Sem Anitta: veja a lista completa dos vencedores do Grammy 2023

Beyoncé se tornou a maior vencedora da história da premiação: a cantora alcançou a marca de 32 vitórias no Grammy Awards

O Liberal
fonte

O Grammy 2023 premiou os melhores artistas da indústria da música, neste domingo (5), em Los Angeles, Estados Unidos (Getty Images)

Grammy 2023 premiou os melhores artistas da indústria da música, neste domingo (5), em Los Angeles, Estados Unidos. Com 91 categorias, o Grammy divulgou a maior parte dos resultados ainda na pré-cerimônia.

Beyoncé se tornou a maior vencedora da história da premiação: a cantora alcançou a marca de 32 vitórias. Outros destaques da noite foram Harry Styles, que venceu o Álbum do Ano, Lizzo, que levou a estatueta de Gravação do Ano, e Bonnie Raitt, a ganhadora da categoria Música do Ano. Viola Davis, premiada na categoria melhor audiobook, com sua biografia “Finding Me”, tornou-se integrante do grupo do EGOT - aqueles que já ganharam as quatro principais premiações americanas: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar e Tony Awards.

Por outro lado, frustrando as expectativas dos fãs brasileiros, Anitta não levou o Grammy 2023 de melhor artista revelação na cerimônia. A cantora do hit mundial “Envolver” perdeu a categoria para a estadunidense Samara Joy, que já havia vencido outra estatueta na noite, de melhor álbum vocal de jazz, por “Linger Awhile”.

image Anitta no Grammy 2023: brasileira perde melhor revelação para cantora de jazz dos EUA
Só a indicação da funkeira já é considerada uma vitória, uma vez que Anitta quebrou um hiato de 57 anos: Astrud Gilberto, em 1965, foi a última brasileira a ser reconhecida pela premiação

Veja a lista dos vencedores e dos artistas indicados nas principais categorias:

Revelação do ano

  • Anitta
  • Omar Apollo
  • Domi & Jd Beck
  • Muni Long
  • Samara Joy 
  • Latto
  • Måneskin
  • Tobe Nwigwie
  • Molly Tuttle
  • Wet Leg

Gravação do ano

  • “Don’t Shut Me Down”, ABBA
  • “Easy on Me”, Adele
  • “BREAK MY SOUL”, Beyoncé
  • “Good Morning Gorgeous”, Mary J. Blige
  • “You and Me on the Rock”, Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
  • “Woman”, Doja Cat
  • “Bad Habit”, Steve Lacy
  • “The Heart Part 5”, Kendrick Lamar
  • “About Damn Time”, Lizzo
  • “As It Was”, Harry Styles

Música do ano

  • Adele - Easy on Me
  • Beyoncé - Break My Soul
  • Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
  • DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
  • Gayle - ABCDEFU
  • Harry Styles - As It Was
  • Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
  • Lizzo - About Damn Time
  • Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
  • Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

Álbum do ano

  • ABBA - Voyage
  • Adele - 30
  • Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
  • Beyoncé - Renaissance
  • Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
  • Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
  • Harry Styles - Harry’s House 
  • Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
  • Lizzo - Special
  • Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Melhor performance solo pop

  • Adele - Easy on Me
  • Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule
  • Doja Cat - Woman
  • Harry Styles - As It Was
  • Lizzo - About Damn Time
  • Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Melhor performance pop solo ou grupo

  • ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down
  • Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam
  • Coldplay & BTS - My Universe
  • Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
  • Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy 

Melhor álbum pop vocal

  • ABBA - Voyage
  • Adele - 30
  • Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
  • Harry Styles - Harry’s House 
  • Lizzo - Special

Melhor álbum dance/eletrônica

  • Beyoncé - Renaissance
  • Bonobo - Fragments
  • Diplo - Diplo
  • Odesza - The Last Goodbye
  • Rüfüs Du Sol - Surrender

Melhor álbum de rap

  • DJ Khaled - God Did
  • Future - I Never Liked You
  • Jack Harlow - Come Home the Kids Miss You
  • Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
  • Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry

