Jogos de hoje, sábado (15/07): confira onde assistir ao vivo e os horários das partidas
Campeonato Brasileiro, Copa do Brasil e Amistosos movimentam o futebol neste sábado
Os jogos de hoje, sábado (15/07), incluem partidas do Campeonato Brasileiro, Copa do Brasil e Amistosos. Às 21h , Botafogo e Bragantino jogam pelo Campeonato Brasileiro. Já às 16h30 , Corinthians e América-MG disputam a Copa do Brasil.
Veja horários e onde assistir ao vivo os jogos de futebol de hoje
Campeonato brasileiro
Os jogos serão transmitidos pelo Premiere e Claro TV.
- Botafogo x Bragantino - 21h /
Copa do Brasil
Os jogos serão transmitidos pela Amazon prime Video.
- Corinthians x América-MG - 16h30 /
Campeonato Brasileiro Série-B
Os jogos serão transmitidos pela Premiere, canal SporTV.
- Juventude x ABC - 11h /
- Ponte Preta x Tombense - 17h /
- Londrina x Vila Nova - 17h /
Campeonato Brasileiro Série-C
Os jogos serão transmitidos pela Premiere, canal SporTV.
- Manaus x São Bernardo - 16h /
- Brusque x Confiança - 16h /
- Náutico x Figueirense - 16h30 /
- Botafogo-PB x Aparecidense - 19h /
Campeonato Brasileiro Série-D
Os jogos serão transmitidos pela Premiere, canal SporTV.
- Nova Iguaçu x Real Noroeste - 11h /
- Vitória-ES x Santo André - 15h /
- Independente FSJ x Brasil de Pelotas - 15h /
- Falcon x Atlético Alagoinhas - 16h /
- Operário VG x Real Ariquemes - 16h /
- Interporto x Iporá - 16h /
- Portuguesa-RJ x Athletic Club-MG - 16h /
- Bahia de Feira x ASA - 17h /
- Anápolis x Brasiliense - 17h /
- XV de Piracicaba x Operário-MS - 17h /
- Ferroviária x Maringá - 17h /
- Águia de Marabá x São Raimundo-RR - 18h /
- Parnahyba x Atlético-CE - 19h /
- Pacajus x Sousa - 19h /
Campeonato Amapaense
Os jogos serão transmitidos pela Eleven Sports.
- Independente-AP x Oratório - 17h /
Copa FGF
Os jogos serão transmitidos pela FGF TV.
- Real SC x São Borja - 15h /
Copa Paulista
Os jogos serão transmitidos pelo Canal Futebol Paulista no Youtube.
- Bragantino x Ponte Preta B - 15h /
- Noroeste x São Bento - 16h30 /
- Marília x Grêmio Prudente - 19h /
- São José-SP x São Caetano - 19h /
Campeonato Alagoano Série-B
Os jogos serão transmitidos pela Band, DAZN e Nosso Futebol.
- Zumbi x Penedense - 15h /
- Dínamo-AL x FF Sports - 19h30 /
Campeonato Baiano - Segunda divisão
Os jogos serão transmitidos pela TVE e no Youtube.
- Grapiuna Itabuna x Jequié - 15h /
Campeonato Candango Sub-20
Os jogos serão transmitidos pelo canal Futebol na TV.
- Luziânia Sub-20 x Gama Sub-20 - 10h /
- Brazlândia Sub-20 x Brasiliense Sub-20 - 15h /
- Santa Maria-DF Sub-20 x Canaã Sub-20 - 15h /
- ARUC Sub-20 x Capital Sub-20 - 15h30 /
Campeonato Carioca A2
Os jogos serão transmitidos pela BandSports.
- Artsul x Cabofriense - 14h45 /
- Macaé x Olaria - 14h45 /
- Americano x Sampaio Corrêa-RJ - 14h45 /
- América-RJ x Friburguense - 14h45 /
- Araruama x Maricá - 14h45 /
Campeonato Carioca Sub-20
Os jogos serão transmitidos pela FlaTV.
- Vasco Sub-20 x Flamengo Sub-20 - 15h /
Campeonato Catarinense Sub-20
Os jogos serão transmitidos em: FCF TV no YouTube.
