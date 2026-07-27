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TER · 03 NOV 2026
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ESTÁGIO

Marketing, gastronomia, estatística: Pará tem vagas de estágio com bolsas de até R$ 1,5 mil

Oportunidades são destinadas a estudantes de diferentes áreas de formação em municípios como Belém, Santarém, Castanhal, Marabá, Benevides e Oriximiná

Jéssica Nascimento

27 de julho de 2026 às 07:30

Entre as vagas disponíveis estão oportunidades para estudantes de administração, marketing, engenharia civil, estatística, gastronomia, informática, design, ciências contábeis e técnico em enfermagem.

Entre as vagas disponíveis estão oportunidades para estudantes de administração, marketing, engenharia civil, estatística, gastronomia, informática, design, ciências contábeis e técnico em enfermagem. ( Foto: Foto: Freepick )

Estudantes que buscam uma oportunidade de estágio no Pará podem concorrer a vagas abertas por meio do Centro de Integração Empresa-Escola (Ciee). As bolsas-auxílio chegam a R$ 1.508,42, além de auxílio-transporte, com oportunidades distribuídas em diversas cidades do estado para cursos de nível superior.

Entre as vagas disponíveis estão oportunidades para estudantes de administração, marketing, engenharia civil, estatística, gastronomia, informática, design, ciências contábeis e técnico em enfermagem. Para participar do processo seletivo, os candidatos devem acessar o portal do Ciee (https://portal.ciee.org.br/) e informar o código da oportunidade de estágio (OE) correspondente à vaga de interesse.

Vagas de estágio abertas no Pará

ADMINISTRAÇÃO - (ESTÁGIO) 

  • CIDADE: CASTANHAL/PA 
  • BOLSA AUXÍLIO: R$ 700 + Auxílio transporte 
  • CARGA HORÁRIA: 8h - 12h 
  • REQUISITOS: Cursando do 3º ao 6º semestre 
  • CÓDIGO DA OE: 6147487

CIÊNCIAS CONTÁBEIS - (ESTÁGIO) 

  • CIDADE: BENEVIDES/PA 
  • BOLSA AUXÍLIO: R$ 1.000 + Auxílio transporte 
  • CARGA HORÁRIA: 8h30  - 15h30 
  • REQUISITOS: Cursando do 3º ao 9º semestre 
  • CÓDIGO DA OE: 6147248

MARKETING - (ESTÁGIO) 

  • CIDADE: CASTANHAL/PA 
  • BOLSA AUXÍLIO: R$ 700 + Auxílio transporte 
  • CARGA HORÁRIA: 8h às 12h 
  • REQUISITOS: Cursando do 3º ao 6º semestre 
  • CÓDIGO DA OE: 6159528

ENGENHARIA CIVIL - (ESTÁGIO) 

  • CIDADE: BELÉM/PA 
  • BOLSA AUXÍLIO: R$ 1.508,42 + Auxílio transporte 
  • CARGA HORÁRIA: A COMBINAR 
  • REQUISITOS: Cursando do 3º ao 8º ano 
  • CÓDIGO DA OE: 6149924

INFORMÁTICA - (ESTÁGIO) 

  • CIDADE: MARABÁ /PA 
  • BOLSA AUXÍLIO: R$ 600 + Auxílio transporte 
  • CARGA HORÁRIA: 8h às 14h 
  • REQUISITOS: Cursando do 1º ao 6º semestre 
  • CÓDIGO DA OE: 61 59716

ADMINISTRAÇÃO - (ESTÁGIO) 

  • CIDADE: SANTARÉM/PA 
  • BOLSA AUXÍLIO: R$ 800 + Auxílio transporte 
  • CARGA HORÁRIA: 15h às 21h 
  • REQUISITOS: Cursando do 1º ao 7º semestre 
  • CÓDIGO DA OE: 6157756

ESTATÍSTICA  - (ESTÁGIO) 

  • CIDADE: BELÉM/PA 
  • BOLSA AUXÍLIO: R$ 792,18 + Auxílio transporte 
  • CARGA HORÁRIA: 8h às 12h 
  • REQUISITOS: Cursando do 4º ao 10º semestre 
  • CÓDIGO DA OE: 6156452

INFORMÁTICA - (ESTÁGIO) 

  • CIDADE: BELÉM/PA 
  • BOLSA AUXÍLIO: R$ 800 + Auxílio transporte 
  • CARGA HORÁRIA: 8h às 12h 
  • REQUISITOS: Cursando do 2º ao 6º semestre 
  • CÓDIGO DA OE: 61 58486

DESIGN - (ESTÁGIO) 

  • CIDADE: BELÉM/PA 
  • BOLSA AUXÍLIO: R$ 500 + Auxílio transporte 
  • CARGA HORÁRIA: 14h às 18h 
  • REQUISITOS:  Cursando do 1º ao 10º Semestre
  • CÓDIGO DA OE: 6154553

TÉC. EM ENFERMAGEM - (ESTÁGIO) 

  • CIDADE: SANTARÉM/PA 
  • BOLSA AUXÍLIO: R$ 850 + Auxílio transporte 
  • CARGA HORÁRIA: 7h às 13h  
  • REQUISITOS: Cursando do 1º ao 4º semestre 
  • CÓDIGO DA OE: 61 51698

MARKETING - (ESTÁGIO) 

  • CIDADE: BELÉM/PA 
  • BOLSA AUXÍLIO: R$ 700 + Auxílio transporte 
  • CARGA HORÁRIA: 8h às 14h 
  • REQUISITOS: Cursando 2º ao 6º Semestre 
  • CÓDIGO DA OE: 6145383

ADMINISTRAÇÃO - (ESTÁGIO) 

  • CIDADE: ORIXIMINÁ/PA 
  • BOLSA AUXÍLIO: R$ 800 + Auxílio transporte 
  • CARGA HORÁRIA: 16h às 22h 
  • REQUISITOS: Cursando do 1º ao 4º semestre 
  • CÓDIGO DA O E: 6 113 117

ENSINO MÉDIO - (ESTÁGIO) 

  • CIDADE: SANTARÉM/PA 
  • BOLSA AUXÍLIO: R$ 800 + Auxílio transporte 
  • CARGA HORÁRIA: 8h às 14h
  • REQUISITOS: Cursando do 1 º ao 6 º Semestre 
  • CÓDIGO DA OE: 6132086

GASTRONOMIA - (ESTÁGIO) 

  • CIDADE: BELÉM/PA 
  • BOLSA AUXÍLIO: R$ 650 + Auxílio transporte 
  • CARGA HORÁRIA: 11h às 17h 
  • REQUISITOS: Cursando do 1º ao 6º semestre 
  • CÓDIGO DA O E: 6131852

Assuntos relacionados

estágio
pará
vagas de estágio
vagas de estágio no pará
ciee
estágio do ciee