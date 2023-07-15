Jogos de hoje, sábado (15/07): confira onde assistir ao vivo e os horários das partidas

Os jogos de hoje, sábado (15/07), incluem partidas do Campeonato Brasileiro, Copa do Brasil e Amistosos. Às 21h , Botafogo e Bragantino jogam pelo Campeonato Brasileiro. Já às 16h30 , Corinthians e América-MG disputam a Copa do Brasil.

Campeonato brasileiro

Os jogos serão transmitidos pelo Premiere e Claro TV.

Botafogo x Bragantino - 21h /

Copa do Brasil

Os jogos serão transmitidos pela Amazon prime Video.

Corinthians x América-MG - 16h30 /

Campeonato Brasileiro Série-B

Os jogos serão transmitidos pela Premiere, canal SporTV.

Juventude x ABC - 11h /

- 11h / Ponte Preta x Tombense - 17h /

- 17h / Londrina x Vila Nova - 17h /

Campeonato Brasileiro Série-C

Os jogos serão transmitidos pela Premiere, canal SporTV.

Manaus x São Bernardo - 16h /

- 16h / Brusque x Confiança - 16h /

- 16h / Náutico x Figueirense - 16h30 /

- 16h30 / Botafogo-PB x Aparecidense - 19h /

Campeonato Brasileiro Série-D

Os jogos serão transmitidos pela Premiere, canal SporTV.

Nova Iguaçu x Real Noroeste - 11h /

11h Vitória-ES x Santo André - 15h /

15h / Independente FSJ x Brasil de Pelotas - 15h /

- 15h / Falcon x Atlético Alagoinhas - 16h /

16h / Operário VG x Real Ariquemes - 16h /

- 16h / Interporto x Iporá - 16h /

- 16h / Portuguesa-RJ x Athletic Club-MG - 16h /

- 16h / Bahia de Feira x ASA - 17h /

17h / Anápolis x Brasiliense - 17h /

- 17h / XV de Piracicaba x Operário-MS - 17h /

- 17h / Ferroviária x Maringá - 17h /

- 17h / Águia de Marabá x São Raimundo-RR - 18h /

- 18h / Parnahyba x Atlético-CE - 19h /

19h / Pacajus x Sousa - 19h /

Campeonato Amapaense

Os jogos serão transmitidos pela Eleven Sports.

Independente-AP x Oratório - 17h /

Copa FGF

Os jogos serão transmitidos pela FGF TV.

Real SC x São Borja - 15h /

Copa Paulista

Os jogos serão transmitidos pelo Canal Futebol Paulista no Youtube.

Bragantino x Ponte Preta B - 15h /

15h / Noroeste x São Bento - 16h30 /

16h30 / Marília x Grêmio Prudente - 19h /

19h / São José-SP x São Caetano - 19h /

Campeonato Alagoano Série-B

Os jogos serão transmitidos pela Band, DAZN e Nosso Futebol.

Zumbi x Penedense - 15h /

15h / Dínamo-AL x FF Sports - 19h30 /

Campeonato Baiano - Segunda divisão

Os jogos serão transmitidos pela TVE e no Youtube.

Grapiuna Itabuna x Jequié - 15h /

Campeonato Candango Sub-20

Os jogos serão transmitidos pelo canal Futebol na TV.

Luziânia Sub-20 x Gama Sub-20 - 10h /

10h Brazlândia Sub-20 x Brasiliense Sub-20 - 15h /

15h Santa Maria-DF Sub-20 x Canaã Sub-20 - 15h /

15h ARUC Sub-20 x Capital Sub-20 - 15h30 /

Campeonato Carioca A2

Os jogos serão transmitidos pela BandSports.

Artsul x Cabofriense - 14h45 /

- 14h45 / Macaé x Olaria - 14h45 /

- 14h45 / Americano x Sampaio Corrêa-RJ - 14h45 /

- 14h45 / América-RJ x Friburguense - 14h45 /

- 14h45 / Araruama x Maricá - 14h45 /

Campeonato Carioca Sub-20

Os jogos serão transmitidos pela FlaTV.

Vasco Sub-20 x Flamengo Sub-20 - 15h /

Campeonato Catarinense Sub-20

Os jogos serão transmitidos em: FCF TV no YouTube.