Melhor álbum de música urbana

  • Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti 
  • Daddy Yankee - Legendaddy
  • Farruko - La 167
  • Maluma - The Love & Sex Tape
  • Rauw Alejandro - Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Melhor música de R&B

  • Beyoncé - Cuff It 
  • Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
  • Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
  • Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs
  • PJ Morton - Please Don’t Walk Away

Melhor álbum de country

  • Ashley McBryde - Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
  • Luke Combs - Growin’ Up
  • Maren Morris - Humble Quest
  • Miranda Lambert - Palomino
  • Willie Nelson - A Beautiful Time

Melhor álbum pop vocal tradicional

  • Diana Ross - Thank You
  • Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around...
  • Michael Bublé - Higher
  • Norah Jones - I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
  • Pentatonix - Evergreen

Melhor gravação Dance/Eletrônica

  • Beyoncé - Break My Soul
  • Bonobo - Rosewood
  • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
  • Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love
  • Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. - Intimidated
  • Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees

Melhor engenharia de som em álbum não-clássico

  • Baynk – Adolescence
  • Father John Misty – Chloë and the Next 20th Century
  • Harry Styles – Harry’s House
  • Robert Glasper – Black Radio III
  • Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Melhor performance de rap

  • DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
  • Doja Cat - Vegas
  • Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
  • Hitkidd & Glorilla - F.N.F. (Let’s Go)
  • Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5 

Melhor performance de rock

  • Beck – “Old Man”
  • The Black Keys – “Wild Child”
  • Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses”
  • Bryan Adams – “So Happy It Hurts”
  • IDLES – “Crawl!”
  • Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9”
  • Turnstile – “Holiday”

Melhor performance de música alternativa

  • Arctic Monkeys – “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball”
  • Big Thief – “Certainty”
  • Florence and the Machine – “King”
  • Wet Leg – “Chaise Lounge” 
  • Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius – “Spitting Off the Edge of the World”

Melhor álbum de música alternativa

  • Arcade Fire – WE
  • Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
  • Björk – Fossora
  • Wet Leg – Wet Leg 
  • Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

Produtor do ano, não clássico

  • Boi-1da
  • Dahi
  • Dan Auerbach
  • Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
  • Jack Antonoff

Compositor do ano, não-clássico

  • Amy Allen
  • Laura Veltz
  • Nija Charles
  • The-Dream
  • Tobias Jesso Jr. 

Melhor performance R&B

  • Beyoncé – “Virgo’s Groove”
  • Jazmine Sullivan – “Hurt Me So Good”
  • Lucky Daye – “Over”
  • Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – “Here With Me”
  • Muni Long – “Hrs & Hrs” 

Melhor álbum de R&B Progressivo

  • Cory Henry – Operation Funk
  • Moonchild – Starfruit
  • Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights
  • Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon
  • Terrace Martin – Drones

Melhor álbum R&B

  • Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
  • Lucky Daye – Candy Drip
  • Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
  • PJ Morton – Watch the Sun
  • Robert Glasper – Black Radio III

Melhor música de rap

  • DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
  • Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
  • Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
  • Jack Harlow Featuring Drake - Churchill Downs
  • Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Melhor performance de R&B tradicional

  • Beyoncé - Off The Sofa
  • Do 4 Love - Snoh Aalegra
  • Keeps On Fallin' - Babyface Featuring Ella Mai
  • 'Round Midnight - Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
  • Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige

Melhor performance melódica de rap

  • DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA – “Beautiful”
  • Future Featuring Drake & Tems – “Wait for U”
  • Jack Harlow – “First Class”
  • Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer – “Die Hard”
  • Latto – “Big Energy (Live)”

Melhor performance de heavy metal

  • Ghost – “Call Me Little Sunshine”
  • Megadeth – “We’ll Be Back”
  • Muse – “Kill or Be Killed”
  • Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – “Degradation Rules” 
  • Turnstile – “Blackout”

Melhor álbum de rock

  • The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
  • Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If
  • IDLES – Crawler
  • Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
  • Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9
  • Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa

Melhor música de rock

  • Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses”
  • Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9”
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”
  • Turnstile – “Blackout”
  • The War on Drugs – “Harmonia’s Dream”

