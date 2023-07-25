Assine Acessar Jornal Digital
Logo Jornal Oliberal Logo Jornal Amazônia
Edição do Dia
Capa Jornal Amazônia
Edição do Dia - Jornal Amazônia
Capa Jornal Oliberal
Edição do Dia - Jornal O Liberal
Assine Acessar Jornal Digital
Ícone Pesquisar
CONTINUE EM OLIBERAL.COM
X

Jogos de hoje, terça-feira (25/07): confira onde assistir ao vivo e os horários das partidas

Copa do Mundo Feminina, Copa do Brasil e Champions League movimentam o futebol nesta terça

Carolina Mota
fonte

No primeiro turno, equipes empataram em 0 a 0, na Neo Química Arena (Foto: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians)

Os jogos de hoje, terça-feira (25/07), incluem partidas dos jogos da Copa do Mundo Feminina, Copa do Brasil e Champions League.

Às 5h, Suíça e Noruega jogam pela Copa do Mundo Feminina de Futebol. Já às 21h30, Corinthians e São Paulo  disputam pelos jogos da Copa do Brasil.

VEJA MAIS

image Jogos de hoje, segunda-feira (24/07): confira onde assistir ao vivo e os horários das partidas
Copa do Mundo Feminina, Campeonato Brasileiro e Liga Profissional da Argentina movimentam o futebol nesta segunda

image Jogos de hoje, domingo (23/07): confira onde assistir ao vivo e os horários das partidas
Campeonato Brasileiro, Série C e Copa do Mundo Feminina movimentam o futebol neste domingo

Veja horários e onde assistir ao vivo os jogos de futebol de hoje

Copa do Mundo Feminina - FIFA

  • Nova Zelândia x Filipinas - 2h30 / Cazé TV e FIFA+
  • Suíça x Noruega - 5h / Cazé TV e FIFA+

Copa do Brasil

  • Corinthians x São Paulo - 21h30 /Amazon Prime

Campeonato Brasileiro Sub-17

  • Bragantino x Internacional - 15h / Premiere
  • Palmeiras x Grêmio  - 21h30 / Premiere

Campeonato Brasileiro Sub-20 /

  • Palmeiras x Botafogo - 16h / Globo e Premiere

Copa Paulista 

  • XV de Piracicaba x Bragantino - 19h / Canal Futebol Paulista (YouTube)

Leagues Cup

  • Inter Miami x Atlanta United - 20h30 / Apple TV

Campeonato Alagoano Série-B

  • Guarany-AL x Dínamo-AL - 15h / FAF (YouTube)

Campeonato Pernambucano Sub-20 

  • Santa Cruz x Náutico - 15h / TV oficial da Federação Pernambucana de Futebol

Champions League

  • Žalgiris x Galatasaray - 13h / HBO MAX
  • HJK x Molde - 13h / HBO MAX
  • Dnipro-1 x Panathinaikos - 15h / HBO MAX
  • Dinamo Zagreb x Astana - 15h / HBO MAX
  • Servette x Genk - 15h30 / HBO MAX
  • Zrinjski x Slovan Bratislava - 16h / HBO MAX
  • Breidablik x Copenhagen - 16h15 / HBO MAX

Campeonato Argentino

  • Barracas Central x Arsenal de Sarandí - 15h30 / Live Soccer TV
  • Colón x Tigre - 18h / Live Soccer TV
  • Instituto x Lanús - 20h30 / Live Soccer TV

UEFA - Liga Conferência Europa

  • Atlètic Club d'Escaldes x Partizani Tirana - 12h / ESPN
  • The New Saints x Swift Hesperange - 15h / ESPN
  • Hamrun Spartans x Dinamo Tbilisi - 15h / ESPN
  • Tre Penne x Valmiera / BSS - 15h45 / ESPN
  • KF Ballkani x Larne - 15h45 / ESPN

Campeonato Chileno

  • Ñublense x Colo-Colo - 19h / TNT Sports

Copa Argentina

  • All Boys x Estudiantes - 15h30 / Cazé TV e FIFA+
  • Patronato x Argentinos Juniors - 18h / Cazé TV e FIFA+

Leagues Cup

  • Inter Miami x Atlanta United - 20h30 / Apple TV+
  • Santos Laguna x Houston Dynamo - 21h30 / Apple TV+
  • Mazatlán x Juárez - 22h30 / Apple TV+
  • FC Dallas x Necaxa - 22h30 / Apple TV+
  • Los Angeles Galaxy x León - 23h30 / Apple TV+