Brusque Sub-20 x Barra Sub-20 - 10h /

- 10h / Chapecoense Sub-20 x Figueirense Sub-20 - 15h /

- 15h / Joinville Sub-20 x Hercílio Luz Sub-20 - 17h /

Campeonato Cearense Série-C

Os jogos serão transmitidos em: SporTV e Premiere.

Cariri x Calouros do Ar - 15h /

Campeonato Cearense Sub-20

Os jogos serão transmitidos em: SporTV e Premiere.

Fortaleza Sub-20 x Itarema Sub-20 - 9h30 /

Campeonato Gaúcho Sub-20

Os jogos serão transmitidos em: YouTube.

Juventude Sub-20 x Monsoon Sub-20 - 15h /

Campeonato Mineiro - Módulo 2

Os jogos serão transmitidos em: Rede Minas.

URT x Itabirito - 15h30 /

- 15h30 / Aymorés x Betim - 15h30 /

Campeonato Mineiro Sub-20

Os jogos serão transmitidos em: Rede Minas.

Betim Sub-20 x Minas Boca Sub-20 - 15h /

- 15h / Cruzeiro Sub-20 x Coimbra Sub-20 - 15h /

- 15h / Boston City-MG Sub-20 x Três Corações Sub-20 - 15h /

- 15h / América-MG Sub-20 x Uberlândia Sub-20 - 15h /

Campeonato Paranaense Sub-20

Os jogos serão transmitidos em: ELEVEN.

Londrina Sub-20 x Azuriz Sub-20 - 10h /

- 10h / Cianorte Sub-20 x Foz do Iguaçu Sub-20 - 10h /

- 10h / Iraty Sub-20 x Paraná Sub-20 - 15h30 /

- 15h30 / Toledo-PR Sub-20 x Coritiba Sub-20 - 15h30 /

- 15h30 / Apucarana Sports Sub-20 x Cambé Sub-20 - 15h30 /

Campeonato Paulista - Segunda divisão

Os jogos serão transmitidos em: ELEVEN.

SKA Brasil x Guarulhos - 15h /

- 15h / Flamengo-SP x Nacional-SP - 15h /

- 15h / Rio Branco-SP x Fernandópolis - 15h /

- 15h / Taquaritinga x Vocem - 15h /

- 15h / Tanabi x Mauaense - 15h /

- 15h / XV de Jaú x União Barbarense - 15h30 /

- 15h30 / Catanduva x Independente-SP - 16h /

Campeonato Pernambucano Sub-20

Os jogos serão transmitidos em: TV FPF.

Santa Cruz Sub-20 x Porto-PE Sub-20 - 15h /

- 15h / Sport Sub-20 x Atlético-PE Sub-20 - 15h /

- 15h / Retrô FC Sub-20 x Íbis Sub-20 - 15h /

Campeonato Argentino

Os jogos serão transmitidos em: Star+.

Unión Santa Fé x Platense - 14h /

- 14h / Racing Club x Rosario Central - 16h /

- 16h / River Plate x Estudiantes - 19h /

Campeonato Mexicano

Os jogos serão transmitidos em: YouTube.

Tijuana x Cruz Azul - 0h10 /

- 0h10 / Atlético San Luis x Querétaro - 20h /

- 20h / América-MEX x Puebla - 22h /

Campeonato Chileno

Os jogos serão transmitidos em: YouTube.

Colo-Colo x O'Higgins - 13h30 /

Campeonato Colombiano

Os jogos serão transmitidos em: YouTube.

Independiente Medellín x La Equidad - 18h /

- 18h / Alianza Petrolera x Boyacá Chicó - 19h /

- 19h / Junior Barranquilla x Rionegro Águilas - 20h10 /

- 20h10 / Deportivo Pasto x Millonarios - 22h20 /

Campeonato Uruguaio

Os jogos serão transmitidos em: YouTube.

Liverpool-URU x Plaza Colônia - 12h30 /

12h30 / Cerro Largo x Racing Montevideo - 15h /

- 15h / Nacional x CA Fénix - 19h /

Major League Soccer

Os jogos serão transmitidos em: DAZN e ESPN.