Melhor álbum de pop latino

  • Camilo - De Adentro Pa Afuera
  • Christina Aguilera - Aguilera
  • Fonseca - Viajante
  • Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - Pasieros 
  • Sebastián Yatra - Dharma +

Melhor álbum latino de rock ou alternativo

  • Cimafunk - El Alimento
  • Fito Paez - Los Años Salvajes
  • Gaby Moreno - Alegoría
  • Jorge Drexler - Tinta y Tiempo
  • Mon Laferte - 1940 Carmen
  • Rosalía - Motomami

Melhor performance de country solo

  • Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst
  • Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town
  • Miranda Lambert - In His Arms
  • Willie Nelson - Live Forever
  • Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange

Melhor música de country

  • Cody Johnson - ’Til You Can’t
  • Luke Combs - Doin’ This
  • Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town
  • Miranda Lambert - If I Was a Cowboy
  • Taylor Swift - I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)
  • Willie Nelson - I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die

Melhor performance country em dupla ou grupo

  • Brothers Osborne - Midnight Rider’s Prayer
  • Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted to Be That Girl
  • Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt - Wishful Drinking
  • Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert - Outrunnin’ Your Memory
  • Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton - Does He Love You (Revisited)
  • Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Gonig Where the Lonely Go

Melhor álbum folk

  • Aoife O’Donovan - Age of Apathy
  • Janis Ian - The Light at the End of the Line
  • Judy Collins - Spellbound
  • Madison Cunningham - Revealer
  • Punch Brothers - Hell on Church Street

Melhor álbum bluegrass

  • The Del McCoury Band – Almost Proud
  • The Infamous Stringdusters – Toward the Fray
  • Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – Crooked Tree 
  • Peter Rowan – Calling You From My Mountain
  • Yonder Mountain String Band – Get Yourself Outside

Trilha compilação de trilha sonora para mídia visual

  • Vários artistas – Elvis
  • Vários artistas – Encanto 
  • Vários artistas – Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4
  • Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer – Top Gun: Maverick
  • Vários artistas – West Side Story

Trilha sonora para mídia visual (incluindo filme e TV)

  • Germaine Franco – Encanto 
  • Hans Zimmer – No Time to Die
  • Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
  • Michael Giacchino – The Batman
  • Nicholas Britell – Succession: Season 3

Melhor trilha para videogames e outras mídias interativas

  • Austin Wintory – Aliens: Fireteam Elite
  • Bear McCreary – Call of Duty®: Vanguard
  • Christopher Tin – Old World
  • Richard Jacques – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Stephanie Economou – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök 

Melhor clipe

  • Adele – “Easy on Me”
  • BTS – “Yet to Come”
  • Doja Cat – “Woman”
  • Harry Styles – “As It Was”
  • Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
  • Taylor Swift – “All Too Well: The Short Film”

Melhor filme de música

  • Adele – Adele One Night Only
  • Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish Live at the O2
  • Justin Bieber – Our World
  • Neil Young & Crazy Horse – A Band a Brotherhood a Barn
  • Rosalía – Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)
  • Various Artists – Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

Melhor canção para mídia visual

  • Beyoncé – “Be Alive”
  • Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” 
  • Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo – “Keep Rising (The Woman King)”
  • Lady Gaga – “Hold My Hand”
  • Taylor Swift – “Carolina”
  • 4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva – “Nobody Like U”
  • Beyoncé – “Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)”
  • Ellie Goulding – “Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)”
  • The Knocks & Dragonette – “Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)”
  • Lizzo – “About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)”
  • Wet Leg – “Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)”

Melhor álbum de áudio imersivo

  • Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene – Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World
  • The Chainsmokers – Memories…Do Not Open
  • Christina Aguilera – Aguilera
  • Jane Ira Bloom – Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1
  • Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – Divine Tides

Melhor composição instrumental

  • Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers – “Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues”
  • Geoffrey Keezer – “Refuge"
  • Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn – “El País Invisible”
  • Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar – “African Tales”
  • Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar – “Snapshots”

