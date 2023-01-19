ícone menu

Jogos de hoje, quinta-feira, 19/01: confira onde assistir ao vivo e os horários das partidas

Partidas pelos Estaduais e ligas europeias movimentam o futebol nesta quinta-feira

O Liberal

Os jogos de hoje, quinta-feira (19/01), incluem partidas pelos Estaduais no Brasil, Premier League, Messi x Cristiano Ronaldo em amistoso e muito mais. Confira os horários e onde assistir ao vivo.

CAMPEONATO PAULISTA:

Ferroviária x São Paulo - 19h30 - Premiere, Paulistão (Youtube) e Paulistão Play
Botafogo-SP x Palmeiras - 21h30 - TNT e HBO Max

CAMPEONATO CARIOCA:

Volta Redonda x Botafogo - 19h30 - Bandsports
Audax Rio x Vasco - 21h10 - Band e Bandsports

CAMPEONATO PERNAMBUCANO:

Caruaru City x Retrô - 15h - FPF TV (Youtube)
Central x Afogados - 20h - FPF TV (Youtube)

CAMPEONATO ALAGOANO:

Aliança x CRB - 19h - DAZN

CAMPEONATO PARANAENSE:

Operário-PR x Azuriz - 19h15 - TV NSports

CAMPEONATO PARAIBANO:

São Paulo Crystal x Sousa - 19h30 - Jornal da Paraíba

CAMPEONATO GOIANO:

Goiás x Anápolis - 19h30 - DAZN

CAMPEONATO CATARINENSE:

Barra x Criciúma - 16h30 - TV NSports
Atlético-SC x Brusque - 19h - TV NSports

CAMPEONATO CAPIXABA:

Serra x Estrela do Norte - 20h - TVE ES e TVE ES (Youtube)

COPINHA:

América-MG x Ituano - 19h - SporTV 3
Santos x Fortaleza - 21h45 - Rede Vida e SporTV

COPA ITÁLIA:

Atalanta x Spezia - 11h - STAR+
Lazio x Bologna - 14h - ESPN 4 e STAR+
Juventus x Monza - 17h - ESPN 2 e STAR+

COPA DO REI:

Celta x Barcelona - 16h - STAR+
Villarreal x Real Madrid - 17h - ESPN 4 e STAR+

PREMIER LEAGUE:

Manchester City x Tottenham - 17h - ESPN e STAR+

CAMPEONATO SUL-AMERICANO SUB-20:

Peru x Brasil - SporTV
21h30min - Colômbia x Paraguai - SporTV 3

AMISTOSO:

Al-Hilal x Al-Nassr x PSG - 14h - ESPN e STAR+