Jogos Amistosos

  • Sporting x Portimonense - 6h / OddsPedia
  • PSG x Al Nassr - 7h20 / OddsPedia
  • Bristol City x Exeter City - 9h / OddsPedia
  • Reading x Queens Park Rangers - 9h / OddsPedia
  • NAC Breda x OFI - 10h / OddsPedia
  • Rabotnicki x Trabzonspor - 11h30 / OddsPedia
  • Fremad Amager x Ishøj - 12h15 / OddsPedia
  • Udinese x RB Leipzig - 13h / OddsPedia
  • Bruchsal x Astoria Walldorf - 13h30 / OddsPedia
  • Heracles x Emmen - 14h / OddsPedia
  • Norwich City x Toulouse - 14h / OddsPedia
  • Rebecq x Anderlecht - 14h30 / OddsPedia
  • AFC Wimbledon x Portsmouth - 15h / OddsPedia
  • Fleetwood Town x Preston North End - 15h / OddsPedia
  • Rotherham United x Sheffield United - 15h / OddsPedia
  • Doncaster Rovers x Sheffield Wednesday - 15h / OddsPedia
  • Swansea City x Bristol Rovers - 15h / OddsPedia
  • Telstar x Rijnsburgse Boys - 15h / OddsPedia
  • Milton Keynes Dons x Coventry City - 15h / OddsPedia
  • Kidderminster Harriers x Northampton Town - 15h / OddsPedia
  • St. Gallen x Valência - 15h / OddsPedia
  • Richelle United x Liège - 15h / OddsPedia
  • Lisse x Rijnvogels - 15h / OddsPedia
  • Grimsby Town x Lincoln City - 15h30 / OddsPedia
  • Potters Bar Town x Boreham Wood - 15h30 / OddsPedia
  • Wycombe Wanderers x Wealdstone - 15h30 / OddsPedia
  • Redcar Athletic x Hartlepool United - 15h30 / OddsPedia
  • Alfreton Town x Notts County - 15h30 / OddsPedia
  • Morecambe x Blackpool - 15h30 / OddsPedia
  • Gateshead x Harrogate Town - 15h30 / OddsPedia
  • Portadown x Ballymena United - 15h30 / OddsPedia
  • Yeovil Town x Newport County - 15h30 / OddsPedia
  • Cliftonville x Finn Harps - 15h30 / OddsPedia
  • Luton Town x Ipswich Town - 15h30 / OddsPedia
  • Stourbridge x Shrewsbury Town - 15h30 / OddsPedia
  • Chorley x Carlisle United - 15h30 / OddsPedia
  • Bedford Town x Peterborough United - 15h30 / OddsPedia
  • Cheltenham Town x Bristol City - 15h45 / OddsPedia
  • Burton Albion x Stoke City - 15h45 / OddsPedia
  • Weston-super-Mare x Exeter City - 15h45 / OddsPedia
  • Bromley x Dartford - 15h45 / OddsPedia
  • Woking x Sutton United - 15h45 / OddsPedia
  • Dorking x Horsham - 15h45 / OddsPedia
  • Barrow x Oldham Athletic - 15h45 / OddsPedia
  • Dagenham & Redbridge x Leyton Orient - 15h45 / OddsPedia
  • Bolton Wanderers x Everton - 15h45 / OddsPedia
  • Farsley Celtic x York City - 15h45 / OddsPedia
  • Millwall x Charlton Athletic - 15h45 / OddsPedia
  • Canvey Island x Southend United - 15h45 / OddsPedia
  • Dundela x Carrick Rangers - 15h45 / OddsPedia
  • Scunthorpe United x Hull City - 15h45 / OddsPedia
  • Southampton x Bournemouth - 15h45 / OddsPedia
  • Metropolitan Police x Farnborough - 15h45 / OddsPedia
  • Stalybridge Celtic x Ashton United - 15h45 / OddsPedia
  • Guiseley x Scarborough Athletic - 15h45 / OddsPedia
  • Kings Langley x St Albans City - 15h45 / OddsPedia
  • Bath City x Gloucester City - 15h45 / OddsPedia
  • Haringey Borough x Royston Town - 15h45 / OddsPedia
  • Newry City AFC x Ballinamallard United - 16h / OddsPedia
  • Sporting x Real Sociedad - 16h30 / OddsPedia
  • Saint-Étienne x Annecy - 19h / OddsPedia
  • Deinze x Valenciennes - 19h / OddsPedia
  • Troyes x Le Puy F.43 Auvergne - 19h / OddsPedia
  • Orléans x Auxerre - 19h / OddsPedia
  • Le Havre x Lille - 19h / OddsPedia
  • URSL Visé x RFC Seraing - 19h / OddsPedia
  • Deportivo Alavés x Tenerife - 19h / OddsPedia
  • Albacete x UD Ibiza - 19h / OddsPedia
  • Racing Ferrol x Ponferradina - 19h / OddsPedia
  • CF Os Belenenses x Oriental Lisboa - 19h / OddsPedia
  • Lazio x Bravo - 19h / OddsPedia
  • Manchester United x Wrexham - 23h30 / OddsPedia