Melhor arranjo instrumental ou acapella

  • Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6 – “As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)”
  • Danny Elfman – “Main Titles”
  • Kings Return – “How Deep Is Your Love”
  • Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer – “Scrapple From the Apple”
  • Remy Le Boeuf – “Minnesota, WI”

Melhor arranjo, instrumentos e vocais

  • Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet – “2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)”
  • Cécile McLorin Salvant – “Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying”
  • Christine McVie – “Songbird (Orchestral Version)”
  • Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer – “Never Gonna Be Alone”
  • Louis Cole – “Let It Happen”

Melhor álbum de new age, ambient ou chant

  • Cheryl B. Engelhardt – The Passenger
  • Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders – Mantra Americana
  • Mystic Mirror – White Sun
  • Paul Avgerinos – Joy
  • Will Ackerman – Positano Songs

Melhor canção de raiz americana

  • Anaïs Mitchell – “Bright Star”
  • Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – “Prodigal Daughter”
  • Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That”
  • Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – “You and Me on the Rock”
  • Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – “High and Lonesome”
  • Sheryl Crow – “Forever”

Melhor solo de jazz improvisado

  • Ambrose Akinmusire – “Rounds (Live)”
  • Gerald Albright – “Keep Holding On”
  • John Beasley – “Cherokee/Koko”
  • Marcus Baylor – “Call of the Drum”
  • Melissa Aldana – “Falling”
  • Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese – “Endangered Species”

Melhor álbum de jazz vocal

  • The Baylor Project – The Evening: Live at Apparatus
  • Carmen Lundy – Fade to Black
  • Cécile McLorin Salvant – Ghost Song
  • The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester – Fifty
  • Samara Joy – Linger Awhile

Melhor álbum de jazz instrumental

  • Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – LongGone
  • Peter Erskine Trio – Live in Italy
  • Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens – New Standards, Vol. 1
  • Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding – Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival
  • Yellowjackets – Parallel Motion

Melhor álbum de grupo de grande formação de jazz

  • John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band – Bird Lives
  • Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows – Architecture of Storms
  • Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob – Remembering Bob Freedman
  • Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene – Center Stage
  • Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Melhor álbum de música infantil

  • Alphabet Rockers – The Movement
  • Divinity Roxx – Ready Set Go!
  • Justin Roberts – Space Cadet
  • Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – Los Fabulosos
  • Wendy and DB – Into the Little Blue House

Melhor audiolivro, narração ou gravação narrativa

  • Jamie Foxx – Act Like You Got Some Sense
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda – Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World
  • Mel Brooks – All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business
  • Questlove – Music Is History
  • Viola Davis – Finding Me

Melhor álbum de reggae

  • Kabaka Pyramid – The Kalling
  • Koffee – Gifted
  • Protoje – Third Time’s the Charm
  • Sean Paul – Scorcha
  • Shaggy – Com Fly Wid Mi

Melhor performance de música global

  • Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar – “Udhero Na”
  • Burna Boy – “Last Last”
  • Matt B & Eddy Kenzo – “Gimme Love”
  • Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro – “Neva Bow Down”
  • Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – “Bayethe” 

Melhor álbum de música global

  • Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf – Queen of Sheba
  • Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago – Between Us… (Live)
  • Berklee Indian Ensemble – Shuruaat
  • Burna Boy – Love, Damini
  • Masa Takumi – Sakura

Melhor álbum de música mexicana regional

  • Chiquis – Abeja Reina
  • Christian Nodal – EP #1 Forajido
  • Marco Antonio Solís – Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)
  • Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México – El Musical
  • Los Tigres del Norte – La Reunión (Deluxe)

Melhor encarte

  • Fann – Telos
  • Soporus – Divers
  • Spiritualized – Everything Was Beautiful
  • Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra – Beginningless Beginning 
  • Underoath – Voyeurist

Melhor box ou pacote em edição limitada

  • Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)
  • Danny Elfman – Big Mess
  • The Grateful Dead – In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83
  • They Might Be Giants – Book
  • Various Artists – Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined

