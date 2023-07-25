Jogos de hoje, terça-feira (25/07): confira onde assistir ao vivo e os horários das partidas
Copa do Mundo Feminina, Copa do Brasil e Champions League movimentam o futebol nesta terça
Os jogos de hoje, terça-feira (25/07), incluem partidas dos jogos da Copa do Mundo Feminina, Copa do Brasil e Champions League.
Às 5h, Suíça e Noruega jogam pela Copa do Mundo Feminina de Futebol. Já às 21h30, Corinthians e São Paulo disputam pelos jogos da Copa do Brasil.
VEJA MAIS
Veja horários e onde assistir ao vivo os jogos de futebol de hoje
Copa do Mundo Feminina - FIFA
- Nova Zelândia x Filipinas - 2h30 / Cazé TV e FIFA+
- Suíça x Noruega - 5h / Cazé TV e FIFA+
Copa do Brasil
- Corinthians x São Paulo - 21h30 /Amazon Prime
Campeonato Brasileiro Sub-17
- Bragantino x Internacional - 15h / Premiere
- Palmeiras x Grêmio - 21h30 / Premiere
Campeonato Brasileiro Sub-20 /
- Palmeiras x Botafogo - 16h / Globo e Premiere
Copa Paulista
- XV de Piracicaba x Bragantino - 19h / Canal Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
Leagues Cup
- Inter Miami x Atlanta United - 20h30 / Apple TV
Campeonato Alagoano Série-B
- Guarany-AL x Dínamo-AL - 15h / FAF (YouTube)
Campeonato Pernambucano Sub-20
- Santa Cruz x Náutico - 15h / TV oficial da Federação Pernambucana de Futebol
Champions League
- Žalgiris x Galatasaray - 13h / HBO MAX
- HJK x Molde - 13h / HBO MAX
- Dnipro-1 x Panathinaikos - 15h / HBO MAX
- Dinamo Zagreb x Astana - 15h / HBO MAX
- Servette x Genk - 15h30 / HBO MAX
- Zrinjski x Slovan Bratislava - 16h / HBO MAX
- Breidablik x Copenhagen - 16h15 / HBO MAX
Campeonato Argentino
- Barracas Central x Arsenal de Sarandí - 15h30 / Live Soccer TV
- Colón x Tigre - 18h / Live Soccer TV
- Instituto x Lanús - 20h30 / Live Soccer TV
UEFA - Liga Conferência Europa
- Atlètic Club d'Escaldes x Partizani Tirana - 12h / ESPN
- The New Saints x Swift Hesperange - 15h / ESPN
- Hamrun Spartans x Dinamo Tbilisi - 15h / ESPN
- Tre Penne x Valmiera / BSS - 15h45 / ESPN
- KF Ballkani x Larne - 15h45 / ESPN
Campeonato Chileno
- Ñublense x Colo-Colo - 19h / TNT Sports
Copa Argentina
- All Boys x Estudiantes - 15h30 / Cazé TV e FIFA+
- Patronato x Argentinos Juniors - 18h / Cazé TV e FIFA+
Leagues Cup
- Inter Miami x Atlanta United - 20h30 / Apple TV+
- Santos Laguna x Houston Dynamo - 21h30 / Apple TV+
- Mazatlán x Juárez - 22h30 / Apple TV+
- FC Dallas x Necaxa - 22h30 / Apple TV+
- Los Angeles Galaxy x León - 23h30 / Apple TV+
Jogos Amistosos
- Sporting x Portimonense - 6h / OddsPedia
- PSG x Al Nassr - 7h20 / OddsPedia
- Bristol City x Exeter City - 9h / OddsPedia
- Reading x Queens Park Rangers - 9h / OddsPedia
- NAC Breda x OFI - 10h / OddsPedia
- Rabotnicki x Trabzonspor - 11h30 / OddsPedia
- Fremad Amager x Ishøj - 12h15 / OddsPedia
- Udinese x RB Leipzig - 13h / OddsPedia
- Bruchsal x Astoria Walldorf - 13h30 / OddsPedia
- Heracles x Emmen - 14h / OddsPedia
- Norwich City x Toulouse - 14h / OddsPedia
- Rebecq x Anderlecht - 14h30 / OddsPedia