- Brusque Sub-20 x Barra Sub-20 - 10h /
- Chapecoense Sub-20 x Figueirense Sub-20 - 15h /
- Joinville Sub-20 x Hercílio Luz Sub-20 - 17h /
Campeonato Cearense Série-C
Os jogos serão transmitidos em: SporTV e Premiere.
- Cariri x Calouros do Ar - 15h /
Campeonato Cearense Sub-20
Os jogos serão transmitidos em: SporTV e Premiere.
- Fortaleza Sub-20 x Itarema Sub-20 - 9h30 /
Campeonato Gaúcho Sub-20
Os jogos serão transmitidos em: YouTube.
- Juventude Sub-20 x Monsoon Sub-20 - 15h /
Campeonato Mineiro - Módulo 2
Os jogos serão transmitidos em: Rede Minas.
- URT x Itabirito - 15h30 /
- Aymorés x Betim - 15h30 /
Campeonato Mineiro Sub-20
Os jogos serão transmitidos em: Rede Minas.
- Betim Sub-20 x Minas Boca Sub-20 - 15h /
- Cruzeiro Sub-20 x Coimbra Sub-20 - 15h /
- Boston City-MG Sub-20 x Três Corações Sub-20 - 15h /
- América-MG Sub-20 x Uberlândia Sub-20 - 15h /
Campeonato Paranaense Sub-20
Os jogos serão transmitidos em: ELEVEN.
- Londrina Sub-20 x Azuriz Sub-20 - 10h /
- Cianorte Sub-20 x Foz do Iguaçu Sub-20 - 10h /
- Iraty Sub-20 x Paraná Sub-20 - 15h30 /
- Toledo-PR Sub-20 x Coritiba Sub-20 - 15h30 /
- Apucarana Sports Sub-20 x Cambé Sub-20 - 15h30 /
Campeonato Paulista - Segunda divisão
Os jogos serão transmitidos em: ELEVEN.
- SKA Brasil x Guarulhos - 15h /
- Flamengo-SP x Nacional-SP - 15h /
- Rio Branco-SP x Fernandópolis - 15h /
- Taquaritinga x Vocem - 15h /
- Tanabi x Mauaense - 15h /
- XV de Jaú x União Barbarense - 15h30 /
- Catanduva x Independente-SP - 16h /
Campeonato Pernambucano Sub-20
Os jogos serão transmitidos em: TV FPF.
- Santa Cruz Sub-20 x Porto-PE Sub-20 - 15h /
- Sport Sub-20 x Atlético-PE Sub-20 - 15h /
- Retrô FC Sub-20 x Íbis Sub-20 - 15h /
Campeonato Argentino
Os jogos serão transmitidos em: Star+.
- Unión Santa Fé x Platense - 14h /
- Racing Club x Rosario Central - 16h /
- River Plate x Estudiantes - 19h /
Campeonato Mexicano
Os jogos serão transmitidos em: YouTube.
- Tijuana x Cruz Azul - 0h10 /
- Atlético San Luis x Querétaro - 20h /
- América-MEX x Puebla - 22h /
Campeonato Chileno
Os jogos serão transmitidos em: YouTube.
- Colo-Colo x O'Higgins - 13h30 /
Campeonato Colombiano
Os jogos serão transmitidos em: YouTube.
- Independiente Medellín x La Equidad - 18h /
- Alianza Petrolera x Boyacá Chicó - 19h /
- Junior Barranquilla x Rionegro Águilas - 20h10 /
- Deportivo Pasto x Millonarios - 22h20 /
Campeonato Uruguaio
Os jogos serão transmitidos em: YouTube.
- Liverpool-URU x Plaza Colônia - 12h30 /
- Cerro Largo x Racing Montevideo - 15h /
- Nacional x CA Fénix - 19h /
Major League Soccer
Os jogos serão transmitidos em: DAZN e ESPN.