Melhor texto em encarte de álbum

  • Andy Irvine & Paul Brady – Andy Irvine / Paul Brady
  • Astor Piazzolla – The American Clavé Recordings
  • Doc Watson: Life’s Work: A Retrospective
  • Harry Partch – Harry Partch, 1942
  • Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) 

Melhor álbum histórico

  • Blondie – Against the Odds: 1974 – 1982
  • Doc Watson – Life’s Work: A Retrospective
  • Freestyle Fellowship – To Whom It May Concern…
  • Glenn Gould – The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions
  • Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) 

Melhor álbum tradicional de blues

  • Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie
  • Charlie Musselwhite – Mississippi Son
  • Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues
  • John Mayall – The Sun Is Shining Down
  • Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder – Get on Board

Melhor álbum de blues contemporâneo

  • Ben Harper – Bloodline Maintenance
  • Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny 
  • Eric Gales – Crown
  • North Mississippi Allstars – Set Sail
  • Shemekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far

Melhor álbum de música regional

  • Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani – Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani (Live at the Getty Center)
  • Natalie Ai Kamauu – Natalie Noelani
  • Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas – Lucky Man
  • Ranky Tanky – Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 
  • Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring The Golden Band From Tigerland – Full Circle

Melhor álbum instrumental contemporâneo

  • Brad Mehldau – Jacob’s Ladder
  • Domi & JD Beck – Not Tight
  • Grant Geissman – Blooz
  • Jeff Coffin – Between Dreaming and Joy
  • Snarky Puppy – Empire Central 

Melhor álbum de jazz latino

  • Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective – Fandango at the Wall in New York 
  • Arturo Sandoval – Rhythm & Soul
  • Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers – Crisálida
  • Flora Purim – If You Will
  • Miguel Zenón – Música de las Américas

Melhor álbum latino tropical

  • Carlos Vives – Cumbiana II
  • Marc Anthony – Pa’lla Voy 
  • La Santa Cecilia – Quiero Verte Feliz
  • Spanish Harlem Orchestra – Imágenes Latinas
  • Tito Nieves – Legendario

Melhor performance americana de raiz

  • Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band – “Stompin’ Ground”
  • Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – “Prodigal Daughter”
  • Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton – “Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)”
  • Fantastic Negrito – “Oh Betty”
  • Madison Cunningham – “Life According to Raechel”

Melhor performance de americana

  • Asleep at the Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett – “There You Go Again”
  • Blind Boys of Alabama Featuring Black Violin – “The Message”
  • Bonnie Raitt – “Made Up Mind”
  • Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – “You and Me on the Rock”
  • Eric Alexandrakis – “Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]”

Melhor álbum de americana

  • Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That…
  • Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days 
  • Dr. John – Things Happen That Way
  • Keb’ Mo’ – Good to Be…
  • Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Raise the Roof

Melhor canção/performance gospel

  • Doe – “When I Pray”
  • Erica Campbell – “Positive”
  • Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – “Kingdom” 
  • PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls – “The Better Benediction”
  • Tye Tribbett – “Get Up”

Melhor canção/performance cristã contemporânea

  • Chris Tomlin – “Holy Forever”
  • Crowder & Dante Bowe Featuring Maverick City Music – “God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)”
  • Doe – “So Good”
  • For King & Country & Hillary Scott – “For God Is With Us”
  • Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – “Fear Is Not My Future” 
  • Phil Wickham – “Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)”

Melhor álbum gospel

  • Doe – Clarity
  • Maranda Curtis – Die to Live
  • Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Kingdom Book One (Deluxe) 
  • Ricky Dillard – Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)
  • Tye Tribbett – All Things New

Melhor álbum de música cristã contemporânea

  • Anne Wilson – My Jesus
  • Chris Tomlin – Always
  • Elevation Worship – Lion
  • Maverick City Music – Breathe
  • TobyMac – Life After Death

Melhor álbum de gospel de raiz

  • Gaither Vocal Band – Let’s Just Praise the Lord
  • Karen Peck & New River – 2:22
  • Keith & Kristyn Getty – Confessio – Irish American Roots
  • Tennessee State University – The Urban Hymnal 
  • Willie Nelson – The Willie Nelson Family

