Sem Anitta: veja a lista completa dos vencedores do Grammy 2023
Beyoncé se tornou a maior vencedora da história da premiação: a cantora alcançou a marca de 32 vitórias no Grammy Awards
O Grammy 2023 premiou os melhores artistas da indústria da música, neste domingo (5), em Los Angeles, Estados Unidos. Com 91 categorias, o Grammy divulgou a maior parte dos resultados ainda na pré-cerimônia.
Beyoncé se tornou a maior vencedora da história da premiação: a cantora alcançou a marca de 32 vitórias. Outros destaques da noite foram Harry Styles, que venceu o Álbum do Ano, Lizzo, que levou a estatueta de Gravação do Ano, e Bonnie Raitt, a ganhadora da categoria Música do Ano. Viola Davis, premiada na categoria melhor audiobook, com sua biografia “Finding Me”, tornou-se integrante do grupo do EGOT - aqueles que já ganharam as quatro principais premiações americanas: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar e Tony Awards.
Por outro lado, frustrando as expectativas dos fãs brasileiros, Anitta não levou o Grammy 2023 de melhor artista revelação na cerimônia. A cantora do hit mundial “Envolver” perdeu a categoria para a estadunidense Samara Joy, que já havia vencido outra estatueta na noite, de melhor álbum vocal de jazz, por “Linger Awhile”.
Veja a lista dos vencedores e dos artistas indicados nas principais categorias:
Revelação do ano
- Anitta
- Omar Apollo
- Domi & Jd Beck
- Muni Long
- Samara Joy
- Latto
- Måneskin
- Tobe Nwigwie
- Molly Tuttle
- Wet Leg
Gravação do ano
- “Don’t Shut Me Down”, ABBA
- “Easy on Me”, Adele
- “BREAK MY SOUL”, Beyoncé
- “Good Morning Gorgeous”, Mary J. Blige
- “You and Me on the Rock”, Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
- “Woman”, Doja Cat
- “Bad Habit”, Steve Lacy
- “The Heart Part 5”, Kendrick Lamar
- “About Damn Time”, Lizzo
- “As It Was”, Harry Styles
Música do ano
- Adele - Easy on Me
- Beyoncé - Break My Soul
- Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
- DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
- Gayle - ABCDEFU
- Harry Styles - As It Was
- Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
- Lizzo - About Damn Time
- Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
- Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
Álbum do ano
- ABBA - Voyage
- Adele - 30
- Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
- Beyoncé - Renaissance
- Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
- Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
- Harry Styles - Harry’s House
- Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
- Lizzo - Special
- Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Melhor performance solo pop
- Adele - Easy on Me
- Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule
- Doja Cat - Woman
- Harry Styles - As It Was
- Lizzo - About Damn Time
- Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Melhor performance pop solo ou grupo
- ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down
- Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam
- Coldplay & BTS - My Universe
- Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Melhor álbum pop vocal
- ABBA - Voyage
- Adele - 30
- Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
- Harry Styles - Harry’s House
- Lizzo - Special
Melhor álbum dance/eletrônica
- Beyoncé - Renaissance
- Bonobo - Fragments
- Diplo - Diplo
- Odesza - The Last Goodbye
- Rüfüs Du Sol - Surrender
Melhor álbum de rap
- DJ Khaled - God Did
- Future - I Never Liked You
- Jack Harlow - Come Home the Kids Miss You
- Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
- Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry
Melhor álbum de música urbana
- Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
- Daddy Yankee - Legendaddy
- Farruko - La 167
- Maluma - The Love & Sex Tape
- Rauw Alejandro - Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Melhor música de R&B
- Beyoncé - Cuff It
- Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
- Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
- Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs
- PJ Morton - Please Don’t Walk Away
Melhor álbum de country
- Ashley McBryde - Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
- Luke Combs - Growin’ Up
- Maren Morris - Humble Quest
- Miranda Lambert - Palomino
- Willie Nelson - A Beautiful Time
Melhor álbum pop vocal tradicional
- Diana Ross - Thank You
- Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around...
- Michael Bublé - Higher
- Norah Jones - I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
- Pentatonix - Evergreen
Melhor gravação Dance/Eletrônica
- Beyoncé - Break My Soul
- Bonobo - Rosewood
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
- Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love
- Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. - Intimidated
- Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees
Melhor engenharia de som em álbum não-clássico
- Baynk – Adolescence
- Father John Misty – Chloë and the Next 20th Century
- Harry Styles – Harry’s House
- Robert Glasper – Black Radio III
- Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Melhor performance de rap
- DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
- Doja Cat - Vegas
- Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
- Hitkidd & Glorilla - F.N.F. (Let’s Go)
- Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Melhor performance de rock
- Beck – “Old Man”
- The Black Keys – “Wild Child”
- Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses”
- Bryan Adams – “So Happy It Hurts”
- IDLES – “Crawl!”
- Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9”
- Turnstile – “Holiday”
Melhor performance de música alternativa
- Arctic Monkeys – “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball”
- Big Thief – “Certainty”
- Florence and the Machine – “King”
- Wet Leg – “Chaise Lounge”
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius – “Spitting Off the Edge of the World”
Melhor álbum de música alternativa
- Arcade Fire – WE
- Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
- Björk – Fossora
- Wet Leg – Wet Leg
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down
Produtor do ano, não clássico
- Boi-1da
- Dahi
- Dan Auerbach
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Jack Antonoff
Compositor do ano, não-clássico
- Amy Allen
- Laura Veltz
- Nija Charles
- The-Dream
- Tobias Jesso Jr.
Melhor performance R&B
- Beyoncé – “Virgo’s Groove”
- Jazmine Sullivan – “Hurt Me So Good”
- Lucky Daye – “Over”
- Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – “Here With Me”
- Muni Long – “Hrs & Hrs”
Melhor álbum de R&B Progressivo
- Cory Henry – Operation Funk
- Moonchild – Starfruit
- Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights
- Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon
- Terrace Martin – Drones
Melhor álbum R&B
- Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
- Lucky Daye – Candy Drip
- Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
- PJ Morton – Watch the Sun
- Robert Glasper – Black Radio III
Melhor música de rap
- DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
- Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
- Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
- Jack Harlow Featuring Drake - Churchill Downs
- Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Melhor performance de R&B tradicional
- Beyoncé - Off The Sofa
- Do 4 Love - Snoh Aalegra
- Keeps On Fallin' - Babyface Featuring Ella Mai
- 'Round Midnight - Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
- Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige
Melhor performance melódica de rap
- DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA – “Beautiful”
- Future Featuring Drake & Tems – “Wait for U”
- Jack Harlow – “First Class”
- Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer – “Die Hard”
- Latto – “Big Energy (Live)”
Melhor performance de heavy metal
- Ghost – “Call Me Little Sunshine”
- Megadeth – “We’ll Be Back”
- Muse – “Kill or Be Killed”
- Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – “Degradation Rules”
- Turnstile – “Blackout”
Melhor álbum de rock
- The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
- Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If
- IDLES – Crawler
- Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
- Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9
- Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa
Melhor música de rock
- Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses”
- Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9”
- Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”
- Turnstile – “Blackout”
- The War on Drugs – “Harmonia’s Dream”
Melhor álbum de pop latino
- Camilo - De Adentro Pa Afuera
- Christina Aguilera - Aguilera
- Fonseca - Viajante
- Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - Pasieros
- Sebastián Yatra - Dharma +
Melhor álbum latino de rock ou alternativo
- Cimafunk - El Alimento
- Fito Paez - Los Años Salvajes
- Gaby Moreno - Alegoría
- Jorge Drexler - Tinta y Tiempo
- Mon Laferte - 1940 Carmen
- Rosalía - Motomami
Melhor performance de country solo
- Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst
- Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town
- Miranda Lambert - In His Arms
- Willie Nelson - Live Forever
- Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange
Melhor música de country
- Cody Johnson - ’Til You Can’t
- Luke Combs - Doin’ This
- Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town
- Miranda Lambert - If I Was a Cowboy
- Taylor Swift - I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)
- Willie Nelson - I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die
Melhor performance country em dupla ou grupo
- Brothers Osborne - Midnight Rider’s Prayer
- Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted to Be That Girl
- Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt - Wishful Drinking
- Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert - Outrunnin’ Your Memory
- Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton - Does He Love You (Revisited)
- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Gonig Where the Lonely Go
Melhor álbum folk
- Aoife O’Donovan - Age of Apathy
- Janis Ian - The Light at the End of the Line
- Judy Collins - Spellbound
- Madison Cunningham - Revealer
- Punch Brothers - Hell on Church Street
Melhor álbum bluegrass
- The Del McCoury Band – Almost Proud
- The Infamous Stringdusters – Toward the Fray
- Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – Crooked Tree
- Peter Rowan – Calling You From My Mountain
- Yonder Mountain String Band – Get Yourself Outside
Trilha compilação de trilha sonora para mídia visual
- Vários artistas – Elvis
- Vários artistas – Encanto
- Vários artistas – Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4
- Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer – Top Gun: Maverick
- Vários artistas – West Side Story
