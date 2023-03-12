Oscar 2023: Veja os vencedores da maior premiação do cinema

A cerimônia do Oscar 2023 é realizada mais uma vez, no Dolby Theatre, em Los Angeles. A maior festa da indústria do cinema continua sendo uma referência para cinéfilos e amantes do cinema em todo o mundo. Veja quem são os indicados e quem foram os vencedores até o momento:

Melhor animação

'Pinóquio por Guillermo del Toro' (VENCEDOR)

'Gato de Botas 2: O Último Pedido'

'Marcel the Shell With Shoes On'

'A Fera do Mar'

'Red: Crescer é uma Fera'

Melhor ator coadjuvante

Brendan Gleeson - 'Os Banshees de Inisherin'

Brian Tyree Henry - 'Causeway'

Judd Hirsch - 'Os Fabelmans'

Barry Keoghan - 'Os Banshees de Inisherin'

Ke Huy Quan - 'Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo' (VENCEDOR)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante

Angela Basset - 'Pantera Negra: Wakanda para Sempre'

Hong Chau - 'A Baleia'

Kerry Condon - 'Os Banshees de Inisherin'

Stephanie Hsu - 'Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo'

Jamie Lee Curtis - 'Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo' (VENCEDORA)

Melhor documentário

'All That Breathes'

'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed'

'Vulcões: A Tragédia de Katia e Maurice Krafft'

'A House Made of Splinters'

'Navalny' (VENCEDOR)

Melhor curta live action

'An Irish Goodbye' (VENCEDOR)

'Ivalu'

'Le Pupille'

'Night Ride'

'The Red Suitcase'

Melhor fotografia

'Nada de Novo no Front' (VENCEDOR)

'Bardo, Falsa Crônica de Algumas Verdades'

'Elvis'

'Império da Luz'

'Tár'

Melhor maquiagem e penteados

'Nada de Novo no Front'

'The Batman'

''Pantera Negra: Wakanda para Sempre

'Elvis'

'A Baleia' (VENCEDOR)

Melhor figurino

'Babilônia'

'Pantera Negra: Wakanda para Sempre' (VENCEDOR)

'Elvis'

'Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo'

'Sra. Harris Vai a Paris'

Melhor filme internacional

'Nada de Novo no Front' (VENCEDOR)

'Argentina, 1985'

'Close'

'Eo'

'The Quiet Girl'

Melhor curta documentário

'The Elephant Whisperers' (VENCEDOR)

'Haulout'

'How Do You Measure a Year?'

'The Martha Mitchell Effect'

'Stranger at the Gate'

Melhor curta de animação

'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse' (VENCEDOR)

'The Flying Sailor'

'Ice Merchants'

'My Year of Dicks'

'An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake, and I Think I Believe It'

Melhor design de produção

'Nada de Novo no Front' (VENCEDOR)

'Avatar: O Caminho da Água'

'Babilônia'

'Elvis'

'Os Fabelmans'

Melhor trilha sonora

'Nada de Novo no Front' (VENCEDOR)

'Babilônia'

'Os Banshees de Inisherin'

'Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo'

'Os Fabelmans'

Melhor roteiro original

'Os Banshees de Inisherin'

'Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo' (VENCEDOR)

'Os Fabelmans'

'Tár'

'Triângulo da tristeza'

Melhores efeitos visuais

'Nada de Novo no Front'

'Avatar: O Caminho da Água' (VENCEDOR)

'The Batman'

'Top Gun: Maverick'

'Pantera Negra: Wakanda para Sempre'

Melhor roteiro adaptado

'Nada de Novo no Front'

'Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out'

'Living'

'Top Gun: Maverick'

'Entre mulheres' (VENCEDOR)

Melhor som

'Nada de Novo no Front'

'Avatar: O Caminho da Água'

'Batman'

'Elvis'

'Top Gun: Maverick' (VENCEDOR)

Melhor música original

'Applause', de 'Tell it like a woman', música e letra de Diane Warren, com interpretação da cantora e atriz Sofia Carson

'Hold my hand', de 'Top Gun: Maverick', música e letra de Lady Gaga e Bloodpop

'Lift me up', de 'Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre', música de Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler e Ludwig Goransson, letra de Tems e Ryan Coogler

'Naatuu Naatu', do filme 'RRR', música de M.M. Keeravaani, letra de Chandrabose (VENCEDOR)

'This is life', de 'Tudo em todo lugar ao mesmo tempo', música de Ryan Lott, David Byrne e Mitski, letra de Ryan Lott e David Byrne

Melhor montagem

'Os Banshees of Inisherin'

'Elvis'

'Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo' (VENCEDOR)

'Tár'

'Top Gun: Maverick'