Melhor álbum de poesia falada

  • Amanda Gorman – Call Us What We Carry: Poems
  • Amir Sulaiman – You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly
  • Ethelbert Miller – Black Men Are Precious
  • J. Ivy – The Poet Who Sat by the Door
  • Malcolm-Jamal Warner – Hiding in Plain View

Melhor performance orquestral

  • Berlin Philharmonic & John Williams – John Williams: The Berlin Concert
  • Los Angeles Philharmonic & Gustavo Dudamel – Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9
  • New York Youth Symphony – Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman 
  • Various Artists – Sila: The Breath of the World
  • Wild Up & Christopher Rountree – Stay on It

Melhor gravação de ópera

  • Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus – “Anthony Davis: X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X”
  • The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – “Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones” 
  • The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – “Eurydice”

Melhor performance de coral

  • The Crossing – “Born” 
  • English Baroque Soloists & Monteverdi Choir – “J.S. Bach: St. John Passion, BWV 245”
  • The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, The Metropolitan Opera Chorus, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Ailyn Pérez, Michelle DeYoung, Matthew Polenzani & Eric Owens – “Verdi’s Requiem: The Met Remembers 9/11”

Melhor performance de música de câmara/pequena formação

  • Attacca Quartet – “Caroline Shaw: Evergreen” 
  • Dover Quartet – “Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Vol. 2 – The Middle Quartets”
  • Neave Trio – “Musical Remembrances”
  • Publiquartet – “What Is American”
  • Third Coast Percussion – “Perspectives”

Melhor performance instrumental clássica solo

  • Daniil Trifonov – “Bach: The Art of Life”
  • Hilary Hahn – “Abels: Isolation Variation”
  • Mak Grgić – A Night in Upper Town – “The Music of Zoran Krajacic”
  • Mitsuko Uchida – “Beethoven: Diabelli Variations”
  • Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang – “Letters for the Future” 

Melhor álbum solo clássico vocal

  • Il Pomo d’Oro – Eden
  • Nicholas Phan, Brooklyn Rider, The Knights & Eric Jacobsen – Stranger – Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly
  • Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin – Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene 
  • Sasha Cooke & Kirill Kuzmin – How Do I Find You
  • Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & J’Nai Bridges – Shawn E. Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?

Melhor compêndio clássico

  • Christopher Tin, Voces8, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Barnaby Smith – The Lost Birds
  • Kitt Wakeley – An Adoption Story
  • The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Yannick Nézet-Séguin – A Concert for Ukraine
  • Seunghee Lee, JP Jofre & London Symphony Orchestra – Aspire

Melhor composição contemporânea clássica

  • Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester – “Gubaidulina: The Wrath of God”
  • Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music – “Simon: Requiem for the Enslaved”
  • Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet – “Akiho: Ligneous Suite”
  • Jack Quartet – “Bermel: Intonations”
  • Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang – “Puts: Contact” 

Melhor engenharia de som em álbum clássico

  • Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene – Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World
  • Anne-Sophie Mutter, Boston Symphony Orchestra & John Williams – Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes
  • Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra – Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra 
  • Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Manfred Honeck – Beethoven & Stucky: Orchestral Works
  • Third Coast Percussion – Perspectives

Produtor do ano - clássico

  • Christoph Franke
  • Elaine Martone
  • James Ginsburg
  • Jonathan Allen
  • Judith Sherman 

Melhor álbum de comédia

  • Dave Chappelle – The Closer 
  • Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster
  • Louis C.K. – Sorry
  • Patton Oswalt – We All Scream
  • Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, a Little Talent

Melhor álbum de teatro musical

  • Original Broadway Cast – A Strange Loop
  • New Broadway Cast – Caroline, or Change
  • ‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast – Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording) 
  • Original Broadway Cast – MJ the Musical
  • ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Original Cast – Mr. Saturday Night
  • Original Broadway Cast – Six: Live on Opening Night

Palavras-chave

cultura

celebridades

música

grammy awards
Celebridades
.
