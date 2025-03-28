Quais são as melhores músicas 'dance' da história? Confira lista da 'Billboard'

A revista americana Billboard reuniu seus editores para criar um ranking das 100 melhores músicas "dance" de todos os tempos.

Com uma variedade imensa, a seleção de canções chamou atenção por contar com apenas uma faixa dessa década e por deixar de fora Britney Spears e Lady Gaga.

Madonna, que é considerada uma das maiores artistas pops da história, só foi mencionada uma vez na lista. Confira as escolhas da revista abaixo:

100: Rather Be - Clean Bandit 99: Little Fluffy Clouds - The Orb 98: Blind - Hercules & Love Affair 97: You & Me - Flume Remix - Disclosure & Eliza Doolittle 96. Clarity - Zedd & Foxes 95. Papua New Guinea - The Future Sound of London 94. The Melody - Carl Craig 93. When Love Takes Over - David Guetta feat. Kelly Rowland 92. Move Your Feet - Junior Senior 91. Lost in Music - Sister Sledge 90. Free (Mood II Swing Radio Edit) - Ultra Naté & Mood II Swing 89. Another Night - Real McCoy 88. House of Jealous Lovers - The Rapture 87. Acid Tracks - Phuture 86. Cinema (feat. Gary Go) - Skrillex Remix - Benny Benassi 85. Do You Wanna Funk? - Patrick Cowley & Sylvester 84. D.M.S.R - Prince 83. The Rockafeller Shank - Fatboy Slim 82. Pull Up To The Bumper - Grace Jones 81. Windowlicker - Aphex Twin 80. Harlem Shake - Bauuer 79. Where Love Lives - Alison Limerick 78. Around the World - Daft Punk 77. Clear - Cybotron 76. D.A.N.C.E - Justice 75. Groovejet (If This Aint Love) - DJ Spiller feat. Sophie Ellis-Bextor 74. Barbra Streisand - Duck Sauce 73. MacArthur Park Suite - Donna Summer 72. Its Not Right But Its Okay (Thunderpuss Remix) - Whitney Houston 71. Lolas Theme - Radio Edit - The Shapeshifters 70. Sun & Moon - Above & Beyond 69. Glue - Bicep 68. Cola - CamelPhat 67. The Whistle Song - Frankie Knuckles 66. The Funk Phenomena - Armand Van Helden 65. Sandstorm - Darude 64. Silence (DJ Tiëstos In Search of Sunrise Remix) - Delerium feat. Sarah McLachlan 63. Let the Music Play - Shannon 62. Last Night a DJ Saved My Life - Indeep 61. Dont You Worry Child - Swedish House Mafia feat. John Martin 60. Pon De Floor - Major Lazer 59. Children - Robert Miles 58. The Music Anthem (Move Your Body) - Marshall Jefferson 57. Call On Me - Eric Prydz 56. Good Life - Inner City 55. Dont Leave Me This Way - Thelma Houston 54. Computer Love - Kraftwerk 53. French Kiss - LilLouis 52. Together Again - Janet Jackson 51. The Bomb! (These Sounds Fall Into My Mind) - The Bucketheads 50. Wheres Your Head At - Basement Jaxx 49. Strings Of Life - Rhythm Is Rhythm (Derrick May) 48. Better Off Alone - Alice Deejay 47. Firestarter - The Prodigy 46. Where Are Ü Now - Jack Ü e Justin Bieber 45. Go - Moby 44. Young Hearts Run Free - Candi Staton 43. Heart Of Glass - Blondie 42. Energy Flash - Joey Bletram 41. Everybody Everybody - Black Box 40. The Percolator - Cajmere 39. Rockit - Herbie Hankcok 38. Chime (Edit) - Orbital 37. Pump Up the Jam - Technotronic 36. More, More, More - Andrea Truce Connection 35. Nightcall - Kavinsky 34. Rhythm of the Night - Corona 33. Ring My Bell - Anita Ward 32. I Remember - deadmau5 & Kaskade 31. Latch - Disclosure feat. Sam Smith 30. Deep Inside - Hardrive, Barbara Tucker & Louie Vega 29. We Found Love - Rihanna feat. Calvin Harris 28. Satisfaction - Benny Benassi 27. We Are Your Friends - Justice vs. Simian 26. Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) - C&C Music Factory 25. Missing - Everything But the Girl 24. Gypsy Woman (Shes Homeless) - Crystal Waters 23. Vogue - Madonna 22. Lady (Hear Me Tonight) - Modjo 21. I Will Survive - Gloria Gaynor 20. Inspector Norse - Todd Terje 19. You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) - Sylvester 18. Mistery of Love - Mr. Fingers 17. Dancing On My Own - Robyn 16. Cant Get You out of My Head - Kylie Minogue 15. Blue Monday - New Order 14. Levels - Avicii 13. Planet Rock - Afrika Bambaataa & Soulsonic Force 12. Inner City Life - Goldie 11. Scary Monsters & Nice Sprites - Skrillex 10. Good Times - Chic 9. Show Me Love - Robin S 8. Born Slippy (Nuxx) - Underworld 7. Supernature - Cerrone 6. Music Sounds Better With You - Stardust 5. Your Love - Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle 4. Bloc Rockin Beats - The Chemical Brothers 3. One More Time - Daft Punk 2. Groove Is in the Heart - Deee-Lite 1. I Feel Love - Donna Summer

*Estagiária sob supervisão de Charlise Morais