Melhor direção

Martin McDonagh - 'Os Banshees de Inisherin

Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert - 'Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo' (VENCEDORES)

Steven Spielberg - 'Os Fabelmans'

Todd Field - 'Tár'

Ruben Östlund - 'Triângulo da tristeza'

Melhor ator

Colin Farrell - 'Os Banshees de Inisherin'

Austin Butler - 'Elvis'

Brendan Fraser - 'A Baleia' (VENCEDOR)

Bill Nighy - 'Living'

Paul Mescal - 'Aftersun'

Veja fotos da cerimônia e da live do Oscar em O Liberal.com:

Veja as imagens do Oscar 2023 O compositor indiano MM Keeravaani (à direita) e o músico indiano Chandrabose aceitam o Oscar de Melhor Música (Canção Original) por "Naatu Naatu" de "RRR" no palco durante o 95º Prêmio Anual da Academia no Dolby Theatre em Hollywood, Califórnia, em 12 de março de 2023 Patrick T. Fallon / AFP O editor de som supervisor Al Nelson (C) aceita o Oscar de Melhor Som por "Top Gun: Maverick" no palco durante o 95º Prêmio Anual da Academia no Dolby Theatre em Hollywood, Califórnia, em 12 de março de 2023 Patrick T. Fallon / AFP O maquiador canadense Adrien Morot (d), Judy Chin (c) e Annemarie Bradley recebem o Oscar de melhor maquiagem e penteado por "The Whale" no palco da 95ª edição do Oscar no Dolby Theatre em Hollywood, Califórnia, em 12 de março de 2023 CHRIS PIZZELLO/ASSOCIATED PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO A diretora canadense Sarah Polley (à direita) recebe o Oscar de Melhor Roteiro Adaptado por "Women Talking" da atriz britânica Florence Pugh no palco durante o 95º Annual Academy Awards no Dolby Theatre em Hollywood, Califórnia, em 12 de março de 2023 Patrick T. Fallon / AFP O diretor americano Daniel Scheinert (à esquerda) e o diretor americano Daniel Kwan (à direita) aceitam o Oscar de Melhor Roteiro Original por "Everything Everywhere All at Once" no palco durante o 95º Prêmio Anual da Academia no Dolby Theatre em Hollywood, Califórnia, em 12 de março de 2023 Patrick T. Fallon / AFP A cantora e compositora barbadiana e atriz Rihanna canta "Lift Me Up" de "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", no palco durante a 95ª edição do Oscar no Dolby Theatre em Hollywood, Califórnia, em 12 de março de 2023 Patrick T. Fallon / AFP Os cineastas Ross White (e), James Martin (2º/e), Tom Berkeley (2º d) e Seamus O'Hara a recebem o Oscar de Melhor Curta de Ação ao Vivo por "An Irish Goodbye" no palco durante a 95.ª cerimônia do Oscar 2023, realizada no Dolby Theatre, em Los Angeles, neste domingo, 12 de março de 2023 CHRIS PIZZELLO/ASSOCIATED PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Momentos da Live Filipe Bispo Momentos da Live Filipe Bispo Momentos da Live Filipe Bispo O artista de efeitos visuais dos EUA Richard Baneham (C) aceita o Oscar de Melhores Efeitos Visuais por "Avatar: The Way of Water" no palco durante o 95º Prêmio Anual da Academia no Dolby Theatre em Hollywood, Califórnia, em 12 de março de 2023 Patrick T. Fallon /AFP O diretor de fotografia James Friend recebe o Oscar de Melhor Fotografia por "Tudo quieto na Frente Ocidental" no palco durante o 95.ª cerimônia do Oscar 2023, realizada no Dolby Theatre, em Los Angeles, neste domingo, 12 de março de 2023 CHRIS PIZZELLO/ASSOCIATED PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO O compositor alemão Volker Bertelmann aceita o Oscar de Melhor Música (Trilha Sonora Original) por "All Quiet on the Western Front" no palco durante a 95ª edição do Oscar no Dolby Theatre em Hollywood, Califórnia, em 12 de março de 2023 Patrick T. Fallon / AFP O desenhista de produção Christian M. Goldbeck (à direita) e a decoradora de cenário Ernestine Hipper aceitam o Oscar de Melhor Design de Produção por "All Quiet on the Western Front" no palco durante o 95º Prêmio Anual da Academia no Dolby Theatre em Hollywood, Califórnia, em 12 de março de 2023 Patrick T. Fallon / AFP Diane Warren no palco durante a apresentação de "Applause" do filme "Tell It Like a Woman" durante a 95ª edição do Oscar 2023, realizada no Dolby Theatre, em Los Angeles, neste