- Atlanta United x Orlando City - 20h30 /
- Cincinnati x Nashville SC - 20h30 /
- Montreal Impact x Charlotte - 20h30 /
- New England Revolution x DC United - 20h30 /
- Philadelphia Union x New York City - 20h30 /
- Chicago Fire x Toronto FC - 20h30 /
- Minnesota United x Los Angeles FC - 21h30/
- Saint Louis City x Inter Miami - 21h30/
- Austin x Sporting Kansas City - 22h30/
- Colorado Rapids x Houston Dynamo - 22h30/
- Real Salt Lake x New York RB - 22h30/
- Portland Timbers x Columbus Crew - 23h30 /
- Seattle Sounders x FC Dallas - 23h30 /
- Vancouver Whitecaps x Los Angeles Galaxy - 23h30 /
Campeonato Japonês
Os jogos serão transmitidos em: YouTube.
- Consadole Sapporo x Albirex Niigata - 1h /
- Yokohama F. Marinos x Kawasaki Frontale - 7h /
Campeonato Peruano
Os jogos serão transmitidos em: YouTube.
- Deportivo Garcilaso x ADT - 15h /
- Sporting Cristal x Carlos Mannucci - 17h15 /
- César Vallejo x Academia Cantolao - 21h /
Amistosos de Seleção - Feminino
Os jogos serão transmitidos em: YouTube.
- Grécia Feminino x Bósnia e Herzegovina Feminino - 6h /
- Singapura Feminino x Paquistão Feminino - 8h /
- Equador Feminino x Cuba Feminino - 17h /
Campeonato Boliviano
Os jogos serão transmitidos em: YouTube.
- Libertad de Sunchales x Always Ready - 16h /
- Guabirá x Municipal Vinto - 18h30 /
Campeonato Sueco
Os jogos serão transmitidos em: YouTube.
- Halmstad x Värnamo - 10h /
- Häcken x Brommapojkarna - 12h30 /
- Degerfors x Sirius - 12h30 /
Campeonato Sul-Coreano K-League
Os jogos serão transmitidos em: YouTube.
- Suwon Bluewings x Ulsan - 7h /
- Gangwon x Seoul - 7h30 /
- Gwangju x Daegu - 8h /
Jogos Amistosos
Os jogos serão transmitidos em: Globo Play e Star+
Às 4h30
- Pohronie x Podbrezová
A partir das 5h
- Elche x Rotherham United - 5h
- Chrudim x Sokol Živanice - 5h15
- Prostějov x Zbrojovka Brno - 5h30
- Dukla Praha x Táborsko - 5h30
- Zlín x Lisen - 5h30
- Salzburg x Hamburger SV - 5h30
- Slavoj Trebišov x Futura Humenne - 5h30
Às 6h
- Jagiellonia Białystok x Zemplín Michalovce /
- Tychy 71 x Polonia Bytom /
- Banska Bystrica x Liptovský Mikuláš /
- Admira Praha x Příbram
- Lorient x Concarneau
- Slovan Liberec x Chrudim
- Sigma Olomouc II x Žilina
- Paços de Ferreira x Penafiel
- Estrela Amadora x Casa Pia
- Bahlinger SC x Stuttgart II
- Chlumec nad Cidlinou x Viktoria Žižkov
- Spartak Myjava x Beluša
- Dolny Kubin x Hlučín
- Povazska Bystrica x Viktoria Otrokovice
- Sigma Olomouc II x Žilina II
- Ipswich Town x Spartak Trnava
- Winterthur x Baden
- SGK Heidelberg x Astoria Walldorf
- Zagłębie Lubin x Chrobry Głogów
- Real Oviedo x Lenens
- Braga x Boavista
- Perth Glory x West Ham
- Derby County x Salford City
- Amorebieta x Mirandés
- Brønshøj x Fremad Amager
- Portimonense x Celtic
A partir das 7h
- Hartberg x Blackburn Rovers - 7h /
- Türkspor Dortmund x Lippstadt 08 - 7h /
- AB x Hillerød - 7h /
- Kray x VfB Bottrop 1900 - 7h /
- HB Køge x Roskilde - 7h /