Atlanta United x Orlando City - 20h30 /

- 20h30 / Cincinnati x Nashville SC - 20h30 /

- 20h30 / Montreal Impact x Charlotte - 20h30 /

- 20h30 / New England Revolution x DC United - 20h30 /

- 20h30 / Philadelphia Union x New York Cit y - 20h30 /

y - 20h30 / Chicago Fire x Toronto FC - 20h30 /

- 20h30 / Minnesota United x Los Angeles FC - 21h30/

- 21h30/ Saint Louis City x Inter Miami - 21h30/

- 21h30/ Austin x Sporting Kansas City - 22h30/

- 22h30/ Colorado Rapids x Houston Dynamo - 22h30/

- 22h30/ Real Salt Lake x New York RB - 22h30/

- 22h30/ Portland Timbers x Columbus Crew - 23h30 /

- 23h30 / Seattle Sounders x FC Dallas - 23h30 /

- 23h30 / Vancouver Whitecaps x Los Angeles Galaxy - 23h30 /

Campeonato Japonês

Os jogos serão transmitidos em: YouTube.

Consadole Sapporo x Albirex Niigata - 1h /

- 1h / Yokohama F. Marinos x Kawasaki Frontale - 7h /

Campeonato Peruano

Os jogos serão transmitidos em: YouTube.

Deportivo Garcilaso x ADT - 15h /

- 15h / Sporting Cristal x Carlos Mannucci - 17h15 /

- 17h15 / César Vallejo x Academia Cantolao - 21h /

Amistosos de Seleção - Feminino

Os jogos serão transmitidos em: YouTube.

Grécia Feminino x Bósnia e Herzegovina Feminino - 6h /

- 6h / Singapura Feminino x Paquistão Feminino - 8h /

- 8h / Equador Feminino x Cuba Feminino - 17h /

Campeonato Boliviano

Os jogos serão transmitidos em: YouTube.

Libertad de Sunchales x Always Ready - 16h /

- 16h / Guabirá x Municipal Vinto - 18h30 /

Campeonato Sueco

Os jogos serão transmitidos em: YouTube.

Halmstad x Värnamo - 10h /

- 10h / Häcken x Brommapojkarna - 12h30 /

- 12h30 / Degerfors x Sirius - 12h30 /

Campeonato Sul-Coreano K-League

Os jogos serão transmitidos em: YouTube.

