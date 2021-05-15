Acessar
Alterar Senha
Cadastro Novo

MENU

BUSCA

PESQUISAR

Grupo Liberal

Assine O Liberal

O Liberal Digital

Classificados

LibLab

Tv Liberal

Comercial

Últimas

Amazônia

Belém

Pará

Brasil

Polícia

Cultura

Música

Cinema

Televisão

Big Brother Brasil

Esportes

Paysandu

Remo

Futebol

Mais Esportes

Colunas & Blogs

Beabá com Bel

Carlos Ferreira

Cine News

Christian Emanoel

Ricardo Tomaz

E-Sports

Juliana Diniz

Linomar Bahia

Mais Liberal

MMA Sport Club

Océlio de Morais

Pet Liberal

Raul Ferraz

Repórter 70

Rodolfo Marques

Tanto Tupiassu

Versos do Futebol

Zeno Veloso

Zildinha Sequeira

Política

Economia

Concurso e Emprego

Mundo

O Liberal Na Escola

Conexão Mineral

Reportagem

Podcast Conexão Mineral

Impresso

Expedição

Liberal Mobiliza

Notícias

Artigos

Enquetes

Podcast Liberal Mobiliza

Responsabilidade Social

Bagagem de Bolso

Conteúdo patrocinado

Summit

LibPlay

Todos os Vídeos

Abre o Jogo

Círio

Eleições 2020

Égua do Babado!

Égua do Chef!

Fato do Dia

Hora do Rush

Momento Suave

Rainha das Rainhas

Último Lance

Liberal FM

Política de Privacidade

LIBERAL AMAZON

Por Grupo Liberal

Iniciativa do Grupo Liberal para potencializar o acesso do mundo a informações sobre a Amazônia, com a perspectiva local sobre a região.

Covid-19 in the Amazon: even with a high number of cases and deaths, vaccination is below average

If it were a country, the Brazilian Legal Amazon would occupy the 17th position among the nations with the largest number of confirmed cases and deaths by Covid-19

Translated by CCAA Belém / Reviwed by Eduardo Laviano

Although the rate of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Amazon being higher than the national average, the vaccination rate in the nine states that make up the region is still lower than the average rate in the rest of the country. 

 

According to data from the Health Surveillance Secretariat, from the Ministry of Health, from March 2020 to May 2021, the Amazon has already accumulated more than 2 million confirmed cases of the disease, generating an incidence rate of the disease in relation to the population of 7,500 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants.

The average incidence rate in Brazil was 6.9 thousand cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, in relation to the population with an accumulated total of 14.7 million cases in the country since the beginning of the pandemic. 

Listen to the comment on this news:

Still, according to the Secretariat of Surveillance, the mortality rate in the Brazilian Amazon region is 195.4 deaths for every 100 thousand inhabitants, while the national average in this same item was 191.1 deaths.

When it comes to Covid-19 data in the world, compiled by “Our world in data”, from the University of Oxford, the Brazilian Amazon, if it were a country, would occupy the 17th global position, both in number of deaths (54 thousand) as in the number of confirmed cases (2,082,068). 

Considering only the estimated population of 25 million inhabitants, the Amazon would be only the 56th country in the world in terms of inhabitants and the sixth largest in the world in terms of land area. 

Brazil currently occupies the third position in number of cases of Covid (15.2 million) and the second position in number of deaths, with more than 425 thousand lives lost to the disease.

While the disease indicators in the region are higher than the Brazilian national average, the rate of vaccination in the Amazon remains below the country's average index. According to data from the media consortium, based on daily reports by the health departments from each Brazilian state, until May 10, 2021, 12.5% of the population of the states that make up the Brazilian Legal Amazon received at least one dose of vaccines available against the Coronavirus, while the national average is 16.6%.

Regarding the numbers of those who have already received the second dose of the immunizer, the Amazon was also below the national average, with only 6.15%, while the national average is at 8.3%.

(Michael Dantas / Special for O Liberal)

To expand the supply of vaccines and to accelerate the rate of vaccination, the governors of several Brazilian states are looking for alternative offers of the immunizer. The country currently has shots from Pfizer (BioNtech), Astrazeneca (Oxford / Fiocruz) and Coronavac (Butantan / Sinovac). 

