - Branford Marsalis Quartet Spirit Fall - John Patitucci Featuring Chris Potter & Brian Blade Fasten Up - Yellowjackets

Melhor Álbum para Grande Conjunto de Jazz

Orchestrator Emulator - The 8-Bit Big Band Without Further Ado, Vol 1 - Christian McBride Big Band Lumen - Danilo Pérez & Bohuslän Big Band Basie Rocks! - Deborah Silver & The Count Basie Orchestra Lights on a Satellite - Sun Ra Arkestra Some Days Are Better: The Lost Scores - Kenny Wheeler Legacy Featuring The Royal Academy of Music Jazz Orchestra & Frost Jazz Orchestra

Melhor Álbum de Jazz Latino

La Fleur de Cayenne - Paquito DRivera & Madrid-New York Connection Band The Original Influencers: Dizzy, Chano & Chico Arturo OFarrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra - Featuring Pedrito Martinez, Daymé Arocena, Jon Faddis, Donald Harrison & Melvis Santa Mundoagua - Celebrating Carla Bley - Arturo OFarrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole - Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta & Joey Calveiro Vanguardia Subterránea: Live at The Village Vanguard - Miguel Zenón Quartet

Melhor Álbum de Jazz Alternativo

honey from a winter stone - Ambrose Akinmusire Keys To The City Volume One - Robert Glasper Ride into the Sun - Brad Mehldau LIVE-ACTION - Nate Smith Blues Blood - Immanuel Wilkins

Melhor Álbum de Pop Vocal Tradicional

Wintersongs - Laila Biali The Gift Of Love - Jennifer Hudson Who Believes In Angels? - Elton John & Brandi Carlile Harlequin - Lady Gaga A Matter Of Time - Laufey The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2 - Barbra Streisand

Melhor Álbum Instrumental Contemporâneo

Brightside - ARKAI Ones & Twos - Gerald Clayton BEATrio - Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sánchez Just Us - Bob James & Dave Koz Shayan - Charu Suri

Melhor Performance de Country Solo

Nose On The Grindstone - Tyler Childers Good News - Shaboozey Bad As I Used To Be - Chris Stapleton I Never Lie - Zach Top Somewhere Over Laredo - Lainey Wilson

Melhor Performance de Country em Duo ou Grupo

A Song To Sing - Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton Trailblazer - Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson Love Me Like You Used To Do - Margo Price & Tyler Childers Amen - Shaboozey & Jelly Roll Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame - George Strait, Chris Stapleton

Melhor Música Country

Bitin List - Tyler Childers Good News - Shaboozey I Never Lie - Zach Top Somewhere Over Laredo - Lainey Wilson A Song To Sing - Miranda Lambert e Chris Stapleton

Melhor Performance de Música Tradicional Americana

LONELY AVENUE - Jon Batiste Featuring Randy Newman Ancient Light- Im With Her Crimson And Clay - Jason Isbell Richmond On The James - Alison Krauss & Union Station Beautiful Strangers - Mavis Staples

Melhor Performance de Música Americana

Boom - Sierra Hull Poison In My Well - Maggie Rose & Grace Potter Godspeed - Mavis Staples Thats Gonna Leave A Mark - Molly Tuttle Horses - Jesse Welles

Melhor Música Tradicional Americana

Ancient Light - Im With Her BIG MONEY - Jon Batiste Foxes In The Snow - Jason Isbell Middle - Jesse Welles Spitfire - Sierra Hull

Melhor Álbum de Música Americana

BIG MONEY - Jon Batiste Bloom - Larkin Poe Last Leaf On The Tree - Willie Nelson So Long Little Miss Sunshine - Molly Tuttle Middle - Jesse Welles

Melhor Álbum de Bluegrass

Carter & Cleveland - Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter A Tip Toe High Wire - Sierra Hull Arcadia - Alison Krauss & Union Station Outrun - The Steeldrivers Highway Prayers - Billy Strings

Melhor Álbum de Blues Tradicional

Aint Done With The Blues - Buddy Guy Room On The Porch - Taj Mahal & Keb Mo One Hour Mama: The Blues Of Victoria Spivey - Maria Muldaur Look Out Highway - Charlie Musselwhite Young Fashioned Ways - Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush

Melhor Álbum de Blues Contemporâneo

Breakthrough - Joe Bonamassa Paper Doll - Samantha Fish A Tribute To LJK - Eric Gales Preacher Kids - Robert Randolph Family - Southern Avenue

Melhor Álbum de Folk

What Did The Blackbird Say To The Crow - Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson Crown Of Roses - Patty Griffin Wild And Clear And Blue - Im With Her Foxes In The Snow - Jason Isbell Under The Powerlines April 24 September 24 - Jesse Welles

Melhor Álbum de Música Regional Tradicional

Live At Vaughans - Corey Henry & The Treme Funktet For Fat Man - Preservation Brass & Preservation Hall Jazz Band Church Of New Orleans - Kyle Roussel Second Line Sunday - Trombone Shorty And New Breed Brass Band A Tribute To The King Of Zydeco (Various Artists)

Melhor Performance ou Música Gospel

Do It Again - Kirk Franklin Church - Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend Still Live - Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts Amen - Pastor Mike Jr. Come Jesus Come - Cece Winans e Shirley Caesar

Melhor Performance ou Música Cristã Contemporânea

I Know A Name - Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake YOUR WAYS BETTER - Forrest Frank Hard Fought Hallelujah - Brandon Lake With Jelly Roll Headphones - Lecrae, Killer Mike, T.I. Amazing - Darrel Walls, PJ Morton

Melhor Álbum Gospel

Sunny Days - Yolanda Adams Tasha - Tasha Cobbs Leonard Live Breathe Fight - Tamela Mann Only On The Road Live - Tye Tribbett Heart Of Mine - Darrel Walls, PJ Morton

Melhor Álbum de Música Cristã Contemporânea

CHILD OF GOD II - Forrest Frank Coritos Vol. 1 - Israel & New Breed King Of Hearts - Brandon Lake Reconstruction - Lecrae Let The Church Sing - Tauren Wells

Melhor Álbum de Música Cristã Tradicional

I Will Not Be Moved (Live) - The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir Then Came The Morning - Gaither Vocal Band Praise & Worship: More Than A Hollow Hallelujah - The Isaacs Good Answers - Karen Peck & New River Back To My Roots - Candi Staton

Melhor Álbum de Pop Latino

Cosa Nuestra - Rauw Alejandro BOGOTÁ DELUXE - Andrés Cepeda Tropicoqueta - KAROL G Cancionera - Natalia Lafourcade ¿Y ahora qué? - Alejandro Sanz

Melhor Álbum de Rock ou Música Alternativa Latina

Genes Rebeldes - Aterciopelados ASTROPICAL - Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana, ASTROPICAL PAPOTA - CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso ALGORHYTHM - Los Wizzards Novela - Fito Paez

Melhor Álbum Tropical Latino

Fotografías - Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta Raíces - Gloria Estefan Clásicos 1.0 - Grupo Niche Bingo - Alain Pérez Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2 - Gilberto Santa Rosa

Melhor Performance de Música Global

EoO - Bad Bunny Cantando en el Camino - Ciro Hurtado JERUSALEMA - Angélique Kidjo Inmigrante Y Que? - Yeisy Rojas Shrinis Dream (Live) - Shakti Daybreak - Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar

Melhor Álbum de Música Global

Sounds Of Kumbha - Siddhant Bhatia No Sign of Weakness - Burna Boy Eclairer le monde - Light the World - Youssou NDour Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live) - Shakti Chapter III: We Return To Light - Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo - Caetano Veloso e Maria Bethânia

Melhor Álbum de Reggae

Treasure Self Love - Lila Iké Heart & Soul - Vybz Kartel BLXXD & FYAH - Keznamdi From Within - Mortimer No Place Like Home - Jesse Royal

Melhor Álbum de New Age, Ambiente ou Chant

Kuruvinda - Kirsten Agresta-Copely According To The Moon - Cheryl B. Engelhardt, GEM, Dallas String Quartet Into The Forest - Jahnavi Harrison NOMADICA - Carla Patullo Featuring The Scorchio Quartet & Tonality The Colors In My Mind - Chris Redding

Melhor Álbum de Música Infantil

Ageless: 100 Years Young - Joanie Leeds & Joya Buddys Magic Tree House - Mega Ran Harmony - FYÜTCH & Aura V Herstory - Flor Bromley The Music Of Tori And The Muses - Tori Amos

