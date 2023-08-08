Assine Acessar Jornal Digital
Jogos de hoje, terça-feira (08/08): confira onde assistir ao vivo e os horários das partidas

Copa do Mundo Feminina, Copa Libertadores e partidas internacionais movimentam o futebol nesta terça

Carolina Mota

Os jogos de hoje, terça-feira (08/08), incluem partidas dos jogos da Copa do Mundo Feminina, Copa Libertadores e partidas internacionais. 

Às 5h, Colômbia  e Jamaica jogam pela Copa do Mundo Feminina. Às 21h, Internacional e River Plate  disputam pelos jogos da Copa Libertadores.

Veja horários e onde assistir ao vivo os jogos de futebol de hoje

Copa do Mundo Feminina

  • Colômbia  x Jamaica - 5h / Sportv, CazéTV e Fifa+
  • França  x Marrocos - 8h / CazéTV e Fifa+

Copa Libertadores

  • Fluminense x Argentinos Juniors - 19h / Paramount+
  • Athletico-PR x Bolívar - 21h / ESPN 2 e Star+
  • Internacional x River Plate - 21h / ESPN 4 e Star+

Copa Sul-Americana

  • Fortaleza x Libertad - 19h / Paramount+
  • Defensa y Justicia x Emelec - 21h / Paramount+
  • Newell's Old Boys x Corinthians - 21h30 / ESPN 

Copa Paulista

  • Ponte Preta B x XV de Piracicaba - 19h /  Canal Futebol Paulista, no YouTube.

Campeonato Brasileiro Sub-17

  • Corinthians x Ceará - 15h / Premiere 
  • São Paulo x Santos - 15h / Globo e Premiere

Champion League

  • Raków Częstochowa x Aris - 15h / OddsPedia
  • Copenhagen x Sparta Praha - 15h / ESPN
  • PSV x Sturm Graz - 15h30 / OddsPedia
  • AEK Athens x Dinamo Zagreb - 15h45 / OddsPedia
  • KÍ x Molde - 15h45 / OddsPedia
  • Braga x Bačka Topola - 16h / OddsPedia
  • Olimpija x Galatasaray - 16h / OddsPedia

Troféu Joan Gamper

  • Barcelona x Tottenham - 15h / ESPN

Copa da Liga Inglesa

Os jogos serão transmitidos pelo canal ESPN 

  • Huddersfield x Middlesbrough - 15h /
  • Swansea City x Northampton Town - 15h30 /
  • Newport County x Charlton Athletic - 15h30 /
  • Peterborough United x Swindon Town - 15h30 /
  • Mansfield Town x Grimsby Town - 15h30 /
  • Plymouth Argyle x Leyton Orient - 15h45 /
  • Forest Green Roversx Portsmouth - 15h45 /
  • Exeter City x Crawley Town - 15h45 /
  • Stevenage x Watford - 15h45 / 
  • Cheltenham Town x Birmingham City - 15h45 / 
  • Sutton United x Sambridge United - 15h45 / 
  • Milton Keynes Dons x Wycombe Wanderers - 15h45 /
  • Millwall x Reading - 15h45 /
  • Gillingham x Southampton - 15h45 / 
  • Bolton Wanderers x Barrow - 15h45 / 
  • Hull City x Doncaster Rovers - 15h45 / 
  • Stoke City x West Bromwich - 15h45 /
  • Sheffield Wednesday x Stockport County - 15h45 / 
  • Preston North End x Salford City - 15h45 / 
  • Rotherham United x Morecambe - 15h45 / 
  • Harrogate Town x Carlisle United - 15h45 / 
  • Accrington Stanley x Bradford City - 15h45 / 
  • Derby County x Blackpool - 15h45 / 
  • Port Vale x Fleetwood Town - 15h45 / 
  • Barnsley x Tranmere Rovers - 15h45 / 
  • Blackburn Rovers x Walsall - 15h45 /
  • Sunderland x Crewe Alexandra - 15h45 /
  • Notts County x Lincoln City - 15h45 / 
  • Wrexham x Wigan Athletic - 16h / 

Campeonato Chinês

Os jogos serão transmitidos pelo canal ESPN 

  • Hangzhou Greentown x Nantong Zhiyun - 8h35 /
  • Meizhou Hakka x Changchun Yatai - 8h35 /
  • Qingdao Jonoon x Shanghai SIPG - 8h35 /

Leagues Cup

Os jogos serão transmitidos pela AppleTV

  • América-MEX x Nashville SC - 21h /
  • Toluca x Minnesota United - 21h /
  • Tigres UANL x Monterrey - 23h /
  • Los Angeles FC x Real Salt Lake - 23h30 /

Jogos Amistosos

  • Hapoel Kfar Shalem x Shimshon Kafr Qasim - 12h / Sofascore
  • Melilla x UCAM Murcia - 14h / Oddspedia
  • Coruxo x Deportivo La Coruña - 14h30 / Oddspedia
  • Torrellano x Yeclano - 14h30 / Flashscore
  • Mutilvera x Huarte - 14h30 / Flashscore
  • Hoogstraten x Berchem Sport - 14h30 / Flashscore
  • Katwijk x TOGB - 14h30 / Flashscore
  • Excelsior Maassluis x Sportlust '46 - 15h / Flashscore
  • Huétor Tájar x Granada CF II - 15h30 / Flashscore
Futebol
.