Trilha sonora para mídia visual (incluindo filme e TV)
- Germaine Franco – Encanto
- Hans Zimmer – No Time to Die
- Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
- Michael Giacchino – The Batman
- Nicholas Britell – Succession: Season 3
Melhor trilha para videogames e outras mídias interativas
- Austin Wintory – Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Bear McCreary – Call of Duty®: Vanguard
- Christopher Tin – Old World
- Richard Jacques – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Stephanie Economou – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök
Melhor clipe
- Adele – “Easy on Me”
- BTS – “Yet to Come”
- Doja Cat – “Woman”
- Harry Styles – “As It Was”
- Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
- Taylor Swift – “All Too Well: The Short Film”
Melhor filme de música
- Adele – Adele One Night Only
- Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish Live at the O2
- Justin Bieber – Our World
- Neil Young & Crazy Horse – A Band a Brotherhood a Barn
- Rosalía – Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)
- Various Artists – Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
Melhor canção para mídia visual
- Beyoncé – “Be Alive”
- Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
- Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo – “Keep Rising (The Woman King)”
- Lady Gaga – “Hold My Hand”
- Taylor Swift – “Carolina”
- 4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva – “Nobody Like U”
- Beyoncé – “Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)”
- Ellie Goulding – “Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)”
- The Knocks & Dragonette – “Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)”
- Lizzo – “About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)”
- Wet Leg – “Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)”
Melhor álbum de áudio imersivo
- Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene – Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World
- The Chainsmokers – Memories…Do Not Open
- Christina Aguilera – Aguilera
- Jane Ira Bloom – Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1
- Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – Divine Tides
Melhor composição instrumental
- Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers – “Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues”
- Geoffrey Keezer – “Refuge"
- Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn – “El País Invisible”
- Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar – “African Tales”
- Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar – “Snapshots”
Melhor arranjo instrumental ou acapella
- Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6 – “As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)”
- Danny Elfman – “Main Titles”
- Kings Return – “How Deep Is Your Love”
- Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer – “Scrapple From the Apple”
- Remy Le Boeuf – “Minnesota, WI”
Melhor arranjo, instrumentos e vocais
- Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet – “2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)”
- Cécile McLorin Salvant – “Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying”
- Christine McVie – “Songbird (Orchestral Version)”
- Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer – “Never Gonna Be Alone”
- Louis Cole – “Let It Happen”
Melhor álbum de new age, ambient ou chant
- Cheryl B. Engelhardt – The Passenger
- Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders – Mantra Americana
- Mystic Mirror – White Sun
- Paul Avgerinos – Joy
- Will Ackerman – Positano Songs
Melhor canção de raiz americana
- Anaïs Mitchell – “Bright Star”
- Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – “Prodigal Daughter”
- Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That”
- Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – “You and Me on the Rock”
- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – “High and Lonesome”
- Sheryl Crow – “Forever”
Melhor solo de jazz improvisado
- Ambrose Akinmusire – “Rounds (Live)”
- Gerald Albright – “Keep Holding On”
- John Beasley – “Cherokee/Koko”
- Marcus Baylor – “Call of the Drum”
- Melissa Aldana – “Falling”
- Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese – “Endangered Species”
Melhor álbum de jazz vocal
- The Baylor Project – The Evening: Live at Apparatus
- Carmen Lundy – Fade to Black
- Cécile McLorin Salvant – Ghost Song
- The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester – Fifty
- Samara Joy – Linger Awhile
Melhor álbum de jazz instrumental
- Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – LongGone
- Peter Erskine Trio – Live in Italy
- Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens – New Standards, Vol. 1
- Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding – Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival
- Yellowjackets – Parallel Motion
Melhor álbum de grupo de grande formação de jazz
- John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band – Bird Lives
- Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows – Architecture of Storms
- Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob – Remembering Bob Freedman
- Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene – Center Stage
- Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
Melhor álbum de música infantil
- Alphabet Rockers – The Movement
- Divinity Roxx – Ready Set Go!