*Carolina Mota, estagiária sob supervisão 

Entre no nosso grupo de notícias no WhatsApp e Telegram 📱

Palavras-chave

jogos de hoje

onde assistir

quais jogos vão passar ao vivo

futebol hoje

campeonato

futebol

copa do mundo feminina

copa do brasil

campeonato brasileiro

copa paulista

leagues cup

champions league
Futebol
.
Ícone cancelar

Desculpe pela interrupção. Detectamos que você possui um bloqueador de anúncios ativo!

Oferecemos notícia e informação de graça, mas produzir conteúdo de qualidade não é.

Os anúncios são uma forma de garantir a receita do portal e o pagamento dos profissionais envolvidos.

Por favor, desative ou remova o bloqueador de anúncios do seu navegador para continuar sua navegação sem interrupções. Obrigado!

ÚLTIMAS EM FUTEBOL

JOGOS DE HOJE

Jogos de hoje, terça-feira (25/07): confira onde assistir ao vivo e os horários das partidas

Copa do Mundo Feminina, Copa do Brasil e Champions League movimentam o futebol nesta terça

25.07.23 7h00

Futebol

Comentarista passa mal e desmaia no gramado antes de amistoso nos EUA; vídeo

Incidente foi registrado pelas câmeras e se espalhou rapidamente pelas redes sociais.

24.07.23 21h26

Futebol

De olho no acesso à elite do Parazão, Santa Rosa apresenta elenco e uniforme para a Segundinha 2023

Prestes a completar 100 anos de existência, o "Santinha" reformulou o elenco e negocia com o técnico João Nasser para a disputa da competição que inicia no próximo dia 16 de agosto

24.07.23 19h43

DE VOLTA PARA CASA

Luan encaminha rescisão com o Corinthians e voltará a vestir a camisa do Grêmio

Jogador voltará para o clube onde foi considerado o Rei da América após a conquista da Libertadores de 2017; saiba os detalhes

24.07.23 18h25

MAIS LIDAS EM ESPORTES

Futebol

Floresta-CE empata com Figueirense e Remo volta para a zona de rebaixamento da Série C

Figueira poderia ajudar o Leão no último lance do jogo, mas teve cobrança de pênalti desperdiçada.

24.07.23 22h05

Futebol

Paysandu nega negociação com atacante acusado de estuprar e torturar ex-namorada

Wescley, de 31 anos, que atua no futebol do Irã, responde processo no Tribunal de Justiça do Ceará

24.07.23 19h21

Futebol

Técnico do Remo critica arbitragem de empate com o Náutico: ‘juiz sem força, respaldo e histórico’

Ricardo Catalá também afirma que sua equipe jogou melhor que os donos da casa e lamenta perda de pontos na Série C. 

23.07.23 22h17

Futebol

De olho no acesso à elite do Parazão, Santa Rosa apresenta elenco e uniforme para a Segundinha 2023

Prestes a completar 100 anos de existência, o "Santinha" reformulou o elenco e negocia com o técnico João Nasser para a disputa da competição que inicia no próximo dia 16 de agosto

24.07.23 19h43

Logo portal oliberal

EQUIPES

COMERCIAL

GRUPO LIBERAL

O Liberal Digital

Tv Liberal

Assine O Liberal

Classificados

Publicidade Legal

Política de Privacidade

AMAZÔNIA

LIBERAL FM

Ouça a Rádio

Promoções

Programação

CONTEÚDO PATROCINADO

LIBPLAY

Vídeos

Podcast

COLUNAS & BLOGS

Entregadores

ÚLTIMAS

BELÉM

PARÁ

POLÍCIA

POLÍTICA

ECONOMIA

Concurso e Emprego

BRASIL

ESPORTES

Paysandu

Remo

Futebol

Mais Esportes

Lance a Lance

RECEITAS

CULTURA

Música

Cinema

Televisão

Novela

Agenda