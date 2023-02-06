Sem Anitta: veja a lista completa dos vencedores do Grammy 2023

Beyoncé se tornou a maior vencedora da história da premiação: a cantora alcançou a marca de 32 vitórias. Outros destaques da noite foram Harry Styles, que venceu o Álbum do Ano, Lizzo, que levou a estatueta de Gravação do Ano, e Bonnie Raitt, a ganhadora da categoria Música do Ano. Viola Davis, premiada na categoria melhor audiobook, com sua biografia “Finding Me”, tornou-se integrante do grupo do EGOT - aqueles que já ganharam as quatro principais premiações americanas: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar e Tony Awards.