One of the initiatives is the purchase of Sputinik, which was banned by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), which claimed technical criteria for refusing to import the immunizer.

At the beginning of the month, the governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho and the governor of Piauí, Wellingtom Dias, were with the Russian ambassador in Brazil, Alexey Kazimirovitch, to address the issue. 

"The goal is that we can mediate and facilitate the dialogue between the Brazilian Surveillance Agency with the Gamaleya Institute (responsible for the research on the Russian vaccine). The intention is that, having clarified doubts and showing the effectiveness of this vaccine, which is already being applied in 62 countries, we can increase the supply of vaccines (in Brazil) with Sputnik. In this way, we will increase the quantity of vaccines available to the Brazilian population ", informed the governor of Pará.

Amazon region has the worst medical density in the country

In addition to the well-known logistical difficulties in serving remote communities and the lack of prioritization for serving the population in the Amazon, the region faces structural and historical health problems, such as the low supply of equipment in relation to other regions in the country, as well as few doctors in relation to the population.

(Michael Dantas / Special for O Liberal)

"The Amazon region is wide, where services and professionals don’t last long, do not remain to assist the needs of the population, especially the riverside", highlights Vanja dos Santos, who is part of the National Health Council.

According to the study "Medical Demography in Brazil 2020", prepared by the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) and the University of São Paulo (USP), released at the end of last year, the North region, house to seven of the nine States of the Legal Amazon, registers the worst index in the country, with 1.3 doctors per thousand inhabitants. 

The index is well below the national average, which is 2.2 doctors per thousand inhabitants. Across the country, Pará, with 1.07, and Maranhão (which partly integrates the Legal Amazon), with a rate of 1.08, are the states with the lowest number of doctors in relation to the population.

According to a survey, “when comparing the proportion of doctors and the population, inequalities are even more evident. The North region, for example, groups 8.8% of the entire population of the country, but it has 4.6% of doctors in activity ”, highlights the study.

Fotos - galeria - Liberal Amazon 2 episódio

When looking at the interior of the country, the scenario gets even worse. While in the group of Brazilian capitals there are 5.6 doctors per thousand inhabitants, the cities in the countryside had an average of 1.4 doctors per thousand inhabitants. The picture is also even more alarming among the states of the Brazilian Amazon. The North region has a ratio of only 0.54 doctors per thousand inhabitants when considering the cities in the countryside of the region.

Region has the lowest rate of doctors training in the country

Also according to the study "Medical Demography in Brazil 2020", the distribution of seats in medical universities is also uneven in Brazil. The North region, again, has the worst index among the regions, with 3,013 available seats, or 8% of the total of 37,823 available seats in the country. Southeast Brazil, formed by São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo, concentrates 46%, totaling 148 courses and 17,404 available seats.

Across the country, 62.6% of medical undergraduation seats offered are in the countryside of the states. The rate of interiorization, however, falls by half in the North, with 32.3% of vacancies offered by courses located in the interior. 

(Tarso Sarraf / O Liberal)

One of these cities is Santarém, in the west of Pará, in the heart of the Amazon. The medical undergraduate at the University of the State of Pará (Uepa) formed its first class in 2012. The investment in higher education in the interior shows results in practice, including in the current scenario of combating Covid-19.

Doctor Eduardo Maia graduated on April 30 this year. The next day, he presented himself to act on the front line of the pandemic, at the Santarém field hospital, a city where he was born, grew up and formed. 

"Completing the course in a pandemic scenario was unexpected. The party, the ceremony, was dreamed of for years by my entire family, but it was left out. We live in a scenario where the city needs doctors. We exchange any party or ceremony for the cause. It was not the graduation I wanted, but it was what my city needed. It is a daily challenge and an honor. I have had to intubate relatives and I have seen familiar faces that have become statistics. It is a hard time, but there is no lack of courage and commitment from health professionals", reports Eduardo.

 “I believe that a good part of the positive result, of the deaths that we avoid, is a lot due to the practice and knowledge that we acquire here, valuing each life. The front line does not give up on a single patient, at any time and it is a mixture of feelings, since we are sad with some losses, but happy with cases of recovery and medical discharge ", emphasizes the young doctor.

From rubber soldier to Covid-19 survivor

One of those moments of joy during the effort of attending the pandemic occurred a few days ago, when Eduardo, only 25 years old, drove out the hospital - through the front door - Mr. Augusto Menezes, 105, who won Covid-19 after ten days of treatment.

(Andria Almeida / Ascom HCS)

“In the first days he was very distressed, but we did an integrated work with nursing, psychosocial and medical teams and then he was able to collaborate and had a recovery improvement very quickly”, reports Eduardo.

The retiree worked in several professions throughout his life. One of the most memorable was the period in which he worked with the extraction of latex, taken from the rubber tree, in the 1940s. These professionals were known as “rubber soldiers”, as they helped to supply the raw material used during the Second World War for Allied vehicles, especially the United States.

Augusto has lost count of how many times he got infected with malaria during that time, a characteristic disease of the region that killed thousands of other “rubber soldiers”, a story little known globally. 

Now, Augusto proudly places in the “curriculum of overcome diseases” another victory: he is one of the survivors of Covid-19. “We are all very happy with his return home. He, who also worked as a bricklayer, was always very active. He likes to be productive. We are all very grateful for the treatment he received at the hospital, as this was the first time he was hospitalized. At first, he was very reluctant to stay in the hospital, but the team calmed him down and now he is even happier to have beaten Covid and back home”, says Patrícia Sales Lira, Augusto's granddaughter.

The former rubber tapper, a native of the state of Ceará, went during his youth t the Amazon, where he started a family: currently, there are eleven children, 38 grandchildren and 50 great-grandchildren.

“He is doing very well and we are waiting for the second dose of the vaccine. When he contracted it, he had only taken the first one, so he was not fully immunized. We do everything to keep him at home, not expose himself, but he is very active. Anyway, he is happy with life and we realize that it is as if he was born again, even at 105 years old ”, comments the granddaughter.

(Tarso Sarraf / O Liberal)
Liberal Amazon
.

Desculpe pela interrupção. Detectamos que você possui um bloqueador de anúncios ativo!

Oferecemos notícia e informação de graça, mas produzir conteúdo de qualidade não é.

Os anúncios são uma forma de garantir a receita do portal e o pagamento dos profissionais envolvidos.

Por favor, desative ou remova o bloqueador de anúncios do seu navegador para continuar sua navegação sem interrupções. Obrigado!

ÚLTIMAS NOTÍCIAS

Liberal Amazon

Covid-19 na Amazônia: mesmo com alto número de casos e mortes, ritmo de vacinação é abaixo da média

Se fosse um país, a Amazônia Legal Brasileira ocuparia a 17ª posição entre as nações com maior número de casos confirmados e mortes pela Covid-19

15.05.21 16h00

Liberal Amazon

Liberal Amazon: da Amazônia para o mundo

Grupo Liberal lança neste domingo (09) conteúdo bilíngue e multimídia para ecoar a realidade amazônica para a comunidade internacional, com a voz dos amazônidas

07.05.21 15h53

Liberal Amazon

Paradoxo amazônico: 66% dos piores municípios do Brasil estão na Amazônia

Sem nova atualização de dados, que seria feito pelo CENSO, região fica sem norte para políticas públicas e vive cotidiano de miséria. Região concentra piores índices de desenvolvimento humano do país.

16.05.21 1h32

Liberal Amazon

Amazon paradox: 66% of the worst municipalities in Brazil are in the Amazon

Without new data updates, which would be done by the Censo/Ibge, the region has no direction for public policies and lives a daily life of misery. The region concentrates the worst human development indexes in the country.

16.05.21 1h32

GRUPO LIBERAL

O Liberal Digital

Tv Liberal

Assine O Liberal

Classificados

Amazônia

LIBERAL FM

LIB PLAY

PUBLIEDITORIAL

Últimas

Belém

Pará

Polícia

BAGAGEM DE BOLSO

Política

Economia

Concurso e Emprego

Brasil

Mundo

Esportes

Paysandu

Remo

Futebol

Mais Esportes

Cultura

Música

Cinema

Televisão

TROPPO

CÍRIO

RAINHA DAS RAINHAS

Colunas

Bel Soares

Bernardino Santos

Carlos Ferreira

Ismaelino Pinto

Lena Mouzinho

Mais Liberal

Marco Antônio Moreira

Océlio de Morais

Rodolfo Marques