- Eintracht Braunschweig x Real Betis - 7h30 /
A partir das 8h
- Neftçi x Fenerbahçe - 8h /
- Young Boys x FC Schaffhausen - 8h /
- Woking x AFC Wimbledon - 8h /
- Coleraine x Ballinamallard United - 8h /
- Lyngby x Hvidovre - 8h /
- Willem II x Eindhoven - 8h /
- Randers x Horsens - 8h /
- Telstar x Excelsior Maassluis - 8h /
- TSV Sasel x Teutonia Hamburg - 8h /
- Tasmania Berlin x BAK '07 - 8h /
- FC Helsingør x Nykøbing - 8h /
- Silkeborg x Viborg - 8h /
- Eintracht Mahlsdorf x Altglienicke - 8h /
- RSV Eintracht x BFC Preussen - 8h /
- Bergisch Gladbach x Sportfreunde Siegen - 8h /
- Karlsruher SC x Balingen - 8h /
- RKC Waalwijk x NEC - 8h30 /
- Gateshead x Newcastle - 8h30 /
A partir das 9h
- Wil x Villarreal II - 9h /
- Viktoria x Kickers Offenbach - 9h /
- Hannover 96 II x Babelsberg - 9h /
- Havant & Waterlooville x Portsmouth - 9h /
- Notts County x Nottingham Forest - 9h /
- Walsall x Aston Villa - 9h /
- York City x Middlesbrough - 9h /
- Havelse x Rödinghausen - 9h /
- Carl Zeiss Jena x Hessen Kassel - 9h /
- Kaiserslautern x Norwich City - 9h /
- SV Steinbach x Finnentrop / Bamenohl - 9h /
- Stuttgarter Kickers x Augsburg II - 9h /
- Hansa Rostock x Pogoń Szczecin - 9h /
- ZFC Meuselwitz x Lehnerz - 9h /
- Rot Weiss Ahlen x Lüner SV - 9h /
- Nürnberg II x Slavia Praha II - 9h /
- Buchbach x Heimstetten - 9h /
- Vilzing x Ingolstadt II - 9h /
- Bischofswerdaer FV x Zwickau - 9h /
- Gillingham x Millwall - 9h /
- Kolding IF x Hobro - 9h /
- Feyenoord x Union Saint-Gilloise - 9h /
- St Albans City x Cambridge United - 9h /
- FSV Frankfurt x Türk Gücü Friedberg - 9h /
- Austria Lustenau x Holstein Kiel - 9h /
- Erzgebirge Aue x Śląsk Wrocław - 9h /
- Kidsgrove Athletic x Port Vale - 9h30 /
- Volendam x Gent - 9h30 /
A partir das 10h
- Wuppertaler SV x Paderborn 07 II - 10h /
- SV Schwarzenbach x Homburg - 10h /
- Teplice x Varnsdorf - 10h /
- Salzburg x Slovácko - 10h /
- BFC Dynamo x Lübeck - 10h /
- AZ x Lech Poznań - 10h /
- Stamford x Stevenage - 10h /
- Twente x OB - 10h /
- Barrow x Preston North End - 10h /
- Abtswind x Schweinfurt - 10h /
- Austria Klagenfurt x St. Pölten - 10h /
- Admira x Ipswich Town - 10h /
- OH Leuven x Kortrijk - 10h /
- Falkirk x Arbroath - 10h /
- Beşiktaş x Augsburg - 10h /
- Crystal Palace x Brøndby - 10h /
- Reutlingen x Stuttgart - 10h /
- Luzern x Excelsior - 10h /
- Almere City x BW Lohne - 10h /
- Metz x RFC Seraing - 10h30 /
- Dunbar United x Hearts - 10h30 /
- Wehen Wiesbaden x Sint-Truiden - 10h30 /
- Lippstadt 08 x Westfalia Rhynern - 10h30 /
- Alemannia Aachen x Lommel United - 10h30 /
- Górnik Zabrze x Schalke 04 - 10h30 /
Às 11h
- Freiburg x Grasshopper
- Thatcham Town x Maidenhead United
- Young Boys x Thun
- Karviná x Podbeskidzie
- Ajaccio x Martigues
- VVV x Viktoria Köln
- Sutton United x Reading
- Weston-super-Mare x Cheltenham Town
- Bath City x Exeter City
- Chester City x Bolton Wanderers
- Crusaders x Rangers Sub-21
- Fraserburgh x Aberdeen
