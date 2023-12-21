Oscar divulga lista de pré-indicados e Brasil fica de fora

O Brasil ficou mais uma vez de fora da disputa por um Oscar em 2024. A Academia de Artes e Ciências Cinematográficas de Hollywood divulgou nesta quinta-feira (21), a lista de pré-indicados em 10 categorias, sem nenhuma produção brasileira.

O principal candidato brasileiro na disputa era “Retratos Fantasmas“, do diretor Kleber Mendonça Filho, escolhido pela Academia Brasileira de Cinema e Artes Audiovisuais, que disputava uma vaga nas categorias de Melhor Filme Internacional e Melhor Documentário. O documentário “Elis & Tom, Só Tinha de Ser Com Você” também tentava uma indicação. Nenhum dos dois conseguiu entrar na lista.

A 96° edição do evento anual está marcada para o próximo dia 10 de março de 2024. Jimmy Kimmel será o apresentador da cerimônia pela quarta vez. As indicações serão divulgadas em 23 de janeiro.

Veja abaixo a lista dos indicados:

Documentário

“American Symphony”

“Apolonia, Apolonia”

“Beyond Utopia

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters”

“Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project”

“In the Rearview”

“Stamped from the Beginning”

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

“A Still Small Voice”

“32 Sounds”

“To Kill a Tiger”

“20 Days in Mariupol”

Filme internacional

Armênia, “Amerikatsi”

Butão, “The Monk and the Gun”

Dinamarca, “The Promised Land”

Finlândia, “Fallen Leaves”

França, “The Taste of Things”

Alemanha, “The Teachers’ Lounge”

Islândia, “Godland”

Itália, “Io Capitano”

Japão, “Perfect Days”

México, “Totem”

Marrocos, “The Mother of All Lies”

Espanha, “Society of the Snow”

Tunísia, “Four Daughters”

Ucrânia, “20 Days in Mariupol”

Reino Unido, “The Zone of Interest”

Documentário curta-metragem

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Bear”

“Between Earth & Sky”

“Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games”

“Camp Courage”

“Deciding Vote”

“How We Get Free”

“If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis”

“Island in Between”

“The Last Repair Shop”

“Last Song from Kabul”

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

“Oasis”

“Wings of Dust”

Maquiagem

“Beau Is Afraid”

“Ferrari”

“Golda”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“The Last Voyage of the Demeter”

“Maestro”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Society of the Snow”

Trilha sonora original

“American Fiction”

“American Symphony”

“Barbie”

“The Boy and the Heron”

“The Color Purple”

“Elemental”

“The Holdovers”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Saltburn”

“Society of the Snow”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“The Zone of Interest”

Música original

“It Never Went Away” de “American Symphony”

“Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)” de “Asteroid City”

“Dance The Night” de “Barbie”

“I’m Just Ken” de “Barbie”

“What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie”

“Keep It Movin’” de “The Color Purple”

“Superpower (I)” de “The Color Purple”

“The Fire Inside” de “Flamin’ Hot”

“High Life” de “Flora and Son”

“Meet In The Middle” de “Flora and Son”

“Can’t Catch Me Now” de “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” de “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Quiet Eyes” de “Past Lives”

“Road To Freedom” de“Rustin”

“Am I Dreaming” de “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Animação curta-metragem

“Boom”

“Eeva”

“Humo (Smoke)”

“I’m Hip”

“A Kind of Testament”

“Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)”

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Once upon a Studio”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“Pete”

“27”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

“Wild Summon”

Live-action curta-metragem

“The After”

“The Anne Frank Gift Shop”

“An Avocado Pit”

“Bienvenidos a Los Angeles”

“Dead Cat”

“Good Boy”

“Invincible”

“Invisible Border”

“Knight of Fortune”

“The One Note Man”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Shepherd”

“Strange Way of Life”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

“Yellow”

Som

“Barbie”

“The Creator”

“Ferrari”

“The Killer”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”

Efeitos visuais

“The Creator”

“Godzilla Minus One”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

“Poor Things”

“Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire”

“Society of the Snow”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”