domingo, 12 de março de 2023 CHRIS PIZZELLO/ASSOCIATED PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Diane Warren no palco durante a apresentação de "Applause" do filme "Tell It Like a Woman" durante a 95ª edição do Oscar 2023, realizada no Dolby Theatre, em Los Angeles, neste domingo, 12 de março de 2023 CHRIS PIZZELLO/ASSOCIATED PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO O artista britânico Charlie Mackesy (à direita) e o produtor Matthew Freud (à esquerda) recebem o Oscar de Melhor Curta-Metragem de Animação por "O Menino, a Toupeira, a Raposa e o Cavalo" no palco durante a 95ª edição do Oscar no Dolby Theatre em Hollywood, Califórnia em 12 de março de 2023 Patrick T. Fallon / AFP O cineasta indiano Kartiki Gonsalves (esquerda) recebe o Oscar de Melhor Documentário de Curta Metragem por "The Elephant Whisperers" no palco durante a 95ª edição do Oscar no Dolby Theatre em Hollywood, Califórnia, em 12 de março de 2023 Patrick T. Fallon / AFP O diretor sueco Edward Berger (C) aceita o Oscar de Melhor Longa-Metragem Internacional por "Nada de Novo no Front" no palco durante o 95º Prêmio Anual da Academia no Dolby Theatre em Hollywood, Califórnia, em 12 de março de 2023 Patrick T. Fallon / AFP A figurinista norte-americana Ruth E. Carter recebe o Oscar de Melhor Figurino por "Pantera Negra: Wakanda Eternamente" no palco durante a 95ª edição do Oscar no Dolby Theatre em Hollywood, Califórnia, em 12 de março de 2023 Patrick T. Fallon / AFP Transmissão nos estúdios de O Liberal Filipe Bispo Transmissão nos estúdios de O Liberal Filipe Bispo Transmissão nos estúdios de O Liberal Filipe Bispo Transmissão nos estúdios de O Liberal Filipe Bispo Transmissão nos estúdios de O Liberal Filipe Bispo Transmissão nos estúdios de O Liberal Filipe Bispo O cineasta Ross White (C) aceita o Oscar de Melhor Curta de Ação ao Vivo por "An Irish Goodbye" no palco durante a 95ª edição do Oscar no Dolby Theatre em Hollywood, Califórnia, em 12 de março de 2023 Patrick T. Fallon / AFP O cineasta canadense Daniel Roher (à direita) recebe o Oscar de Melhor Documentário por "Navalni" no palco durante a 95ª edição do Oscar no Dolby Theatre em Hollywood, Califórnia, em 12 de março de 2023 Patrick T. Fallon / AFP A atriz americana Jamie Lee Curtis aceita o Oscar de Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante por "Everything Everywhere All at Once" no palco durante a 95ª edição do Oscar no Dolby Theatre em Hollywood, Califórnia, em 12 de março de 2023 Patrick T. Fallon / AFP A atriz americana Jamie Lee Curtis aceita o Oscar de Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante por "Everything Everywhere All at Once" no palco durante a 95ª edição do Oscar no Dolby Theatre em Hollywood, Califórnia, em 12 de março de 2023 Patrick T. Fallon / AFP Christopher Guest (e) e Jamie Lee Curtis chegam ao tapete champanhe, mudança na 95.ª cerimônia do Oscar 2023, realizada no Dolby Theatre, em Los Angeles, neste domingo, 12 de março de 2023 ASHLEY LANDIS/ASSOCIATED PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO O ator americano-vietnamita Ke Huy Quan aceita o Oscar de Melhor Ator Coadjuvante por "Everything Everywhere All at Once" no palco durante o 95º Prêmio Anual da Academia no Dolby Theatre em Hollywood, Califórnia, em 12 de março de 2023 Patrick T. Fallon /AFP Divulgação O diretor mexicano Guillermo del Toro (C) e Mark Gustafson (R) aceitam o Oscar de Melhor Filme de Animação por "Pinóquio de Guillermo del Toro" no palco durante o 95º Prêmio Anual da Academia no Dolby Theatre em Hollywood Patrick T. Fallon / AFP Últimos preparativos para a premiação do 95º Oscar, em Hollywood, na Califórnia, neste domingo, 12 de março JOHN LOCHER/ASSOCIATED PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Assista a transmissão em OLiberal.com Foto Filipe Bispo O ator americano-vietnamita Ke Huy Quan aceita o Oscar de Melhor Ator Coadjuvante por "Everything Everywhere All at Once" no palco durante o 95º Prêmio Anual da Academia no Dolby Theatre em Hollywood, Califórnia Patrick T. Fallon /AFP