Suwon Bluewings x Ulsan - 7h /

- 7h / Gangwon x Seoul - 7h30 /

- 7h30 / Gwangju x Daegu - 8h /

Jogos Amistosos

Os jogos serão transmitidos em:​ Globo Play e Star+

Às 4h30

Pohronie x Podbrezová

A partir das 5h

Elche x Rotherham United - 5h

- 5h Chrudim x Sokol Živanice - 5h15

- 5h15 Prostějov x Zbrojovka Brno - 5h30

- 5h30 Dukla Praha x Táborsko - 5h30

- 5h30 Zlín x Lisen - 5h30

- 5h30 Salzburg x Hamburger SV - 5h30

- 5h30 Slavoj Trebišov x Futura Humenne - 5h30

Às 6h

Jagiellonia Białystok x Zemplín Michalovce /

Tychy 71 x Polonia Bytom /

Banska Bystrica x Liptovský Mikuláš /

Admira Praha x Příbram

Lorient x Concarneau

Slovan Liberec x Chrudim

Sigma Olomouc II x Žilina

Paços de Ferreira x Penafiel

Estrela Amadora x Casa Pia

Bahlinger SC x Stuttgart II

Chlumec nad Cidlinou x Viktoria Žižkov

Spartak Myjava x Beluša

Dolny Kubin x Hlučín

Povazska Bystrica x Viktoria Otrokovice

Sigma Olomouc II x Žilina II

Ipswich Town x Spartak Trnava

Winterthur x Baden

SGK Heidelberg x Astoria Walldorf

Zagłębie Lubin x Chrobry Głogów

Real Oviedo x Lenens

Braga x Boavista

Perth Glory x West Ham

Derby County x Salford City

Amorebieta x Mirandés

Brønshøj x Fremad Amager

Portimonense x Celtic

A partir das 7h

Hartberg x Blackburn Rovers - 7h /

- 7h / Türkspor Dortmund x Lippstadt 08 - 7h /

- 7h / AB x Hillerød - 7h /

- 7h / Kray x VfB Bottrop 1900 - 7h /

- 7h / HB Køge x Roskilde - 7h /

- 7h / Eintracht Braunschweig x Real Betis - 7h30 /

A partir das 8h

Neftçi x Fenerbahçe - 8h /

- 8h / Young Boys x FC Schaffhausen - 8h /

- 8h / Woking x AFC Wimbledon - 8h /

8h / Coleraine x Ballinamallard United - 8h /

- 8h / Lyngby x Hvidovre - 8h /

- 8h / Willem II x Eindhoven - 8h /

- 8h / Randers x Horsens - 8h /

8h / Telstar x Excelsior Maassluis - 8h /

- 8h / TSV Sasel x Teutonia Hamburg - 8h /

- 8h Tasmania Berlin x BAK '07 - 8h /

- 8h / FC Helsingør x Nykøbing - 8h /

- 8h / Silkeborg x Viborg - 8h /

- 8h / Eintracht Mahlsdorf x Altglienicke - 8h /

- 8h / RSV Eintracht x BFC Preussen - 8h /

- 8h / Bergisch Gladbach x Sportfreunde Siegen - 8h /

- 8h / Karlsruher SC x Balingen - 8h /

- 8h / RKC Waalwijk x NEC - 8h30 /

- 8h30 / Gateshead x Newcastle - 8h30 /

A partir das 9h

Wil x Villarreal II - 9h /

- 9h / Viktoria x Kickers Offenbach - 9h /

- 9h / Hannover 96 II x Babelsberg - 9h /

- 9h / Havant & Waterlooville x Portsmouth - 9h /

- 9h / Notts County x Nottingham Forest - 9h /

- 9h / Walsall x Aston Villa - 9h /

- 9h / York City x Middlesbrough - 9h /

- 9h / Havelse x Rödinghausen - 9h /

- 9h / Carl Zeiss Jena x Hessen Kassel - 9h /

- 9h / Kaiserslautern x Norwich City - 9h /

- 9h / SV Steinbach x Finnentrop / Bamenohl - 9h /

- 9h / Stuttgarter Kickers x Augsburg II - 9h /

- 9h / Hansa Rostock x Pogoń Szczecin - 9h /

- 9h / ZFC Meuselwitz x Lehnerz - 9h /

- 9h / Rot Weiss Ahlen x Lüner SV - 9h /

- 9h / Nürnberg II x Slavia Praha II - 9h /

- 9h / Buchbach x Heimstetten - 9h /

- 9h / Vilzing x Ingolstadt II - 9h /

- 9h / Bischofswerdaer FV x Zwickau - 9h /

- 9h / Gillingham x Millwall - 9h /

- 9h / Kolding IF x Hobro - 9h /

- 9h / Feyenoord x Union Saint-Gilloise - 9h /

- 9h / St Albans City x Cambridge United - 9h /

9h / FSV Frankfurt x Türk Gücü Friedberg - 9h /

9h / Austria Lustenau x Holstein Kiel - 9h /

9h / Erzgebirge Aue x Śląsk Wrocław - 9h /

9h / Kidsgrove Athletic x Port Vale - 9h30 /

9h30 / Volendam x Gent - 9h30 /

A partir das 10h

Wuppertaler SV x Paderborn 07 II - 10h /

10h / SV Schwarzenbach x Homburg - 10h /

10h / Teplice x Varnsdorf - 10h /

10h / Salzburg x Slovácko - 10h /

10h / BFC Dynamo x Lübeck - 10h /

10h / AZ x Lech Poznań - 10h /

10h / Stamford x Stevenage - 10h /

10h / Twente x OB - 10h /

Barrow x Preston North End - 10h /

10h / Abtswind x Schweinfurt - 10h /