- Mousehole x Dorking
- Bishop's Stortford x Boreham Wood
- Ebbsfleet United x Colchester United
- Chorley x Rochdale
- Southport x Oldham Athletic
- Žilina x Ostrá
- Dundela x Glentoran
- Chesterfield x Sheffield United
- Farnborough x Wealdstone
- AFC Hornchurch x Dagenham & Redbridge
- Altrincham x Stockport County
- Grimsby Townx x Hull City
- Warrington Town x Morecambe
- Alfreton Town x Mansfield Town
- Three Bridges x Crawley Town
- Limavady United x Coleraine
- AFC Totton x Aldershot Town
- Darlington x Harrogate Town
- Crewe Alexandra x Burton Albion
- Barnet x Milton Keynes Dons
- Wegberg-Beeck x Borussia M'gladbach
- Boston United x Lincoln City
- Northampton Town x Leicester
- Illertissen x Dornbirn
- Cove Rangers x Dundee
- Verl x Bochum
- Workington x Carlisle United
- West Bromwich x Shrewsbury Town
- Katowice x Puszcza Niepołomice
- LASK Linz x First Vienna
- Farsley Celtic x Halifax Town
- Ballyclare Comrades x Cliftonville
- Würzburger Kickers x Waldhof Mannheim
- Bamber Bridge x Fylde
- Reims x AS Eupen
- Billericay Town x Southend United
- H&W Welders x Linfield
- Sturm Hauzenberg x Schalding-Heining
- Hertha Berlim x RWDM
A partir das 11h30
- Zalaegerszegi TE x Union Berlin
- Wacker Innsbruck x Chemie Leipzig
A partir das 12h
- Zagłębie Lubin x Jablonec
- Hradec Králové x Sparta Praha II
- Cercle Brugge x Mônaco
- Cambuur x Harkemase Boys
- Benesov x Vlašim
- Rheindorf Altach x Aarau
- Blau-Weiß Linz x PSV
- Vorwärts Steyr x Queens Park Rangers
- Miedź Legnica x Kalisz
- Go Ahead Eagles x Club Brugge
- Oudenaarde x RSC Anderlecht II
- UDI '19 x Oss
- Omonia Nicosia x Radomiak Radom
- Újpest x České Budějovice
- Tychy 71 x Vorskla
- Floridsdorfer AC x Favoritner AC
- Szombathelyi Haladás x Sturm Graz II
Às 12h30
- Zagłębie Sosnowiec x Wisła Kraków
- Bohemians 1905 x Vysočina Jihlava
- Clermont x Orléans
- Saint-Étienne x Grenoble Foot 38
- Mezőkövesd-Zsóry x Sigma Olomouc
- Grazer AK x Polessya
- Videoton x Trabzonspor
Às 13h
- Bordeaux x Trélissac
- Newcastle Town x Port Vale
- Pardubice x FK Košice
- St. Gallen x Villarreal
- Nantes x Laval
- Leoben x Allerheiligen
- AVS x Chaves
- Verlaine x Liège
- Hanácká x Zlín II
- Olympique Marseille x Nîmes
- Standard Liege x Sprimont-Comblain
- Piast Gliwice x Rekord Bielsko-Biała
À 13h30
- Cholet x Angers SCO
- UD Oliveirense x Fafe
- Krems x Horn
Às 14h
- Göztepe x Southampton
- Montpellier x Toulouse
- Brest x Avranches
- Hapoel Tel Aviv x Leganés
- Burgos x Racing Santander
- Isloch x Baltika
- Levante x Stoke City
Às 15h
- Chiclana x Cádiz
- Heeslinger SC x Bremer SV
Às 16h30
- Eendracht Mazenzele x Club Brugge II
Às 19h
- Paksi SE x Maccabi Petah Tikva
- Legia Warszawa x Motor Lublin
- Nafta x Zalaegerszegi TE
- Rukh Lviv x Prykarpattia
- Rukh Lviv x Epitsentr Dunayivtsi
- Kolos Kovalivka x Obolon'-Brovar
- Aris x Dynamo Kyiv
- Fakel x Akademiya Tambov
- Obolon'-Brovar x Kolos Kovalivka
Às 22h
- San Antonio FC x Sunderland