- Justin Roberts – Space Cadet
- Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – Los Fabulosos
- Wendy and DB – Into the Little Blue House
Melhor audiolivro, narração ou gravação narrativa
- Jamie Foxx – Act Like You Got Some Sense
- Lin-Manuel Miranda – Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World
- Mel Brooks – All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business
- Questlove – Music Is History
- Viola Davis – Finding Me
Melhor álbum de reggae
- Kabaka Pyramid – The Kalling
- Koffee – Gifted
- Protoje – Third Time’s the Charm
- Sean Paul – Scorcha
- Shaggy – Com Fly Wid Mi
Melhor performance de música global
- Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar – “Udhero Na”
- Burna Boy – “Last Last”
- Matt B & Eddy Kenzo – “Gimme Love”
- Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro – “Neva Bow Down”
- Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – “Bayethe”
Melhor álbum de música global
- Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf – Queen of Sheba
- Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago – Between Us… (Live)
- Berklee Indian Ensemble – Shuruaat
- Burna Boy – Love, Damini
- Masa Takumi – Sakura
Melhor álbum de música mexicana regional
- Chiquis – Abeja Reina
- Christian Nodal – EP #1 Forajido
- Marco Antonio Solís – Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)
- Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México – El Musical
- Los Tigres del Norte – La Reunión (Deluxe)
Melhor encarte
- Fann – Telos
- Soporus – Divers
- Spiritualized – Everything Was Beautiful
- Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra – Beginningless Beginning
- Underoath – Voyeurist
Melhor box ou pacote em edição limitada
- Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)
- Danny Elfman – Big Mess
- The Grateful Dead – In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83
- They Might Be Giants – Book
- Various Artists – Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined
Melhor texto em encarte de álbum
- Andy Irvine & Paul Brady – Andy Irvine / Paul Brady
- Astor Piazzolla – The American Clavé Recordings
- Doc Watson: Life’s Work: A Retrospective
- Harry Partch – Harry Partch, 1942
- Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Melhor álbum histórico
- Blondie – Against the Odds: 1974 – 1982
- Doc Watson – Life’s Work: A Retrospective
- Freestyle Fellowship – To Whom It May Concern…
- Glenn Gould – The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions
- Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Melhor álbum tradicional de blues
- Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie
- Charlie Musselwhite – Mississippi Son
- Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues
- John Mayall – The Sun Is Shining Down
- Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder – Get on Board
Melhor álbum de blues contemporâneo
- Ben Harper – Bloodline Maintenance
- Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny
- Eric Gales – Crown
- North Mississippi Allstars – Set Sail
- Shemekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far
Melhor álbum de música regional
- Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani – Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani (Live at the Getty Center)
- Natalie Ai Kamauu – Natalie Noelani
- Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas – Lucky Man
- Ranky Tanky – Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
- Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring The Golden Band From Tigerland – Full Circle
Melhor álbum instrumental contemporâneo
- Brad Mehldau – Jacob’s Ladder
- Domi & JD Beck – Not Tight
- Grant Geissman – Blooz
- Jeff Coffin – Between Dreaming and Joy
- Snarky Puppy – Empire Central
Melhor álbum de jazz latino
- Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective – Fandango at the Wall in New York
- Arturo Sandoval – Rhythm & Soul
- Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers – Crisálida
- Flora Purim – If You Will
- Miguel Zenón – Música de las Américas
Melhor álbum latino tropical
- Carlos Vives – Cumbiana II
- Marc Anthony – Pa’lla Voy
- La Santa Cecilia – Quiero Verte Feliz
- Spanish Harlem Orchestra – Imágenes Latinas
- Tito Nieves – Legendario
Melhor performance americana de raiz
- Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band – “Stompin’ Ground”
- Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – “Prodigal Daughter”
- Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton – “Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)”
- Fantastic Negrito – “Oh Betty”
- Madison Cunningham – “Life According to Raechel”
Melhor performance de americana
- Asleep at the Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett – “There You Go Again”
- Blind Boys of Alabama Featuring Black Violin – “The Message”
- Bonnie Raitt – “Made Up Mind”
- Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – “You and Me on the Rock”
- Eric Alexandrakis – “Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]”
Melhor álbum de americana
- Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That…
- Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
- Dr. John – Things Happen That Way
- Keb’ Mo’ – Good to Be…
- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Raise the Roof
Melhor canção/performance gospel
- Doe – “When I Pray”
- Erica Campbell – “Positive”
- Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – “Kingdom”
- PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls – “The Better Benediction”
- Tye Tribbett – “Get Up”
Melhor canção/performance cristã contemporânea
- Chris Tomlin – “Holy Forever”