Melhor Álbum de Comédia

Drop Dead Years - Bill Burr PostMortem - Sarah Silverman Single Lady - Ali Wong What Had Happened Was - Jamie Foxx Your Friend, Nate Bargatze - Nate Bargatze

Melhor Gravação de Audiolivro, Narração e Contação de Histórias

Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story - Kathy Garver Into The Uncut Grass - Trevor Noah Lovely One: A Memoir - Ketanji Brown Jackson Meditations: The Reflections Of His Holiness The Dalai Lama - Dalai Lama You Know Its True: The Real Story Of Milli Vanilli - Fab Morvan

Melhor Trilha Sonora Compilada para Mídia Visual

A Complete Unknown F1® The Album KPop Demon Hunters Sinners Wicked

Melhor Trilha Sonora para Mídia Visual (Inclui Cinema e Televisão)

Como Treinar o Seu Dragão Severance: Temporada 2 Sinners Wicked Robô Selvagem

Melhor Trilha Sonora para Videogames e Outras Mídias Interativas

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Secrets of the Spires Helldivers 2 Indiana Jones And The Great Circle Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirates Fortune Sword of the Sea

Melhor Clipe

Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter So Be It - Clipse Anxiety - Doechii Love - OK Go Young Lion - Sade

Melhor Pacote de Gravação

And The Adjacent Possible - OK Go Balloonerism - Mac Miller Danse Macabre: De Luxe - Duran Duran Loud Is As - Tsunami Sequoia (Various Artists) The Spins (Picture Disc Vinyl) - Mac Miller Tracks II: The Lost Albums - Bruce Springsteen

Melhor Capa de Álbum

CHROMAKOPIA - Tyler, The Creator The Crux - Djo Debí Tirar Más Fotos - Bad Bunny Glory - Perfume Genius moisturizer - Wet Leg

Melhores Notas de Álbum

Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974 - Buck Owens And His Buckaroos After The Last Sky - Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates, Dave Holland) Árabe - Amanda Ekery The First Family: Live At Winchester Cathedral 1967 - Sly & The Family Stone) A Ghost Is Born (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) - Wilco Miles 55: The Prestige Recordings - Miles Davis

Melhor Álbum Histórico

Joni Mitchell Archives - Volume 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980) - Joni Mitchell The Making Of Five Leaves Left - Nick Drake Roots Rocking Zimbabwe - The Modern Sound Of Harare Townships 1975-1980 (Analog Africa No.41) Super Disco Pirata - De Tepito Para El Mundo 1965-1980 (Analog Africa No. 39) You Cant Hip A Square: The Doc Pomus Songwriting Demos - Doc Pomus

Melhor Performance de Orquestra

Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie - Boston Symphony Orchestra Ravel: Boléro, M. 81 - Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Of Venezuela Still & Bonds - The Philadelphia Orchestra Stravinsky: Symphony In Three Movements - San Francisco Symphony

Melhor Gravação de Ópera

Heggie: Intelligence Huang Ruo: An American Soldier Kouyoumdjian: Adoration OHalloran: Trade & Mary Motorhead Tesori: Grounded

Melhor Performance de Coral

Advena - Liturgies For A Broken World - Simon Barrad, Emily Yocum Black & Michael Hawes; Conspirare Childs: In The Arms Of The Beloved - Billy Childs, Dan Chmielinski, Christian Euman, Larry Koonse, Lyris Quartet, Anne Akiko Meyers, Carol Robbins & Luciana Souza; Los Angeles Master Chorale Lang: Poor Hymnal - (Steven Bradshaw, Michael Hawes, Lauren Kelly, Rebecca Siler & Elisa Sutherland; The Crossing Ortiz: Yanga - Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale Requiem Of Light - Brian Giebler & Sangeeta Kaur; The Clarion Choir

Melhor Álbum Clássico Solo

Alike - My Mothers Dream - National Symphonia Orchestra Black Pierrot In This Short Life Kurtág: Kafka Fragments Schubert Beatles - Rupert Boyd, Julia Bullock, Alex Levine, Andrew Owens, Rubén Rengel & Sam Weber Telemann: Ino - Opera Arias For Soprano - Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra