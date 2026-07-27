Marketing, gastronomia, estatística: Pará tem vagas de estágio com bolsas de até R$ 1,5 mil

Estudantes que buscam uma oportunidade de estágio no Pará podem concorrer a vagas abertas por meio do Centro de Integração Empresa-Escola (Ciee). As bolsas-auxílio chegam a R$ 1.508,42, além de auxílio-transporte, com oportunidades distribuídas em diversas cidades do estado para cursos de nível superior.
Entre as vagas disponíveis estão oportunidades para estudantes de administração, marketing, engenharia civil, estatística, gastronomia, informática, design, ciências contábeis e técnico em enfermagem. Para participar do processo seletivo, os candidatos devem acessar o portal do Ciee (https://portal.ciee.org.br/) e informar o código da oportunidade de estágio (OE) correspondente à vaga de interesse.
Vagas de estágio abertas no Pará
ADMINISTRAÇÃO - (ESTÁGIO)
- CIDADE: CASTANHAL/PA
- BOLSA AUXÍLIO: R$ 700 + Auxílio transporte
- CARGA HORÁRIA: 8h - 12h
- REQUISITOS: Cursando do 3º ao 6º semestre
- CÓDIGO DA OE: 6147487
CIÊNCIAS CONTÁBEIS - (ESTÁGIO)
- CIDADE: BENEVIDES/PA
- BOLSA AUXÍLIO: R$ 1.000 + Auxílio transporte
- CARGA HORÁRIA: 8h30 - 15h30
- REQUISITOS: Cursando do 3º ao 9º semestre
- CÓDIGO DA OE: 6147248
MARKETING - (ESTÁGIO)
- CIDADE: CASTANHAL/PA
- BOLSA AUXÍLIO: R$ 700 + Auxílio transporte
- CARGA HORÁRIA: 8h às 12h
- REQUISITOS: Cursando do 3º ao 6º semestre
- CÓDIGO DA OE: 6159528
ENGENHARIA CIVIL - (ESTÁGIO)
- CIDADE: BELÉM/PA
- BOLSA AUXÍLIO: R$ 1.508,42 + Auxílio transporte
- CARGA HORÁRIA: A COMBINAR
- REQUISITOS: Cursando do 3º ao 8º ano
- CÓDIGO DA OE: 6149924
INFORMÁTICA - (ESTÁGIO)
- CIDADE: MARABÁ /PA
- BOLSA AUXÍLIO: R$ 600 + Auxílio transporte
- CARGA HORÁRIA: 8h às 14h
- REQUISITOS: Cursando do 1º ao 6º semestre
- CÓDIGO DA OE: 61 59716
ADMINISTRAÇÃO - (ESTÁGIO)
- CIDADE: SANTARÉM/PA
- BOLSA AUXÍLIO: R$ 800 + Auxílio transporte
- CARGA HORÁRIA: 15h às 21h
- REQUISITOS: Cursando do 1º ao 7º semestre
- CÓDIGO DA OE: 6157756
ESTATÍSTICA - (ESTÁGIO)
- CIDADE: BELÉM/PA
- BOLSA AUXÍLIO: R$ 792,18 + Auxílio transporte
- CARGA HORÁRIA: 8h às 12h
- REQUISITOS: Cursando do 4º ao 10º semestre
- CÓDIGO DA OE: 6156452
INFORMÁTICA - (ESTÁGIO)
- CIDADE: BELÉM/PA
- BOLSA AUXÍLIO: R$ 800 + Auxílio transporte
- CARGA HORÁRIA: 8h às 12h
- REQUISITOS: Cursando do 2º ao 6º semestre
- CÓDIGO DA OE: 61 58486
DESIGN - (ESTÁGIO)
- CIDADE: BELÉM/PA
- BOLSA AUXÍLIO: R$ 500 + Auxílio transporte
- CARGA HORÁRIA: 14h às 18h
- REQUISITOS: Cursando do 1º ao 10º Semestre
- CÓDIGO DA OE: 6154553
TÉC. EM ENFERMAGEM - (ESTÁGIO)
- CIDADE: SANTARÉM/PA
- BOLSA AUXÍLIO: R$ 850 + Auxílio transporte
- CARGA HORÁRIA: 7h às 13h
- REQUISITOS: Cursando do 1º ao 4º semestre
- CÓDIGO DA OE: 61 51698
MARKETING - (ESTÁGIO)
- CIDADE: BELÉM/PA
- BOLSA AUXÍLIO: R$ 700 + Auxílio transporte
- CARGA HORÁRIA: 8h às 14h
- REQUISITOS: Cursando 2º ao 6º Semestre
- CÓDIGO DA OE: 6145383
ADMINISTRAÇÃO - (ESTÁGIO)
- CIDADE: ORIXIMINÁ/PA
- BOLSA AUXÍLIO: R$ 800 + Auxílio transporte
- CARGA HORÁRIA: 16h às 22h
- REQUISITOS: Cursando do 1º ao 4º semestre
- CÓDIGO DA O E: 6 113 117
ENSINO MÉDIO - (ESTÁGIO)
- CIDADE: SANTARÉM/PA
- BOLSA AUXÍLIO: R$ 800 + Auxílio transporte
- CARGA HORÁRIA: 8h às 14h
- REQUISITOS: Cursando do 1 º ao 6 º Semestre
- CÓDIGO DA OE: 6132086
GASTRONOMIA - (ESTÁGIO)
- CIDADE: BELÉM/PA
- BOLSA AUXÍLIO: R$ 650 + Auxílio transporte
- CARGA HORÁRIA: 11h às 17h
- REQUISITOS: Cursando do 1º ao 6º semestre
- CÓDIGO DA O E: 6131852