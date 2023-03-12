Oscar 2023: Veja os vencedores da maior premiação do cinema
A produção protagonista é 'Tudo em todo lugar ao mesmo tempo', com 11 indicações
A cerimônia do Oscar 2023 é realizada mais uma vez, no Dolby Theatre, em Los Angeles. A maior festa da indústria do cinema continua sendo uma referência para cinéfilos e amantes do cinema em todo o mundo. Veja quem são os indicados e quem foram os vencedores até o momento:
Melhor animação
'Pinóquio por Guillermo del Toro' (VENCEDOR)
'Gato de Botas 2: O Último Pedido'
'Marcel the Shell With Shoes On'
'A Fera do Mar'
'Red: Crescer é uma Fera'
Melhor ator coadjuvante
Brendan Gleeson - 'Os Banshees de Inisherin'
Brian Tyree Henry - 'Causeway'
Judd Hirsch - 'Os Fabelmans'
Barry Keoghan - 'Os Banshees de Inisherin'
Ke Huy Quan - 'Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo' (VENCEDOR)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante
Angela Basset - 'Pantera Negra: Wakanda para Sempre'
Hong Chau - 'A Baleia'
Kerry Condon - 'Os Banshees de Inisherin'
Stephanie Hsu - 'Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo'
Jamie Lee Curtis - 'Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo' (VENCEDORA)
Melhor documentário
'All That Breathes'
'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed'
'Vulcões: A Tragédia de Katia e Maurice Krafft'
'A House Made of Splinters'
'Navalny' (VENCEDOR)
Melhor curta live action
'An Irish Goodbye' (VENCEDOR)
'Ivalu'
'Le Pupille'
'Night Ride'
'The Red Suitcase'
Melhor fotografia
'Nada de Novo no Front' (VENCEDOR)
'Bardo, Falsa Crônica de Algumas Verdades'
'Elvis'
'Império da Luz'
'Tár'
Melhor maquiagem e penteados
'Nada de Novo no Front'
'The Batman'
''Pantera Negra: Wakanda para Sempre
'Elvis'
'A Baleia' (VENCEDOR)
Melhor figurino
'Babilônia'
'Pantera Negra: Wakanda para Sempre' (VENCEDOR)
'Elvis'
'Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo'
'Sra. Harris Vai a Paris'
Melhor filme internacional
'Nada de Novo no Front' (VENCEDOR)
'Argentina, 1985'
'Close'
'Eo'
'The Quiet Girl'
Melhor curta documentário
'The Elephant Whisperers' (VENCEDOR)
'Haulout'
'How Do You Measure a Year?'
'The Martha Mitchell Effect'
'Stranger at the Gate'
Melhor curta de animação
'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse' (VENCEDOR)
'The Flying Sailor'
'Ice Merchants'
'My Year of Dicks'
'An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake, and I Think I Believe It'
Melhor design de produção
'Nada de Novo no Front' (VENCEDOR)
'Avatar: O Caminho da Água'
'Babilônia'
'Elvis'
'Os Fabelmans'
Melhor trilha sonora
'Nada de Novo no Front' (VENCEDOR)
'Babilônia'
'Os Banshees de Inisherin'
'Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo'
'Os Fabelmans'
Melhor roteiro original
'Os Banshees de Inisherin'
'Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo' (VENCEDOR)
'Os Fabelmans'
'Tár'
'Triângulo da tristeza'
Melhores efeitos visuais
'Nada de Novo no Front'
'Avatar: O Caminho da Água' (VENCEDOR)
'The Batman'
'Top Gun: Maverick'
'Pantera Negra: Wakanda para Sempre'
Melhor roteiro adaptado
'Nada de Novo no Front'
'Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out'
'Living'
'Top Gun: Maverick'
'Entre mulheres' (VENCEDOR)
Melhor som
'Nada de Novo no Front'
'Avatar: O Caminho da Água'
'Batman'
'Elvis'
'Top Gun: Maverick' (VENCEDOR)
Melhor música original
'Applause', de 'Tell it like a woman', música e letra de Diane Warren, com interpretação da cantora e atriz Sofia Carson
'Hold my hand', de 'Top Gun: Maverick', música e letra de Lady Gaga e Bloodpop
'Lift me up', de 'Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre', música de Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler e Ludwig Goransson, letra de Tems e Ryan Coogler
'Naatuu Naatu', do filme 'RRR', música de M.M. Keeravaani, letra de Chandrabose (VENCEDOR)
'This is life', de 'Tudo em todo lugar ao mesmo tempo', música de Ryan Lott, David Byrne e Mitski, letra de Ryan Lott e David Byrne
Melhor montagem
'Os Banshees of Inisherin'
'Elvis'
'Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo' (VENCEDOR)
'Tár'
'Top Gun: Maverick'
Melhor direção
Martin McDonagh - 'Os Banshees de Inisherin
Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert - 'Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo' (VENCEDORES)
Steven Spielberg - 'Os Fabelmans'
Todd Field - 'Tár'
Ruben Östlund - 'Triângulo da tristeza'
Melhor ator
Colin Farrell - 'Os Banshees de Inisherin'
Austin Butler - 'Elvis'
Brendan Fraser - 'A Baleia' (VENCEDOR)
Bill Nighy - 'Living'
Paul Mescal - 'Aftersun'