10h / Austria Klagenfurt x St. Pölten - 10h /

10h / Admira x Ipswich Town - 10h /

10h / OH Leuven x Kortrijk - 10h /

10h / Falkirk x Arbroath - 10h /

10h / Beşiktaş x Augsburg - 10h /

10h / Crystal Palace x Brøndby - 10h /

10h / Reutlingen x Stuttgart - 10h /

10h / Luzern x Excelsior - 10h /

- 10h / Almere City x BW Lohne - 10h /

10h / Metz x RFC Seraing - 10h30 /

10h30 / Dunbar United x Hearts - 10h30 /

10h30 / Wehen Wiesbaden x Sint-Truiden - 10h30 /

10h30 / Lippstadt 08 x Westfalia Rhynern - 10h30 /

10h30 / Alemannia Aachen x Lommel United - 10h30 /

10h30 / Górnik Zabrze x Schalke 04 - 10h30 /

Às 11h

Freiburg x Grasshopper

Thatcham Town x Maidenhead United

Young Boys x Thun

Karviná x Podbeskidzie

Ajaccio x Martigues

VVV x Viktoria Köln

Sutton United x Reading

Weston-super-Mare x Cheltenham Town

Bath City x Exeter City

Chester City x Bolton Wanderers

Crusaders x Rangers Sub-21

Fraserburgh x Aberdeen

Mousehole x Dorking

Bishop's Stortford x Boreham Wood

Ebbsfleet United x Colchester United

Chorley x Rochdale

Southport x Oldham Athletic

Žilina x Ostrá

Dundela x Glentoran

Chesterfield x Sheffield United

Farnborough x Wealdstone

AFC Hornchurch x Dagenham & Redbridge

Altrincham x Stockport County

Grimsby Townx x Hull City

Warrington Town x Morecambe

Alfreton Town x Mansfield Town

Three Bridges x Crawley Town

Limavady United x Coleraine

AFC Totton x Aldershot Town

Darlington x Harrogate Town

Crewe Alexandra x Burton Albion

Barnet x Milton Keynes Dons

Wegberg-Beeck x Borussia M'gladbach

Boston United x Lincoln City

Northampton Town x Leicester

Illertissen x Dornbirn

Cove Rangers x Dundee

Verl x Bochum

Workington x Carlisle United

West Bromwich x Shrewsbury Town

Katowice x Puszcza Niepołomice

LASK Linz x First Vienna

Farsley Celtic x Halifax Town

Ballyclare Comrades x Cliftonville

Würzburger Kickers x Waldhof Mannheim

Bamber Bridge x Fylde

Reims x AS Eupen

Billericay Town x Southend United

H&W Welders x Linfield

Sturm Hauzenberg x Schalding-Heining

Hertha Berlim x RWDM

A partir das 11h30

Zalaegerszegi TE x Union Berlin

Wacker Innsbruck x Chemie Leipzig

A partir das 12h

Zagłębie Lubin x Jablonec

Hradec Králové x Sparta Praha II

Cercle Brugge x Mônaco

Cambuur x Harkemase Boys

Benesov x Vlašim

Rheindorf Altach x Aarau

Blau-Weiß Linz x PSV

Vorwärts Steyr x Queens Park Rangers

Miedź Legnica x Kalisz

Go Ahead Eagles x Club Brugge

Oudenaarde x RSC Anderlecht II

UDI '19 x Oss

Omonia Nicosia x Radomiak Radom

Újpest x České Budějovice

Tychy 71 x Vorskla

Floridsdorfer AC x Favoritner AC

Szombathelyi Haladás x Sturm Graz II

Às 12h30

Zagłębie Sosnowiec x Wisła Kraków

Bohemians 1905 x Vysočina Jihlava

Clermont x Orléans

Saint-Étienne x Grenoble Foot 38

Mezőkövesd-Zsóry x Sigma Olomouc

Grazer AK x Polessya

Videoton x Trabzonspor

Às 13h

Bordeaux x Trélissac

Newcastle Town x Port Vale

Pardubice x FK Košice

St. Gallen x Villarreal

Nantes x Laval

Leoben x Allerheiligen

AVS x Chaves

Verlaine x Liège

Hanácká x Zlín II

Olympique Marseille x Nîmes

Standard Liege x Sprimont-Comblain

Piast Gliwice x Rekord Bielsko-Biała

À 13h30

Cholet x Angers SCO

UD Oliveirense x Fafe

Krems x Horn

Às 14h

Göztepe x Southampton

Montpellier x Toulouse

Brest x Avranches

Hapoel Tel Aviv x Leganés

Burgos x Racing Santander

Isloch x Baltika

Levante x Stoke City

Às 15h

Chiclana x Cádiz

Heeslinger SC x Bremer SV

Às 16h30

Eendracht Mazenzele x Club Brugge II

Às 19h

Paksi SE x Maccabi Petah Tikva

Legia Warszawa x Motor Lublin

Nafta x Zalaegerszegi TE

Rukh Lviv x Prykarpattia

Rukh Lviv x Epitsentr Dunayivtsi

Kolos Kovalivka x Obolon'-Brovar

Aris x Dynamo Kyiv

Fakel x Akademiya Tambov

Obolon'-Brovar x Kolos Kovalivka

Às 22h

San Antonio FC x Sunderland

Carolina Mota, estagiária sob supervisão