- AFC Wimbledon x Portsmouth - 15h / OddsPedia
- Fleetwood Town x Preston North End - 15h / OddsPedia
- Rotherham United x Sheffield United - 15h / OddsPedia
- Doncaster Rovers x Sheffield Wednesday - 15h / OddsPedia
- Swansea City x Bristol Rovers - 15h / OddsPedia
- Telstar x Rijnsburgse Boys - 15h / OddsPedia
- Milton Keynes Dons x Coventry City - 15h / OddsPedia
- Kidderminster Harriers x Northampton Town - 15h / OddsPedia
- St. Gallen x Valência - 15h / OddsPedia
- Richelle United x Liège - 15h / OddsPedia
- Lisse x Rijnvogels - 15h / OddsPedia
- Grimsby Town x Lincoln City - 15h30 / OddsPedia
- Potters Bar Town x Boreham Wood - 15h30 / OddsPedia
- Wycombe Wanderers x Wealdstone - 15h30 / OddsPedia
- Redcar Athletic x Hartlepool United - 15h30 / OddsPedia
- Alfreton Town x Notts County - 15h30 / OddsPedia
- Morecambe x Blackpool - 15h30 / OddsPedia
- Gateshead x Harrogate Town - 15h30 / OddsPedia
- Portadown x Ballymena United - 15h30 / OddsPedia
- Yeovil Town x Newport County - 15h30 / OddsPedia
- Cliftonville x Finn Harps - 15h30 / OddsPedia
- Luton Town x Ipswich Town - 15h30 / OddsPedia
- Stourbridge x Shrewsbury Town - 15h30 / OddsPedia
- Chorley x Carlisle United - 15h30 / OddsPedia
- Bedford Town x Peterborough United - 15h30 / OddsPedia
- Cheltenham Town x Bristol City - 15h45 / OddsPedia
- Burton Albion x Stoke City - 15h45 / OddsPedia
- Weston-super-Mare x Exeter City - 15h45 / OddsPedia
- Bromley x Dartford - 15h45 / OddsPedia
- Woking x Sutton United - 15h45 / OddsPedia
- Dorking x Horsham - 15h45 / OddsPedia
- Barrow x Oldham Athletic - 15h45 / OddsPedia
- Dagenham & Redbridge x Leyton Orient - 15h45 / OddsPedia
- Bolton Wanderers x Everton - 15h45 / OddsPedia
- Farsley Celtic x York City - 15h45 / OddsPedia
- Millwall x Charlton Athletic - 15h45 / OddsPedia
- Canvey Island x Southend United - 15h45 / OddsPedia
- Dundela x Carrick Rangers - 15h45 / OddsPedia
- Scunthorpe United x Hull City - 15h45 / OddsPedia
- Southampton x Bournemouth - 15h45 / OddsPedia
- Metropolitan Police x Farnborough - 15h45 / OddsPedia
- Stalybridge Celtic x Ashton United - 15h45 / OddsPedia
- Guiseley x Scarborough Athletic - 15h45 / OddsPedia
- Kings Langley x St Albans City - 15h45 / OddsPedia
- Bath City x Gloucester City - 15h45 / OddsPedia
- Haringey Borough x Royston Town - 15h45 / OddsPedia
- Newry City AFC x Ballinamallard United - 16h / OddsPedia
- Sporting x Real Sociedad - 16h30 / OddsPedia
- Saint-Étienne x Annecy - 19h / OddsPedia
- Deinze x Valenciennes - 19h / OddsPedia
- Troyes x Le Puy F.43 Auvergne - 19h / OddsPedia
- Orléans x Auxerre - 19h / OddsPedia
- Le Havre x Lille - 19h / OddsPedia
- URSL Visé x RFC Seraing - 19h / OddsPedia
- Deportivo Alavés x Tenerife - 19h / OddsPedia
- Albacete x UD Ibiza - 19h / OddsPedia
- Racing Ferrol x Ponferradina - 19h / OddsPedia
- CF Os Belenenses x Oriental Lisboa - 19h / OddsPedia
- Lazio x Bravo - 19h / OddsPedia
- Manchester United x Wrexham - 23h30 / OddsPedia
*Carolina Mota, estagiária sob supervisão
Palavras-chave
COMPARTILHE ESSA NOTÍCIA