- Crowder & Dante Bowe Featuring Maverick City Music – “God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)”
- Doe – “So Good”
- For King & Country & Hillary Scott – “For God Is With Us”
- Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – “Fear Is Not My Future”
- Phil Wickham – “Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)”
Melhor álbum gospel
- Doe – Clarity
- Maranda Curtis – Die to Live
- Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)
- Ricky Dillard – Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)
- Tye Tribbett – All Things New
Melhor álbum de música cristã contemporânea
- Anne Wilson – My Jesus
- Chris Tomlin – Always
- Elevation Worship – Lion
- Maverick City Music – Breathe
- TobyMac – Life After Death
Melhor álbum de gospel de raiz
- Gaither Vocal Band – Let’s Just Praise the Lord
- Karen Peck & New River – 2:22
- Keith & Kristyn Getty – Confessio – Irish American Roots
- Tennessee State University – The Urban Hymnal
- Willie Nelson – The Willie Nelson Family
Melhor álbum de poesia falada
- Amanda Gorman – Call Us What We Carry: Poems
- Amir Sulaiman – You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly
- Ethelbert Miller – Black Men Are Precious
- J. Ivy – The Poet Who Sat by the Door
- Malcolm-Jamal Warner – Hiding in Plain View
Melhor performance orquestral
- Berlin Philharmonic & John Williams – John Williams: The Berlin Concert
- Los Angeles Philharmonic & Gustavo Dudamel – Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9
- New York Youth Symphony – Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman
- Various Artists – Sila: The Breath of the World
- Wild Up & Christopher Rountree – Stay on It
Melhor gravação de ópera
- Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus – “Anthony Davis: X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X”
- The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – “Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones”
- The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – “Eurydice”
Melhor performance de coral
- The Crossing – “Born”
- English Baroque Soloists & Monteverdi Choir – “J.S. Bach: St. John Passion, BWV 245”
- The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, The Metropolitan Opera Chorus, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Ailyn Pérez, Michelle DeYoung, Matthew Polenzani & Eric Owens – “Verdi’s Requiem: The Met Remembers 9/11”
Melhor performance de música de câmara/pequena formação
- Attacca Quartet – “Caroline Shaw: Evergreen”
- Dover Quartet – “Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Vol. 2 – The Middle Quartets”
- Neave Trio – “Musical Remembrances”
- Publiquartet – “What Is American”
- Third Coast Percussion – “Perspectives”
Melhor performance instrumental clássica solo
- Daniil Trifonov – “Bach: The Art of Life”
- Hilary Hahn – “Abels: Isolation Variation”
- Mak Grgić – A Night in Upper Town – “The Music of Zoran Krajacic”
- Mitsuko Uchida – “Beethoven: Diabelli Variations”
- Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang – “Letters for the Future”
Melhor álbum solo clássico vocal
- Il Pomo d’Oro – Eden
- Nicholas Phan, Brooklyn Rider, The Knights & Eric Jacobsen – Stranger – Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly
- Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin – Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene
- Sasha Cooke & Kirill Kuzmin – How Do I Find You
- Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & J’Nai Bridges – Shawn E. Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?
Melhor compêndio clássico
- Christopher Tin, Voces8, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Barnaby Smith – The Lost Birds
- Kitt Wakeley – An Adoption Story
- The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Yannick Nézet-Séguin – A Concert for Ukraine
- Seunghee Lee, JP Jofre & London Symphony Orchestra – Aspire
Melhor composição contemporânea clássica
- Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester – “Gubaidulina: The Wrath of God”
- Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music – “Simon: Requiem for the Enslaved”
- Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet – “Akiho: Ligneous Suite”
- Jack Quartet – “Bermel: Intonations”
- Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang – “Puts: Contact”
Melhor engenharia de som em álbum clássico
- Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene – Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World
- Anne-Sophie Mutter, Boston Symphony Orchestra & John Williams – Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes
- Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra – Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra
- Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Manfred Honeck – Beethoven & Stucky: Orchestral Works
- Third Coast Percussion – Perspectives
Produtor do ano - clássico
- Christoph Franke
- Elaine Martone
- James Ginsburg
- Jonathan Allen
- Judith Sherman
Melhor álbum de comédia
- Dave Chappelle – The Closer
- Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster
- Louis C.K. – Sorry
- Patton Oswalt – We All Scream
- Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, a Little Talent
Melhor álbum de teatro musical
- Original Broadway Cast – A Strange Loop
- New Broadway Cast – Caroline, or Change
- ‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast – Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)
- Original Broadway Cast – MJ the Musical
- ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Original Cast – Mr. Saturday Night
- Original Broadway Cast – Six: Live on Opening Night
Palavras-chave
COMPARTILHE