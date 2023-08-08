Jogos de hoje, terça-feira (08/08): confira onde assistir ao vivo e os horários das partidas
Copa do Mundo Feminina, Copa Libertadores e partidas internacionais movimentam o futebol nesta terça
Os jogos de hoje, terça-feira (08/08), incluem partidas dos jogos da Copa do Mundo Feminina, Copa Libertadores e partidas internacionais.
Às 5h, Colômbia e Jamaica jogam pela Copa do Mundo Feminina. Às 21h, Internacional e River Plate disputam pelos jogos da Copa Libertadores.
Veja horários e onde assistir ao vivo os jogos de futebol de hoje
Copa do Mundo Feminina
- Colômbia x Jamaica - 5h / Sportv, CazéTV e Fifa+
- França x Marrocos - 8h / CazéTV e Fifa+
Copa Libertadores
- Fluminense x Argentinos Juniors - 19h / Paramount+
- Athletico-PR x Bolívar - 21h / ESPN 2 e Star+
- Internacional x River Plate - 21h / ESPN 4 e Star+
Copa Sul-Americana
- Fortaleza x Libertad - 19h / Paramount+
- Defensa y Justicia x Emelec - 21h / Paramount+
- Newell's Old Boys x Corinthians - 21h30 / ESPN
Copa Paulista
- Ponte Preta B x XV de Piracicaba - 19h / Canal Futebol Paulista, no YouTube.
Campeonato Brasileiro Sub-17
- Corinthians x Ceará - 15h / Premiere
- São Paulo x Santos - 15h / Globo e Premiere
Champion League
- Raków Częstochowa x Aris - 15h / OddsPedia
- Copenhagen x Sparta Praha - 15h / ESPN
- PSV x Sturm Graz - 15h30 / OddsPedia
- AEK Athens x Dinamo Zagreb - 15h45 / OddsPedia
- KÍ x Molde - 15h45 / OddsPedia
- Braga x Bačka Topola - 16h / OddsPedia
- Olimpija x Galatasaray - 16h / OddsPedia
Troféu Joan Gamper
- Barcelona x Tottenham - 15h / ESPN
Copa da Liga Inglesa
Os jogos serão transmitidos pelo canal ESPN
- Huddersfield x Middlesbrough - 15h /
- Swansea City x Northampton Town - 15h30 /
- Newport County x Charlton Athletic - 15h30 /
- Peterborough United x Swindon Town - 15h30 /
- Mansfield Town x Grimsby Town - 15h30 /
- Plymouth Argyle x Leyton Orient - 15h45 /
- Forest Green Roversx Portsmouth - 15h45 /
- Exeter City x Crawley Town - 15h45 /
- Stevenage x Watford - 15h45 /
- Cheltenham Town x Birmingham City - 15h45 /
- Sutton United x Sambridge United - 15h45 /
- Milton Keynes Dons x Wycombe Wanderers - 15h45 /
- Millwall x Reading - 15h45 /
- Gillingham x Southampton - 15h45 /
- Bolton Wanderers x Barrow - 15h45 /
- Hull City x Doncaster Rovers - 15h45 /
- Stoke City x West Bromwich - 15h45 /
- Sheffield Wednesday x Stockport County - 15h45 /
- Preston North End x Salford City - 15h45 /
- Rotherham United x Morecambe - 15h45 /
- Harrogate Town x Carlisle United - 15h45 /
- Accrington Stanley x Bradford City - 15h45 /
- Derby County x Blackpool - 15h45 /
- Port Vale x Fleetwood Town - 15h45 /
- Barnsley x Tranmere Rovers - 15h45 /
- Blackburn Rovers x Walsall - 15h45 /
- Sunderland x Crewe Alexandra - 15h45 /
- Notts County x Lincoln City - 15h45 /
- Wrexham x Wigan Athletic - 16h /
Campeonato Chinês
Os jogos serão transmitidos pelo canal ESPN
- Hangzhou Greentown x Nantong Zhiyun - 8h35 /
- Meizhou Hakka x Changchun Yatai - 8h35 /
- Qingdao Jonoon x Shanghai SIPG - 8h35 /
Leagues Cup
Os jogos serão transmitidos pela AppleTV
- América-MEX x Nashville SC - 21h /
- Toluca x Minnesota United - 21h /
- Tigres UANL x Monterrey - 23h /
- Los Angeles FC x Real Salt Lake - 23h30 /
Jogos Amistosos
- Hapoel Kfar Shalem x Shimshon Kafr Qasim - 12h / Sofascore
- Melilla x UCAM Murcia - 14h / Oddspedia
- Coruxo x Deportivo La Coruña - 14h30 / Oddspedia
- Torrellano x Yeclano - 14h30 / Flashscore
- Mutilvera x Huarte - 14h30 / Flashscore
- Hoogstraten x Berchem Sport - 14h30 / Flashscore
- Katwijk x TOGB - 14h30 / Flashscore
- Excelsior Maassluis x Sportlust '46 - 15h / Flashscore
- Huétor Tájar x Granada CF II - 15h30 / Flashscore
